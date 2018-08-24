Trump Organization CFO Granted Immunity By US Prosecutors In Cohen Investgiation

Following a late Thursday report in the New York Times that two senior officials in the Trump Organization may face criminal charges in connection with Michael Cohen's $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, the Wall Street Journal reports that longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been granted immunity by US prosecutors in the Cohen investigation. 

The decision by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office to grant immunity to Mr. Weisselberg escalates the pressure on Mr. Trump, whom Mr. Weisselberg has served for decades as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. After Mr. Trump was elected, he handed control of his financial assets and business interests to his two adult sons and Mr. Weisselberg. -WSJ

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight criminal charges, and claims that President Trump directed him to buy the silence during of two women who claim to have had affairs the billionaire over a decade ago. Trump's knowledge of the payments has become a key issue in the case, as Trump initially claimed he knew nothing about them - only to admit this week that he knew about them "later." 

Last year, Weisselberg coordinated the Trump Organization's reimbursement of Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford). Weisselberg didn't know what the payment was for, according to the Journal, citing "a person familiar with the CFO's thinking," when he agreed in January 2017 to pay Cohen $35,000 per month for "persuant to retainer agreement." 

That month, according to charging documents filed Tuesday, Mr. Cohen gave executives at the Trump Organization a copy of the bank statement from his bank account for Essential Consultants LLC, the company he used to pay Ms. Clifford the previous fall. The statement reflected Mr. Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Ms. Clifford, as well as an additional $50,000 that Mr. Cohen added in handwriting was for “tech services.”

Executives at the Trump Organization “ ‘grossed up’ for tax purposes” Mr. Cohen’s requested reimbursement, doubling it to $360,000, and added a $60,000 bonus, the document said. The next month, one executive at the company asked another executive to pay Mr. Cohen’s monthly retainer “from the trust” and to “post to legal expenses.” -WSJ

Weisselberg was called to testify earlier this year before a federal grand jury, according to the Journal's previous reporting. 

That said, buried in the WSJ's article is the admission: "The Journal couldn’t determine whether Mr. Weisselberg told prosecutors that Mr. Trump had knowledge of the payments."

In July, Bloomberg noted in an op-ed: "Weisselberg has detailed information about the Trump Organization’s operations, business deals and finances. If he winds up in investigators’ crosshairs for secreting payoffs, he could potentially provide much more damaging information to prosecutors than Cohen ever could about the president’s dealmaking." 

As we reported last night, the current investigation appears to now revolve around how the Trump Organization accounted for the payment to Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who claims to have had an affair with President Trump over a decade ago. 

Also granted immunity is David Pecker, CEO of American Media - the National Enquirer's parent company. Pecker reportedly gave prosecutors information about the president's knowledge of the payoff of former Playboy model Karen MacDougal, who was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer, which then sat on the story in a practice known as "catch and kill." 

Pecker's input "appears to have informed the charging documents made public on Tuesday as part of Mr. Cohen's guilty plea to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations tied to the payments." 

In exchange for immunity, Mr. Pecker, CEO of American Media, Inc., has met with prosecutors and shared details about payments Mr. Cohen arranged in an effort to silence two women who alleged sexual encounters with Mr. Trump, including Mr. Trump’s knowledge of the deals, some of the people said. Prosecutors have indicated that Mr. Pecker won’t be criminally charged for his participation in the deals, the people said. -WSJ

In a recorded conversation released in July, Trump and Cohen can be heard discussing purchasing the rights to McDougal's claim. Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he needs “to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," likely referring to American Media Inc. head David Pecker.

"I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," Cohen said in the recording, likely a reference to American Media head David Pecker.

