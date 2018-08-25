Trump: "I May Have To Get Involved" To Get To "Bottom Of Crooked Hillary Corruption"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:02

With his back against the well after longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by US prosecutors one day after the National Enquirer's David Packer received a similar deal, on Saturday morning Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing the former senator of not understanding "what is happening" at his Justice Department.

In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Mueller "and his gang of 17 Angry Dems" to have a "field day" at the Justice Department with his decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.

"Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion!" the president wrote.

Trump then quoted Sen. Lindsay Graham speaking about the possibility of a new attorney general, suggesting that the president may be considering Sessions' firing.

“Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President," Trump added, quoting Graham.

Trump's criticism of Sessions had escalated in recent days after the guilty verdicts handed down in the trial of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. In a rare statement on Thursday, Sessions appeared to rebuke Trump and pledged to remain untainted by political bias in his work at the agency. “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.

It is unclear if Trump will fire his Attorney General; some media reports are suggesting that Trump may certainly try to do so, although probably not before the midterm elections.

Trump then continued the attack on Twitter, and referenced a recent report by investigative journalist Paul Sperry according to which FBI Director James Comey was incorrect when he told Congress that the bureau had “reviewed all of the communications” from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin on her disgraced husband, and in fact "a technical glitch prevented FBI technicians from accurately comparing the new emails with the old emails. Only 3,077 of the 694,000 emails were directly reviewed for classified or incriminating information."

Citing Fox News, Trump tweeted that “The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” They purposely didn’t look at the disasters. This news is just out."

He then predicted that "we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption" involving "tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD" and warned that "At some point I may have to get involved!"

"The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails!" Trump concluded.

With the Mueller probe getting a second wind, if not into Russian collusion then certainly into Trump's allegedly illicit financial dealings, we expect that Trump will escalate his attempts at distraction; and with attacks on Syria no longer serving as a key distraction to the US population while Russian sanctions remain largely ignored, Trump may have no choice but to make good on his threat to "get involved" in cracking down on "crooked Hillary" and "getting to the bottom of all of the corruption" under his attorney Sessions.

In either case, fireworks are assured.

Politics

Freeze These Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

It’s August of 2018 ... AND HE’s STILL tweeting about emails lmfao

 

Remember when Obama banged his cleaning lady, got her pregnant, and had to pay her off to just raise it without him, and his body guard got paid 15k a month to not speak on it ... me neither .. good news is Jr’s another sibling 

 

 

When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot 

IridiumRebel Truther Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

From his lips to God’s ears!

I’d download in my shorts from karmic joy if he actually got the Clintons. 

 

Banging hotties a decade ago makes for good cable TV but the litany of crimes by the Clinton cabal is epic. Most with critical thinking skills understand this. They are truly evil people. Vince Foster stirs....and another 60-7800 people they’ve done in.

Last of the Mi… Mr. Universe Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

It's way past time for this. There is a laundry list of a hundred or so felonies the Clintons have committed, Mueller and the deep state have passed on to say nothing of the imbecilic "Russia collusion" story that still gets MSM press. 

Trump is a fighter and understands that at some point you just have to fight back and ultimately all fights are dirty. 

Truly, if he doesn't start now, then 6 years or so he has remaining (hopefully) won't be enough time to drain the swamp. 

nmewn JungleCat Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.

Mr.Sessions, I would just like to point out that, your recusal WAS A POLITICAL CONSIDERATION in you being appointed AG and as we all know by now, there was no Trump-Russia collusion and the only REAL collusion was between the FBI/DoJ and the DNC-Hillary campaign.

Bruce Ohr was not meeting with Christopher Steele to discuss the weather Mr.Sessions and Bruce Ohr's wife "Nellie" working for Fusion GPS (and occasionally the CIA) was not some weird coincidence ;-)

HopefulCynical helltothenah Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

^Idiot^ - too fucking stupid to even be collecting Sharia Blue shekels.

JungleCat  Last of the Mi… Sat, 08/25/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

"When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot "

Antifa (=you) already rioted. The Proud Boys showed up and punched you in the face when you attacked them. Then your dumbäss riots stopped. 

Personally, I'm too old to get in to fist fights. So I use bullets instead. 

Go ahead and riot.

Exactly this.We're not going start a fucking thing.

We're simply going to end it. Commies will be purged.

 

Oh - and at this point it's painfully obvious that "QAnon" is a fucking LARP, Sessions is a complicit swamp thing who probably got filmed fucking a goat, and the '3%' is going to have to get locked and loaded once again.

Giant Meteor HopefulCynical Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

Well not so fast. Correct me if I'm wrong here, but Mr. Trump whipped up alot of folks pre-selection with the lock her up chant. Then, once selected said she had suffered enough, called her a real fighter and shit. Then, midterms approaching, heat is on, and once again, jawboning at the rallies, lock her AGAIN ..

