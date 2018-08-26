Retired Green Beret: Was Congo's Ebola 'Bungle-In-The-Jungle' A Planned Mishap?

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
Malthusian theory holds that depopulation (or zero population growth) is a necessity to control a species (namely humanity) that reproduces and consumes natural resources without limits. This is a “New Age” mantra adopted early on by Communists as far back as Marx and Lenin. The ball has been carried successively by Edward House and Woodrow Wilson, and further exacerbated by such “gems” as Kissinger, Bill Gates, Al Gore, and so forth. Much of the public and almost all of the youth (a recent poll taken showed young people prefer Socialism to Capitalism) have fallen for this mantra.
The “problem” for them is how to push it along quickly: war is one answer, and disease is another.
There has been another outbreak of Ebola in the Congo, with WHO (World Health Organization) estimates as many as 1,500 people have been exposed to it. The Daily Mail has a good article on this that was posted on 8/17/18, titled to that effect. It is a good read, as it summarizes with brevity the parameters of the disease itself.
This is how they’re “setting the stage” for this planned “mishap” tied in to the recent outbreak. Read this excerpt very carefully to see the hidden agenda:
The World Health Organization said on Friday [8/17/18] that at least 1,500 people had potentially been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu region, where fear of local militia is preventing aid workers from reaching some areas. But it is expected more people to become infected and could not be sure that it had identified all chains by which the virus is spreading in the eastern part of the country beset by militia violence. The region is haunted in particular by the Allied Defence Forces, a Ugandan Islamist rebel group blamed for hundreds of civilian deaths over the past four years.
Now this is setting the script: the valiant doctors and aid workers are unable to break the flow and transmission of the disease because of those pesky Islamic rebels... the militia, to be specific. In addition, don’t forget to expect “more people to become infected!” We have had more than a few scares over the past couple of years with elaborate precautions to transport Ebola-infected patients into the U.S. for treatment: a preposterous action considering the potential for a release into this country.
When those patients were here, do you think that Ft. Detrick, Maryland, where the U.S.’s primary biological weapons research facility is located…do you think they received any blood samples from these patients?
You bet your bottom dollar they did. Read “The Hot Zone” and “Devil in the Freezer,” works that chronicle events with diseases such as Ebola, and Anthrax respectively regarding accidental releases and protocols of nations regarding biological warfare. A few years ago they resurrected frozen viruses in the Arctic region, amidst the protest of several scientists who (prior to being “muzzled”) argued about the potential lethality of these viruses even if not weaponized. No matter. Smallpox has been eradicated except by governments and their laboratory storage facilities: biological warfare and all of its associated researches, treatments, testing, and drugs (backed by pharmaceutical firms) is big business.
Regarding Ebola, a documentary was released in 1996 by NOVA, entitled “Ebola: The Plague Fighters.” This graphic but excellently made film shows an outbreak of Ebola in Zaire in May of 1995 and the almost nonexistent medical conditions in the country, coupled with the ineffective actions of foreign doctors and aid-workers. Such squalid, primitive conditions, lack of facilities, and ineffective treatment exist in Congo today virtually unchanged from twenty years ago as shown in the documentary in Zaire.
If a government is going to release it, the disease (in this case Ebola) is still not as lethal as they need it to be. Rest assured, they’re all working on ironing out these “glitches” in order to follow the plan that originated with Thomas Malthus. We are seeing a controlled laboratory experiment proceeding in China regarding surveillance there: a total surveillance system that will be tested on their citizens and then adopted (and adapted) by other nations for use on their own citizens.
Conditions are perfect for this type of “lab,” as China is a controlled Communist country and the technology is high enough to be perfected as the society is already compliant and under complete governmental control. This kind of “lab” would not be feasible in African nations where power and running water alone are in short supply and cannot sustain all of the infrastructure needed for the surveillance grid-state in China.
For testing of biological weaponry, however, African nations (especially those such as Congo and Zaire) are perfect for the release of created viruses and other tailor-made bio weapons. Sound farfetched? Consider the releases of Bacillus subtilis by the U.S. government to “test” the spread of microorganisms in civilian mass-transit facilities such as subways and buses just a few years ago. Consider all of the times the government has tested nuclear and biological weapons on soldiers and civilians.
