Trump Rejected Plans For White House Statement Praising McCain: WaPo

In a report that is likely to provoke further scrutiny of the tense relationship between the president and the late Senator John McCain - to put it mildly - the Washington Post reports that President Trump rejected issuing a statement that "praised the heroism and life of Sen. John McCain", instead telling White House aides he preferred to issue a tweet before posting one Saturday night that did not include any praise for the late Arizona Republican.
According to the report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a "hero." A statement to that purpose had been drafted before McCain died Saturday, and Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the president.
However, Trump told aides he wanted to post a brief tweet instead, and the statement praising McCain’s life was not released: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" Trump posted Saturday evening shortly after McCain’s death was announced.
My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
Instead, White House aides posted statements from officials other than the president praising McCain.
By Sunday afternoon, the vice president, secretary of state, homeland security secretary, defense secretary, national security adviser, White House press secretary, counselor to the president, education secretary, interior secretary and others had posted statements lauding the former 2008 Republican presidential nominee. Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush issued glowing eulogies as well.
Other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, also released similar statements.
“John McCain was a true American hero. He devoted his entire life to his country. His voice will be missed. Our respectful thoughts go to his beloved ones,” Macron posted on Twitter.
Needless to say, Trump's break with precedent from previous presidents "who have typically released effusive official statements for noteworthy Americans upon their death" confirmed that the bitter relationship between the two men, Trump’s continued anger toward McCain and the substantive and stylistic differences between them, lasted until the end.
Meanwhile, as the tributes poured in, Trump - who in 2015 said McCain was “not a war hero” - spent much of Sunday at his golf course in Virginia and did not utter a word publicly. He returned to the White House in the afternoon, where the flags were lowered to half-staff for the deceased senator.
Then came the criticism:
“It’s atrocious,” Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for Trump’s legal team and a longtime Republican strategist, said of Trump’s reaction to McCain’s death. “At a time like this, you would expect more of an American president when you’re talking about the passing of a true American hero.”
Other chimed in:
Mark Hertling, a former senior military commander who lauded McCain on Twitter for visiting Mosul during heavy fighting in Afghanistan, said he was not surprised by Trump’s reaction to McCain’s death. Nineteen months into his presidency, Trump has yet to visit any war zones where American troops are fighting.
“It was very shallow,” Hertling said of Trump’s response.
Trump, however, remained unmoved, and as the WaPo notes, Trump's Twitter feed was silent Sunday other than reprising screeds against the investigation into Russian election interference and boasting about a buoyant economy.
“Fantastic numbers on consumer spending released on Friday!” Trump posted en route to the Virginia course Sunday morning. “Stock Market hits all time high!” Later Sunday, he accused the news media of giving Obama credit for his accomplishments, posting an excerpt of a weeks-old piece from the Washington Times.
McCain who?
Once a military hero...became a politician...turned into a scab traitor.
The rat bastard should have been strung up for being part of the witch hunt to overturn Trump's legitimate election...and he shamelessly played a role in it because he didn't like a (foolish) statement that Trump had made about him.
edit to add...good riddance!!!!!!
Seen on a twitter thread. Didnt know these things.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DljoI--X4AA5IuR.jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DljoOVFXsAALOdb.jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DljoTIqWsAE0aTX.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=7tkBiFZBix0
Hell & Keating await
Keating & Cheating.
That is the McShitstain Legacy.
Good...that worthless sack of crap deserves no praise.
Good on President Trump.
I hope that bastard's soul is cooking as I type this. Of course, he traded it years ago, so maybe it's not.
As Dickweed Wang so correctly points out below, calling McShithead a "war hero" is completely demeaning to the men & women who actually earned it.
He was treated well as a prisoner by the Vietnamese, who saw him as a bargaining chip, and had no problem helping them make war propaganda (aiding the enemy).
USS Forrestal, anyone? Johnnie Wetstart...gets a bunch of his fellow US personnel killed...
Can anyone please tell me how the hell that qualifies as heroism?
Good is right!
Wrap the dead fish in his Steele Dossier
For fucks sake. A person can’t even die without the media spinning it negatively towards Trump.
The media has a virus. TDS
Trump honors the Republic by doing nothing other than "straight talk" about the vainglorious unprincipled McCain.
I agree with Trump... Why canonize a war criminal that has the blood of millions on his hands... The man was a disgrace... The only reason the MSM and the libs give a shit is because NoName was anti-Trump...
Trumps big balls on display again today as he middle fingers deep state minions.
