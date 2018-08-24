"Come On Jeff, You Can Do It": Trump Urges Sessions To Look Into The Corruption "On The Other Side"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:26

The to-ing and fro-ing continues between President Trump and his attorney general. In a double-tweet storm response this morning to AG Sessions' strong response to Trump's barrage of abuse yesterday, the President pressed his AG to "look into all of the corruption on the 'other' side," jabbing at him by saying, "Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

Continuing his war of words over Twitter, Trump blasted:

Truly a solid list of questions that we suspect many in the nation truly want answers for.

And then followed up a few minutes later with...

Urging Sessions to go after Hillary Clinton.

wildbad Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

My President!

Does anyone REALLY believe the President Trump and his choice for attorney general, Sessions are not singing from the same hymn sheet?

These tweets are only used to support the illusion that the deranged left has that "nothing is being done".  Trump and sessions and his white hat henchman Huber are ready to roll up the evil OBAMA / CLINTON / SOROS / ... network and every one of these distracting tweets is giving those criminals false hope.

Knowing Trumps history of saying "you're fired!" Does anyone believe he would let such a position remain filled by a "sleepy grandpa"? IF the President wanted to really change Jeff Session's behavior, do you think he would do THAT over twitter, or would he be more likely to pick up the phone or order the miscreant to the oval office?

Get serious.  The president has this ALL under control and I smile every time I see these misdrirection actions.

Go get em Jeff! Thank you Mr. President!

Prehuman Insight wildbad Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Whiny White Eyes

With a faux IQ - noisy and petulant, 

spelling-challenged tweeterings, he boasts and blusters -

while his cone of probability looks real bad.

Topmost leech in America's ethno-aristocracy

he hires only the best people.

FireBrander TahoeBilly2012 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

1. If Sessions hasn't even begun to investigate, he never will. 

2. TIRED of Trumps whining about Sessions. 

3. Trump, you can FIRE Sessions at any time, for any reason, at will. If you are unhappy with him, remove him! 

4. Sessions is an entrenched, establishment, religious, nutjob; a slightly less ridiculous version of that Roy Moore guy you liked so much...

5. Note to Democrats, Trump isn't on the ballet this November; your "impeach Trump" effort is serving only to rally his base. 

Lessor of Evil voters (that decide elections) are not buying into your hysteria; to us, this all looks, sounds and feels like a rerun of the plan to get Hillary elected. 

Not working. .look at incumbant Democrat Senator McCaskill in Missouri...struggling to defeat a Republican that 17% of the people polled had never heard of...Where's the Wave? 

Capitalist Migraine Insurrector Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

Type it some more times, Gustav.  This is the kind of goofy shit I'm talking about.  You'd have to be a special kind of an asshole to vote for whatever candidate someone like this supports.  Spastic retardation like this does a disservice to the conservative cause.

It's not rocket science.  Nobody in government wants to go to bat for Trump because he is a fucking douchebag, plain and simple.  I don't care if he has a platform to cure cancer and save social security, nobody wants to help a disloyal narcissistic prick.  Even more so when you consider the fact that he has no political capital whatsoever to help a candidate in a hotly contested race.  There's no upside to running interference for this guy unless you already live in flyover country.

bigkahuna Unknown User Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

Sessions aint' looking into anything that will help Trump.

Sessions is the stroke mentioned INSURANCE POLICY!

Sessions ingratiated himself to Trump - then got the appointment as AG - and from day one has done nothing to bring any of the treasonists to justice, even with OVERWHELMING public evidence!

He is from Alabama - I know they are waiting on him to come home. Not letting the DoJ be influenced by politics? WTF ever. This is as much bullshit as bozo husain and shill would utter. FUCK YOU SESSIONS!! I hope the people of Alabama welcome you home right fucker!

Insurrector Capitalist Migraine Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

Me thinks you misunderstood?  Not sure.

Dan Rather recently coined the phrase "Flock of Felons" to describe Stumpy and his Trumpling cabinet - sort of a play on Lincoln's "Team of Rivals."

Oh, and by the way - Gustav is a common name in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

If you want to imply that someone is a Russian troll, you might want to use Vlad, Nikita, Dima, Alex, Sergey, etc.

onewayticket2 FreedomWriter Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

Freedomwriter - I'm not sure about the left getting worried.  The opposite from my perspective/lefty friends.  They think the evidence is overwhelming against trump.   that it simply hasnt been leaked and an epic bloodletting is in the works just prior to the Election.  MSNBC doesnt tell them anything.   they are confident and emboldened.   Huber?  a complete non factor to them.

