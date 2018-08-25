Trump: "I May Have To Get Involved" To Get To "Bottom Of Crooked Hillary Corruption"

With his back against the well after longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by US prosecutors one day after the National Enquirer's David Packer received a similar deal, on Saturday morning Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing the former senator of not understanding "what is happening" at his Justice Department.
In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Mueller "and his gang of 17 Angry Dems" to have a "field day" at the Justice Department with his decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.
"Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion!" the president wrote.
Trump then quoted Sen. Lindsay Graham speaking about the possibility of a new attorney general, suggesting that the president may be considering Sessions' firing.
“Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President," Trump added, quoting Graham.
Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
.@LindseyGrahamSC “Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
Trump's criticism of Sessions had escalated in recent days after the guilty verdicts handed down in the trial of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. In a rare statement on Thursday, Sessions appeared to rebuke Trump and pledged to remain untainted by political bias in his work at the agency. “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.
It is unclear if Trump will fire his Attorney General; some media reports are suggesting that Trump may certainly try to do so, although probably not before the midterm elections.
Trump then continued the attack on Twitter, and referenced a recent report by investigative journalist Paul Sperry according to which FBI Director James Comey was incorrect when he told Congress that the bureau had “reviewed all of the communications” from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin on her disgraced husband, and in fact "a technical glitch prevented FBI technicians from accurately comparing the new emails with the old emails. Only 3,077 of the 694,000 emails were directly reviewed for classified or incriminating information."
Citing Fox News, Trump tweeted that “The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” They purposely didn’t look at the disasters. This news is just out."
He then predicted that "we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption" involving "tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD" and warned that "At some point I may have to get involved!"
Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD. Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption. At some point I may have to get involved!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
"The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails!" Trump concluded.
“The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
With the Mueller probe getting a second wind, if not into Russian collusion then certainly into Trump's allegedly illicit financial dealings, we expect that Trump will escalate his attempts at distraction; and with attacks on Syria no longer serving as a key distraction to the US population while Russian sanctions remain largely ignored, Trump may have no choice but to make good on his threat to "get involved" in cracking down on "crooked Hillary" and "getting to the bottom of all of the corruption" under his attorney Sessions.
In either case, fireworks are assured.
Comments
It’s August of 2018 ... AND HE’s STILL tweeting about emails lmfao
Remember when Obama banged his cleaning lady, got her pregnant, and had to pay her off to just raise it without him, and his body guard got paid 15k a month to not speak on it ... me neither .. good news is Jr’s another sibling
When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot
50 DD Chess
Go to the brink of getting everyone thinking he is going down and then throw the evil demon bitch off the cliff instead
In reply to He’s tweeting about emails… by Freeze These
Hey Trump. Stop talking and fucking DO something. Nail that wicked witch.
In reply to 50 DD Chess Go to the… by dark pools of soros
From his lips to God’s ears!
I’d download in my shorts from karmic joy if he actually got the Clintons.
Banging hotties a decade ago makes for good cable TV but the litany of crimes by the Clinton cabal is epic. Most with critical thinking skills understand this. They are truly evil people. Vince Foster stirs....and another 60-7800 people they’ve done in.
In reply to Hey Trump. Stop talking and… by Truther
So why doesn't He put Bollton on the Case ???
In reply to From his lips to Gods ears by IridiumRebel
"At some point I may have to get involved!"
Really? Why not before and why not now??
In reply to Swamp Hunt ... by BaBaBouy
Seriously, what else has he been doing that's more important? Time to give Pappy Van Winkle his walking papers and get someone who is at least awake most of the day.
In reply to "At some point I may have to… by beemasters
It's way past time for this. There is a laundry list of a hundred or so felonies the Clintons have committed, Mueller and the deep state have passed on to say nothing of the imbecilic "Russia collusion" story that still gets MSM press.
Trump is a fighter and understands that at some point you just have to fight back and ultimately all fights are dirty.
