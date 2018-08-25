Russian Official Shocks By Urging Tactical Nuke Deployment In Syria After Bolton Warning

The long-running US and Russian proxy war in Syria has been largely forgotten of late, but suddenly snapped back into international headlines with John Bolton's warning Assad and Russia this week that Washington will respond with "greater military force" should claims of a Syrian government chemical attack emerge in Idlib.
In response, Russia subsequently warned of a staged "chemical provocation" coming and it appears a war of words is yet again ratcheting up over Syria, which has the very real potential of turning into an actual war.
It fits a familiar pattern on Syria since Russian intervention at the invitation of President Bashar al-Assad in 2015: just when it appears the jihadists are on the brink of final defeat, and as stability is returning after seven years of grinding war, something happens to bring things right back to the brink of global crisis and escalation.
And now, a senior Russian lawmaker in the Federal Assembly (Duma) has called on his government to draw its own "red lines" while suggesting the use of tactical nuclear weapons against United States forces in Syria.
The Russian official news agency TASS reports Vladimir Gutenev's shocking words spoken on Friday. Gutenev is the first deputy head of the economic policy committee of the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.
Gutenev said, “I believe that now Russia has to draw its own ‘red lines.’ The time has come to ponder on variants of asymmetric response to the US, which are now being suggested by experts and are intended not only to offset their sanctions but also to do some retaliatory damage.”
Among such measures, the official named the deployment of tactical nukes, saying that Russia should "follow the US example and start deploying our tactical nuclear weapons in foreign countries."
While it's unclear what Gutenav meant by his citing "the US example", on a few occasions unverified accusations have emerged alleging the US and its allies like Israel have used small nuclear devices in places like Syria and Yemen, echoed also among pro-Russian sources.
The nuclear "red line" warning came in Gutenev's following statement, per state-run TASS:
“It’s no secret that serious pressure is being put on Russia, and it will only get worse. It is intended to deal a blow to defense cooperation, including defense exports. We see that the Americans now speak about the possibility of sanctions against the countries that purchase Russian weaponry… We should follow the advice of certain experts, who say that Russia should possibly suspend the implementation of treaties on non-proliferation of missile technologies, and also follow the US example and start deploying our tactical nuclear weapons in foreign countries. It is possible that Syria, where we have a well-protected airbase, may become one of those countries.”
He also mentioned focusing on cryptocurrencies to circumvent “US attempts to thwart deals on Russian weaponry and civilian goods,” saying Moscow should “consider the possibility of conducting transactions in cryptocurrencies that are linked to the value of gold.”
“And I’m sure that this will be a very interesting option for China, India, and other states as well,” he said. According to Gutenev, the whole package of these measures taken together could create serious momentum in Russia's favor when dealing with the United States and its allies.
Complete map of Syrian War after Russian intervention in 2015...
“In boxing, one cannot just dodge blows, but has to strike in response, too. Especially when all the rules have been violated and the referees — such as the WTO and other international institutions — prefer to stay silent,” Gutenev explained further.
And speaking of current US sanctions target Russia's defense industry, the senior Duma official said, “The import substitution program has produced very good results, alternative suppliers have been found.” Gutenev added: “However, we are concerned about the fact that the sanctions are still gaining momentum and have become somewhat imminent.”
Such rhetoric involving the the deployment of nukes in a theater in which US and Russian forces have already had a series of near misses in terms of direct military confrontation is extremely worrisome, and signals a return to a Cold War-style of escalating scare tactics and nuclear threats.
The Russian official's words were publicized just after Bloomberg confirmed late Friday that Bolton had personally told his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev that America is prepared to respond with "greater military force" than it has used against Damascus in the past, citing "information Assad may be planning a chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib".
Comments
nuke Israel and eternal peace will prevail from then on...
And the District of Corruption
In reply to nuke Israel and eternal… by sarcrilege
Too bad Russia doesn't stand up the US.. See if the paper tiger is ready to roar.
In reply to And the District of… by VladLenin
(((They))) are about to go apeshit. LOL
In reply to Too bad Russia doesn't stand… by Max Hunter
Ah, another weekend “Syria” thread full of jooooo alarmism, obvious troll farm pseudonyms, five week old accounts, slurs and invective! Yeah baby yeah!
In reply to (((They))) are about to go… by SilverRhino
Obviously, they have neocon assholes in Russia too.
