"Thank God This Is Happening" Russia Says Time Has Come To Ditch The Dollar

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:25

With the US unveiling a new set of sanctions against Russia on Friday, Moscow said it would definitely respond to Washington’s latest sanctions and, in particular, it is accelerating efforts to abandon the American currency in trade transactions, said Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

"The time has come when we need to go from words to actions, and get rid of the dollar as a means of mutual settlements, and look for other alternatives," he said in an interview with International Affairs magazine, quoted by RT.

"Thank God, this is happening, and we will speed up this work,” Ryabkov said, explaining the move would come in addition to other “retaliatory measures” as a response to a growing list of US sanctions.

Previously, Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said that a growing number of countries are interested in replacing the dollar as a medium in global oil trades and other transactions.

“There is a common understanding that we need to move towards the use of national currencies in our settlements. There is a need for this, as well as the wish of the parties,” Novak said.

According to the minister, it concerns both Turkey and Iran, with more countries likely to join the growing dedollarization wave.

“We are considering an option of payment in national currencies with them. This requires certain adjustments in the financial, economic, and banking sectors” to accomplish. Last week, we reported that the Kremlin was interested in trading with Ankara using the Russian ruble and the Turkish lira. India has also vowed to pay for Iranian oil in rupees.

Meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy and Washington's trade war nemesis, China, has been taking steps to challenge the greenback's dominance with the launch of an oil futures contract backed by Chinese currency, the petro-yuan. China and Iran have already agreed to stop using the dollar in global trade as China has ramped up purchases of Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions.

Politics

helltothenah DingleBarryObummer Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

all the world is looking for is a way forward into a post US Dollar Reserve world

and Trump and his cult are giving it to them without a second thought.

it's been a couple of generations since anyone has seen that world and the only reason for the hesitation and uncertainty

and the lovely economy Trump loves to gloat so much about will come crashing down like a ton of fucking bricks!

bam!

and you'll see WWIII faster than you can say "Cankles!"

Balance-Sheet tmosley Fri, 08/24/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

You are a sharp guy. c'mon

Q: What would happen if Russia issued a Gold Ruble?

A: All the Gold would leave Russia in a few months at most and everyone would turn in the Rubles for physical and stash it. Russia would lose all its reserves and collapse-again- the paper bills would all be worthless-again-

If Putin accepts Gold in payment it is actually a barter/swap. I owe you 1,200,000 USD would you accept 1000 ounces of .999 Gold? Sure.

Russia has LOTS of everything including Gold and is still busted- now why is that? Spain pulled mountains of Silver and Gold out of South America and went bankrupt over and over again with ships loaded with PMs. How could that happen?

silverer nmewn Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

The US has already defaulted a couple of times. Remember the Gold Confiscation Act of 1933? Also, even though the Russian currency has had its rough spots, the Russian economy is in far better shape than CNN or MSNBC would admit to. After all, the Russians, with a debt to GDP of 16%, are very solvent. Compare to the US at 108%, technically bankrupt, and using every trick in the book to pretend and keep it going.

silverer nmewn Fri, 08/24/2018 - 22:03 Permalink

I'm not going to take Obama's advice on the Russians. He told everyone to get out of Russian stocks. That year MICEX had a 40% annual return. You can't fake that one. And you can check out this chart, and when you look at it, you can see the damage to some individual stocks, like Aeroflot, which the US sanctioned. But that will all now come to an end soon, and the US will be the one that loses its seat at the table as the world continues on without the US.

https://tradingeconomics.com/russia/stock-market

TeethVillage88s TeamDepends Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:37 Permalink

"Thank God This Is Happening" Russia Says Time Has Come To Ditch The Dollar. - Hello Mother, Hello Father, Like to welcome you to Camp Grenada! - WTF, Squirrel! - What are the Issues, Glenn Beck, What is important, not what is emotional or headlines, What happened to kill the middle class of the USA, to kill the blue collar jobs, to kill the full time jobs, to kill the bread winner jobs, to kill off the pensions, the retirement because of health care costs that lead to bankruptcy, to in-debt the youth with university or tech college tuition costs in society of planned inflation, planned fiscal and monetary inflation...

Brian loop Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:36 Permalink

I don't understand why they haven't moved, at least temporarily, to blockchain and crypto.  Seems to me that something like ETH would be very simple to use in bilateral trade; then easily converted into local currency if desired.

I'm not sure what the problem with that reasoning is.  It would be so monumental a move and would likely tank the dollar overnight in a crippling blow.  The idea that they could accomplish the same outcome by developing and getting other countries to buy into a competitor to SWIFT seems preposterous (and will be instantly antiquated, even before it could be implemented)

Brian loveyajimbo Fri, 08/24/2018 - 22:04 Permalink

If Russia said they were using ETH to move money (even if they weren't planning to hold it, but just to bypass SWIFT) cryptos would skyrocket.

But that's not the point.  The point is it is a simple and already existing way that they could use to conduct bilateral or multilateral trade today, right now.  Such an announcement would obliterate the dollar BECAUSE IT WOULD BECOME CLEAR TO EVERYONE that countries CAN bypass the dollar.

That's the point, and that's the weapon that crypto posses.

Do you think it's a coincidence that the space has halved or more in value and that the SEC and governments worldwide are smack talking the space?  It is the nuclear option that is available to any country right now to de-dollarize and bypass SWIFT. 

And just fyi, I'm not a crypto pundit.  I have not significant financial exposure to the space.  I just see that this is an already existing mechanic to effect the policy that could be used today.

larryriedel Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

"How about you guys use our currency?"

"No way, your currency is crap!  Use our currency!"

"No no, guys, ours is the best currency to use!"

"No way!"

"Ok, I guess we'll stick with the USD for now."

"Ok."

"Ok."

 

MrNoItAll Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

Human civilization is heading into a future where there will be much less energy to burn and waste. International/global trade as it exists today is extremely wasteful. The future will be defined by local/regional economies which will be much more practical and much less energy intensive. The elites see this coming and they're all working together behind the scenes to force trade realignments that take the looming energy shortages into account. Eurasia will be one big trading block and they won't need or want the dollar. It is painful to move away from the dollar for all nations that have been using it to conduct international trade. So, they drum up some "conflict" and put Trump on the stage to rough things up, forcing this de-dollarization. It has to happen, and this is how they're doing it.

TheEndIsNear Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:37 Permalink

What took so long?  More importantly, how soon will this start affecting ordinary people's lives?  Higher prices for everything, especially imported goods?