Africa is perfect for them to take existing diseases and structure them for even more lethality. When the time is right, quarantines could be ineffective and permit passengers that are infected to board aircraft and spread the disease in the course of travel. Or they could simply transport an infected patient and allow the disease to escape from quarantine and controlled lockdown.
If you doubt this potential, you have only to read about Bill Gates and his lovely wife’s belief in depopulation as a means of “fixing” the planet. This is the same Bill Gates, by the way, who (with a consortium of investment firms and tech start-ups) plans on placing 500 satellites into orbit to enable real-time monitoring of every inch of the surface of the globe…sometime next summer.
Ebola is a serious disease, but what is even more deadly and more serious is the group of people and moneyed interests that wish to form a global government. They have the political connections, the money, and the alliances to effectively alter every facet of a nation and even to destroy it militarily. No heinous action is outside of their reach. Ironically, all of these people…all of them…believe that depopulation is the only way to accomplish this “utopian” global governance effectively.
These oligarchs and controllers view those not in their company and of their ilk as less than insects to be crushed, and at the most to be their slaves and servants. Depopulation is their goal, and a deadly disease would enable it without culpability. This Ebola outbreak is more likely a “planned mishap” in a laboratory with human beings as the test subjects. The results of these experiments may eventually be used against unsuspecting populations to reach the end-state of global rule, minus a few billion lives or so.
Comments
There's actually a study out there that people tend to believe anonymous authors more than people who tell you their real name/background. Because, you know, someone who won't tell you anything about who they are must be telling the truth, and must have "inside" information if they say they do, even if they refuse to show you the least bit of evidence to prove it. Crazy, but that's humanity for you.
Love the retired Green Beret crap, again and again....
Ebola and the crap they develop as weapons of war are sick as hell. They keep mutating and changing them in their bio-labs. Sick fuckers! Humanity would involve more whistleblowers to end stupid shit like this.
The EBOLA crap has been reported on for years as a CDC program.
In reply to There's actually a study out… by LetThemEatRand
Ebola is a monkey virus. It spreads by contact with infected body parts such as eating monkey brains. If TPTB wanted to kill us all, they readily admit they have the tools to do so, including lab created viruses we've never heard of.
In reply to Love the retired Green Beret… by MozartIII
@ MozartIII:
I'm with you there...this guy's stuff is tiresome.
Signed,
Retired Professional Hitman
In reply to Ebola is a monkey virus. If… by LetThemEatRand
I will never say NO to snuffing a few niggas, shitskins, pakis, chinks and other insectoid asians.
Still, maybe I would feel bad because of all those mouse screeching horny little Asians I won't get to hump.
Kinda like this one:
Singaporean Blogger “BellyWellyJelly” Christabel Chua Leaked Sex Tapes
https://celebrity-leaks.net/singaporean-blogger-bellywellyjelly-christa…
In reply to @ by Croesus
Since when did ZH start trusting MILITARY or retired military for factual information?
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
Dude we don’t.......that’s the fun!
In reply to Since when did ZH start… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Hmm.. depopulation….
A good start might be crowd funding free vacations for qualified Congolians and Sirious Leonestas..
..to Washington DC.
In reply to Dude we don’t.......that’s… by rockstone
Regards!
Almost retired hitman, not always a professional!
In reply to @ by Croesus
Fuck Malthusian,,, I would rather be a Luddite,,,
In reply to Ebola is a monkey virus. If… by LetThemEatRand
I can't think about any bungles right now, worried about the price of tuna.
But, if you are a fight fan, the RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE is one of the greatest boxing contests ever, and is a must watch. Ali took his beating and put Foreman down HARD. Have to watch the whole thing to understand.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAXTvi2W6JA
(Why did Ali never market a grill? The George Foreman Grill IS awesome.)
In reply to Fuck Malthusian,,, I would… by Dougs Decks
Having fun toeing the propaganda line?
http://naturalsociety.com/university-professor-says-ebola-is-a-genetica…
Hundreds of more articles that make the monkey shit BS! An easy search!!
Stop eating monkey brains and do some homework!