I believe it would be more accurate to refer to Senator McCain as a P.O.S., than as a P.O.W, and listening to TV news glorify such a despicable character as a hero should be sufficient reason to never turn a TV away from the Netflixs channel.
McCain was shot down as he bombed North Vietnam in Operation Rolling Thunder, safely murdering from the air almost 100,000 Vietnamize civilians, in a war America had no authority waging.
http://spartacus-educational.com/VNrollingthunder.htm
Because of his father’s ranking, McCain entered pollical life, where he advocated bombing other countries America had no right bothering such as Serbia Syria Libya, Iraq, ect, ect, ect, ect, ect, ect.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-22/complete-history-john-mccain-calling-war-around-world
McCain’s political campaigns were always supported by Military Industrial Complex corporations like Ratheon and Lockheed Martin
https://gflorencescott.wordpress.com/tag/mccain-campaign-contributions/
McCain called American constitutionalist Rand Paul a traitor for not going along with his schemes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOf4neUH1SM
President Trump called out this evil fraud, who is celebrated by corporate media, and defense contractors, but despised by soldiers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hr37eE0nO8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tkBiFZBix0
The evil, idiotizing Media makes possible such vile narratives as'' John McCain, hero'', instead of ''warmongering deep state puppet''. I nominate Paris Dennard, for this role instead. This week, we saw pundit Paris Dennard get accused of sexual harrassment, a day after he called out ex CIA for abusing its security clearance, echoing President Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEf_D6i_IuI
The CIA is of course everything but an intelligence agency, and Trump has great courage to critisize it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHbrOg092GA&list=PLFveXj5q6JyW1mWmTWfQKhsw4j9Bw81Ig
The world is a far far better place without John McCain in it. God have mercy on his soul.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exm7FN-t3PY
Really laughed at this one:
I’ll bet the male lesbian leader of Canada even managed to cry for the cameras.
"Mark Hertling, a former senior military commander who lauded McCain on Twitter for visiting Mosul during heavy fighting in Afghanistan"
Mark Hertling is already senile.
LOL. I think you'll need to explain more in depth to the Millennials, they suck at geography as bad as Mark Hertling.
In reply to "Mark Hertling, a former… by mikka
If McCain’s evil soul could be re-incarnated he would want to come back as Gadhafi’s bayonet sodomy executioner or as a Ukrainian Bandera radical.
"Stepan Andriyovych Bandera was a Nazi collaborator who welcomed Nazi Germany's invasion of Ukraine and whose forces murdered 60,0000 members of the Polish minority in Ukraine.More at Wikipedia"
McCain betrayed Americans by voting to save Obama care with one of his last dying acts. Screw him.
Kudos to Trump for ignoring the neocon warmonger. When I think how horrible he is the more I kinda appreciate the fact that the Kenyan in chief beat him 10 years ago.
Fuck McCain. He had it bad by accident. He was living cushy till he got shot down. Big difference than crawling through a jungle on night patrol.
These are the dudes who suffered every fucking day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xDYlYAvS7M .
McCain was no LRRP. If he had not been shot down he would be a nobody.
Here is the kind of shit that mother fucking scumbag promulgated. The horrors of war.
These kids were there by draft over 75% of them. Most of them were under 22 years old.
And today the powers that be will let no live videos out of Afghanistan and the other shitholes Americans are dying in for NO REASON.
For once I AGREE with Trump.
McCain should have PRACTICED
the LAW that Changed the World
but didn't.
'The Passing of an Israeli Shill and Rothschild Puppet'
"McCain was paid to act on the political stage, and he never ceased to be a puppet until his dying day. McCain’s masters will certainly miss him dearly.
When Gordon Duff suggested that the late John McCain was “the father of ISIS,” he was right on target because McCain was already doing important work for the terrorist cell in Syria and elsewhere.
It is safe to say that was never a time when McCain wasn’t dancing like a parrot for the Israeli regime, the Rothschild family, and even terrorist states like Saudi Arabia.
During his political life, McCain’s organization received at least one million dollars from the Saudis.[1]Moreover, the Guardian even reported back in 2008 that McCain’s funding came from a very interesting source: the Rothschilds. The report stated:
“A US campaign watchdog has accused presumptive Republican president nominee John McCain of violating election laws by accepting campaign contributions from two prominent Londoners.
“At issue is a fundraising luncheon held in March at London’s Spencer House, during McCain’s swing through the United Kingdom. An invitation to the event lists Lord Rothschild and Nathaniel Rothschild as hosts, and indicates the event was made possible with their ‘kind permission.’”[2]
But what’s wrong with taking money from the Rothschilds? Well, plenty......"