In reply to Ah, another weekend “Syria”… by TBT or not TBT
Syria needs a nuclear deterrent.
All of Israel's neighbors do.
In reply to Obviously, they have neocon… by Mandel Bot
FOABs should be enough.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3WnLS2rWoc
In reply to Syria needs a nuclear… by tmosley
iran is not a neighbor? is pretty close
In reply to Syria needs a nuclear… by tmosley
Of course.
If Russia could provide such for them too, that would be excellent.
In reply to iran is not a neighbor? is… by BigFatUglyBubble
(((Vladimir Gutenev)))
In reply to Of course. If Russia could… by tmosley
How do you spell “ brinksmanship”?
Oy vey…
In reply to (((Vladimir Gutenev))) by RationalExuberance
The USSR breakup already did,vast numbers of warheads and tonnes of plutonium were sold on the black
market.More than a few warheads ended up in Iran.A fact well known to every western IC agency.
Exactly why Israel will never attack Iran ,but wants Uncle Scam to do in their stead,hoping they will not get
hit.MIRV warheads that will fit nicely on the Iranian missiles with no adaption,the soviet rocket forces general
even tried to sell them the ICBMs,or so the anecdotal story goes.
Do you want to play a game........
In reply to Of course. If Russia could… by tmosley
A jew hater and a Trump supporter... you need a straight jacket.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p1ZKJHx-xI
In reply to Syria needs a nuclear… by tmosley
He's a little off when he doesnt take his meds..... He's coming around on OrangJoosUs...... Slow but he is.
In reply to A jew hater and a Trump… by 666D Chess
Give the land back to the Jews... sorry, that came out wrong. Give Jews back to the land... and mix it real well.
In reply to Syria needs a nuclear… by tmosley
"Deploy" does not mean "detonate". E.g. US has tactical nukes deployed in at least Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Italy.
That said, deploying tactical nukes into the middle of a war zone, where they may possibly be stolen by terrorists, is absolutely idiotic if not suicidal/genocidal (in terms of results), and this guy is just engaged in counter-productive saber rattling. Even if such a global catastrophe as the use of tactical nukes (particularly where it is not to repel a homeland invasion) were in the cards, they can be launched from ships or airplanes.
Russia would be better off warning that if US attacks Syrian assets, that US' assets in Syria will be counter-attacked. That's much more proportionate and justified.
In reply to Ah, another weekend “Syria”… by TBT or not TBT
"allies like Israel have used small nuclear devices in places like Syria and Yemen"
And New York.
In reply to "Deploy" does not mean … by NiggaPleeze
Putin the Pussy has made threats to attack/retaliate if the US/Israel attacked Syrian forces directly. The quick response by the US was to do just that. Putin the Pussy took his public bitch slapping and sat down.
It's nothing but more hot air by Russia and Putin the Pussy.
Putin never had the balls to simply declare a no-fly zone over Syria - and now they want us to believe they will deploy nukes? LOL
In reply to "Deploy" does not mean … by NiggaPleeze
Agree.
But USA has to be nuked and destroyed as well, USA is Israel bitch, terrorizing the planet.
In reply to nuke Israel and eternal… by sarcrilege
this guy is on the payroll of which MIC company?
all this guy has done if feed the MIC wolves.
He's making sensational noises like Bolton or Haley. This is a good opportunity for the maverick to tell Bolton to shut his big mouth because the motive cited by "experts" for the last attack was bogus.
All this worry about everybody abandoning the dollar. If that's such a grave concern then why not try something that doesn't cost or kill anyone like common fucking sense.
In reply to this guy is on the payroll… by just the tip
The last cruise missile strike seemed fairly bogus itself. I'd like to hear Bolton's opinion of the fact that the US coordinated with Russia (and therefore the Syrians) in launching that attack which crossed no "red lines," destroyed empty building and killed no one.
In reply to He's making sensational… by chunga
If this is/was about "optics" (I hate that term) and public consumption it would have looked a lot better to just explain the chemical attack was staged and fake and not shhot anything.
That's what's missing. That's why nobody trust anybody. There is no plain common sense. This 3D chess shit is for the birds.
//whoops//
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbpoVOXteuw
In reply to The last attack seems fairly… by Billy the Poet
it would have looked a lot better to just explain the chemical attack was staged
If truth was the key to political victory then government would be filled with honest men and women.
In reply to If this is/was about "optics… by chunga
Dishonest political victories are killing us.