In reply to Ebola is a monkey virus. If… by LetThemEatRand
'The EBOLA crap has been reported on for years as a CDC program'
Why, because the CDC has a patent on Ebola? And patents can only be issued for things that are 'man-made'?
In reply to Love the retired Green Beret… by MozartIII
I keep seeing the words "conspiracy theory" clearly spelled out in my alphabet cereal and soup.
In reply to There's actually a study out… by LetThemEatRand
The best conspiracy theories are the ones that are true. Like the fact that CIA coined the term "conspiracy theory" to undermine the credibility of anyone who questioned the JFK murder.
Counter-Intelligence is a real thing. Operation mockingbird is a real thing. Do you know the one conspiracy theory that almost no one calls a conspiracy theory? The alleged conspiracy between Donald Trump and Russia to convince Americans to vote for him. Ask any MSM reporter if that is a "conspiracy theory," and you know the answer.
In reply to I keep seeing the words … by Clock Crasher
Here's some beef for your "conspiracy theory" teeth to cut on - an article detailing the number of biowarfare labs the USA has all around the globe:
https://www.sott.net/article/375723-Pentagon-Biological-Weapons-Program-Never-Ended-US-Bio-labs-Around-The-World
Note: if an outbreak of *any* disease happens, including Ebola, do NOT get in line for the vaccine. The "cure" will be worse than the disease.
In reply to The best conspiracy theories… by LetThemEatRand
Mystery Man melodrama aside, it seems to be some kind of diversion - which has got mister green-hat excited. But I couldn't resist the title!
During the ~last one one of the previous 2-3 "ebola" panics I (father [MD, MPH] with teaching experience in public health) was fascinated to see them flying 'victims' back to the USA (against all sanity) - and then seeing these 'victims' wandering around loose within a short period of time.
In reply to There's actually a study out… by LetThemEatRand
This clown Johnson is a certified loon... maybe soaked in Agent Orange, but whatever, he should be filed in the "Nut-roll" drawer.
The rich view the poor as worthless mouth breathers. This is not news.
Ebola, however, is too deadly to its host, it requires transmission between hosts by messy means, and has way too visible symptoms.
The incubation period is its only dangerous part (2-21 days) in terms of promoting the spread, but the symptoms once toward the end of the incubation period are pretty much unmistakable for Ebola.
It's not subtle enough as a bioweapon, actually, at least in my opinion.
True. But the flu isn't. This version has a 40% kill rate. "Despite persistent requests from government officials and research institutions, China has not provided samples of the dangerous virus, a type of bird flu called H7N9. In the past, such exchanges have been mostly routine under rules established by the World Health Organization."
"Since taking root in China in 2013, the virus has spread through poultry farms, evolving into a highly pathogenic strain that can infect humans. It has killed 40 percent of its victims."
https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/china-has-withheld-samples-of-a-da…
In reply to The rich view the poor as… by flyonmywall
Which is why this idiotic drivel is pure stupidity.
In reply to The rich view the poor as… by flyonmywall
Oh, they don't want 'subtle'...
In reply to The rich view the poor as… by flyonmywall
This is simple. When they drag Kane back to Nostromo. As acting senior officer, Ripley refuses to let them aboard, citing quarantine regulations, but Ash ignores her and lets them inside. Had they done the correct thing, the movie would end at that point. But, they had a plan didn't they?
Frankly i I don't think Ebola would ever reach a full blown pandemic no matter what nefarious plans the globalists are dreaming about. Influenza is a better bug for that.
Miffed
Indeed. Looks like China has not been playing by the rules with a recent flu version, H7N9. You heard it here, first.
In reply to This is simple. When they… by Miffed Microbi…
Maybe they just want large pockets of people bleeding out, for the fear factor, rather than large-scale depop? Whatever happens will be broadcast live in color, in real time, across the planet.
In reply to This is simple. When they… by Miffed Microbi…
there's been a slow but steady trickle of deaths in the US gulf of mexico coastal areas - flesh eating bacteria.
eat an oyster and you could be dead within a day. i haven't heard much of recoveries once it sets in - that being just a few hours.
could be from that experimental lab grown bio-Ex perimental "living" products they've grown.
here's a link i threw around a while ago :
Cynthia: Flesh-Eating Synthetic Bacteria that has Gone Wild
https://journal-neo.org/2016/09/14/cynthia-the-flesh-eating-s/
http://www.etcgroup.org/content/2016-year-wasnt-normal
http://www.etcgroup.org/content/four-steps-forward-one-leap-back-global-...
http://www.etcgroup.org/content/bleeding-veggie-burger-has-no-basis-safe...
