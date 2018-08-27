Art Cashin Explains Market Exuberance: Stocks "Are Pricing In A 'Pence Put'"

The Nasdaq is up almost 3% from its lows following the avalanche of Cohen-related headlines that proclaimed the 'end of Trump' was nigh.
"Intriguingly, the president's legal woes don't seem to have any market effect yet," notes veteran UBS trader Art Cashin.
Why?
Cashin added in the "Squawk on the Street" interview that investors are calling it the "Pence put," meaning markets expect Pence will have no issues taking lead at the White House if Trump becomes "handicapped."
Furthermore, Cashin, reflecting on today's spike, warned enthusiastic investors not to get too excited as "it is a sellers boycott rather than a buyers stampede."
The bond market remains thoroughly unimpressed...
Pence put my ass......
The FED pump is more like it......
Didn't Trump just give them a jawboning?....
Time to retire Art
In reply to Pence put my ass...... The… by surf@jm
,m,
In reply to Time to retire Art by Shitonya Serfs
Has forgotten more than you will ever know.
In reply to Time to retire Art by Shitonya Serfs
https://www.ecosophia.net/the-kek-wars-part-one-aristocracy-and-its-dis…
KEK WARS
Great 4 part article. Last parts describes Trump as "the Changer" from aboriginal legends, moving upstream and changing everything in ways that won't be completely realized until after he is gone...
In reply to Pence put my ass...... The… by surf@jm
The FED is kinda like a bit boss that tells the croupiers when to pump the market and when they are allowed to fleece the sheep. The croupiers being the big TBTF banks and the stawk market makers.
In reply to https://www.ecosophia.net… by taketheredpill
Cashin needs to retire. Colorful personality "back in the day" before the market evaporated.
There has been no market for a long time now.
https://www.google.com/search?biw=1881&bih=916&tbm=isch&sa=1&ei=d1iEW_u…:
In reply to The FED is kinda like a bit… by asteroids
So, this old fuck's explanation is that Trump gets impeached? Keep talking that book you old fuck, you know damn well this is still THE FED PUT!
Mike Pence the White House Mannequin
A mind constructed of Jesus' tinkertoys, simple and cartoonish.
With docility and compliance he waits, humorless.
Brooding and self-contained he is on the right side of God.
Opportunity is coming. Soon Mike, soon.
In reply to So, this old fuck's… by LawsofPhysics
False, darkened no-sight
Sad, lashing, ignorance too
Clear desperation
In reply to Mike Pence the White… by Prehuman Insight
he got confused..........someone also on cnbs talking about TSLA to $4,000/share in 3 years..........lol
if anyone is confused about market analysis just check out EXAS; look at the headlines for just august.....comedy gold!...sorry for the word vomit......from cuts to raises in just 3 weeks.......cuz "analysis"
August 23, 2018
•RTR11:04 AMBUZZ-Exact Sciences: Touches record high after "game-changer" deal
•RTR11:02 AMEXACT SCIENCES SHARES HIT RECORD HIGH AFTER MULTIPLE BROKERAGES RAISE PT, LAST UP 8.8 PCT
•RTR06:55 AMEXACT SCIENCES CORP <EXAS.O>: CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $74 FROM $54
•RTR06:24 AMEXACT SCIENCES CORP <EXAS.O>: LEERINK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $90 FROM $75
•RTR04:23 AMEXACT SCIENCES CORP <EXAS.O>: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $57
August 22, 2018
•RTR07:30 PMEXACT SCIENCES CORP <EXAS.O> : CANACCORD GENUITY RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $72.00 FROM $65.00 ; RATING BUY
•RTR02:58 PMCNBC - Reuters Insider - Four stocks to watch in today's blitz
•RTR06:00 AMEXACT SCIENCES SAYS AS PER AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL SHARE GROSS PROFITS & MARKETING EXPENSES EQUALLY ABOVE AN AGREED UPON BASELINE
•RTR06:00 AMEXACT SCIENCES SAYS AS PER AGREEMENT, CO WILL MAINTAIN RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALL ASPECTS OF MANUFACTURING & LABORATORY OPS OF COLOGUARD
•RTR06:00 AMEXACT SCIENCES SAYS AS PER AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL CO-PROMOTE COLOGUARD WITH CO BEGINNING IN Q4 2018
•RTR06:00 AMEXACT SCIENCES SAYS CO, PFIZER ENTER INTO AGREEMENT THROUGH 2021 TO CO-PROMOTE COLOGUARD, A STOOL DNA SCREENING TEST FOR COLORECTAL CANCER
August 01, 2018
•RTR07:27 AMEXACT SCIENCES SHARES DOWN 22.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REV MISS
•RTR07:20 AMBUZZ-Exact Sciences Corp: Plunges on Q2 miss
•RTR07:19 AMEXACT SCIENCES CORP <EXAS.O>: CRAIG-HALLUM CUTS TARGET PRICE TO $54 FROM $60
•RTR07:00 AMEXACT SCIENCES CORP : LEERINK CUTS PRICE TARGET TO $75 FROM $76
•RTR06:58 AMEXACT SCIENCES CORP : JEFFERIES CUTS PRICE TARGET TO $57 FROM $60
•RTR05:11 AMEXACT SCIENCES CORP : CANACCORD GENUITY CUTS TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $75
•TEN04:24 AMThird quarter loss of $0.30 per share expected for Exact Sciences (EXAS)
In reply to So, this old fuck's… by LawsofPhysics
I think TESLA is a joke, so is ELON. But I would state, if everything else fails, OIL goes way up like when Tesla started, and or ELON was fired. It could possibly be fixed and the new car corp. we thought. With all other businesses falling apart on credit, who knows where it could go....