Truly, if he doesn't start now, then 6 years or so he has remaining (hopefully) won't be enough time to drain the swamp.
In reply to Seriously, what else has he… by Mr. Universe
"When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot "
Antifa (=you) already rioted. The Proud Boys showed up and punched you in the face when you attacked them. Then your dumbäss riots stopped.
Personally, I'm too old to get in to fist fights. So I use bullets instead.
Go ahead and riot.
In reply to It's way past time for this… by Last of the Mi…
“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.
Mr.Sessions, I would just like to point out that, your recusal WAS A POLITICAL CONSIDERATION in you being appointed AG and as we all know by now, there was no Trump-Russia collusion and the only REAL collusion was between the FBI/DoJ and the DNC-Hillary campaign.
Bruce Ohr was not meeting with Christopher Steele to discuss the weather Mr.Sessions and Bruce Ohr's wife "Nellie" working for Fusion GPS (and occasionally the CIA) was not some weird coincidence ;-)
In reply to "When he fires Rosenstein to… by JungleCat
Nor Bill’s meeting on that tarmac talking about golf and grandkids...
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
Hope Trump burns the shithole called Washington to the ground...
Burn them all.
In reply to Nor Bill’s meeting on that… by Lumberjack
Veiled threat to release the info on the Pedo perpetrators?
In reply to Hope Trump burns the… by ZENDOG
But if he gets rid of Sessions, who will direct all the DOJ sources towards the pot smokers?
In reply to Veiled threat to release the… by Timmay
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
****---- http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to But if he gets rid of… by carni
A Corrupt jewish-mafia-funded President
calling a jewish-mafia-funded and failed candidate Corrupt.
Priceless.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ashumano92
in the Trump cult:
"two wrongs make a right"
In reply to A corrupt jewish-mafia… by loop
^Idiot^ - too fucking stupid to even be collecting Sharia Blue shekels.
Exactly this.We're not going start a fucking thing.
We're simply going to end it. Commies will be purged.
Oh - and at this point it's painfully obvious that "QAnon" is a fucking LARP, Sessions is a complicit swamp thing who probably got filmed fucking a goat, and the '3%' is going to have to get locked and loaded once again.
In reply to in the Trump cult: "two… by helltothenah
Well not so fast. Correct me if I'm wrong here, but Mr. Trump whipped up alot of folks pre-selection with the lock her up chant. Then, once selected said she had suffered enough, called her a real fighter and shit. Then, midterms approaching, heat is on, and once again, jawboning at the rallies, lock her AGAIN ..
NOW, to add insult to injury near two years in he tweets, gee, I might just have to get personally involved with this Hillary thing ..
Now I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but this strikes me as a bit odd. I mean not so much that Trump is playing it this way, but that some folks are still actually buying this shit ..
In reply to ^Idiot^ by HopefulCynical
Putting pressure on Sessions is long overdue. He is blackmailed into submission. A total plant.
In reply to Well not so fast. Correct me… by Giant Meteor
who should replace Sessions...
get a AG not soooo politically controlled, Session is not that guy
In reply to Putting pressure on Sessions… by JRobby
Trump should hire Charles Ortel, who has already done half the work. And Jeanine Piro for AG.
In reply to who should replace… by Life of Illusion
Make America Great Again.
No, change that to
KEEP America Great
Can't run twice in a row on change...
But he will run twice in a row on locking Hillary up.
In reply to Trump should hire Charles… by californiagirl
Me Thinks He Doth Protest Too Much
or in other words The Guilty Pig Always Squeals
In reply to Make America Great Again. No… by exlcus
“Get To "Bottom Of Crooked Hillary Corruption”
For crissake…
Be sure to use protection.
In reply to 1 by WakeUpPeeeeeople
Talk about distractions. They're latest "scandal" is that Billionaires pay Bimbos to keep their mouth shut. Shocking news
In reply to “Get To "Bottom Of Crooked… by Manthong
All Kabuki Theater.
