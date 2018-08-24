"Come On Jeff, You Can Do It": Trump Urges Sessions To Look Into The Corruption "On The Other Side"

The to-ing and fro-ing continues between President Trump and his attorney general. In a double-tweet storm response this morning to AG Sessions' strong response to Trump's barrage of abuse yesterday, the President pressed his AG to "look into all of the corruption on the 'other' side," jabbing at him by saying, "Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"
Continuing his war of words over Twitter, Trump blasted:
“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look in to all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018
....FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018
Truly a solid list of questions that we suspect many in the nation truly want answers for.
And then followed up a few minutes later with...
Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018
Urging Sessions to go after Hillary Clinton.
Comments
My President!
Does anyone REALLY believe the President Trump and his choice for attorney general, Sessions are not singing from the same hymn sheet?
These tweets are only used to support the illusion that the deranged left has that "nothing is being done". Trump and sessions and his white hat henchman Huber are ready to roll up the evil OBAMA / CLINTON / SOROS / ... network and every one of these distracting tweets is giving those criminals false hope.
Knowing Trumps history of saying "you're fired!" Does anyone believe he would let such a position remain filled by a "sleepy grandpa"? IF the President wanted to really change Jeff Session's behavior, do you think he would do THAT over twitter, or would he be more likely to pick up the phone or order the miscreant to the oval office?
Get serious. The president has this ALL under control and I smile every time I see these misdrirection actions.
Go get em Jeff! Thank you Mr. President!
Whiny White Eyes
With a faux IQ - noisy and petulant,
spelling-challenged tweeterings, he boasts and blusters -
while his cone of probability looks real bad.
Topmost leech in America's ethno-aristocracy
he hires only the best people.
In reply to vx by wildbad
Whatever. All I see is the Q plan until it simply isn't happening. Makes complete sense things need to be done in back ground prior to dropping hammer on Deep State. Think what you want. All these Tweets are designed to frustrate public as much as possible for optics.
THINK MIRROR
In reply to Whiny White Eyes by Prehuman Insight
Trust the plan
It's not like we can do anything else, this is theater played out before our eyes and there is very little we can actively do but enjoy the show
In reply to Whatever. All I see is the Q… by TahoeBilly2012
Q400 plane crash
- Guys name is Richard B Russel (same exact name including mid initial as the decommissioned sub in the sound) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Richard_B._Russell_(SSN-687)
- Rogue missle launched from same sub or same base on June 10th
- Guy was a "baker" in Oregon (breads??)
- Then a baggage handler
- Then a stunt pilot
In reply to Trust the plan by DeadFred
1. If Sessions hasn't even begun to investigate, he never will.
2. TIRED of Trumps whining about Sessions.
3. Trump, you can FIRE Sessions at any time, for any reason, at will. If you are unhappy with him, remove him!
4. Sessions is an entrenched, establishment, religious, nutjob; a slightly less ridiculous version of that Roy Moore guy you liked so much...
5. Note to Democrats, Trump isn't on the ballet this November; your "impeach Trump" effort is serving only to rally his base.
Lessor of Evil voters (that decide elections) are not buying into your hysteria; to us, this all looks, sounds and feels like a rerun of the plan to get Hillary elected.
Not working. .look at incumbant Democrat Senator McCaskill in Missouri...struggling to defeat a Republican that 17% of the people polled had never heard of...Where's the Wave?
In reply to Q400 plane crash - Guys… by TahoeBilly2012
I don't think Jeff has begun to investigate. But what about Huber? Could all be the greatest game of 3 card Monte ever played. in any case, the CommProgs are becoming desperate. They know the hangman is standing just behind them.
In reply to Hhh by FireBrander
Time to cage the Flock of Felons!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
In reply to I don't think Jeff has begun… by FreedomWriter
Type it some more times, Gustav. This is the kind of goofy shit I'm talking about. You'd have to be a special kind of an asshole to vote for whatever candidate someone like this supports. Spastic retardation like this does a disservice to the conservative cause.
It's not rocket science. Nobody in government wants to go to bat for Trump because he is a fucking douchebag, plain and simple. I don't care if he has a platform to cure cancer and save social security, nobody wants to help a disloyal narcissistic prick. Even more so when you consider the fact that he has no political capital whatsoever to help a candidate in a hotly contested race. There's no upside to running interference for this guy unless you already live in flyover country.
In reply to Time to cage the Flock of… by Insurrector
One bitch locked up...
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/23/reality-winner-sentenced-to-…
In reply to Type it some more times,… by Capitalist Migraine
Trump should fire Sessions and tell his replacement to immediately investigate DNC, FBI, Hillery, etc. If this process is not started within a week, fire the replacement. Repeat until the DOJ starts functioning.
Do the same in all other branches of the government. No need for self-serving appointees.
In reply to One bitch locked up... … by CuttingEdge
Sessions aint' looking into anything that will help Trump.
Sessions is the stroke mentioned INSURANCE POLICY!
Sessions ingratiated himself to Trump - then got the appointment as AG - and from day one has done nothing to bring any of the treasonists to justice, even with OVERWHELMING public evidence!
