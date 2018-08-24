"Thank God This Is Happening" Russia Says Time Has Come To Ditch The Dollar

With the US unveiling a new set of sanctions against Russia on Friday, Moscow said it would definitely respond to Washington’s latest sanctions and, in particular, it is accelerating efforts to abandon the American currency in trade transactions, said Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
"The time has come when we need to go from words to actions, and get rid of the dollar as a means of mutual settlements, and look for other alternatives," he said in an interview with International Affairs magazine, quoted by RT.
"Thank God, this is happening, and we will speed up this work,” Ryabkov said, explaining the move would come in addition to other “retaliatory measures” as a response to a growing list of US sanctions.
Previously, Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said that a growing number of countries are interested in replacing the dollar as a medium in global oil trades and other transactions.
“There is a common understanding that we need to move towards the use of national currencies in our settlements. There is a need for this, as well as the wish of the parties,” Novak said.
According to the minister, it concerns both Turkey and Iran, with more countries likely to join the growing dedollarization wave.
“We are considering an option of payment in national currencies with them. This requires certain adjustments in the financial, economic, and banking sectors” to accomplish. Last week, we reported that the Kremlin was interested in trading with Ankara using the Russian ruble and the Turkish lira. India has also vowed to pay for Iranian oil in rupees.
Meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy and Washington's trade war nemesis, China, has been taking steps to challenge the greenback's dominance with the launch of an oil futures contract backed by Chinese currency, the petro-yuan. China and Iran have already agreed to stop using the dollar in global trade as China has ramped up purchases of Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions.
Comments
But Visa!
The CONFLICT with Russia was orchestrated by Apartheid Israhell
because Russia is an IMPEDIMENT to Israhell's design for the MidEast.
In the process, the Zionist Neocons mortally WOUNDED America
and the CONSEQUENCES are just getting started.
In reply to But Visa! by BankSurfyMan
Looks like they realizing, Why transact in a paper fiats where you can get screwed over in an instant...
In reply to Ditch! by loop
Behold the Trump Dollar, backed by silver and very cool.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
He's A Paper Man ...
In reply to Behold the Trump Dollar,… by TeamDepends
Day late & $ short
Place your bets!
In reply to He's A Paper Man ... by BaBaBouy
Good timing.
In reply to Day late & $ short by B-Bond
nidstyles is a bot.
and where has looney been. you partisan sycophants must have repulsed him away with your repulsiveness.
In reply to Good timing. by NidStyles
all the world is looking for is a way forward into a post US Dollar Reserve world
and Trump and his cult are giving it to them without a second thought.
it's been a couple of generations since anyone has seen that world and the only reason for the hesitation and uncertainty
and the lovely economy Trump loves to gloat so much about will come crashing down like a ton of fucking bricks!
bam!
and you'll see WWIII faster than you can say "Cankles!"
In reply to nidstyles is a bot. and… by DingleBarryObummer
Maybe so... with the debt Trump inherited, there is a crash already baked into the cake... a BIG one.
Bonesmoker Barry doubled the debt under his watch... think HE might be more responsible than Trump?
Yes, Cheney and his moron puppet George started the ball of financial disaster rolling...
In reply to all the world is looking for… by helltothenah
And Trump is spending faster than either and without a "good excuse" like W global terror spree or Obama's TBTF bank deposit spree.
In reply to Maybe so... with the debt… by loveyajimbo
He's been here longer than you boi.
In reply to nidstyles is a bot. and… by DingleBarryObummer
wtf are you talking about?
i'm commenting on the article and agreeing with its premise.
In reply to He's been here longer than… by nmewn
Forget to change accounts?
nmewn DingleBarryObummer ;-)
In reply to wtf are you talking about? … by helltothenah
ah! i saw it wrong, as if you were responding to me. my bad.
In reply to Forget to change accounts? … by nmewn
He's a gold man, actually.
