Damning UN Report Calls For Myanmar Generals To Be Prosecuted For Genocide

Following a United Nations Human Rights Council fact-finding mission in Myanmar, a damning U.N. report published Monday concludes that the nation’s military leaders, including its top commander, should be further investigated and prosecuted for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed against Rohingya Muslims in the wake of a violent crackdown last August that forced more than half a million refugees to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
“The gross human rights violations and abuses committed in Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states,” which “stem from deep fractures in society and structural problems that have been apparent and unaddressed for decades,” the report asserts, “undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law.”
The report (pdf) comes from a yearlong investigation conducted by a three-member panel, which relied on 875 in-depth interviews with victims and eyewitnesses, satellite images, and verified documents, photographs, and videos. It documents crimes including murder, enforced disappearance, enslavement, imprisonment, torture, rape, and sexual slavery.
While the report determines that six leaders of the Myanmar military, or Tatmadaw—most notably Commander-in-Chief Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing—bear the greatest responsibility for such crimes, it also charges that State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, “has not used her de facto position as head of government, nor her moral authority, to stem or prevent the unfolding events in Rakhine State.”
"Refer #Myanmar to the ICC... Considering that accountability is currently unattainable domestically in Myanmar, impetus must come from int'l community"- Marzuki Darusman, Chairperson, Independent Int'l Fact-finding Mission. FULL report: https://t.co/Nom8PssF2I via @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/KRM8k3acNV— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) August 27, 2018
Among the report’s key recommendations, it declares, “The international community, through the United Nations, should use all diplomatic, humanitarian, and other peaceful means to assist Myanmar in meeting its responsibility to protect its people from genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.”
It also urges the U.N. Security Council to “ensure accountability for crimes under international law committed in Myanmar, preferably by referring the situation to the International Criminal Court or alternatively by creating an ad hoc international criminal tribunal,” as well as to “adopt targeted individual sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, against those who appear most responsible for serious crimes under international law” and to “impose an arms embargo on Myanmar.”
Human rights advocates responded to the findings, which bolster previous reportsfrom U.N. officials and international news agencies, with immediate calls for actions.
Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said that the “powerful report and clear recommendations demonstrate the obvious need for concrete steps to advance criminal justice for atrocious crimes, instead of more hollow condemnations and expressions of concern,” especially considering that “so far, condemnations without action by U.N. member states have only emboldened a culture of violence and oppression in Myanmar.”
Tirana Hassan, director of crisis response at Amnesty International, said the report makes “clear that the Myanmar authorities are incapable of bringing to justice those responsible,” which means that “the international community has the responsibility to act to ensure justice and accountability. Failing to do so sends a dangerous message that Myanmar’s military will not only enjoy impunity but is free to commit such atrocities again.”
The report will “have a big impact internationally, coming from the main U.N.-mandated body investigating the violence against the Rohingya, and also covering armed conflict in Shan, and Kachin states,” Richard Horsey, a former U.N. diplomat in Myanmar and longtime Yangon-based analyst, told the Washington Post. “Its specific finding that there is sufficient grounds for investigation and prosecution of military commanders for genocide is likely to have particularly serious diplomatic, not only legal, consequences.”
After the report’s release, Facebook - according to a company blog post - removed “18 Facebook accounts, one Instagram account, and 52 Facebook Pages, followed by almost 12 million people,” specifically banning 20 individuals and organizations, including the commander-in-chief and the military’s Myawady television network, “to prevent the spread of hate and misinformation.” Reuters noted that the “action means an essential blackout of the military’s main channel of public communication.”
But what about this one:
Genocide Convention Calls For Israeli Generals And Politicians To Be Prosecuted For Genocide
https://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/15/the-palestinian-genocide-by-isra…
Won't happen. Not when America is Israeli-occupied territory.
,m,
Thanks for stealing my avatar (highest form of flattery),
thus disseminating the fact that Israhell is spawned from hell.
great, the UN wants myanmar war criminals prosecuted for genocide, it's a start.
but when will they get around to calling for the saudi criminals prosecuted for saudi arabia's slaughter of yemen's people?
oh, that's right, they won't, saudi arabia is the head of the UN human rights council.
STOP CALLING IT MYANMAR !!!
That's a really good place to start. Using that name at all legitimizes these scum bags
It's Burma !!!
