Not Just China Anymore: "Facial Biometrics" Scan Used To Catch Imposter At D.C. Airport

A year ago we explained how what at first seemed like creeping tip-toe incrementalism toward the use of biometric ID for travel is quickly becoming a warp-speed reality.
At that time DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that they would integrate government databases with a private company to speed up biometric processing in an experimental test program initially rolled out only at a couple of select airports. Since that time the program has exploded to include a dozen or more international airports.
It's essentially what China has already implemented on a large, Orwellian scale, and involves plans for possible mandatory face scans for all travelers to foreign destinations. And US officials are now touting the technology's recent use at Washington Dulles International Airport to catch an alleged imposter traveling on a fake passport.
According to the government and contract industry defense tech news site NextGov:
CBP officials at Washington Dulles International Airport Wednesday said the newly implemented facial biometric program identified a 26-year-old Congolese man attempting to enter the U.S. using a French passport.
The man, traveling from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday, went through the new international entry system at Dulles Airport, which brings travelers directly to a CBP officer for document inspection. While the documents are being scanned, a biometric camera analyzes the passenger’s face and compares it against records associated with the passport or other travel documents.
With this first successful case of flagging fake credentials based on the technology, the American public will likely soon be flooded with more "success stories" as federal authorities prepare the American public for more stringent security measures as citizens pass through airport checkpoints.
In this particular case, the facial recognition technology was only in its third day of use.
The NextGov report describes further that "In this instance, the system flagged the man as a mismatch for the passport on record and he was removed for additional screening. At that time, officers said he became visibly nervous and an authentic ID card showing he was a citizen of the Republic of Congo was found in his shoe."
Not missing an opportunity to soften American citizens' legitimate concern for privacy in what appears a Minority Report dystopian scenario where people's biometric data could be stored by the feds for all time (DHS officials and program-related documents have previously "promised" this won't happen, and hopes that people will simply take them at their word), DHS officials are hailing this as an "important step forward" in protecting Americans from terrorism and crime.
“Facial recognition technology is an important step forward for CBP in protecting the United States from all types of threats,” says Casey Durst, director of CBP's Baltimore Field Office, in a public statement after the Dulles incident. “Terrorists and criminals continually look for creative methods to enter the U.S. including using stolen genuine documents. The new facial recognition technology virtually eliminates the ability for someone to use a genuine document that was issued to someone else.”
Noting that 14 more airports have integrated biometric procedures this summer alone, the NextGov report notes this not-too-comforting fact: "The programs are also extending beyond customs to the entire air travel system. A pilot program at JFK International Airport in New York was recently expanded to integrate the system with Transportation Security Administration checkpoints."
Meanwhile one notable outspoken critic of the program, Harrison Rudolph, who runs the Center on Privacy and Technology at Georgetown University Law School says the technology may actually at times falsely identify people, and that the potential permanent government database storage is a legitimate looming concern.
The privacy researcher was cited by NPR last Spring: "DHS doesn't seem to know whether its system will falsely reject folks," that is, be unable to match the face scan with photos it has in the system, at higher rates because of their race or gender. "That's a serious problem," he says.
Rudolph said further, "DHS hasn't issued a single rule under this program to protect Americans' privacy," and added, "So what DHS decides to do with this information tomorrow, I'm not sure. And without rules there may be few protections for Americans' privacy."
With such issues left completely unsettled, and with the government claiming it would never, never abuse such a technology... the consistent refrain in reports over the last year has been its fast coming to an airport near you.
Comments
It's amazing that the government seems to be thoroughly incompetent most of the time, but NEVER when it comes to designing and implementing laws and technology that strip people of their Rights.
When it comes to "How can we screw the Sheep a little more?", "How can we squeeze a little more out of them?", and "How can we enslave them a little further?", the government is just the textbook-definition of masterful efficiency.
Of course, it's all by design, but it should become obvious that 99% of the for-public-consumption red team-blue team crap is/are just "wedge issues" designed to keep us all occupied and distracted, fighting amongst ourselves.