In reply to it would have looked a lot… by Billy the Poet
Just a lawmaker flapping his jaws. War porn
Nope, he was serious.
It's in response to this.
https://www.rt.com/usa/436808-reactivated-2nd-fleet-atlantic/
In reply to Just a lawmaker flapping his… by dirty fingernails
All so American sailors and soldiers can eat lobster while we tax payers eat dog food.
In reply to Nope, he was serious. It's… by 07564111
Nope, part of a land and seas blockade.
In reply to All so American sailors and… by Archive_file
Reactivation of the Second Fleet is no biggie. It's just reorganizing existing systems.
In reply to Nope..part of a land and… by 07564111
"Nope, he was serious.
It's in response to this."
From RT.
After the fleet was disestablished in 2011 to save costs during the Obama administration’s proposed “reset” with Russia, most of its personnel, warships and responsibilities were transferred into Fleet Forces Command.
So it appears Obomber had no problem getting along with Russia!
I'm sure Trump will follow suit.... someday.
In reply to Nope, he was serious. It's… by 07564111
So it appears Obomber had no problem getting along with Russia!
Did you miss the Ukraine coup?
Nuland's $5 billion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaR1_an9CnQ
Nuland's Prime Minister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WV9J6sxCs5k&t=37s
In reply to "Nope, he was serious. It's… by rejected
If you guys think Putin goez around bluffing then you have not been paying attention. Russia has had nukes in Syria for awhile. Bolton is an idiot.
In reply to Just a lawmaker flapping his… by dirty fingernails
"While it's unclear what Gutenav meant by his citing "the US example", on a few occasions unverified accusations have emerged alleging the US and its allies like Israel have used small nuclear devices in places like Syria and Yemen, echoed also among pro-Russian sources. "
He didn't mean 'use them',,, he meant to 'deploy them' as the US has done.
Exactly. Europe, Asia, ME, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean and wherever a submarine or Carrier group is located, there are nuclear weapons stored, ready for immediate use.
Russia nuclear weapons, at home in Russia.
In reply to "While it's unclear what… by rejected
Cuba is great place for Russian nukes.
Just putting a nuke in the country is enough of an excuse to start ww3.
If they do put one in country im guessing it will be a dud weapon.
Putin could just start dropping the dirt on all the crooks instead. Its not like he suffers a shortage of dirt on so many of the players.
Lotsa tac-nukes already popped off in the M.E. in the last ten years. Go to Youtube, watch the vids. If you see pixellation on the screen that is neutrons hitting the CMOS of the smart phone cams. Conventional bombs do not make pixellation on the screens.
In reply to Just putting a nuke in the… by VWAndy
You know of any explosions over that could ONLY have been caused by nuclear weapons? Do you know how of any that would be cheaper and easier to achieve with nuclear weapons than with the very plentiful conventional ones in theater available to so very many?
In reply to Lotsa tac-nukes already… by Duc888
Neutrons don't lie. Go argue with them and the CMOS's....LOL.
In reply to You know of any explosions… by TBT or not TBT
The Russians have already taken way more fucking shit from you yanks that any other equally armed power would. They can put their nukes where ever they like as far as I'm concerned.
You are putting the Russians into a position where they may have nothing to lose, and that is dangerous for everyone.
In reply to Just putting a nuke in the… by VWAndy
I get the feeling we will see a chemical attack within a week, a nuke within three weeks and a new financial system just before christmas.
And here I am wishing only for new socks for Christmas
In reply to I get the feeling we will… by matrix unloaded
I am holding out for a month long continuous multiple orgasm for Christmas, just like Steve Martin.
In reply to And here I am wishing only… by saldulilem
Well, Bolton did just give the order for U.S proxies to conduct a staged chem attack.
In reply to I get the feeling we will… by matrix unloaded
By a white helmet Shia
In reply to I get the feeling we will… by matrix unloaded
It’s a logical conclusion.
The US has no boundaries when it comes to imperial expansion. The Russians are thinking of a “domino effect.” First Syria, then Russia. NATO is already at their doorsteps.
Without Turkey - Nato is just a picture of a vicious pit-bull in the front window.
”Trespassers watch -out ! We have a vicious pet.”
But reality is .. we only have a kitten - called fluffy.
In reply to It’s a logical conclusion. … by Archive_file
here we go(again), thanks dolten, ya fukin killer- a hidden behind the front lines...
hey dolt, go to the front lines and don some armor? huh?