Sessions is a jobber.
A jobber is a professional wrestler or boxer who pretends to lose.
But, both he and Trump are both working for the same team.
Guess who else is on their team?
HRC.
In reply to Talk about distractions. … by Tarzan
Charles Ortel knows the laws and has seen all of the evidence. I agree he should be the star witness but he will have to be under heavy protection... hell even witness protection program... don't know where in the world they could put Mr. ORtel to keep him safe. Anyone who take AG and ACTUALLY does something about the elbow deep corruption will also need special protection and not protection from inside the swamp. I don't know who in hell you could trust to protect you. That is the situation we are in here. "Everyone knows there are six ways from Sunday the intelligence services can get you" so this is why Sessions has sat with his thumb up his butt. Even if you could protect the AG what about the family, the friends........ there are so many ways of getting someone blackmailed. So this is where we are.
Trump needs to bring in Bill Binney. He needs to clear the fucking room of everyone and have him and Mr.Binney sit down for an entire weekend or even week. And they need to figure out how to bring down this quagmire. He needs someone he can trust. And right now I don't see that he has that.
In reply to Trump should hire Charles… by californiagirl
No, he's been captured by DOJ. He's one of them now. If he exposed all the illegality and cover ups, not only would he be hated, but a massive mutiny would ensue. He'd be the most hated AG ever. His name would reign in infamy at DOJ. Plus, if he went after the Clintons, he could be Vince Fostered. Pot smokers are much easier targets. I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying that's what it is.
In reply to Putting pressure on Sessions… by JRobby
That's pretty anti-american of you, putting two and two together. If he is pandering, he's our panderer and Honest Hillr'ey's pandering would be worse.
How many do you suppose have called congress and demanded they get on board with this thing? For those of you in Rio Linda, they're the ones up for election in November.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHjUEtYBjZg
In reply to Well not so fast. Correct me… by Giant Meteor
missed the sub-text. the Deal was tRumpf drops the HItlery investigation and in return
Hitlery/Deep State drop the corrupt Russian money laundering "collusion" thing.
Problem is Hitlery is gone; Deep State goes on
In reply to That's pretty anti-american… by chunga
HIllary is still bundling money for anti-American profascist progressive politics and is still adored by enough such monied sickos to continue doing damage, alongside Soros, Steyer, and a million points of dark.
In reply to missed the sub-text. the… by resistedliving
Giant Meteor, the problem Trump had IMMEDIATELY upon being elected, was that he would not be in office until a couple months later. In the meantime the outgoing administration turned up the countercoup dial to 11 times 11. So Trump called a truce, a rhetorical one, with the only tool available. Obama admin l(still in power) and deep state(still in power TODAY) nevertheless started spending every waking moment and most of their REM sleep to cement the damage they’d done to the Republic and undermine and depose the usurper.
In reply to Well not so fast. Correct me… by Giant Meteor
Well, for the sake of further discussion, let us say that was all true. It still rings somewhat hollow on it's face, as it should have, based upon Trump's own rhetoric, been anticipated no? Trump laid claim to a few things, such as, it's ALL crooked folks, ALL corrupt, and as he himself pointed out, through his OWN experience in the matter .. ie; playing both sides of the fence. And Trump's first assignment? Arguing over the size of the innaguration crowd numbers. Staffing with Goldman Sacks illumni, taking credit for the FED induced bubble markets, which, were no longer bubbles, acquiescing to the neocon brigade .. and paying hommage to the zionists, openly throwing overboard, or turning on a few, who brung him to the party. Everything now on the up and up, accept of course for the media, who immediately invested their effort in completely dismantling the man, as again, should have been expected ..
The reality is thus, Trump is an ego maniac, with an inferiority complex, a willingly soldier too the elite, he made his bones, ... but no matter. This thing will play itself out, as all such things do .. and again I must say, I wouldn't have missed it for the world .. Trump, like him, hate him, irrelevant. His shenanigans have exposed the game like no other before him ..