If it keeps out the illegal alien hordes who have no rights to be in this country, then all for it.
Unfortunately it probably won't be used for that...
In reply to H by Croesus
what is the point of this article. There's an easy way around this if you're so worried about this. It's called getting a private jet. pods.
In reply to If it keeps out the illegal… by ZD1
@ZD1:
The 'tools' that can be used against them, will certainly be used against you (us).
The technology will not prevent illegals...since most will not enter through official ports of entry. There is also the inconvenient fact that balkanization is part of "The Plan".
The rule of thumb is:
ANYTHING "They" try to sell as being "good", isn't...and vice-versa.
In reply to stupid pods. if you're… by evoila
Lilu Dallas Multipass.
In reply to @ by Croesus
This only catches stupid amateurs. How is that you might be asking. All the real criminality flies on diplomatic flights and military. If one is well connected there is NEVER a problem. How does all the contraband flow from one end of the world to the other and not get intercepted? It is because it gets to pass inspection.
In reply to Lilu Dallas Multipass. by tmosley
I hope the machines aren't made in china. I have it on good authority that all of us white guys look alike (at least, that is what all the asian guys said to us way back in the undergrad dorms in Berkeley in the '70s.)
In reply to This is just stupid. by Fish Gone Bad
.
In reply to If it keeps out the illegal… by ZD1
The new ID cards and drivers licenses will be using facial recognition. I believe this is going to be mandatory by the year 2020. You won't be able to fly without them. Of course they won't be needed to vote.
In reply to If it keeps out the illegal… by ZD1
When is A. I. Going to takeover Customs & Immigration so that I no longer have to deal with the bureaucrats? Just get on with it!
Government to do away with bureaucrats? That'll never happen.
In reply to When is A. I. Going to… by autofixer
Last time I landed in San Francisco coming in internationally, there were two CBP officers for a line of 200+. Another enterprising officer set up a standing booth and started processing people like clearing a bowl of cereal. No cameras, no fingerprint, nothing. I was kind of happy because it sucks to wait in line for two hours after a 11-hour flight, but thought "hey man, I coulda just snuck in if I had a fake passport. Shiet!"
But of course, the passport had already been scanned by them new kiosks they have these days. I guess if the machine clears you and prints you a slip, you're good to go.
Here at Dulles it prints you a slip but you have to take it to the same guy at the same desk you always went to. So, in true Federal fashion, just to remind you're home, they're showing you that they haven't streamlined and eliminated any jobs, or made it easier for you, but they did spend tens of millions on some cool new technology.
Well, not new exactly but...
In reply to Last time I landed in San… by Skateboarder
"DHS hasn't issued a single rule under this program to protect Americans' privacy."
Well Duh~
Rules, we don't need no stinking rules. What happened to 'Merica? It's over folks, time to pack up and go home.
We're sorry, home isn't here right now. Please call and try again.
In reply to "DHS hasn't issued a single… by Algo Rhythm
"...virtually eliminates the ability for someone to use a genuine document that was issued to someone else."
Wait until it also incorrectly declares that you are not the person listed in your travel documents. That is going to happen too, and then the fun will really begin!
"It's essentially what China has already implemented on a large, Orwellian scale, and involves plans for possible mandatory face scans for all travelers to foreign destinations."
Wow, I was led to believe by all the Chi-Com apologists on ZH that communists were carefree pacifist types ;-)
Wait 'til they start asking you questions about your Zerohedge posts...
10 to 20 easy.
In reply to Wait 'til they start asking… by carbonmutant
One day we all will be sitting in the reeducation Fema camps.
In reply to 10 to 20 easy. by RubberJohnny
Uh, what ZH posts? My memory is soooooo bad. I don't remember what I had for lunch three days ago why would I remember some crap I wrote on the internet last year?
In reply to Wait 'til they start asking… by carbonmutant
That works for now. They will be rolling out a solve for that problem soon.....