NOW, to add insult to injury near two years in he tweets, gee, I might just have to get personally involved with this Hillary thing ..

Now I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but this strikes me as a bit odd. I mean not so much that Trump is playing it this way, but that some folks are still actually buying this shit ..

hardmedicine californiagirl Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

Charles Ortel knows the laws and has seen all of the evidence.  I agree he should be the star witness but he will have to be under heavy protection... hell even witness protection program... don't know where in the world they could put Mr. ORtel to keep him safe.  Anyone who take AG and ACTUALLY does something about the elbow deep corruption will also need special protection and not protection from inside the swamp.  I don't know who in hell you could trust to protect you.  That is the situation we are in here.  "Everyone knows there are six ways from Sunday the intelligence services can get you" so this is why Sessions has sat with his thumb up his butt.  Even if you could protect the AG what about the family, the friends........ there are so many ways of getting someone blackmailed.  So this is where we are.

Trump needs to bring in Bill Binney.  He needs to clear the fucking room of everyone and have him and Mr.Binney sit down for an entire weekend or even week.  And they need to figure out how to bring down this quagmire.   He needs someone he can trust.  And right now I don't see that he has that.

consider me gone JRobby Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

No, he's been captured by DOJ. He's one of them now. If he exposed all the illegality and cover ups, not only would he be hated, but a massive mutiny would ensue. He'd be the most hated AG ever. His name would reign in infamy at DOJ. Plus, if he went after the Clintons, he could be Vince Fostered. Pot smokers are much easier targets. I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying that's what it is.

chunga Giant Meteor Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

That's pretty anti-american of you, putting two and two together. If he is pandering, he's our panderer and Honest Hillr'ey's pandering would be worse.

How many do you suppose have called congress and demanded they get on board with this thing? For those of you in Rio Linda, they're the ones up for election in November.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHjUEtYBjZg

TBT or not TBT Giant Meteor Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Giant Meteor, the problem Trump had IMMEDIATELY upon being elected, was that he would not be in office until a couple months later.   In the meantime the outgoing administration turned up the countercoup dial to 11 times 11.    So Trump called a truce, a rhetorical one, with the only tool available.   Obama admin l(still in power) and deep state(still in power TODAY) nevertheless started spending every waking moment and most of their REM sleep to cement the damage they’d done to the Republic and undermine and depose the usurper.    

Giant Meteor TBT or not TBT Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

Well, for the sake of further discussion, let us say that was all true. It still rings somewhat hollow on it's face, as it should have, based upon Trump's own rhetoric, been anticipated no? Trump laid claim to a few things, such as, it's ALL crooked folks, ALL corrupt, and as he himself pointed out, through his OWN experience in the matter .. ie; playing both sides of the fence. And Trump's first assignment? Arguing over the size of the innaguration crowd numbers. Staffing with Goldman Sacks illumni, taking credit for the FED induced bubble markets, which, were no longer bubbles, acquiescing to the neocon brigade .. and paying hommage to the zionists, openly throwing overboard, or turning on a few, who brung him to the party. Everything now on the up and up, accept of course for the media, who immediately invested their effort in completely dismantling the man, as again, should have been expected ..

The reality is thus, Trump is an ego maniac, with an inferiority complex, a willingly soldier too the elite, he made his bones, ... but no matter. This thing will play itself out, as all such things do .. and again I must say, I wouldn't have missed it for the world .. Trump, like him, hate him, irrelevant. His shenanigans have exposed the game like no other before him ..

What comes after, is the only question now ..

RTP loop Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

Since Mueller and his team opened their bureau in the Trump's a-hole, they look more and more dirty. Its high noon for Trump to "press" them into the bright light. Since the creation of the FED 1913 quiet everything is financed by the banksters.....mainly to make them self great. But only the Don is able to make a final good deal with the evil tribe.

nmewn Lumberjack Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Correct, more like "Don't worry Bill. My firewall will hold. By the way, here is my Swiss bank account number. You'll need that."

But at least we have finally discovered the names of those acrobatic peeing Russian prostitutes! One was a Playboy bunny and the other a porn star...or so Mueller obviously thinks ;-)

chinooky47 nmewn Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

I agree with you nmewn. Since no Russian collusion has been found it is time for Sessions to act like the AG. By Sessions standing aside while the President is hammered by the deep state, he (Sessions) is taking a political stand in favor of the deep state and crony DOJ swamp rats left over by the Obama administration.  Wake up Sessions, or at least tender your resignation so the country can get back to the real business of the people and this side show can end.  Sessions is just playing into the hands of the Dems for political reasons of winning more votes in November and stopping Trump from doing the peoples business he was voted in office to do. Sessions, please tender your resignation!