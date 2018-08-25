Russian Official Shocks By Urging Tactical Nuke Deployment In Syria After Bolton Warning

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:38

The long-running US and Russian proxy war in Syria has been largely forgotten of late, but suddenly snapped back into international headlines with John Bolton's warning Assad and Russia this week that Washington will respond with "greater military force" should claims of a Syrian government chemical attack emerge in Idlib.

In response, Russia subsequently warned of a staged "chemical provocation" coming and it appears a war of words is yet again ratcheting up over Syria, which has the very real potential of turning into an actual war.

It fits a familiar pattern on Syria since Russian intervention at the invitation of President Bashar al-Assad in 2015: just when it appears the jihadists are on the brink of final defeat, and as stability is returning after seven years of grinding war, something happens to bring things right back to the brink of global crisis and escalation

And now, a senior Russian lawmaker in the Federal Assembly (Duma) has called on his government to draw its own "red lines" while suggesting the use of tactical nuclear weapons against United States forces in Syria

The Russian official news agency TASS reports Vladimir Gutenev's shocking words spoken on Friday. Gutenev is the first deputy head of the economic policy committee of the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

Gutenev said, “I believe that now Russia has to draw its own ‘red lines.’ The time has come to ponder on variants of asymmetric response to the US, which are now being suggested by experts and are intended not only to offset their sanctions but also to do some retaliatory damage.”

Among such measures, the official named the deployment of tactical nukes, saying that Russia should "follow the US example and start deploying our tactical nuclear weapons in foreign countries." 

While it's unclear what Gutenav meant by his citing "the US example", on a few occasions unverified accusations have emerged alleging the US and its allies like Israel have used small nuclear devices in places like Syria and Yemen, echoed also among pro-Russian sources

Russian Federal Assembly member Vladimir Gutenev, via TASS

The nuclear "red line" warning came in Gutenev's following statement, per state-run TASS:

It’s no secret that serious pressure is being put on Russia, and it will only get worse. It is intended to deal a blow to defense cooperation, including defense exports. We see that the Americans now speak about the possibility of sanctions against the countries that purchase Russian weaponry… We should follow the advice of certain experts, who say that Russia should possibly suspend the implementation of treaties on non-proliferation of missile technologies, and also follow the US example and start deploying our tactical nuclear weapons in foreign countries. It is possible that Syria, where we have a well-protected airbase, may become one of those countries.

He also mentioned focusing on cryptocurrencies to circumvent “US attempts to thwart deals on Russian weaponry and civilian goods,” saying Moscow should “consider the possibility of conducting transactions in cryptocurrencies that are linked to the value of gold.”

“And I’m sure that this will be a very interesting option for China, India, and other states as well,” he said. According to Gutenev, the whole package of these measures taken together could create serious momentum in Russia's favor when dealing with the United States and its allies. 

Complete map of Syrian War after Russian intervention in 2015...

“In boxing, one cannot just dodge blows, but has to strike in response, too. Especially when all the rules have been violated and the referees  such as the WTO and other international institutions  prefer to stay silent,” Gutenev explained further.

And speaking of current US sanctions target Russia's defense industry, the senior Duma official said, “The import substitution program has produced very good results, alternative suppliers have been found.” Gutenev added: “However, we are concerned about the fact that the sanctions are still gaining momentum and have become somewhat imminent.”

Such rhetoric involving the the deployment of nukes in a theater in which US and Russian forces have already had a series of near misses in terms of direct military confrontation is extremely worrisome, and signals a return to a Cold War-style of escalating scare tactics and nuclear threats. 

The Russian official's words were publicized just after Bloomberg confirmed late Friday that Bolton had personally told his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev that America is prepared to respond with "greater military force" than it has used against Damascus in the past, citing "information Assad may be planning a chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib".

Comments

Winston Churchill tmosley Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:44 Permalink

The USSR breakup already did,vast numbers of warheads and tonnes of plutonium were sold on the black

market.More than a few warheads ended up in Iran.A fact well known to every western IC agency.

Exactly why Israel will never attack Iran ,but wants Uncle Scam to do in their stead,hoping they will not get

hit.MIRV warheads that will fit nicely on the Iranian missiles with no adaption,the soviet rocket forces general

even tried to sell them the ICBMs,or so the anecdotal story goes.

Do you want to play a game........

 

NiggaPleeze TBT or not TBT Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

"Deploy" does not mean "detonate".  E.g. US has tactical nukes deployed in at least Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

That said, deploying tactical nukes into the middle of a war zone, where they may possibly be stolen by terrorists, is absolutely idiotic if not suicidal/genocidal (in terms of results), and this guy is just engaged in counter-productive saber rattling.  Even if such a global catastrophe as the use of tactical nukes (particularly where it is not to repel a homeland invasion) were in the cards, they can be launched from ships or airplanes.

Russia would be better off warning that if US attacks Syrian assets, that US' assets in Syria will be counter-attacked.  That's much more proportionate and justified.

Blankone NiggaPleeze Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:42 Permalink

Putin the Pussy has made threats to attack/retaliate if the US/Israel attacked Syrian forces directly. The quick response by the US was to do just that. Putin the Pussy took his public bitch slapping and sat down.

It's nothing but more hot air by Russia and Putin the Pussy.

Putin never had the balls to simply declare a no-fly zone over Syria - and now they want us to believe they will deploy nukes? LOL

chunga just the tip Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

He's making sensational noises like Bolton or Haley. This is a good opportunity for the maverick to tell Bolton to shut his big mouth because the motive cited by "experts" for the last attack was bogus.

All this worry about everybody abandoning the dollar. If that's such a grave concern then why not try something that doesn't cost or kill anyone like common fucking sense.

chunga Billy the Poet Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

If this is/was about "optics" (I hate that term) and public consumption it would have looked a lot better to just explain the chemical attack was staged and fake and not shhot anything. 

That's what's missing. That's why nobody trust anybody. There is no plain common sense. This 3D chess shit is for the birds.

//whoops//

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbpoVOXteuw

rejected 07564111 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

"Nope, he was serious.

It's in response to this."

 

 

From RT.

After the fleet was disestablished in 2011 to save costs during the Obama administration’s proposed “reset” with Russia, most of its personnel, warships and responsibilities were transferred into Fleet Forces Command.

So it appears Obomber had no problem getting along with Russia!

I'm sure Trump will follow suit.... someday.

 

VWAndy Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

 Just putting a nuke in the country is enough of an excuse to start ww3.

  If they do put one in country im guessing it will be a dud weapon.

  Putin could just start dropping the dirt on all the crooks instead. Its not like he suffers a shortage of dirt on so many of the players.

Archive_file Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

It’s a logical conclusion. 

The US has no boundaries when it comes to imperial expansion. The Russians are thinking of a “domino effect.” First Syria, then Russia. NATO is already at their doorsteps.

new game Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

here we go(again), thanks dolten, ya fukin killer- a hidden behind the front lines...

hey dolt, go to the front lines and don some armor? huh?