** and as for the CDC - who can forget this recent revelation?
Robert Kennedy Jr.: CDC [Center for Disease Control] Is A Privately Owned Vaccine Company – Vaccine Patents
July 3, 2018 Site Admin
Source: NWO Report
July 2, 2018
https://www.abeldanger.org/robert-kennedy-jr-cdc-center-for-disease-control-is-a-privately-owned-vaccine-company-vaccine-patents/
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims the CDC owns patents on at least 57 different vaccines, and profits $4.1 billion per year in vaccination sales.
According to RFK Jr., the CDC is not an independent government agency but is actually a subsidiary of Big Pharma.
Greenmedinfo.com reports: Mr. Kennedy told EcoWatch, “The CDC is a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical industry. The agency owns more than 20 vaccine patents and purchases and sells $4.1 billion in vaccines annually.” Again, no source.
I have been around long enough to know that vaccine claims have to be checked and rechecked. And since this is a very old claim, one that I would like to be able to state (if it is true), I decided to review it.
I am fortunate to have, as one of my partners in advocacy, fellow autism parent Mark Blaxill, an Intellectual Property expert who has been employed by billion dollar corporations to manage their patents. Blaxill was the man who found out that HHS, through NIH, owns patents on all HPV vaccines, and receives a percentage of the profits for each dose of Gardasil and Cervarix administered anywhere in the world. He published the stunning revelation in a detailed three part expose entitled, “A License to Kill? Part 1: How A Public-Private Partnership Made the Government Merck’s Gardasil Partner.”
When I contacted Blaxill to ask how to run a patent search, he was kind enough to do it for me. He found 57 granted US patents with the CDC listed as an assignee. You can see the search results here.
Upon cursory review of the patents, I found that one did not seem applicable to vaccination, but merely referenced an article on vaccination. That leaves us with 56 CDC patents to scrutinize.
Here is what I found.
There are CDC patents applicable to vaccines for Flu, Rotavirus, Hepatitis A, HIV, Anthrax, Rabies, Dengue fever, [see video below] West Nile virus, Group A Strep, Pneumococcal disease, Meningococcal disease, RSV, Gastroenteritis, Japanese encephalitis, SARS, Rift Valley Fever, and chlamydophila pneumoniae.
There is a CDC patent for “Nucleic acid vaccines for prevention of flavivirus infection,” which has applications in vaccines for Zika, West Nile virus, Dengue fever, tick-borne encephalitis virus, yellow fever, Palm Creek virus, and Parramatta River virus.
CDC also has several patents for administering various “shots” via aerosol delivery systems for vaccines.
There’s a CDC patent on a process for vaccine quality control by “quantifying proteins in a complex preparation of uni- or multivalent commercial or research vaccine preparations.”
There’s a CDC patent on a method “for producing a model for evaluating the antiretroviral effects of drugs and vaccines.”
CDC has a patent for companies who want to test their respiratory system applicable vaccine on an artificial lung system.
If a vaccine maker is concerned that their vaccine might contain a human rhinovirus, CDC has a patent on a process for determining if such contamination exists.
CDC has a patent on an assay to assist vaccine makers in finding antigen-specific antibodies in a biological sample.
Please go to NWO Report to read the entire article.
________
In reply to Maybe they just want large… by Not Too Important
Point well taken. There is nothing like a full blown bleed out from every orifice for dramatic effect. Garden variety pneumonia just can't compete. The horrors of my first multi gunshot trauma is permanently etched in my memory that I doubt advanced senility will erase.
Miffed
In reply to Maybe they just want large… by Not Too Important
Jeezus. Now my stomach hurts, thanks a lot.
Actually, I only live a few miles from the Sacramento Capitol building...think I could evade security if I were sick with Ebola or anthrax? I could wear blackface...