Trump interrupts Cohen asking, "What financing?" according to the recording. When Cohen tells Trump, "We'll have to pay." Trump is heard saying "pay with cash" but the audio is muddled and it's unclear whether he suggests paying with cash or not paying. Cohen says, "no, no, no" but it is not clear what is said next.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, contested Cohen attorney Lanny Davis's interpretation - releasing the Trump team's version of the transcript, which contradicts Davis. While Davis said Trump was suggesting the two pay cash, Giuliani's version of the transcript says Trump is saying, "Don't pay with cash...check."

The Times pointed out on Thursday, meanwhile, that Trump would be powerless to pardon people or corporate entities convicted of state crimes - only Federal violations. 

If course, if all prosecutors can connect to the president after their alien-tier probing of Trumpworld is that two porn stars were paid off for decade-old flings, and no evidence of Russian collusion, money laundering or other malfeasance is found - it may embarass Trump on one hand, while exonerating him of the most damning claims on the other. 

FireBrander Fri, 08/24/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

Michael Cohen's $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

BULLSHIT!

"Michael Cohen's FAILURE TO REPORT A $130,000 hush money payment TO THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION"

That's all folks.

~~~~~~~~~~~

1. It is not illegal to pay extortionists.

2. ANY money (campaign or personal) that is spent by a candidate to "influence" the election outcome must be reported.

Was the reason/intent for the Bimbo payment political or was it personal?

A. Did Trump pay to spare his family the embarrassment?

B. Did Trump pay because the revelation would have changed the election results? 

If "A" then NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED and you can easily argue that "A" was a bigger motivator than "B"...Trump was already "Losing badly" in the polls...it was over for him...so he was just trying to spare his family further embarrassment.

There is no way the prosecution can prove Trump made the payment solely because he thought it would help him win...Trump has paid Bimbos before and this was really just a routine PERSONAL transaction for him to hide his scoundrel-ness from his wife and kids. Slimey, yes, but illegal no...and we ALL KNEW Trump was a pussy-grabbing son-of-a-bitch well before this payment and one more Bimbo payoff wouldn't have changed anything; "Everyone knew" Hillary had it wrapped up.

 

If "B" then COHEN fucked up not reporting the payment for his client. If Trump instructed Cohen not to report, then Trump AND Cohen fucked up...impeachable offense...LOL...not even close....LONG legal precedent of just paying a fine.

@@@@@@@@

Edit:

What we're seeing here is collusion between the:

MSM - Editors coordinating their papers to bring down Trump.

Social Media Companies - suppressing as many Rightwing voices as possible.

The Democrats and people within the government - piling on in anyway possible.

 

A coordinated, covert, "regime change" is in process America; the future of your country is in the balance.

evoila NidStyles Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

Trump is officially fucked. The only thing that will help him now is the people showing force to scare the DC establishment that they're playing with fire.  That of course won't happen, because ironically the economy is doing well and the people in this country are generally too fat and happy to care about anything other than their screen time.

alangreedspank loop Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Yup, there is no way they will accept you as one of theirs. Trump is probably the most zionist friendly president ever, but he didn't give them ALL what they wanted: which is using the US as a sub-saharan African/Middle East dumpster to facilitate Israel's expansion.

So the backstabbing is beginning.

Arctic Frost loop Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

 

You’re repeating yourself as that comment looks like a cut n paste from another post of yours. At least you’re being consistently irrelavant. 

 

That being said, THIS WHOLE CONTRAVERSY IS EXCELLENT!!! Voting for Trump was the BEST vote I ever made and I’m blown AWAY how much is changing and how the big and powerful set their own traps upon themselves which destroy them solely because of their hatred for Trump. Friends, this is a repeat of the “MeToo” movement. They start off with SCREAMING, How DARE Trump DO such a thing!!” Only to find the status quo among the establishment is a thousand percent worse and BECAUSE they’ll try so hard to make this nonsense a legitimate “serious” issue they’ll all lose their jobs as it becomes uncovered that most EVERY powerful politician,  elebrity, corporation head and countless campaigns have done and are doing the EXACT SAME THING in different ways. Gawd, this whole Trump Presidency is FANTASTIC! I can’t wait to watch them all fall in the coming months! 

 

