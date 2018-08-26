In "Historic Bombshell", Vatican Official Accuses Pope Francis Of Covering Up Sexual Abuse, Calls For Resignation

In an extraordinary 11-page written testament, one which the NYT's Ross Douthat called a "truly historic bombshell", a former papal nunco, or Vatican ambassador, to the US, it does what many have called for, and offers testimony concerning "who in the hierarchy knew what, and when," about the crimes of Cardinal McCarrick. The testimony implicates a host of high-ranking churchmen. And the pope.
Annnnnd in the evening's *other* news, this document is quite possibly a truly historic bombshell in the life of the Roman Catholic Church. https://t.co/cxY3xNi76g— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) August 26, 2018
Vigano said that he told Pope Francis in 2013 about allegations of sexual abuse against a prominent priest — and that Francis took no action. Now, the former official, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, 77, is calling for Francis to step down.
Vigano made the allegations in a lengthy statement that concludes with a call for Francis' resignation:
"In this extremely dramatic moment for the universal Church, he must acknowledge his mistakes and, in keeping with the proclaimed principle of zero tolerance, Pope Francis must be the first to set a good example to Cardinals and Bishops who covered up McCarrick's abuses and resign along with all of them."
The former Vatican official, who served as apostolic nuncio in Washington D.C. from 2011 to 2016, said that in the late 2000s, Benedict had “imposed on Cardinal McCarrick sanctions similar to those now imposed on him by Pope Francis” and that Viganò personally told Pope Francis about those sanctions in 2013.
Archbishop Viganò then said in his written statement that Pope Francis “continued to cover” for McCarrick and not only did he “not take into account the sanctions that Pope Benedict had imposed on him” but also made McCarrick “his trusted counselor.” Vigano said that the former archbishop of Washington advised the Pope to appoint a number of bishops in the United States, including Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago and Joseph Tobin of Newark.
CBS News spoke by telephone to Vigano, who confirmed he wrote the statement and said he was speaking out now "to combat the grave situation in the church, to protect the church and also to stop future abuse." He told CBS News producer Anna Matranga that he had no agenda and was stating facts.
Vigano, who retired in 2016 at age 75, described an exchange with Francis on June 23, 2013, shortly after he became pope, about Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, D.C., who resigned last month over claims he sexually abused seminary students and an altar boy.
Vigano writes that he told Francis about the allegations: "Holy Father, I don't know if you know Cardinal McCarrick, but if you ask the Congregation for Bishops there is a dossier this thick about him. He corrupted generations of seminarians and priests and Pope Benedict ordered him to withdraw to a life of prayer and penance."
Vigano writes the pope did not respond to the statement, and McCarrick continued in his role as a public figure for the church.
"Pope Francis has repeatedly asked for total transparency in the Church. He must honestly state when he first learned about the crimes committed by McCarrick, who abused his authority with seminarians and priests. In any case, the Pope learned about it from me on June 23, 2013 and continued to cover him."
Pope Francis addressed the sex abuse scandal on Saturday in comments made in Dublin. "The failure of ecclesiastical authorities — bishops, religious superiors, priests and others — to adequately address these repugnant crimes has rightly given rise to outrage, and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community," he said. "I myself share these sentiments."
Pope Francis accepted McCarrick's resignation on July 28. McCarrick has maintained his innocence, but this month, a Pennsylvania grand jury issued a report that said more than 300 priests abused more than 1,000 children, and likely thousands more, over seven decades.
Father Boniface Ramsey of New York told CBS News this month that he repeatedly complained about McCarrick and heard about his disturbing behavior as early as 1986.
Nearly 100 of the accused clergy are from the Pittsburgh diocese alone, where Donald Wuerl, the current cardinal of Washington, D.C., was the bishop for 18 years.
In his statement, Vigano wrote that Wuerl also knew about McCarrick. "His recent statements that he knew nothing about it … are absolutely laughable. The cardinal lies shamelessly," Vigano wrote.
In an interview with CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste before the grand jury report, Wuerl said that he was quick to deal with allegations and that he was not aware of any rumors about McCarrick.
"If there were allegations, we dealt with them immediately," he said. "All the time that [McCarrick] was here and certainly all the time that I've been here, there was never any news. If I could tell you no one ever came to me and said this person did this to me. No one. No one. And remember, we were just talking about Pittsburgh. I was in Pittsburgh...we weren't following the rumors of different parts of the country."
Wuerl also suggested to CBS News that McCarrick had paid a price for his actions. "He has resigned and his resignation has been accepted. And he's been told to stay in seclusion...that's a pretty substantial penalty to be paying."
Vigano's statement calls on the church to take action.
"To restore the beauty of holiness to the face of the Bride of Christ — so tremendously disfigured by so many abominable crimes, if we truly want to free the Church from the fetid swamp into which she has fallen, we must have the courage to tear down the culture of secrecy and publicly confess the truths that we have kept hidden."