In reply to This is simple. When they… by Miffed Microbi…
high doses vitamin C kicks ebola in the ass and kills it.
intramuscular C is recommended in that situation - if you can't get it on IV.
here's a stunning pictorial if you need some uplifting appreciation for us HuMaNs - check this out, absolutely :))))))))))))
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-6082011/Demi-Rose-PICTURE-EXCLUSIVE-Model-flaunts-hourglass-curves-skimpy-string-bikini.html
In reply to Jeezus. Now my stomach… by Implied Violins
It worked in the Americas.
There's no reason that it cannot work in Africa.
The new gold rush. All of Africa. First come first served.
One teaspoon of super aids in your butt and you’re dead in three years.
Shit,,, If I could fill a teaspoon at my age, I would be considered GOD,,,
In reply to One teaspoon of super aids… by OrderfromChaos
Ebola can be prevented and cured with ozone. It's just being suppressed
https://healthimpactnews.com/2018/american-doctor-kicked-out-of-africa-…
Bullshit, it's elites pushing open borders and mass immigration with paid breeding bonuses
Now wherever you buy something the stores ask you for your number...just in case you loose your recipe you can use your phone in case you need to exchange whatever you bought there...but in reality this is a method to profile you. So my advice is create a fake number and use this one instead of yours.
Just signing in to drop a turd on Retarded Green Beret. PS - who uses a "nom de Plume" and won't take ownership of their own writing. Come to think of it, ditto for Tyler Durden. And everyone on here with a handle - including me.
Ten-4, Good buddy,,, There's a smokey sitting by marker 49 on rt. 79,,, Rocket man, over,,,
In reply to Just signing in to drop a… by evokanivo
You can always sign your name at the end of your comment and include your address and phone number.
In reply to Just signing in to drop a… by evokanivo
Since you didn't get my point - he has zero credibility and most likely was never in the army, let alone a Green Beret. If you want the attention and benefits of being a blogger/author, you need some credibility as well. That requires being forthright about who you are and allow the public to validate your claims about who you are. Hard to do under a pseudonym.
As for me, I realize that being on ZH would stigmatize me and possibly limit future job options, friendships, etc. But I'm not seeking to make a business of it and am not making claims about my past to build up a persona.
In reply to You can always sign your… by headless blogger
I'm not going to attribute the spread of any disease in Africa to bad actors, when simple stupidity is obviously the cause.
You never saw 'The Constant Gardener', did you?
Been going on for decades.
In reply to I'm not going to attribute… by Jethro
Problem with this theory is the "Elite" risk getting sick themselves, and if they have a vaccine it still doesn't matter if the Virus mutates.
Man thinks he can control nature. This is Man's downfall.
Someone thought nuclear power plants were a good idea. Considering they knew when they built them the materials used in their construction wouldn't last 100 years, both operating and fuel storage facilities. Now, it's just material failure math.
Smoke 'em if you got 'em.
In reply to Problem with this theory is… by headless blogger
I think people give the "Elite" too much credit for brilliance. I really don't think they are as smart as they are cracked up to be.
Example: J. Robert Oppenheimer and his crew of "Brilliant" scientists: the 'smartest of the smartest'. And so they go about building the A-bomb, all proud of themselves. But guess what? In a documentary that came out circa the late 60's or 1970s - they were all interviewed and crying like babies about what they had done!
Excuse me!! You fucking didn't understand the power of what you were building? Well, in the sense of SCIENCE they did know. That is how their brains work. But Wisdom? Nothing of Wisdom or forethought in any of these idiots. So they were all idiots....which nullifies any "high IQ".
In reply to Someone thought nuclear… by Not Too Important
The good folk at ZH don't want to hear about climate change
If I wanted to have unwanted shit oozing out of my bodily orifices,,, I would just take one of the many drugs advertised on TV nowadays,,,
Or just watch the Kardashians long enough and...
In reply to If I wanted to have unwanted… by Dougs Decks
Who would do something evil like that...not the Bill and Melinda Gates initiative? They love people of color and the children?....don't they?
Hello?
The only popl control I have seen thus far is White Population Control
Abortions, Spinsterhood ,promotion of faggotry etc
The elite planning to exterminate darkie, is a canard