The Venezuelan Migrant Crisis Is Leading To The Revival Of "Gran Colombia"

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The Venezuelan Migrant Crisis has been regionally politicized and is now at risk of being militarily and strategically exploited by the US.
Long-simmering tensions finally exploded in a Brazilian border town after four Venezuelans robbed, beat, and stabbed a restaurant owner before the locals violently drove hundreds of them back to their country, which dangerously led to some of these coercively “repatriated” migrants carrying out reprisal attacks against some Brazilians in Venezuela. Brasilia responded by deploying troops to the border town and Venezuela demanded that its southern neighbor ensure the security of its citizens in the country, but the flood of an estimated 2.3 million Venezuelan migrants throughout the region over the past couple of years has overwhelmed local communities and contributed to a destabilizing “Weapons of Mass Migration” dynamic.
To explain, Ivy League researcher Kelly M. Greenhill’s breakthrough 2010 research describes the inevitably disruptive effect that different categories of large-scale population flows can have and how this can be exploited for political purposes. The estimated 50,000 Venezuelan migrants that crossed into Brazil’s Roraima border state where the latest clashes took place are equivalent to nearly 10% of its total population, so it was only a matter of time before tensions with the locals spilled over and created a political crisis. Something similar is also happening elsewhere in South America, albeit not yet to as dramatic of a degree as in northern Brazil, but the political ripples are nevertheless apparent.
Ecuador just mandated that the citizens of its nominal Bolivarian “ally” can only enter the country with their passports instead of their usual identity card that most of them had been using for years now per an agreement between both countries, which was soon thereafter followed up by Peru announcing the same restriction that is intended to curtail the flow of Venezuelan migrants into both Andean countries who oftentimes lack this international document. It’s predicted that this could lead to thousands of Venezuelan migrants being stuck in Colombia, which is why the US announced that it’ll dispatch a hospital ship to NATO’s newly designated and first-ever Latin American “global partner” following Mattis’ recent visit to the country.
This is a disturbing sign of “mission creep” that follows deliberately leaked reports last month about Trump’s purported willingness to invade Venezuela last year, which seem in hindsight to have been part of a pronounced psychological pressure campaign on the beleaguered country’s leadership that preceded the failed US-linked drone assassination attempt against Maduro four weeks later. Although the Venezuelan-Brazilian clashes in northern Roraima State last weekend were an organic outcome of the “Weapons of Mass Migration” dynamic that the US created through its Hybrid War on Venezuela, the tacit regional coordination between Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia wasn’t, with this actually being part of the US’ preplanned politicization of the humanitarian crisis.
It was purely coincidental that the clashes happened when they did, but they provided a convenient justification for clamping down on the freedom of regional movement that Venezuelan migrants previously enjoyed and consequently provoking the manufactured pretext for the US to dispatch its hospital ship to Colombia where many of them are now stranded in desperate conditions. It’s conceivable that a more robust military deployment to the country could be forthcoming and committed to under the disguise of a “humanitarian intervention”. The US’ goal might not be to invade Venezuela like recent reports alleged, but to use the Migrant Crisis that it’s partially responsible for as the opportunity to make Colombia the post-“Pink Tide” regional leader.
Colombia’s comparatively larger population and economy, as well as its geostrategic bi-oceanic position, make it the US’ ideal “Lead From Behind” partner, and its growing proxy influence over Ecuador, Peru, and part of the anti-government Venezuelan population is leading to the de-facto creation of a so-called “Gran Colombia” that the US wants to use for reorganizing South America. Its newly elected right-wing leader declared that it will withdraw from the Unasur continental integrational bloc, which follows Ecuador threatening to seize its headquarters in the country last month, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Colombia encourages its Ecuadorean, Peruvian, and possibly even Brazilian neighbors to do the same and effectively destroy the bloc, thus reversing one of the greatest accomplishments of the “Pink Tide” era.
Comments
I sense a disturbance in the force.
When you (meaning the "authorities") can no longer maintain the CON you move on to the next stage of the socioeconomic rape.
What stage is that you ask?
You place a stick in the ant hill and vibrate vigorously. Maybe even stamp your foot on top a few times if the stick fails to do it's job.
Why?
Never let a crisis go to waste. And if there is no crisis....make one.
Divide and conquer. It's the oldest play in the book.
Holy fuck. You know you live in a shithole when other shitholes refuse to let you in.
In reply to I sense a disturbance in the… by Cognitive Dissonance
So the author here is saying that the dispatch of a hospital ship is evidence of the US working to undermine socialism? Seems like socialism did a fine job on its own. PS, don’t eat those pink tide pods.
In reply to Holy fuck. You know you live… by Zero Point
In case you are still not yet aware, the US undermines all other nations' interests.... well, except Israhell's where it's the other way around.