He is from Alabama - I know they are waiting on him to come home. Not letting the DoJ be influenced by politics? WTF ever. This is as much bullshit as bozo husain and shill would utter. FUCK YOU SESSIONS!! I hope the people of Alabama welcome you home right fucker!
In reply to Trump should fire Sessions… by Unknown User
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to . by bigkahuna
Sessions would investigate all the deep state crimes but then again ... he worries about his loved ones and his own life.
In reply to Type it some more times,… by Capitalist Migraine
If Trump gives people jobs after obama gutted them, they will lick his asshole.
Only elites have the luxury of liking "nondouchebags" who speak as they do and don't ruffle their find sensibilities.
Yet another example of elite with preferences of speech when millions have no choice in anything.
In reply to Type it some more times,… by Capitalist Migraine
Me thinks you misunderstood? Not sure.
Dan Rather recently coined the phrase "Flock of Felons" to describe Stumpy and his Trumpling cabinet - sort of a play on Lincoln's "Team of Rivals."
Oh, and by the way - Gustav is a common name in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.
If you want to imply that someone is a Russian troll, you might want to use Vlad, Nikita, Dima, Alex, Sergey, etc.
In reply to Type it some more times,… by Capitalist Migraine
Dan Rather? Is that lying worthless propagandist shit still alive polluting the air waves?
In reply to Me thinks you misunderstood?… by Insurrector
Yeah, from the flock of felons..lol.
Projection, it’s SO progressive.
In reply to Dan Rather? Now there's a… by ZD1
Freedomwriter - I'm not sure about the left getting worried. The opposite from my perspective/lefty friends. They think the evidence is overwhelming against trump. that it simply hasnt been leaked and an epic bloodletting is in the works just prior to the Election. MSNBC doesnt tell them anything. they are confident and emboldened. Huber? a complete non factor to them.
In reply to I don't think Jeff has begun… by FreedomWriter
No, Donald.
You can do it.
Stop fucking around claiming victimhood, and declassify the FISA application/renewals (amongst other things - Bruce Orr/Steele comms would be a good place to start).
You are the President of the USA, FFS. Use the fucking powers at your disposal.
Your opposition aren't taking any prisoners - so far they've taken out any number of your loyal (and not so loyal) associates. And they have Sessions in their back pocket. Isn't about time you matched their ruthlessness? There will come a time when working for you, or even covering you in a positive light just isn't worth it, for fear of character or financial assassination by Brennan and Brock's cadres of vermin.
Start fighting back. Yesterday, already.
In reply to Freedomwriter - I'm not sure… by onewayticket2
process vs politics. he CAN and should can jeff, et al. But he can't remove him prior to the Election, the press will murder him in the court of public opinion which will drive independents to the polls to vote D.....change of control in congress is an express ticket to impeachment.
it's all about November.
The Oct. Surprises - on both sides - will be epic. it'll be overload. and I would not be surprised to see @jack pause or terminate trumps twitter feed in the weeks prior to the Election. it is ALL about winning in Nov. Nothing else matters to the Left. Nothing.
In reply to Hhh by FireBrander
Nothing else EVER matters to Marxists.
That's it. Their only true goal.
In reply to process vs politics. He… by onewayticket2
Beautiful HC
In reply to it is ALL about winning in… by HopefulCynical
Three down votes proves that there are actual Marxists on this board. "Progressives" get their panties in a bunch when you diss the leeching liar.
In reply to it is ALL about winning in… by HopefulCynical
I see, Trump should keep Sessions because that will keep the Press of Trumps back.
Sorry, but nope.
Trump needs to bring out the big knives; his base AND the lesser of Evil voters will respect, and back, him 100%
We are dying out here for Trump to throw some bone breaking punches.
In reply to process vs politics. He… by onewayticket2
I hope Jack commits suicide for Twitter like that. Please please please.
I hope that Trump has a backup ready to go that is backed by Alt-tech.
But yes...we are all expecting an epic Oct. One will be all hat and no cattle though.
In reply to process vs politics. He… by onewayticket2
Two of Jeff Sessions' largest contributors during his political career were a law firm called Balch & Bingham in Alabama and Drummond and Company. These entities have been involved in a bribery scandal being investigated by the Justice Department. The federal investigation has been ongoing for a couple of years. The bribery concerned a Superfund site in Birmingham Alabama.
It's possible, Jeff Sessions had been compromised prior to becoming attorney general. Those in the Justice Department are using it as leverage to keep him sedated.
In reply to Hhh by FireBrander
A detailed account of the problems facing Sessions in Alabama can be found here;
https://www.al.com/opinion/index.ssf/2017/06/lets_measure_the_distance_…
... it could provide Trump cover to replace his AG quickly
In reply to Two of Jeff Sessions'… by AlaricBalth
He was also involved in uranium one, as were most of those at the top of this circle.
In reply to Two of Jeff Sessions'… by AlaricBalth
1. Sessions never will..........he is part of the swamp.
2. Trump is making his base aware of the corruption of Sessions.
3. Trump will fire Sessions after the base has been energized by mid-term elections.
4. Agree with you on the Keebler Elf.
In reply to Hhh by FireBrander
you forgot "PATRIOT", that is more to your discredit though than Session's.
And again you are wrong..This november is ALL about our President
In reply to Hhh by FireBrander
Explain why McCaskill is staring at defeat in Missouri?
She is vehemently opposed to Trump and on the "impeach" bandwagon...yet the swing voters are rallying around a political nobody that will not "impeach Trump".
Show me a sinlge race where a Republican that should win hands down is staring at defeat...one please.
In reply to you forgot "PATRIOT", that… by wildbad
right TahoeBilly - Q400
check this compilation out about the event:
Q400 plane crash
https://www.newnationalist.net/2018/08/was-the-sea-tac-baggage-handlers…
link includes several vids to back up the idea that the "suicide" mission was something very different. Ketron Island.
**** not for the faint of heart - more linking to the Clinton & Pedowood & pizzagate sickos :
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/05/12/modern-art-scandal-uncovered-are-children-shipped-in-boxes-as-live-art-under-the-art-for-embassies-program-to-feed-pedophiles-and-cannibals/
got to get serious about warning the TeeVee brainwashed in your circles that there are major problems in the perverted pedosatanicbabyeating nasties in our country -
In reply to Q400 plane crash - Guys… by TahoeBilly2012
This is persuasion. Get the public thinking about how corrupt these guys are. Prime them for what comes next.
Wonder if he is going to hit them before the election?
In reply to Trust the plan by DeadFred
Martin Armstrong posted about the article below yesterday as well:
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_some_dots/
Can't dispute these people's employment histories as chronicled...
In reply to This is persuasion. Get the… by tmosley
Lisa H. Barsoomian, Rod Rosenstein's Wife, an Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protégé of James Comey and Robert Mueller. Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998. Lawrence also represented: Robert Mueller three times; James Comey five times; Barack Obama 45 times; Kathleen Sebelius 56 times; Bill Clinton 40 times; and Hillary Clinton 17 times. Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times, but is considered part of Clinton Team with Rosenstein, Comey, Meuller, and others.
In reply to Martin Armstrong posted on… by ClassicalLib17
And who is her husband?
Drum roll, please.
Rod Rosenstein.
Maybe Trump will tweet about her soon.
In reply to Lisa H. Barsoomian, an… by TeethVillage88s
Holy smokes, Batman.They are all in this together screwing us left and right. Sessions, calling AG Sessions.
In reply to Martin Armstrong posted on… by ClassicalLib17
my money is on "after". Trump does not want to taint the elections with this bombshell. There will be a red sweep in any case but just due to the monumental nature of the takedown I be trump will not want the stain of controversy and unlike Obama he has honor and righteousness on hos side and in his soul.
In reply to This is persuasion. Get the… by tmosley
From the timing I think your perspective is probably correct. Such a bombshell will take months if not years to unravel. If he was going to use it as an election tool, he would have dropped the hammer by now.
That may be due to Sessions' influence. He has come out against allowing politics to interfere with justice. Very proper, so long as those wheels are turning.
In reply to my money is on "after". … by wildbad
Bombshells usually land in October. History says that's when politicians believe the proper timing to be.
In reply to From the timing I think your… by tmosley
Lol@believing in justice.
You have to possess an IQ below 110 for justice to be served, and even then it's extremely iffy.
Morality is subjective therefore justice doesn't even exist. It's just something the wealthy mumble to stupid people to get them to actively work against their own best interests.
In reply to From the timing I think your… by tmosley
Yes, I think that sounds about right. September/October will be very interesting.
In reply to This is persuasion. Get the… by tmosley
Yes, just vote one more time. It's different this time.
In reply to Yes, I think that sounds… by arby63
Yes it does makes sense. Terrify and demoralise DS candidates with scary tweets. Ask some pointed questions whenever they dare to show their faces during the campaign.
Once they are washed out by the Red Wave, release the hounds. Vote your conscience and save America's soul.
My only real concern is that voter fraud will be rampant and impact the results. The censorship is also an issue. Remember, these POS have nothing left to lose making them highly dangerous. Be vigilant
In reply to Yes, I think that sounds… by arby63
Unfortunately, those that read ZH and their parallel thinking friends will stay home and not vote and the Democrats will gain the House. Then gridlock.
In reply to Yes it does makes sense… by FreedomWriter
Where's Hillary et al?
In reply to Whatever. All I see is the Q… by TahoeBilly2012
Productively serving Satan, just like any other day..
In reply to Where's Hillary et al? by Erek
Can't ignore the elephant in the room
November reds swept by the blue broom
Despite Trumpturds desperate misdirect
Hillary Clinton we did not elect
In reply to Productively serving Satan,… by BlackChicken
That’s right, that piece of shit was unelectable.
The libretards/commies/socialists are going to lose their shit come this November; they are dreaming of they think America wants more of their bullshit.
In reply to Can't ignore the elephant in… by Insurrector