Full Article Here:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/25/the-passing-of-an-israeli-shil…
You can't talk about "Wet Start" McStain's time in the Viet Nam War without mentioning the fireball he kicked off on the deck of the USS Forestall. McStain managed to kill more Americans than NVA before getting shot down.
BTW The Forestall is cynically named after the last Secretary of the Navy who appears to have been thrown out of a window at Bethesda Naval Hospital because he opposed the creation of you know what entity.
America.
McCain's father also covered up the USS Liberty attack by Israel.
McCain was also onboard with the USS Forestall in Vietnam when it was nearly destroyed by a rocket accidentally ignited by one of his fellow pilots.
The boy lived with disaster then and never stopped, how many Terrorists did he set up with arms? How many millions did he take part in killing?
Such bravery! Er, Mosul is in Iraq, not Afghanistan. So, not so brave, just McCain Brave.
You can’t spit on Trump without consequences.
I agreed with everything you wrote except the last line.
"God have mercy on his soul."
God created all men and is all knowing. Therefore God knowingly created John McCain knew all about his evil activities but fail miserably by doing nothing to stop him.
BobbyD gave Mr Mccain and his friends tbe most perfect, lasting eulogy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exm7FN-t3PY
Trump has really frustrated me. Not that I really expected that much out of him, but still. Shit like this still makes me love the guy though. He knew exactly what he was doing whn he sent that tweet out, and who it would piss off. Good for him. I hate McCain, and all the people who rush to call him a hero can fuck right off. That guy has caused so much damage and pain to this country and throughout the world, it makes me wish I believed in hell just so I could imagine him being there.
The DS plan is working. Trump's distracting the rednecks from the real issues, while it quietly destroys US society. Three cheers.
For once I AGREE with Trump.
^^^^^ Biblicism SPAMMER ^^^^^
LOOP --- MoreSun
>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!<<<
Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz
PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959
>>>>>ALL are the ONE SINGLE Biblicism SPAMMER
abuse@zerohedge.com
The media gave him huge free air time right up till he got the nomination for 2008, then treated him like Hitler. He and the media used each other, switching the 'top' role.
I Love the quote...
"My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain"
Reading between the lines you get something like this...
"My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain because you had to put up with this treasonous sack of shit every day. Because his disgrace will endure, our hearts and prayers go out to you."
The other day when we heard he was refusing treatment I asked here, "Should I put the champaign in the fridge or the freezer?"
Answer: Freezer.
Today was a glorious day. I celebrated by working hard to Make America Great Again.
Fuck him, this troll gave us Obama, enough said. I hope he and HRC have to spoon for eternity in a burning cauldron of sizzling misery.
True. There is no need to spin lies about someone just because he is dead recently. The best in such a situation is to remain silent.
" he and HRC have to spoon for eternity"
You are one sadistic SOB to wish that on him..
I like it.
..and we don't even need the sizzling cauldron.
I hope someday McShitstain, Obuttfuck, Kankles and Brennan are chained together neck deep, in the Lake of Fire, in Hell, under a waterfall of steaming hot, human excrement, while vultures viciously pick at their organs for the rest of eternity. And all three of them are on Obamacare.
I upvoted you but could you be a bit more specific?
;)
Danté
+
Trump should get on Airfare One, fly to AZ and have a face to face with Gov Ducey. Select a replacement that will support the wall or I'll turn the deplorable loose in your soon to be arid desert state.
Also, let's not forget his large role in the whole Piss Dossier.
That and lying and murdering innocent people.
If you didn't have a reason to support Trump before, this should be it.
Calling McStain a hero is a disgrace to all the real heroes that ever served in the military.
"Mr. McCain? My name is Satan. Pleased to meet you finally. Remember that deal we made?"
I've decided to salute McCain by simply saying “open wide” every time I take a dump for the next few days. It was quite pleasing this morning.
You gave me an idea . . . I wonder if there's a market on eBay for toilet seats with McStain's face on them? If I had one I wouldn't lift the seat regardless what my wife says.
Then wipe your ass with BARACK OBAMA toilet paper
Jeezuz fuck don't use that shit, it'll jam itself so far up your ass you'll die of constipation.
be sure not to miss your clintons
And don’t forget the hillary kerosene feminine products. Just don’t expect to see a shaver or soap in her line of offerings.
McStain became a nutjob in his old age is quite obvious. Bitter, disillusioned and anti-American.
McCain did it to himself.