I feel bad bad for Trump having to constantly sacrifice his character, but it is doing so much to bring about the political promises made for decades upon decades. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP! I’ll never forget you for these sacrifices you make and endure;D Now, keep our asses out of Iran!

PT PT Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

On Topic:

I'm having a lot of trouble trying to figure out why Trump paid the bimbo to shut up in the first place? 
1.  It was ten years ago.
2.  Who on earth doesn't think billionaires root around?  Isn't he onto his third wife?  Does anyone really think there was only three?  Don't these guys get more popular when their affairs are uncovered?  Why do they get MORE popular?  Because if you had to resort to him having a root ten years ago then he's probably the most innocent person in Congress right now PLUS it also means you obviously can't crap on him for what he wants to actually do as President.

Sure the media would have made a huge circus about it but would anyone have really listened?  Their first choice for the "Trump had a root" campaign was a hooker in a Thai jail FFS.

FireBrander dirty fingernails Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

Why did he pay? The truth is "all of the above".

1. That his method of operation...he pays extortionists bimbos.

2. He didn't want to hurt his election chances.

3. He didn't want to further embarrass himself in front of his family.

4. He didn't want to inflict more pain upon his family.

 

I believe are 4 are true...but I also believe 1, 3, and 4 were the primary motivators and that #2 was just a minimal bonus of the other 3.

onewayticket2 JRobby Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Labor Day....bombs begin to drop.  60 days of hammering, perp walks, daily October Surprises.   100% orchestrated for maximum impact on the Election.

 

The Empire (swamp) Strikes Back, part II

 

meanwhile, Tony Podesta gets immunity while Manafort goes to prison for the same crime.  Clinton et al, laughing....Hard.

melpheos FireBrander Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

It is so much not a crime that he pleaded guilty and is going to jail for 3 to 6 years... So much for "not a crime" trumptard rethoric...

If Trump wanted to pay Stormy and other pornstar, maybe he should have paid himself but he didn't.

Regarding A and B... COME'ON !!!

Go buy a brain dumbass

Tax fraud

Making false statements to a financial institution

Unlawful corporate contribution

Excessive campaign contributions

gatorengineer detached.amusement Fri, 08/24/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

So we got Russian Collusion, Pornstar Payoffs, and Obstruction of Justice.  Soon NYC unpaid parking tickets...

But seriously Are you not amused?

Distracted from Turkey, which Distracted from Iran which distracted Syria, which distracted from Afghanistan.

Whatever happened to Rosenstein not furnishing subpoenaed docs, Huber et al?

 

Its all one giant show being put on at tremendous taxpayer expense for your entertainment.  There is no other plausible explanation for it.

PT gatorengineer Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

The plausible explanation for it is Plausible Deniability.  "Oh, Trump couldn't fix America becoz he had too many enemies and he woz so busy defending himself that he didn't have time to Make America Great Again." - Mind you, he always has time to bomb foreign countries, sanctions etc.  I know everyone likes to say the economy is much better since Trump got in but is that the same statistics bureau reporting it all as what was used under Obama?

I truly don't know the depth of the theatre but that is one possible explanation.  None of us know the future but we certainly know the past and the present.

We also see the precedent set loud and clear.  If you are elected, not selected, then you will have to fight off this level of swamp in order to survive.  So if you wish to be elected instead of selected and if you wish to have functioning govt and NOT be buried under this level of mud for the first two years of your Presidency, what do you need in order to make that happen?

So far Deep State is winning as in telling the world, "Shut the fuck up and do as you are told or this is what will happen to you, your friends, family and business associates.  This is the onslaught that your world has to withstand."

It is not enough for Trump to win.  He has to restore trust in the institutions.  If not, well, he has clearly exposed the size of the monster before us.  Something tells me he is going to show us that it is even bigger than that.