What comes after, is the only question now ..
In reply to Giant Meteor, the problem… by TBT or not TBT
A goat?
Little Jeffy Sessions looks and sounds more like a child molester.
I think the DS operatives have the goods on him.
In reply to ^Idiot^ by HopefulCynical
You didn't actually list any evidence RE QAnon. "It's obvious" is not an argument, it's just your bias.
In reply to ^Idiot^ by HopefulCynical
Since Mueller and his team opened their bureau in the Trump's a-hole, they look more and more dirty. Its high noon for Trump to "press" them into the bright light. Since the creation of the FED 1913 quiet everything is financed by the banksters.....mainly to make them self great. But only the Don is able to make a final good deal with the evil tribe.
In reply to A corrupt jewish-mafia… by loop
The funny thing is since "The House" is on summer vacation, Trump can shit can the AJ and appoint a new one and the asshole Dumocrats can't do a FUCKING THING ABOUT IT!
100% legal.
In reply to But if he gets rid of… by carni
And while we're at it find out how Comy made $36mm and whether he paid taxes on it. Also who at Lockheed paid it to him and why?
In reply to The funny thing is since… by Duc888
then will SOMEONE PLEASE TELL TRUMP THIS FACT SO HE CAN GET ON WITH IT!!! I MEAN CHRIST SAKE.
In reply to The funny thing is since… by Duc888
Correct, more like "Don't worry Bill. My firewall will hold. By the way, here is my Swiss bank account number. You'll need that."
But at least we have finally discovered the names of those acrobatic peeing Russian prostitutes! One was a Playboy bunny and the other a porn star...or so Mueller obviously thinks ;-)
In reply to Nor Bill’s meeting on that… by Lumberjack
After jeff "the insurance policy" sessions uttered those words, he attained bozo obozo shill status in my book.
Basically, whatever they say - the opposite or approximately the opposite is true
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
yep follow the truth.. and the $
get Involved!
Get Involved!!!
GET INVOLVED!!!!
Chants the crowd!!!
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
Investigate Clinton Foundation bribery, money laundering, using government authority for personal gain. Huge international network of power and corruption.
https://www.nybooks.com/daily/2016/01/30/clinton-system-donor-machine-2016-election/
https://www.ibtimes.com/clinton-foundation-donors-got-weapons-deals-hillary-clintons-state-department-1934187
In reply to yep follow the truth.. and… by Dilluminati
3,077 / 694,000 = 0.44% < 1% .
They gotta raise those standards...sooner than later ?
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
FBI? What standards? Traitors all.
Send them all to the southern border to protect my country......That's what I'm paying the useless fuckers to do.
In reply to 3,077 / 694,000 = 0.44% < 1%… by HardlyZero
I agree with you nmewn. Since no Russian collusion has been found it is time for Sessions to act like the AG. By Sessions standing aside while the President is hammered by the deep state, he (Sessions) is taking a political stand in favor of the deep state and crony DOJ swamp rats left over by the Obama administration. Wake up Sessions, or at least tender your resignation so the country can get back to the real business of the people and this side show can end. Sessions is just playing into the hands of the Dems for political reasons of winning more votes in November and stopping Trump from doing the peoples business he was voted in office to do. Sessions, please tender your resignation!
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
You have done a great job of hanging Sessions with his own phony words. Sometimes inaction is the most effective course to take. You are spot on, Sessions' passive hands off bullshit is pure gold to the deep state crowd.
+100
In reply to I agree with you nmewn… by chinooky47
Everything HAS to be done to Trump FIRST so when focus turns on the criminals, NO ONE can scream political WITCH HUNT!
GAME OVER
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
Jason Chaffetz asked Sessions why he is not chasing down Bryan Pagliano...reason? Too close to Hillary.
Wtf does that mean?
And Sessions recused himself from Russian investigations, not financial witch hunt. He has every right to intervene and should.
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn