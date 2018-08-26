Soros' Role In Social Media Censorship Exposed In Leaked Document

Authored by Isaac DAVIS via WakingTimes.com,
Social media censorship is here and out in the open, and it has become clear that the major tech companies are working together to shut down and silence members of the free press for political reasons.
Of course, this has everything to do with Donald Trump being in office, and whether you support him or not, what is being lost in the effort to depose him will eventually affect everyone.
Censorship is not the American way, and while people today may think that the ‘other’ side is dead wrong and shouldn’t be allowed to speak up, it takes a special kind of influence to achieve the level of social media and platform banning that we’ve seen in recent weeks.
It turns out, according to a leaked 49 page document, that this special influence may be none other than George Soros himself, the world’s wealthiest liberal political agitator. Soros has long been known to exert influence, via his immense personal wealth, at the grass-roots level of many political struggles around the world.
“A confidential, 49-page memo for defeating Trump by working with the major social-media platforms to eliminate “right wing propaganda and fake news” was presented in January 2017 by Media Matters founder David Brock at a retreat in Florida with about 100 donors, the Washington Free Beacon reported at the time.
The document obtained by The Free Beacon states that Media Matters and other Soros funded groups have “access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites” so they can “systemically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data.” [Source]
The full confidential memo, which reads like a subversive political manifesto, was written by American liberal political activist and author, David Brock, also the founder of Media Matters for America.
Entitled, Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action, and composed in early 2017, it lays out the Democratic plan to oppose Trump’s presidency at all costs by waging a daily media war, and we have been feeling the results of this strategy since Trump took office, and after nearly two years as president, the media landscape is in utter chaos, and the population is more divided than it has been since the American civil war.
Regarding Soros, he is a known financier of Media Matters, of which he has supported since 2010 in an overt effort to counter news organizations like Fox News. Soros has developed the reputation of being the world’s leading agit-prop bankroller.
“Media Matters is one of the few groups that attempts to hold Fox News accountable for the false and misleading information they so often broadcast. I am supporting Media Matters in an effort to more widely publicize the challenge Fox News poses to civil and informed discourse in our democracy.” - George Soros
The effort to censor social media began in earnest with the election of Trump which saw the rollout of the term ‘fake news,’ and the Brock memo clearly outlines how this plan was intended to bring about the resulting censorship we see today.
From the Brock memo:
Futhermore, the memo discusses how big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter (all of which are openly censoring user accounts today) will be recruited and called upon to collude with the Soros and Brock agenda in order to manipulate the political landscape.
Collusion between Media Matters and social media platforms runs rather deep, as noted by WND:
The document claims Media Matters and far-left groups have “access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites” so they can “systemically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data.”
“The earlier we can identify a fake news story, the more effectively we can quash it,” the memo states. “With this new technology at our fingertips, researchers monitoring news in real time will be able to identify the origins of a lie with mathematical precision, creating an early warning system for fake news and disinformation.”
Final Thoughts
Again, if open censorship of American independent media is allowed to take root, everyone will suffer in the long run. While politics may seem like the biggest game in town, above this spectacle are the values and traditions that have made this country worth living in. Once this is gone, America will be totally unrecognizable, and billionaires like Soros will be become our de facto kings and lords.
Leaked document? I hope they were wearing gloves while handling it.
Democracy matters: How to get rid of an elected President.
As bad as Soros is, he did not attack the USA on 911. The old Neocon guys like Richard Pearl, Wolfowitz, and Chenney are still at large.
Soros was part of a HEGELIAN DIALECTIC. He represents the BOLSHEVIK thesis, a thesis that has been on the world stage for a century defining and limiting human thought. Soros is the Neoliberal Cultural Marxist. His camp includes Marx, Nietzsche, and Freud. Their vision was of a mixed mass of humanity that was stripped of Cultural, Familial, and Religious ties. The mulato mix would serve their Neoliberal elite rulers. And humanity could evolve two distinct classes of humans, much like an ant colony.
There is the ZIONIST Anti-thesis that is just as mad. Remember, both thesis and anti-thesis are controlled by the rulers. They mix two competing ideas together and own the SYNTHESIS. A ruler cannot predict the future. But by controlling two major factions in an experiment (and most of the variables), a ruler can own the results/synthesis. The ruler can nearly guarantee to own the future - especially when a Neocon puppet incites a crowd after a false flag, triggers their fight or flight binary reptilian brain, and says, "Either you are with us, or you are with the enemy!"
Who are the Anti-thesis Zionists? It is a large motley camp filled with slavemasters, traitors, and well-intentioned dupes. The Zionists are largely led by fake Hebrews and their forged texts that hate Truth and God. To conquer the West, the Ashkenazim applied a simple two-step process:
1) morph themselves into God’s Chosen People;
2) take over the issuance of money.
They fully understood that there are only two entities that most men on earth revere: God and Money.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/tag/ashkhenazim/
How is that man still alive.
not serious are you ?
Soros is one man. It's bigger than him. We're talking Tikkun Olam on levels far beyond just Soros.
Soros wasn't even a player when Norbert Schlei, Emmanuel Celler, and Jacob Javits pushed for the 1965 immigration bill that has destroyed America, with powerful Jewish lobbies like the ADL, HIAS, and the American Jewish Committee backing their play heavily. In fact, that same immigration change was tried and defeated before in the 1950s, too. Soros was barely in his 20s back then.
Then you blame Soros, like a good goy.
They like to get us to focus on one man, then push dumb theories about that man, like "Soros was a Nazi! Do you hate open-borders Soros? Well, then, you hate people who wanted to stop multiculturalism!" and other mind games that twist issues around.
If Soros died, they would simply find another front-man when the heat flared back up.
This is why I've been saying for years on ZH (and everywhere else I go), get rid of Soros and half your problems go away overnight.
Good people die, but this thing still crawls and farts.
So here's the deal folks.
The US government can't openly censor and control "narratives" without the accompanying accusation of being fascist/communist but "private corporations" can institute "Rules of Conduct" that someone has to abide by or you can be "legally" banned.
In essence, the left is doing what the commies inside our the government cannot do after their failure at the regulatory/legislative state level in the implementation of "Net Neutrality" ;-)
What I want to know is who does Soros work for?
Sauron. Soros is just one of the more famous Uruk Hai.
Will this vampire jew never die? It's all that blood he harvests from kids and transfuses himself with.
His son awaits
He is setting up for the anti-christ' return? At his age and obscene wealth, I would think the right thing to do is just be giving away/spending whatever excess quickly, but I guess that wouldn't be kosher.
Soros and his fellow supremacist Zionist Jews are
a curse on mankind.
Soros is much to busy funding his pals Antifa, Hillary, Warren, Ocasio-Cortez and "immigration" groups to be making estate plans. But don't worry your busy little bee brain about this fascist' obscene wealth, there's an entire cadre of leftwing One World types like Steyer, Buffet, Gupta etal standing in line to donate to..."the cause" ;-)
Kazakhstan mafia?
This media problem goes way beyond Soros. Despite the glaring official lies of 9/11 the media fails to report on Building 7 and all the state murders on US soil. Our enemy is the CIA.
Brock is Uruk Hai. Soros Sauron,
We don't know who Morgoth Bauglir is
That is the real question. Who is Morgoth, and where does he live?
David Brock, DemocRAT gay mafia prick from Media Matters, is a devotee of UrAnus.
The Devil himself.
No question about it.
He works for those who's faces are not seen and who's names are not spoken.
You have just described the M.O. of Mussolini's Fascism, otherwise known as Corporatism and taken directly from the failing Roman Empire's policy of Forced Corporatism.
It is far easier to control corporations that collude with the government for their own monopoly and thereby control all of the people that work not only for that corporation but for that entire industry than to vainly attempt to control 'the people' at the barrel of a gun like the Bolsheviks foolishly tried.
This is Corporatism, which is Fascism, and it trickles down to that BS harassment everyone in corporate America is forced to suffer through, even as they watch the minorities who are protected by that PC BS break every rule set forth by that training.
If the wide range of Jewish voices in support of open-borders shows us anything, it's that one man isn't a drop in the bucket.
"The full confidential memo, which reads like a subversive political manifesto, was written by American liberal political activist and author, David Brock, also the founder of Media Matters for America."
David Brock graduated from UC Berkeley and is a liberal DemocRAT who founded Media Matters for America (MMA) with Bill and Hillary Clinton's assistance. MMA operates from a posh Washington office space with a multi-million-dollar budget and is unparalleled at maintaining rich liberals' loyalty and support. Brock was integral to Hillary's run for the presidency in 2008 and 2016.
Brock who was formerly the domestic partner of William Grey until their relationship ended in a bitter, three-year-long legal battle in which "Brock and Grey traded angry accusations, ... replete with charges of blackmail, theft and financial malfeasance."
Bitter DemocRAT libturd fag.
Explains it all.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Brock
Clearly, Soros' days on earth are numbered. He (like Kissinger) seems to be preparing as if he will live forever.
Won’t they just replace Soros?
Yes he is just a trusted frontman. People are easily distracted by what's shown them and that's why frontmen exist. Obviously global governments have been heading in this directions since before Soros is born. Its not plausible that he is a lone wolf.
They need somebody to operate in the open and provide cover for the rest. These operations are massive and somebody has to be the fall guy of any of it fails, leaving the others and their long term goals intact. Soros will do just that too, just like Rockefeller before him. Both are probably family.
Soros is a front man for the Rothchilds. He gets all of his money for all of his evil deeds and one world order bullshit from the Rothchilds. Does anyone really think he makes the billions he spends on these evil deeds all by himself? When would he have the time to make any money with all of the bullshit he's up to? Impossible. He's Luca Brazzi for the Rothchilds, plain and simple. Same role he played for the Nazis in WWII. Hired gun. Do anything for money. That's his ethos. He's the curtain and the Rothchilds are the Wizard behind it. Some day this will come out. Wake up people.
It's awful coincidental that he worked under and for Nazi Germany while "in hiding" also. All wars are bankers wars.
Is this all they've got?
Are they seriously expecting their subversion to win in the face of the truth that is already out there?
Do they imagine for a moment that any organization set up to be the 'de-facto information disseminaters' won't be ridiculed and exposed the very second they publish their own version of 'fake news'?
Do they think we are unerringly stupid enough to allow this to take place? or that they can put the genie back into the box?
The more they try to change the narrative the more they expose themselves and the closer we get to bringing them down.
If we ever needed proof of hired trolls, one soul-less POS is casting the single downvote to anyone that disagrees with the "Soros is an evil POS" themed statement.
Eff you, troll.
Yea, his sons.
Kill em all ... and Brock just for shits n giggles.
No but I am...ok now what?
Soros and his entire family needs to be assassinated. For the good of the entire world.
Soros needs to be boiled in oil and fed to his family who then need to be skinned alive and sprayed with HCl
think that the ‘other’ side is dead wrong and shouldn’t be allowed to speak up,
didn't read much past that.
i'm the opposite of maxine, sheila, and nancy, and i think they should open their mouths every bit as much as they are. as well as everyone being able to hear them.
"As bad as Soros is, he did not attack the USA on 911"
Soros has been with the Cabal from the beginning. If he wasn't involved in 911 he was busy working on bringing Europe to it's knees. All part of the grand plan.
It's all going to hell. When are you going to get of your pale flabby posteriors and do something about it? Rather than get callouses in your fingers from wanking off here. Are you waiting for your women to start defending home and family?
Bolsheviks and Zionists are the same people.
Nietzsche?
How did he get pulled into that group?
Nietzsche's superman creates his own values. Nietzsche advocates that one eschews the herd, not be subsumed by it. Hardly an ideal communist, nor a lover of common memes.
That would make Nietzsche a Liberal in the old fashioned sense. Hardly an easily corralled animal.
But but Russia
Put Sessions on the fucking case..
Old news, Alex Jones reported on this last month
So Alex’s handlers gave it multiple distributors?
And basically each month for the last 2 years
Can't Putin do us a solid here? How much does Polonium or Novichok cost anyway?
Ask the UK or US government the cost of it. They probably know better than the Russians.
polonium, is expensive and dangerous to make. as it is a by-product made in the lead bismuth coolant of small nuclear reactors.
novichok, it depends on how much the porton down folks have been affected by brexit.
You'll need to ask the Brits about that, since the hand of MI6 is behind both incidents.