In reply to I’m confused. Are the pink… by Okienomics
Yes, because all the other Arab shit hole countries in the region are so fucking superior.
In reply to In case you are still not… by beemasters
I have been hearing from my people in Peru that the Venezuelans are not wanted nor liked by most Peruvians in Lima. Crime, taking jobs from locals, etc.
No need for C_A manipulation, some Venezuelans in Peru are making themselves unpopular there.
In reply to Yes, because all the other… by Okienomics
Wait what? Latin countries don't want cheap and plentiful immigration? Surely there are huge numbers of unfilled jobs Peruvians won't do? No? The hell you say!
In reply to I have been hearing from… by 38BWD22
Peruvians are the divas of the Latin world. (I was married to one for 15 year) they think all other Latin people's are below them, with Mexicans being the scum of the earth?? Go figure??
In reply to Wait what? Latin countries… by TBT or not TBT
Socialism shares tactics with Islam: expand by exporting poverty and chaos.
In reply to Peruvians are the divas of… by Katos
The Paisa of Antiquia have a similar attitude. With some justification, perhaps. I once knew a kid whose father was Colombian and his mother was Ecuadoran. Since he lived in both countries, I asked which he would prefer. "Colombia", he said, "hands down."
In reply to Peruvians are the divas of… by Katos
Also heard a rumor that Venezuelan whores in Lima are undercutting prices, hurting the local ones...
In reply to Wait what? Latin countries… by TBT or not TBT
lol...you ought to look at what some Latin nations think about people from Sudan, Pawkeeestawn or western African nations have to go through just to visit, if the Ninth Circus was aware of it they would have a freak out session to rival Samantha Bee monologue ;-)
In reply to Wait what? Latin countries… by TBT or not TBT
That's Pahkeestahn, pal !
;-)
In reply to lol...you ought to look at… by nmewn
lol...I stand corrected Mr.Bearing ;-)
In reply to That's Pahkeestahn, pal. ;… by 38BWD22
The downvotes come from frustrated leftardists; they can’t come to terms with the fact that their unicorn utopian socialist wet dream actually brings starvation and devastation wherever it is tried.
In reply to I’m confused. Are the pink… by Okienomics
Venezuela is for lovers!
Well, okay, maybe not, but they do have pretty good rotten dog kidney's for sale for next to nothing if that's your thing.
In reply to The downvotes come from… by BlackChicken
Death to liberals (socialist) and their -ism's.
In reply to Venezuela is for lovers! … by Last of the Mi…
We down vote you because you are anti Unicorn.
In reply to The downvotes come from… by BlackChicken
No. Work on those reading comprehension skills.
the USA using the crisis to insert its "hospital ship" (for "humanitarian purposes", of course - because that’s what we are in the USA, saints and humanitarians) into the region is like the camel sticking its nose in the tent - if you allow it, the rest of the camel is sure to follow.
In reply to I’m confused. Are the pink… by Okienomics
Exactly. This author offers nothing of real value to claim that the US is doing all these nasty things. If the US wanted Maduro gone bad enough, he would already be gone. This is one of those, "Look at the battleship in the sky" articles, trying desperately to claim that Venezuela's downfall is due to Socialism and Socialism alone. Socialism needs no help. It will destroy a nation rather quickly if fully implemented as in Venezuela.
In reply to I’m confused. Are the pink… by Okienomics
Bullshit, Venezuela did it all by themselves. Their oil fields went to shit, and an ex taxi cab driver made himself dictator, and soon king. She dung her own rat hole and jumped in. If it is already dead why kick it. Maybe the Company sent in Harry, Larry, and Moe, plus a monkey, but developments have slowed down, the monkey went AWOL. The only way that the US could have sped up the process would been to have nuked Caracas.
In reply to Holy fuck. You know you live… by Zero Point
So this author from the Oriental Review is trying to convince me that millions are fleeing Venezuela's Socialist Paradise because of the US not letting it's citizens buy worthless V bonds.
Yup. His beloved Pink Wave looks to be enriching lives everywhere.
In reply to Bullshit, Venezuela did it… by shortonoil
another illegal immigrant flow
I hope Luis Aparicio is OK
In reply to Holy fuck. You know you live… by Zero Point
Communists fuck up Venezuela beyond repair; and according to the author, somehow it is the US' fault and they are bad for sending a hospital ship to Colombia to aid the Venezuelan refugees.
Sorry Andrew, you have to go back.
I have no direct proof the US is fomenting disaster in Venezuela.
That said....what is the long established and often repeated Modus Operandi of the American Empire, particularly when it comes to "unfriendly" nations in what America considers its own back yard?