Accepted gold bullion as rent payment from APMEX, IIRC.
If Russia actually moves ahead with a gold standard, I would actually buy some gold again.
In reply to He's A Paper Man ... by BaBaBouy
What are you holding now... Dollars? Cryptos?
In reply to He's a gold man, actually… by tmosley
You are a sharp guy. c'mon
Q: What would happen if Russia issued a Gold Ruble?
A: All the Gold would leave Russia in a few months at most and everyone would turn in the Rubles for physical and stash it. Russia would lose all its reserves and collapse-again- the paper bills would all be worthless-again-
If Putin accepts Gold in payment it is actually a barter/swap. I owe you 1,200,000 USD would you accept 1000 ounces of .999 Gold? Sure.
Russia has LOTS of everything including Gold and is still busted- now why is that? Spain pulled mountains of Silver and Gold out of South America and went bankrupt over and over again with ships loaded with PMs. How could that happen?
In reply to He's a gold man, actually… by tmosley
cryptonot
In reply to Behold the Trump Dollar,… by TeamDepends
The Trump card is the only thing holding our national buying power together. The MSM is actually taking your purchasing power away.
Let that sink in you Americans who tend to be on the left of center; the leftist media costs you money. They need to be scared shitless of all of us.
In reply to Behold the Trump Dollar,… by TeamDepends
I'm pretty sure the FED printing cash out of thin air and giving no interest loans to the investment banks is what is taking my purchasing power.
In reply to The Trump card is the only… by BlackChicken
serious or trolling?
In reply to Behold the Trump Dollar,… by TeamDepends
The Russians have already crashed the ruble multiple times.
Knock yourself out ;-)
In reply to Behold the Trump Dollar,… by DingleBarryObummer
The US has already defaulted a couple of times. Remember the Gold Confiscation Act of 1933? Also, even though the Russian currency has had its rough spots, the Russian economy is in far better shape than CNN or MSNBC would admit to. After all, the Russians, with a debt to GDP of 16%, are very solvent. Compare to the US at 108%, technically bankrupt, and using every trick in the book to pretend and keep it going.
In reply to The Russians have already… by nmewn
You're believing the debt to GDP of Russian oligarchs are you? Well, with oligarchs owning the assets of Russia someones going to be quite surprised ;-)
In reply to The US has already defaulted… by silverer
I'm not going to take Obama's advice on the Russians. He told everyone to get out of Russian stocks. That year MICEX had a 40% annual return. You can't fake that one. And you can check out this chart, and when you look at it, you can see the damage to some individual stocks, like Aeroflot, which the US sanctioned. But that will all now come to an end soon, and the US will be the one that loses its seat at the table as the world continues on without the US.
https://tradingeconomics.com/russia/stock-market
In reply to You're believing the debt to… by nmewn
Soros can, he's done it before...
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/DDDM02RUA156NWDB
..,I never chase losers and falling knives...but it's a free world!
In some places ;-)
In reply to I'm not going to take Obama… by silverer
"Thank God This Is Happening" Russia Says Time Has Come To Ditch The Dollar. - Hello Mother, Hello Father, Like to welcome you to Camp Grenada! - WTF, Squirrel! - What are the Issues, Glenn Beck, What is important, not what is emotional or headlines, What happened to kill the middle class of the USA, to kill the blue collar jobs, to kill the full time jobs, to kill the bread winner jobs, to kill off the pensions, the retirement because of health care costs that lead to bankruptcy, to in-debt the youth with university or tech college tuition costs in society of planned inflation, planned fiscal and monetary inflation...
In reply to Behold the Trump Dollar,… by TeamDepends
I don't understand why they haven't moved, at least temporarily, to blockchain and crypto. Seems to me that something like ETH would be very simple to use in bilateral trade; then easily converted into local currency if desired.
