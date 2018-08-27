Art Cashin Explains Market Exuberance: Stocks "Are Pricing In A 'Pence Put'"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:20

The Nasdaq is up almost 3% from its lows following the avalanche of Cohen-related headlines that proclaimed the 'end of Trump' was nigh.

"Intriguingly, the president's legal woes don't seem to have any market effect yet," notes veteran UBS trader Art Cashin.

Why?

Cashin added in the "Squawk on the Street" interview that investors are calling it the "Pence put," meaning markets expect Pence will have no issues taking lead at the White House if Trump becomes "handicapped."

Furthermore, Cashin, reflecting on today's spike, warned enthusiastic investors not to get too excited as "it is a sellers boycott rather than a buyers stampede."

The bond market remains thoroughly unimpressed...

spastic_colon LawsofPhysics Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

he got confused..........someone also on cnbs talking about TSLA to $4,000/share in 3 years..........lol

if anyone is confused about market analysis just check out EXAS; look at the headlines for just august.....comedy gold!...sorry for the word vomit......from cuts to raises in just 3 weeks.......cuz "analysis"

 

lester1 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

Oh shut up with the Pence shit.

 

The dishonest liberal media and globalists are desperate to stop President Trump's America First agenda!.. And they are failing!

Fred box Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

Lying sack of shit!!!More Demo B<S<When you got a $21Trillion Dollar Debt,you want a shrewd business man calling the $hots,not a tow the line pansy named Pence.

yeasure Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

This fool thinks its a Pence put?

How is the market pricing in the inevitable civil war that comes when partisans attempt to nullify the votes of millions?

Time to change your diaper, Art. 

arby63 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

Pence Put? Seriously? First off, Trump isn't going anywhere. Secondly, Pence certainly doesn't have input into these crazy markets.

chrbur Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

It is becoming clearer that there has been too many lawyers running America. Lawyers pass laws and expect everyone to obey them. A free market business man understands economics and wants to get the best deal he can with a win-win for all parties. Yeaaaaa Donald....

John Law Lives Mon, 08/27/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

H.O.R.S.E.S.H.I.T.E.

Equities have been ramping for years fueled by massive corporate share repurchases, a flood of money that has poured into ETFs, and central bank purchases (i.e. those that do it).  Daily media explanations re. stock market gains are but pablum for lemmings.  What's really something is that in 2016, candidate Trump referred to that time as a "bigfatugly bubble".  Now, he crows about stock market gains often.  It is one big shiteshow serving to transfer wealth to stakeholders and shareholders.  For you young whippersnappers here, prior to 1982, corporate share repurchases were deemed illegal as they were considered to be a form of stock market manipulation.  Now, money pours into them.

 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/aalsin/2017/02/28/shareholders-should-be-r…

Pollygotacracker John Law Lives Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

Late stage rapacious capitalism. The middle class has been basically obliterated. TPTB know the jig is up. The U.S. government is up to its eyeballs in debt. Even Joe Blow knows it is dumb to go out shopping when the bills are piling up. The stock market doesn't interest me anymore. It has been manipulated for so long it is just like Cashin said. Nobody wants to sell, only buy. Creepy.

YesWeKahn Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

We all know that:

 

1) Trump elected, market up

2) Trump impeached, market up

3) Trump dead, market up

4) Long live Trump, market up

Market up

c8089923 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

Pence was put in as VP by the Deep State for the purpose of replacing Trump in the event of an abbreviated term.  Use your imagination.

Think JFK / LBJ

Think Reagan / Bush Sr

 

 

SnottyBubbles Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

... more likely its:

 

US oil exports 2016 – 1M bbls/day … #23 in the world

US oil exports 2018 – 11M bbls/day … #1 in the world

 

3Q2016 GDP = 1.9% growth

3Q2018 GDP est = 4.6% growth

 

Cashin had the opportunity to mention these small details but differed to a pure BS story.