CuttingEdge onewayticket2 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:58 Permalink

No, Donald.

 

You can do it.

 

Stop fucking around claiming victimhood, and declassify the FISA application/renewals (amongst other things - Bruce Orr/Steele comms would be a good place to start).

 

You are the President of the USA, FFS. Use the fucking powers at your disposal.

 

Your opposition aren't taking any prisoners - so far they've taken out any number of your loyal (and not so loyal) associates. And they have Sessions in their back pocket. Isn't about time you matched their ruthlessness? There will come a time when working for you, or even covering you in a positive light just isn't worth it, for fear of character or financial assassination by Brennan and Brock's cadres of vermin.

 

Start fighting back. Yesterday, already.

onewayticket2 FireBrander Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:46 Permalink

process vs politics.   he CAN and should can jeff, et al.  But he can't remove him prior to the Election, the press will murder him in the court of public opinion which will drive independents to the polls to vote D.....change of control in congress is an express ticket to impeachment.

 

it's all about November.  

 

The Oct. Surprises - on both sides - will be epic.  it'll be overload.   and I would not be surprised to see @jack pause or terminate trumps twitter feed in the weeks prior to the Election.  it is ALL about winning in Nov.  Nothing else matters to the Left.  Nothing.  

AlaricBalth FireBrander Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

Two of Jeff Sessions' largest contributors during his political career were a law firm called Balch & Bingham in Alabama and Drummond and Company. These entities have been involved in a bribery scandal being investigated by the Justice Department. The federal investigation has been ongoing for a couple of years. The bribery concerned a Superfund site in Birmingham Alabama.

It's possible, Jeff Sessions had been compromised prior to becoming attorney general. Those in the Justice Department are using it as leverage to keep him sedated.  

Beowulf55 FireBrander Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

1. Sessions never will..........he is part of the swamp.

2.  Trump is making his base aware of the corruption of Sessions.

3.  Trump will fire Sessions after the base has been energized by mid-term elections.

4.  Agree with you on the Keebler Elf.

FireBrander wildbad Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Explain why McCaskill is staring at defeat in Missouri?

She is vehemently opposed to Trump and on the "impeach" bandwagon...yet the swing voters are rallying around a political nobody that will not "impeach Trump".

Show me a sinlge race where a Republican that should win hands down is staring at defeat...one please.

SixIsNinE TahoeBilly2012 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

right TahoeBilly - Q400

check this compilation out about the event:

Q400 plane crash

https://www.newnationalist.net/2018/08/was-the-sea-tac-baggage-handlers…

link includes several vids to back up the idea that the "suicide" mission was something very different. Ketron Island.

 

 **** not for the faint of heart - more linking to the Clinton & Pedowood & pizzagate sickos :

https://prepareforchange.net/2018/05/12/modern-art-scandal-uncovered-are-children-shipped-in-boxes-as-live-art-under-the-art-for-embassies-program-to-feed-pedophiles-and-cannibals/

got to get serious about warning the TeeVee brainwashed in your circles that there are major problems in the perverted pedosatanicbabyeating nasties in our country -  

 

TeethVillage88s ClassicalLib17 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

Lisa H. Barsoomian, Rod Rosenstein's Wife, an Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protégé of James Comey and Robert Mueller. Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998. Lawrence also represented: Robert Mueller three times; James Comey five times; Barack Obama 45 times; Kathleen Sebelius 56 times; Bill Clinton 40 times; and Hillary Clinton 17 times. Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times, but is considered part of Clinton Team with Rosenstein, Comey, Meuller, and others.

wildbad tmosley Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

my money is on "after".  Trump does not want to taint the elections with this bombshell.  There will be a red sweep in any case but just due to the monumental nature of the takedown I be trump will not want the stain of controversy and unlike Obama he has honor and righteousness on hos side and in his soul.

tmosley wildbad Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

From the timing I think your perspective is probably correct. Such a bombshell will take months if not years to unravel. If he was going to use it as an election tool, he would have dropped the hammer by now.

That may be due to Sessions' influence. He has come out against allowing politics to interfere with justice. Very proper, so long as those wheels are turning. 

FreedomWriter arby63 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

Yes it does makes sense. Terrify and demoralise DS candidates with scary tweets. Ask  some pointed questions whenever they dare to show their faces during the campaign.

Once they are washed out by the Red Wave, release the hounds. Vote your conscience and save America's soul. 

My only real concern is that voter fraud will be rampant and impact the results. The censorship is also an issue. Remember, these POS have nothing left to lose making them highly dangerous. Be vigilant