As Douthat concludes, "This is either an extraordinary and vicious slander or an act of revelation that should be the undoing of just about every figure mentioned in its pages. It has an apocalyptic feel either way."
His full testimony is below (pdf link)
Testimonyxcmvx Xenglish Corrected Final Version by Zerohedge on Scribd
Comments
Good. The high-up assholes knew what was going on, vis a vis child sex abuse, and did nothing to stop it.
They lied about it, covered it up, and shifted the perpetrators around, to other parishes, where the parents of potential victims had no clue about "the new priest's predilections for little kids".
What disgusting gall...to claim holiness and a connection with God, while sexually abusing children. I would never in a million years be convinced that "God" speaks through people who hurt children, or that these same criminals are 'anybody' to lecture me on living a moral life.
On top of that, they encourage 3rd-world shit to have as many kids as possible...because the Church always needs money, even though it pays no taxes.
BUT, But, but...to really top it all off, and put the proverbial icing on the cake...this "Pope", is Mr. New World Order...trying to convince "his flock" that God would give all of us 'free will', just so we can live a lifetime of slavery, wearing the chains of a cabal of psychopathic, Satanic bankers (& their pals).
Fuck the Catholic Church.
Let me repeat that (with more feeling):
FUCK THE CATHOLIC CHURCH
They're as bad as the banksters and politicians...and deserve the same fate. (See post below).
Bullet to the head should work.
In reply to G by Croesus
a stake through the heart would be better.
In reply to Bullet to the head should… by Fester
The Pope needs to give a speech on bridges, walls and wealth inequality in order to tamp this down or his socialist ass is in a wringer! ;-)
In reply to a stake through the heart… by gatorengineer
It would be a good thing if that traitorous Pope would be forced to resign.
Since his position is for life, "health reasons" would be a possible excuse.
In reply to The Pope needs to give a… by nmewn
Indeed. But there is also the consideration of culpability.
Now, having said that...I'm not the least bit interested in THE STATE (in any of it's incarnations) becoming involved in it. It's up to the Catholics to resolve.
In reply to It would be a good thing if… by Dutti
Purge the commies from EVERY institution. The pretense you use for such doesn't matter. They have to go.
In reply to Indeed. by nmewn
Yep. The left has sucked in entire generations for decades into some weird social welfare belief that combining religion and government is a good and the two can, ahem..."coexist"...as one.
No.
They must remain separate. The soul is in a different realm of consciousness having nothing to do with "mans law".
In reply to Purge the commies from EVERY… by tmosley
Cardinal McCarrick obviously has dirt on Pope Francis. THAT’s how these things work.
In reply to Yep. by nmewn
I am shocked!
The Pope is the leader of a Global money laundering and pedophile operation that hides behind "God" and his various manifesto's that were written, by men, at a time when 99.9% of God's children were illiterate?
Whoda thunk...
PS....TEAR DOWN THAT VATICAN WALL FRANCIS!
In reply to Well Cardinal McCarrick… by Bill_the_Cat
the Pope is a luciferian
https://tinyurl.com/yart44hg
In reply to V by FireBrander
So the Kiddyfiddler-in-Chief ain't enjoying his Guiness today?
Can't be bad.
In reply to the Pope is a luciferian by sarcrilege
On a positive note, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is a rare breed.
A RC priest to be admired and respected for calling out this shite.
In reply to So the Kiddyfiddler-in-Chief… by CuttingEdge
Indeed. I'd say it's remakable that he hasn't been silenced.
In reply to On a positive note,… by CuttingEdge
Religion? Who really gives a flying fook anymore?
Time to get back to Nature.....
Time to flush the Human toilet.
In reply to Indeed. I'd say it's… by DoctorFix
Popes have know about and engaged in inappropriate behavior for centuries.
What the hell would Jesus do?!
In reply to Religion? Who really gives a… by ZENDOG
I am starting to think that maybe the Pope (AKA Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio) was elected because he is just the guy to cover up the cover-uppers.
It started, at least in Argentina…
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/jul/10/pope-francis-sexual-abuse-victims-catholic-church
It's past time to drain the swamp.
In reply to Popes have know about and… by BennyBoy
In reply to the guy to cover up the… by Manthong
First to down vote you!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by liliroy49
I read the 11 page testimony. It confirms what everyone already knows... the Catholic Church is infested with homosexuals in positions of trust and power. However, even the author of the testimony is not without fault in this. It was he who prematurely ended an investigation into a reputedly homosexual bishop in Minneapolis. Could this be a case of he who blabs first blabs best?
In reply to First to down vote you! by East Indian
At the age of six, when I was just old enough to know a few things, my gut told me that all religion was a fraud.
I never believed any of the bullshit and I never will.