In reply to he got confused… by spastic_colon
Art gets a bonus for pushing the Trump is toast and there's no turning back meme...
Pence is part of the swamp. He's the little froggy sitting on the edge.
What legal problems? As far as I can see these are MSM made up legal problems.
Pppppfffffffff
Oh shut up with the Pence shit.
The dishonest liberal media and globalists are desperate to stop President Trump's America First agenda!.. And they are failing!
Bingo!
In reply to Oh shut up with the Pence… by lester1
you mean Israel First agenda!
fixed it for you,
In reply to Oh shut up with the Pence… by lester1
Lying sack of shit!!!More Demo B<S<When you got a $21Trillion Dollar Debt,you want a shrewd business man calling the $hots,not a tow the line pansy named Pence.
Put the crack pipe down Art, and go have some orange jello with little banana slices. FFS.
Who's Pence?
46th President of these disUnited States? Look, don't get mad at Art, or me for that matter. I didn't write this script .. Y'all knew from the git go Pence was a really bad idea ..
In reply to Who's Pence? by GotAFriendInBen
KEK WARS PART 1
https://www.ecosophia.net/the-kek-wars-part-one-aristocracy-and-its-dis…
This fool thinks its a Pence put?
How is the market pricing in the inevitable civil war that comes when partisans attempt to nullify the votes of millions?
Time to change your diaper, Art.
Trumpsters think everyone is wrong but them.
Where do I sign up to be a shill? How much are you paid? Are you allowed automation? Do you get blocked when you overwhelm a post?
In reply to Trumpsters think everyone is… by roadhazard
Did I hurt your feeling.
In reply to Where do I sign up to be a… by arrowrod
Pence Put? Seriously? First off, Trump isn't going anywhere. Secondly, Pence certainly doesn't have input into these crazy markets.
Pence would have a national prayer before each EVERYTHING.
Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran, right after white house daily prayer meeting ,,
Got their own little bible study clutch going on over there .. not that there is anything wrong with that necessarily, but you can bet your bottom dollar, God's tellin em to do shit .. and moving them in mysterious ways ..
In reply to Pence would have a national… by Calvertsbio
bullshit.
It is becoming clearer that there has been too many lawyers running America. Lawyers pass laws and expect everyone to obey them. A free market business man understands economics and wants to get the best deal he can with a win-win for all parties. Yeaaaaa Donald....
What happens if the put doesn't materialize.
I know it's a one in a billion chance but what if.
H.O.R.S.E.S.H.I.T.E.
Equities have been ramping for years fueled by massive corporate share repurchases, a flood of money that has poured into ETFs, and central bank purchases (i.e. those that do it). Daily media explanations re. stock market gains are but pablum for lemmings. What's really something is that in 2016, candidate Trump referred to that time as a "big, fat, ugly bubble". Now, he crows about stock market gains often. It is one big shiteshow serving to transfer wealth to stakeholders and shareholders. For you young whippersnappers here, prior to 1982, corporate share repurchases were deemed illegal as they were considered to be a form of stock market manipulation. Now, money pours into them.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/aalsin/2017/02/28/shareholders-should-be-r…
Late stage rapacious capitalism. The middle class has been basically obliterated. TPTB know the jig is up. The U.S. government is up to its eyeballs in debt. Even Joe Blow knows it is dumb to go out shopping when the bills are piling up. The stock market doesn't interest me anymore. It has been manipulated for so long it is just like Cashin said. Nobody wants to sell, only buy. Creepy.
In reply to H.O.R.S.E.S.H.I.T.E. … by John Law Lives
We all know that:
1) Trump elected, market up
2) Trump impeached, market up
3) Trump dead, market up
4) Long live Trump, market up
Market up
Bullshit
God help us
Time for Art to meet his HFT replacement. Art started as a "runner" on WS in the 1920's.
time to call it a day
In reply to Time for Art to meet his HFT… by virgilcaine
Art has "marinated" a few ice cubes too many.
Go marinate with your ice cubes fucktard!
Pence was put in as VP by the Deep State for the purpose of replacing Trump in the event of an abbreviated term. Use your imagination.
Think JFK / LBJ
Think Reagan / Bush Sr
... more likely its:
US oil exports 2016 – 1M bbls/day … #23 in the world
US oil exports 2018 – 11M bbls/day … #1 in the world
3Q2016 GDP = 1.9% growth
3Q2018 GDP est = 4.6% growth
Cashin had the opportunity to mention these small details but differed to a pure BS story.