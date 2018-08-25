John McCain Dead At 81

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:36

Senator John McCain has died at the age of 81, according to the New York Times. The Republican congressman and two-time presidential candidate passed at 4:28 p.m. at his Arizona home on Saturday. 

According to a statement from his office, Mr. McCain died at 4:28 p.m. local time. He had suffered from a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, for which he had been treated periodically with radiation and chemotherapy since its discovery in 2017. -NYT

McCain's family announced on Friday that the Senator had chosen to discontinue medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, a year after the Vietnam War hero announced his prognosis. 

"John has surpassed expectations for his survival," the family said, adding that the disease's progression and McCain's age, 81, had led him to stop treatment for the "aggressive glioblastoma." "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family said.

Full statement below:

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

His daughter, Meghan McCain tweeted:

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on.

McCain, a harsh critic of President Trump who hand-delivered the controversial "Steele dossier" to FBI Director James Comey, returned to the Senate in July 2017 after emergency brain surgery to become the deciding vote that killed the GOP's repeal of the Affordable Care Act. 

McCain specifically requested that President Trump not attend his funeral, instead insisting that Vice President Mike Pence attend the service in Washington's National Cathedral. 

His intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship. -NYT

Meanwhile, McCain associates have been quietly spreading the word that they want a "McCain person" to eventually fill his Senate seat - "a roster that includes his wife, Cindy."

The matter of succession for the McCain seat — a topic of such intense discussion that Republicans officials here joke that Washington lawyers know Arizona election law better than any attorney in the state — is officially verboten among party officials and the senator’s friends. They are determined to reward him with the same good ending that his friend Senator Edward M. Kennedy enjoyed before he succumbed to brain cancer in 2009.

In May, Frank Bruni detailed in the NYT the Arizona Senator's battles with President Trump - who McCain has criticized for his "half-baked, spurious nationalism.

The son and grandson of four-star admirals, McCain was shot down over Hanoi during Vietnam, suffering broken limbs and enduring torture for approximately two years. 

McCain lost the 2000 GOP nomination to George W. Bush and the 2008 US election to Barack Obama - admitting that he regretted picking Alaska Governor Sarah Palin over Joe Lieberman. 

A lifelong war hawk, McCain strongly advocated for military action in several countries, including; Iraq, Syria, Kosovo, North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran. McCain supported the Al-Qaeda-aligned Free Syrian Army, calling for arming them with heavy weapons in order to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. 

The New York Times has published a comprehensive eulogy / biography here.

Several statements have been issued in response to McCain's death: 

Via Axios

Former Vice President Joe Biden said, “McCain will cast a long shadow. His impact on America hasn’t ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of McCain's closest friends in the Senate, tweeted: “America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he wants to rename one of the Senate office buildings after McCain:

“Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”

 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 101
Vote down!
 330
helltothenah NotTiredOfWinning Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:41 Permalink

"Show me the treasonous neocons dead body"...

no one sucks the MIC's dick and swallows more Zionists loads than Trump

no one

Show me one way that the MIC/Zionists have taken a hit since 2016?  

bigger budgets, more theaters of operation, new contracts, the police state takes more rights, and there is no end in fucking sight

by definition that is a neocon

aww,  the cult members got triggered by calling an orange spade a spade

: (

ps - fuck obozo and mccain for their mic-fealty; but trump is right there with them

Vote up!
 373
Vote down!
 9
Croesus tmosley Sat, 08/25/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

THANK GOD THAT TRAITOROUS MOTHERFUCKING MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE SACK OF SHIT IS FINALLY DONE FUCKING UP THIS COUNTRY.

GOOD RIDDANCE.

IF ANYONE'S UP FOR A PARADE, PLEASE LET ME KNOW!

THREE CHEERS FOR THE CANCER THAT FINALLY SUCCEEDED IN DOING WHAT MILLIONS OF DECENT PEOPLE HAD HOPED FOR!

HOPEFULLY, MCSHITSTAIN WILL MEET THE SAILORS HE INCINERATED ON THE FORRESTAL, BEFORE HE GETS TO HELL.

Edit to add:

Is there any way we can nominate McStain's Tumor for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Vote up!
 71
Vote down!
 1
Shillinlikeavillan Bokkenrijder Sat, 08/25/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

Good... that POS mutherfucker was one of the main sponsors of ISIS at least in the early days and also helped ISIS get a shitton of humvees from the iraqis, and not only that he sponsored a shitton of FSA guys and then when they lost he moved over to the kurds...

 

Untold numbers of people died as a result of this cocksucker... nevermind that he fucked us all over his never trump bullshit and the obamacare bullshit...

 

Rest in pieces, asshole...

 

 

Vote up!
 45
Vote down!
 1
cayman Pool Shark Sun, 08/26/2018 - 02:09 Permalink

Satan's little helper finally takes the dirt nap. 