Fuck all cults and their members.
In reply to I read the 11 page testimony… by secretargentman
Religion is poisonous however, on the pair with left fascist ideology. The communist agent masquerading as a pope finally got exposed.
The real life, street level decent christian people must suffer because of association of their beliefs with these monsters.
In reply to At the age of six, my gut… by SACRED-COW
The whole idea of priests not marrying for whatever reason is just heinous in that it is a breeding ground for the gay to prey on children.
In reply to Religion is poisonous. The… by Luc X. Ifer
Good news. While they are at it, liquidate Vatican palace contents/wealth. There will be enough money there to help the world's poor/hungry. It's time the Catholic Church starts practicing what they preach and atone for their sins.
It's shameless and sacrilegious to hoard such wealth in the name of God.
In reply to The whole idea of priests… by Last of the Mi…
Why only the gay? Throughout history, more Catholic priests have fondled little girls -- or big girls -- than boys. Do remember that Cesare Borgia was the SON of the then-current Pope.
In reply to The whole idea of priests… by Last of the Mi…
Not just gays, but 'most any breed of perversion is attracted, the promise of celibacy seems a way to keep your heinous impulses under control. Unfortunately, once in, you find out that the culture within encourages, rather than discourages, free expression of any sort of perversion.
And what more would be expected, when the suppression of the most absolutely fundamental of life urges is glorified?
In reply to The whole idea of priests… by Last of the Mi…
I figured out the common thread in the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus, and God.
It's a good way to open childrens' minds, bringing that one up.
In reply to Religion is poisonous. The… by Luc X. Ifer
Quietly, you won't believe how stupid people are. I understand what you mean. Things like Santa Claus just taught me to play along to get along.
In reply to At the age of six, my gut… by SACRED-COW
No pretty sure I am aware. People dumb enough to go along with edicts because of stupidity and fear of what might happen to them. How did you think we got into this mess? It’s not my doing.
Just like this stupid game that seems to have started with the invasion of Europe and coincidentally benefits the invaders directly.
It didn’t exist here twenty years ago, now it’s everywhere.
In reply to Quietly, you won't believe… by Umh
I've never associated or kept any imaginary "friends", whether it be God, Santa Claus, The Tooth Fairy, The Easter Bunny, Elves, Dragons, Vampires, and Mermaids. At the same time, if you want to rely on imaginary friends, that's your business. Truth be told, I consider religion to be just one of many types of common mental illness.
... "scientists say they have located the parts of the brain that control religious faith. And the research proves, they contend, that belief in a higher power is an evolutionary asset that helps human survival."
I believe I was born with an underdeveloped "God Spot".
Thank God! /s
In reply to Quietly, you won't believe… by Umh
A pity. You've missed out on loads of fun. Vlad Draculea, for instance, commonly known as The Impaler -- really a lovely fellow, fine taste in wine and women, good sense of humor, and taught me a couple of swashbuckling tricks that surprised the guys in SCA. Alexander likewise, and his scatological vocabulary and jokes, well . . . . enough to keep three old babas rolling on the floor laughing all evening, the night we invited him to a party. Some of my best friends have been Elves, and one of my magick teachers. One of my apprentices spent a few years being a vampire, not pleasant, but at least it taught him enough that he was able to quit. I really don't see the point in living without a vibrant spirit life. The mechanistic world is sooooooo boring. And usually dirty.
But then, what would you expect from the daughter of a Bearsark?
In reply to I've never associated or… by SACRED-COW
Vampires are real, just not portrayed in pop culture corectly. But real none the less.
In reply to I've never associated or… by SACRED-COW
Probably, FWIW people that believe in a god are also more likely to believe in witches, different type of little people and other such mystical beings.
In reply to I've never associated or… by SACRED-COW
What,
There's no Santa Claus?
In reply to Quietly, you won't believe… by Umh
This is the time for the Catholic Church to reverse it's long-standing requirement for its clergy to be unmarried and celibate. Having all priests, bishops, archbishops, cardinals, etc be MARRIED TO ONE WOMAN EACH might be the ticket.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by liliroy49
You state that
At the risk of being niggling, the real meaning of the word "celibate" is "unmarried". It does not mean "chaste", renouncing sexual activity. I know that 500 out of every 100 will challenge what I have just stated. . .but they're wrong: celibate means unmarried. Every Christian has an obligation to remain chaste outside of marriage. That applies to priests too. In order to join the priesthood, priests must also take a vow of celibacy, a vow to not marry. Pedophile priests violate the basic Christian duty of chastity.
That said, I do agree completely that the Catholic church should abolish the canon law requirement that priests be celibate. If priests could bleed their lizard within the bounds of doctrine, a lot of insanity/perversity/illegality would be circumvented.
In reply to I read the 11 page testimony… by secretargentman
Then where will all the homosexuals hide?
