"They're Getting Eaten Alive", Morgan Stanley Warns Of Momentum In Hospital Closings

While the stock market could indeed be in the most extended bull market in history, there are new, troubling signs that the real economy is faltering.
A new report has sounded the alarm about the pace of hospital closures across the country. It says there are several factors pressuring margins at hospitals that are contributing to the accelerating rate of closures, particularly in rural communities.
The American Hospital Association (AHA) conducts an annual survey of hospitals in the United States. The data shows hospitals have been closing at a rate of about 30 per annum.
Bloomberg spoke with Morgan Stanley analysts led by Vikram Malhotra, who examined data from roughly 6,000 US private and public hospitals and determined eight percent are at risk of closing; another 10 percent are considered extremely “weak.” Malhotra defined weak hospitals based on criteria for margins for earnings before interest and other items, occupancy and revenue. The “at risk” group was defined by capital expenditures and efficiency, among others.
In a phone interview with Bloomberg, Malhotra warned about the next wave of hospital closings that could be triggered in the next 6 to 18 months.
“The risks are coming following years of mergers and acquisitions. The most recent deal saw Apollo Global Management LLC swallowing rural hospital chain LifePoint Health Inc. for $5.6 billion last month. Apollo declined to comment on the deal; LifePoint has until Aug. 22 to solicit other offers. Consolidation among other health-care players, such as CVS’s planned takeover of insurer Aetna Inc., could also pressure hospitals as payers push patients toward outpatient services.
There are already a lot of hospitals with high negative margins, consultancy Veda Partners health care policy analyst Spencer Perlman said, and that’s going to become unsustainable. Rural hospitals with a smaller footprint may have less room to negotiate rates with managed care companies and are often hobbled by more older and poorer patients,” said Bloomberg.
Infographic: Rural Hospital Closures Since 2010
There have been 83 rural hospital closures since 2010 and 125 since 2005, according to a new infographic by Stroudwater. The infographic breaks down the hospitals’ Medicare payment type, location, whether or not the hospitals are located in a Medicaid expansion state and the closure year (Source/ Melanie Matthews)
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jason McGorman said margin compression is also occurring as technological improvements allow patients to get more surgeries and imaging done outside of the hospital.
They “are getting eaten alive from these market trends,” Perlman cautioned.
“Future M&A options could be too late - buyers may hesitate as debt-laden operators like Community Health Systems Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corp. focus on selling underperforming sites to reduce leverage,” Morgan Stanley’s Zachary Sopcak said.
Some facilities are restructuring as outpatient emergency clinics with free-standing emergency departments. “Microhospitals,” or facilities with ten beds or less, seems to be gaining a foothold across the country. They have been springing up as of late in multiple states, including Texas, Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona. Dignity Health, a health system with facilities in Nevada, Arizona, and California, is also considering the possibility of testing the model in California, Kaiser Health News reports.
As for the incoming wave of hospital closures that Morgan Stanley expects to hit in the near term, well, it is more bad news for rural America that seems to have been left out of the “greatest economy ever.”
Very interesting article in that somebody is making money off this. Something seems very wrong with the fact that soaring healthcare costs are a big factor in pushing America's GDP higher. This healthcare spending has slipped into the false narrative of a "growing economy" spoken by people with a poor understanding of what constitutes real growth.
Unlike manufacturing jobs that have long-term positive benefits such as building value that curbs imports and the flow of dollars away from America we find jobs in the healthcare sector often represent a transfer of wealth that drains assets from more promising areas. The article below argues the healthcare sector adds far less to the economy than numbers suggest.
http://Soaring Healthcare Sector Wrongly Feeds Higher GDP html
I signed in after....what....three years just to respond to this article.
Been waiting for someone to notice what is really going on in healthcare. Kaiset Permanente northern california pays their personnel the highest salaries in the world. I know because i was employed there. The nurses make on average $98/hr. Straight time. In Ca, anything over 8 hrs is overtime and these people regularly sucked that teet til mid august, the department budgets are dry. Then they bring in the mercenaries at $66/hr. A real deal. i have friend in the $500k club. If you do "runs" of 7 days or more (can be less than 6hr shifts) you get a 10k bonus on top of your pay each 7 days.
This is not a joke. I left because these people are insane. The money makes them insane. Patients died constantly as it is a production line business model. I routinely discharged pts that at any decent hospital i ever worked at, i would have seen them admitted. The employees are paid this money to shut them up. It is a club the morally bankrupt want to be part of, and i turned down being there longer than it took for me to pay all my mortgage off and my credit cards. I didnt stay another minute more. Californians are insane inherently....and if anybody believes that they are "communists" or soft in any way....go live there for a year.
Nastiest, most hard core capitalistic assholes i have ever come across and i was offered $180k base pay to stay at kaiser. As a comparison, i made $42k base pay in virginia for the same damned job.
Craziest, meanest mutherfrackers i have ever seen....add to that the neighbors calling the water authority on you if a drop of your sprinkler system hits the road instead of your lawn.
My point here is that healthcare is being run like a business and it has absolutely ZERO to do with your well being. Insurers and MDs are working in tandem. Each wants their cut and they will let you die if you don't comply.
Life point was a trainwreck from inception, as i worked there as well as a per diem. It was a free for all. They deserved to go under. I feel bad for the rural communities that lifepoint served....but i dont feel bad for the duke health system or the others who tried to gobble up small hospitals to create a monopoly. Fuck them.
I left kaiser and Ca and will never, ever look back. California is the bellwether for unionized shops and overpaid medical professionals. The Janus decision will break the unions in Ca and elsewhere....and you will all see what the healthcare situation really is. Nurses and others will leave the already overstretched system and the administrators wont know what else to do. They will close the hospitals.
This has absolutely nothing to do with the ACA. Kaiser nurses were making this money for the past 20 years. Get your heads out of your collective asses. This is a business model applied to human life. I laughed at the death panel bullshit you all bought into years ago.
What do you think kaiser doctors do every fucking day. Pts were discharged at the edge of their lives...in desperate need of care....because they were not kaiser insured patients. Or they were medi cal or what have you.
Good luck to thise fat slobs who eat cheetos and drink soda and sit on their cellhphones waiting for their dilaudid and benadryl fix.
This is just the start of hospitals going under. And you can shove "this is all obamas fault" right up your ass...this started 25 years ago.
To open a hospital in most places in the US a certificate of need has to be obtained. To put it another way power and influence is needed to open a hospital. Chew on that for a while.