As if the incalculable MIC evil wasn't enough, he "hand-delivered the controversial 'Steele dossier' to FBI Director James Comey, returned to the Senate in July 2017 after emergency brain surgery to become the deciding vote that killed the GOP's repeal of the Affordable Care Act." 

This was one misersable prick.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FBaggins NidStyles Sun, 08/26/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

Too bad he didn't remember Jesus in advocating and supporting the wars, carnage and suffering in Iraq, Libya, and Syria, and more recently his push for a war against Iran. Then we see his arrogance in banning Trump from his funeral and thinking Pence would want to go. Trump is no doubt most grateful now that he "can't" attend. The best thing Trump can do is not even acknowledge his death.  Then we have the entitlement of these elitists thinking that their political positions belong to their special-interest clubs, only to be replaced by another warmongering Ziocon-MIC carbon copy. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Kefeer QuantumEasing Sun, 08/26/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Post 1326 (No Name is McCain)

Q !4pRcUA0lBE ID: 429643 No.1358706 
May 10 2018 10:15:01 (EST)

https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/994586105822564353
Names?
No Name prev meeting(s)?
Panic?
Discussions of death/funeral?
Medical or escape?
Now comes the pain.
Q

 

Post 1850 (No Name is a reference to McStain)

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI No.143 
Aug 11 2018 16:24:28 (EST)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/10/west-virginia-lawmakers-move-to-impeach-entire-supreme-court.html
Normal?
[Not Updated]
Not seeking re-election.
[Senate]
Bob Corker - Republican
Jeff Flake - Republican
Orrin Hatch - Republican
No Name - Republican [Departure Soon]

 

Post 1876

Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 77016b No.2287098 
Jul 25 2018 18:28:35 (EST)

6169C31C-A4BA-4CCD-8561-D900C8C16307.jpeg

 

No name returning to headlines.
Q

POST 1649 (June 30, 2018)

Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 317346 No.1973688 
Jun 30 2018 14:46:19 (EST)

Anonymous ID: 355946 No.1973567 
Jun 30 2018 14:40:09 (EST)

>>1973527
Please do not let No Name off the hook. he is a disgrace to Veterans across this great country and needs to be held accountable.

>>1973567
Think SC (Supreme Court) vote to confirm (coming).
No Name action.
Every dog has its day.
Enjoy the show.
Q

POST 1555

Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: cebcb5 No.1805429 
Jun 18 2018 19:49:49 (EST)

No name absent.
End near?
Q

POST 1092

Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: 198500 No.955952 
Apr 8 2018 16:49:42 (EST)

Anonymous ID: d23316 No.955898 
Apr 8 2018 16:46:59 (EST)
mccainsyria3.jpg

 

Haven't seen this one posted yet, photographer included

>>955898
We love phones!
No name should know better.
Q

-------------------------------------------

These are, in effect, "Q-proofs" concerning McCain.  He said this was coming, that McCain would fake his death, but it will only play into the hands of the "white hats".  Why?  Because when he is unmasked; this lie will show how deep these people will go.  Qanon.app  YouTube - see In Pursuit of Truth )IPOT

-------------------

Anonymous ID: zGyR4tyi No.147645024 
Nov 2 2017 13:27:23 (EST)

Review BO's financial disclosure when he submitted pre-D election campaign.
What is the annual salary of a sitting US President?
What home(s) were just purchased by BO?
How much did it cost?
How does it reconcile?
What is the net worth of Pelosi?
How does it reconcile?
What is the John M Institute?
Notice any patterns relating to the CF?
Where did John M obtain his surgery?
Why is that relevant?
What surgery did he supposedly have?
How many days until he was back in Congress and sitting on the OS comm?
What is John M's net worth?
How does it reconcile?
What is MW's net worth?
How does it reconcile?
You can play this game with most D's and many R's.
What does swamp refer to?
What does money buy?
Alice & Wonderland.

ANSWERS

Nov 1 2017

--------------------------

Anonymous ID: grTMpzrL No.147441378 
Oct 31 2017 23:09:55 (EST)

Why did Mueller meet POTUS 1-day prior to FBI announcement if Mueller COULD NOT be offered director due to prev term limits rule?
Why is Pelosi begging for a new special counsel?
What is Pelosi’s net worth?
How was this obtained given salary as career official?
Why is Pelosi’s memory going?
Could it protect against prosecution?
How so?
What if John M’s surgery was fake?
Why would this occur?
What could this prevent potentially?
What is the Mayo Clinic?
Who sits on the BOD there?

Enjoy the show PATRIOTS...WWG1WGA

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NumberNone Insurrector Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

The liberals love McCain.  Reading the comments from them you would think that he's been beloved by them since Day 1...but just a few Google searches and you will find that EVEN the beloved McCain was Hitler when he ran for President.

The same fucking hypocrites year after year after year.  

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/celebritynews/2624044/Madonna-angers-J…