In reply to Uh, what ZH posts? My… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
All our posts are saved to our ZH accounts. Maybe it's time to start erasing them. But then again, the NSA has already scoffed them up.
In reply to That works for now. They… by A Lunatic
I'm drunk out of my mind. It's the whiskey talkin'. Not me. ... Now what did I just say?
In reply to That works for now. They… by A Lunatic
We can cop the Hillary defence, we had no bad intent. Oh stupid me, that only works for the Cabal and I think you have to be a Democrat or a Rino.
In reply to I'm drunk out of my mind. It… by Conscious Reviver
A big middle finger in their face will be the answer. They can then proceed to chaining me up and waterboarding me.
In reply to Wait 'til they start asking… by carbonmutant
Wait 'til they start asking you questions about your Zerohedge posts...
My pat answer will be "We don't talk about Fight Club." ;-)
In reply to Wait 'til they start asking… by carbonmutant
Not you.
You're pat answer will be "I'm a troll working for the Federal States of Israel." Then you show them your secret decoder ring and your chopped dick and you're good to go.
In reply to Wait 'til they start asking… by nmewn
There is a simple elegant solution to this intrusive behavior.
Staring us right in the face.
Eliminate the motherfuckers who are imposing their will on us.
I wasn't placed on this planet to follow orders and do the bidding of some rich and powerful tech assholes.
Elimination is easy.
Finding the will to do so, not so much.
They push hard enough and it's payback time, big time.
Everyone bleeds the same.
Apparently many of them will be at Burning Man this week. Is there open carry in Nevada? That is one place I wouldn't mind seeing someone with a shitload of ammo go on a spree.
In reply to There is a simple elegant… by RubberJohnny
Most who go there are harmless party animals and freaks. The are only a danger to themselves.
In reply to Apparently many of them will… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Back in the old daze, when men were men, before all the GMO soy, they used to have drive-thru shooting ranges.
In reply to Most who go there are… by UmbilicalMosqu…
Were you referring to the fucking leftist globalist tech elite shitheads who jet in for their desert party?
https://www.inc.com/tess-townsend/tech-titans-love-burning-man.html
In reply to Apparently many of them will… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You can go to the U.N. Homepage. Virtually all of these BioTech Co.s and Think-Tank assholes are "partners" of theirs.
They're proud of what they do, so you can check out their upcoming events/conventions, keynote speakers, profiles/pics, dates/times, ALL kinds of good info there for FREE on the interweb!
NOTE: Last time I did that I had the FBI in my front yard, within hours of logging off.
In reply to Apparently many of them will… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Citizen RubberJohnny: Please lean closer to your webcam so our customer service representatives can assist you in completing your ZeroHedge post. -- United States Department of ThoughtPure Enforcement
In reply to There is a simple elegant… by RubberJohnny
Full spectrum spying on the people to get a few crims. Welcome to the fascist state.
More like a frog in gradually boiling water, you eventually don't even notice it until it's too late!
In reply to Full spectrum spying on the… by louie1
Better than taking off my shoes.
Oh, you'll still be takin' off your shoes.
In reply to Better than taking off my… by I Write Code
well, this is ZH.
if china does it good.
if US does it bad.
Unless China does something good for the US in which case that is bad.
In reply to well, this is ZH. if china… by just the tip
Friday wouldn't have been caught in this.
Eventually everyone will have a chip inserted into their body which will cover everything and there's no shortage of retards who think that shit is convenient which will accelerate its implementation.
Revelation 13:16-17 (KJV)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
In reply to Eventually everyone will… by Shue
This can only get worse......
While the documents are being scanned, a biometric camera analyzes the passenger’s face and compares it against records associated with the passport or other travel documents.
Yeah - nothing could get screwed up with this.
China was already told to eliminate the social credit score and all surveillance and tracking same goes for the rest of this increasingly disgusting sh*thole.
Now what's the false-positive rate of this technology? I bet it won't be in the news...