In reply to Communists fuck up Venezuela… by e_goldstein
The CIA will never allow a strong, independent nation to form south of the US border.
In reply to I have no direct proof the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Strong, independent
You should have said
Weak, Ruled by Dictator-For-Life
In reply to The CIA will never allow a… by Zero Point
There is undeniable indisputable and direct evidence that these "revolutionary socialists" Maduro & Chavez have engaged in cronyism-nepotism while the common Venezuelan suffers.
Is it "unfriendly" for a government to seize a foreign persons or corporations property under the auspices of socialist-nationalization?
In reply to I have no direct proof the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Good question. Chavez's daughter, supposedly worth $4 billion, is apparently living in Miami. Free to live here, free to bank here, free to move about. Why?
If the US had such a hard on for the country, start by deporting that bitch after freezing her bank accounts here in the US.
In reply to There is undeniable… by nmewn
Great point HRH.
Confiscate ALL her accounts, buy a few billion dollars worth of food, medicine, toilet paper, and drinking water. Load it all on one of our aircraft carriers and let the navy hand out the supplies to make sure the commie fucks don’t just steal it back.
Socialism (face palm).
In reply to Good question. Chavez's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Crazy, isn't it?
In reply to Great point HRH. Confiscate… by BlackChicken
Yeah it is.
Everyone that believes the fairy tale of communism/socialism/progressivenes needs immediate psychiatric care.
In reply to Crazy, isn't it? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Better yet maybe? Sieze her assets, buy food and air drop it to the starving people. Or that might make too much sense...
In reply to Good question. Chavez's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Sounds like a good plan to me!
In reply to Better yet maybe? Sieze her… by Algo Rhythm
Drop weapons and ammo along with the food.
In reply to Better yet maybe? Sieze her… by Algo Rhythm
That's why they put out a no fly list on Venezuela for more of Maduro's cronies.
In reply to Good question. Chavez's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Install a dictator. However, I don't think the department of dirty tricks that runs those kind of ops for the US currently has the cash to accomplish that; and they seem to have their resources focused domestically right now.
Chavez and Maduro were con men who fucked up Venezuela organically all by themselves. Colombia may take advantage of the situation, and that may benefit the US but I just don't see the grand conspiracy here.
In reply to I have no direct proof the… by Cognitive Dissonance
If you really believe the cia cover story that a "hospital ship" has been sent to "help people", then I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
In reply to Install a dictator. However,… by e_goldstein
I recommend you try the "Drano Challenge".
In reply to If you really believe the… by stacking12321
The US Clowns In Action have been fucking with V for the last 25 years, simply because that is all they are capable of doing. A simple web search will reveal a lot.
In reply to Communists fuck up Venezuela… by e_goldstein
Oh yeah, I'm sure they do. However, what I'm saying is that I don't think this was an overall US deep state operation to bring Venezuela down. This was communist incompetence that is leading to a failed state.
In reply to The US Clowns In Action… by Duc888
Sure, a bunch of articles on blogs just like this author. Lots of allegations, no real proof. However, LOTS OF PROOF that Socialism has destroyed the country. Put the military in charge of the oil national monopoly and act surprised that oil production is falling like a rock. Now the Socialists cannot even keep water flowing from the faucets, more or less electricity. When everything is "FREE" pretty soon you run out of other people's money and so then the Socialist resort to printing more and more money, hoping no one notices.
In reply to The US Clowns In Action… by Duc888
The day Hugo Chavez put on those cancer pants, it was the beginning of the end for Venezuela.
Oil?
The "socialist revolutionary government workers" can't even get it out the ground...lol...everybody is sitting around waiting for "someone to do SOMETHING!" and there is no one left to do anything except bitch and complain about nothing being done.
So basically, your typical "socialist revolutionary state" where a cult of personality just doesn't seem to get anything done cept point in a generally northern direction but Chavez' Congress did manage to change the constitution and pack the court with his cronies so its all very legal ;-)
In reply to Oil? by DbePrepared
Want to see some real fun?
Put the Army in charge of the hospitals.
In reply to The "socialist revolutionary… by nmewn
Yeah, I bet that'd cost an arm & a leg for sure.
(Badumpa...crashing cymbals sound effect)
Thank you ladies & gentlemen! I'll be here all night. Try the veal!!! ;-)
In reply to Want to see some real fun?… by shovelhead
Oil Vey.
In reply to Oil? by DbePrepared
slave izaura, t(shit)mosley, any comment ?
No right ?
yeah ...
I read the article. I still have no idea what Gran Columbia means. The brother of Gran Torino?
WTF is a pink tide? I know Florida is having issues with red tide algae blooms.
The US is going to I invade Venezuela? I want to know what kind of shit this dude has been smoking!