I'm not sure what the problem with that reasoning is. It would be so monumental a move and would likely tank the dollar overnight in a crippling blow. The idea that they could accomplish the same outcome by developing and getting other countries to buy into a competitor to SWIFT seems preposterous (and will be instantly antiquated, even before it could be implemented)
In reply to Ditch! by loop
ETH and almost all of the junior cryptos have crashed... Bitcoin more than halved... isn't that a "crippling blow"???
The first currency to be backed and fully convertible to GOLD will devalue/crush all other currencies, if done by China, India, Russia or the SCO.
In reply to I don't understand why they… by Brian
If Russia said they were using ETH to move money (even if they weren't planning to hold it, but just to bypass SWIFT) cryptos would skyrocket.
But that's not the point. The point is it is a simple and already existing way that they could use to conduct bilateral or multilateral trade today, right now. Such an announcement would obliterate the dollar BECAUSE IT WOULD BECOME CLEAR TO EVERYONE that countries CAN bypass the dollar.
That's the point, and that's the weapon that crypto posses.
Do you think it's a coincidence that the space has halved or more in value and that the SEC and governments worldwide are smack talking the space? It is the nuclear option that is available to any country right now to de-dollarize and bypass SWIFT.
And just fyi, I'm not a crypto pundit. I have not significant financial exposure to the space. I just see that this is an already existing mechanic to effect the policy that could be used today.
In reply to ETH and almost all of the… by loveyajimbo
Liar, Russia has a holocaust denial law and a Jewish central bank.
In reply to Ditch! by loop
something like that! little moar involved. russia is a player in the c.b. scheme.
this guy is smoke blowen out ass...
In reply to Liar, Russia has a holocaust… by charwoman
1972 was the time to dump the Dollar, but no time like the present!
In reply to But Visa! by BankSurfyMan
Crypto and Gold Bitches!
In reply to But Visa! by BankSurfyMan
Putin: Check.
Shit... we got the point..
Stop the on slave article!
As long as the McDonalds stores stay open....
"How about you guys use our currency?"
"No way, your currency is crap! Use our currency!"
"No no, guys, ours is the best currency to use!"
"No way!"
"Ok, I guess we'll stick with the USD for now."
"Ok."
"Ok."
Human civilization is heading into a future where there will be much less energy to burn and waste. International/global trade as it exists today is extremely wasteful. The future will be defined by local/regional economies which will be much more practical and much less energy intensive. The elites see this coming and they're all working together behind the scenes to force trade realignments that take the looming energy shortages into account. Eurasia will be one big trading block and they won't need or want the dollar. It is painful to move away from the dollar for all nations that have been using it to conduct international trade. So, they drum up some "conflict" and put Trump on the stage to rough things up, forcing this de-dollarization. It has to happen, and this is how they're doing it.
The only question at this point is at what level does the dollar need to rise before everyone cries uncle and the new monetary system is ushered in.
In reply to Human civilization is… by MrNoItAll
Insightful. I figured the trade war was cover for global devaluations, and culprit to blame when the pain comes. There's only one bank in the world, and it only accepts fiat, so there's no conflict between CBs, just the players on stage.
In reply to Human civilization is… by MrNoItAll
ban the @llmight¥ dollar, €nd th£ fed
All part of 'The Plan' to knock the legs out from under the Central Bank stool. Enjoy 'The Show'
and then what? something better? something worse? more riddles?
In reply to All part of 'The Plan' to… by c8089923
What took so long? More importantly, how soon will this start affecting ordinary people's lives? Higher prices for everything, especially imported goods?
That's right. No more bargains on imported goods. Expect up to 50% price increases on imports once the dollar flush is done.
In reply to What took so long? More… by TheEndIsNear
And how long before we can only import goods of the same value as what we export?
In reply to What took so long? More… by TheEndIsNear
The Russian Central Bank was on fire today. Coincidence?
Bad bearing on the printing press - overheated, seized and set a stack of rubles on fire.
In reply to The Russian Central Bank was… by CrashJPM