In reply to You state that This is the… by Koba the Dread
Homosexuals are out of the closet. They don't have to hide.
It looks like these perverted priests used the Catholic structure to prey on victims. No punishment is too much for what they have done!
In reply to Then where will all the… by Blazing in BC
That’s actually the very definition of celibate. It means to live chastened.
In reply to You state that This is the… by Koba the Dread
Interestingly enough, early Christians didn't require a celibate priesthood, although they encouraged chastity in all. Up through the tenth century it was still common for parish priests to be married, although they usually avoided marriage if they had ambitions to make it to Bishop. And you might note that Orthodox priests today, some of the closest to the original Christian rites, retain the right to marriage, although not divorce.
As St. Paul wrote, "Better to marry than to burn."
In reply to You state that This is the… by Koba the Dread
Absolutely!!
In reply to I read the 11 page testimony… by secretargentman
Before you criticize the Catholic's Church's doctrine you might consider educating yourself about it so as not to reveal your ignorance on first encounter. You don know that the discipline that priests be unmarried is not absolute do you not? I doubt you do. It might be useful for you to understand under what circumstances the unmarried discipline does not apply. It is true that it applies generally but do you know the rationale behind it? Too many people are quick to condemn something that the don't understand. If you don't understand the reasoning behind a practice then your criticisms are likely to be misguided and more than likely harmful. I am quite willing to bet that you, as a protestant bible thumper, think you have won the argument with your reference to the qualifications for an elder. Can you also cite the scripture that undergirds the Catholic's Church's discipline of a celibate priesthood?
The behaviour chronicled by the Nuncio is evil. So is covering it up. "Pope" Frank is evil and an anti-pope. Many of the Cardinals and Bishops are too. Does this say anything about the moral teachings of the Church? No, it doesn't. Those who rejoice at the infiltration of evil into the Church are obtuse. In 1968 Pope Pius VI his encyclical Humane Vitae which warned of the evils of artificial contraception and abortion. The encyclical predicted the cultural decay that would infect the world as people, clergy and lay alike, embraced what Pope John Paul II called the culture of death. It warned of the decline in morals, the increase in abortion, homosexuality, and other perversions that would result. This encyclical was largely ignored by clergy and laity, the culture of death was embraced, and the results are what we are seeing now.
Did your protestant "pastor" predict such a thing or was he one of the ones happy to cast off the"chains" that built western civilization and the enormous expansion of human liberty and prosperity that resulted? Is he one to rail and the "homos" while turning a blind eye to the abortions, the divorces, the whoring around that are destroying families, the culture, and the civilzation?
What you think you know is true and what is true are two different things.
In reply to I read the 11 page testimony… by secretargentman
Plus, Benedict was "retired", not adjective, but verb.
In reply to the guy to cover up the… by Manthong
Me thinks Jesus would, once again, flip the tables of the money changers.
The Hebrew tribe has been the root of all evil for all millennia .
In reply to Popes have know about and… by BennyBoy
so we are to ASSume he just became aware of it in 2013?
he's dirty too & prolly been made an offer he can't refuse by whoever is after the vatiCON riches.
talk to any other "believer" & only their "denomination" is heaven bound & the vermin hasn't infested their alter. it's everywhere.
imagine my surprise when i looked up a preacher in a mega baptist church in my state. not even a bachelor's in divinity...but a masters in "human resource management."
my simple minded take on Rev. 18:4 means the "church."
In reply to On a positive note,… by CuttingEdge
He may be looking for absolution before he has his chat with St Pete...he's knocking on a bit.
But I'll give him the benefit of the doubt.
In reply to so we are to ASSume he just… by WillyGroper
except he did not go to police, he did not go to the media, he did nothing but report inside of the church. He is also guilty of child abuse...
In reply to On a positive note,… by CuttingEdge
Bingo. And let's clarify it: The Pope is a dead Luciferian. Every last one of these faggot 'fairy' Luci'fairians' is going to get murdered now. Every last single one of them. Watch. God's fire will not allow a single one to escape.
Why is their murder the only answer? Every single last one of them? Pedophilia, was the very worst murder. All of these abominations will be murdered in turn as the last fairy fucking Lucifairian is destroyed. Forever. The RED SHOE club is DEAD. The 9th circle of Lucifairians, is dead. FUCK the 9th circle. ALL Lucifairians are dead fucking meat. Every circle will be broken and destroyed. Every last one.
Not a single kid will ever be touched again. NOT ONE.
In reply to the Pope is a luciferian by sarcrilege
Hmmmm, you got a personal axe to grind?
In reply to Bingo. And let's clarify it:… by SocratesSolutions
Vicarius Filii Dei = 6 6 6, what else could we expect from the beast. This pope is the eight king and will lead his church in perdition, again are the revelations spot on.
In reply to V by FireBrander