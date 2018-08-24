"Come On Jeff, You Can Do It": Trump Urges Sessions To Look Into The Corruption "On The Other Side"

The to-ing and fro-ing continues between President Trump and his attorney general. In a double-tweet storm response this morning to AG Sessions' strong response to Trump's barrage of abuse yesterday, the President pressed his AG to "look into all of the corruption on the 'other' side," jabbing at him by saying, "Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

Continuing his war of words over Twitter, Trump blasted:

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look in to all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

....FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Truly a solid list of questions that we suspect many in the nation truly want answers for.

And then followed up a few minutes later with...

Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Urging Sessions to go after Hillary Clinton.