Hmmm. Looks like at least some countries know how to deal with the Muslim problem. It is an expansionist religion. It is impossible for Muslims to coexist peacefully with any other group. Once they get into a majority it’s submit or die. Looks like Myanmar’s government is smart enough to know that. You can be 0% Muslim or 100% Muslim.
"Following a United Nations Human Rights Council fact-finding mission in Myanmar, a damning U.N. report published Monday concludes that the nation’s military leaders, including its top commander, should be further investigated and prosecuted for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed against Rohingya Muslims"
Meanwhile... brave IDF snipers and their officers go unpunished for their murder of hundreds of innocent Palestinian protesters a few months ago. Should they not be investigated and prosecuted for their crimes against humanity? Oh wait... I forgot. To the self-chosen, all not of their tribe aren't really human... only cattle to be enslaved, milked and eventually slaughtered.
So lets see. The empire gives a shit about Muslims in Kosovo and Myanmar, but is ok slaughtering them elsewhere.
Riiiight.
Oh the Un cares, about a great many things.
The UN cares only about what Israel tell them to care. And Americans too for that matter, although they are traditionally more interested in oil deposits before making any formal bullshit request.
Is there any oil in Burma?
So when is the UN going to throw a hissy fit over the Saudi genocide in Yemen? There you have Muslims on both sides. So much for the Religion of Peace...
WTF? When will they go after Obama/Bush/Clinton?
I can give them a tip on where to arrest them this week!
Western assisted Saudi war crimes in Yemen........silence from the UN.
This errr justice thing seems rather selective.
Well the Rohingyas attacked first, now that they have to suffer the blow back they are 'victims'. And if it was a true ethnic cleansing there would be no Rohingyas moving over the border as they would all be dead.
The Rohingya were not an issue in Myanmar before Myanmar refused to toe the line of USA. Now, it is a humanitarian catastrophe. What has happened? The fact is that American agents (CIA, western-funded NGOs, American consulates and the American Embassy) have been funding, arming, supporting and directing a group of extremists. These extremists attacked the Myanmar army, killing soldiers. The army responded. But since the extremists are supported by USA, they offered resistance. So the violence followed by a surge of refugees.
If we dig the truth, these muslim in Myanmar were involved in creating their own terrorists organization and attacking Buddhists, and killing and raping. These were also involved in killing police officers before Myanmar started to take action and sending these pigs out.
These Muslims belong to Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Then why not these two Islamic nations come out openly and receive them back? why not other Islamic nations receive them?? why are they blaming Myanmar and asking them to take back?? is to to cleanse the ethnic Buddhists??? to spread dirty Islam? and its dirty culture?
Islamicide then.
South African White Genocide???
Selective hearing huh?
UN charter Ch. 2, Art. 4, Sec. 1:
Membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace-loving states which accept the obligations contained in the present Charter and, in the judgment of the Organization, are able and willing to carry out these obligations.
'nuff said
Was it written by the Saudis? Where is the U.N. report on Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Libya?
Apparently Nobel Laureates have a penchant for killing people.
And the Zios worm their way into Burma
Um, it’s not just Jews who have a problem with Islamic supremecism. Other cultures also don’t want to submit.
This will be denounced by American leftists as a harsh penalty.
The UN is still alive and issuing ... reports?
I mean, they got some people removed from Facebook. Who says the UN is ineffective??
China will not let this report published or any UN resolution to get passed. Myanmar is China's neighbor. Everyone is guilty of some form of genocide...
That's one way to further disrupt the country. But then, who is going to go in there and do this?
Saudi Arabia runs the UNHRC. It's all you need to know.
They must be trying to get their pets into further territory over there. Their operations are massive and numbers is employed assets unknown. What it cost is unknown, maybe everybody's standard of living.
Soooooooooooooo...
When will Bush,Mad witch Not Bright (killing 500 million kids was worth it), klinton, Mao-bahmah, Drumpf get indicted for the same crimes in:
Serbia, Georgia, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, whew well list is to long to continue but let's start here.
They will when the dollar takes a shit, and the greatest depression ever seen hits the US.
Fuck the UN.
Burma, along with Cuba and North Korea, is one of the last bastions of Communism.
Anyone who object mulsim invasion is a raycist genocider /sarcasm off on not sure which anymore, i think i spoke da truf.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureates always turn out to be killers and psychopaths. Obama's 8 wars killing everything that was breathing and supplying weapons and chemicals to the whole alphabet soup of terrorist organizations out there and now this Peace price winner beauty Min Aung Hlaing.
How fucked up are the Rohinga, that they pissed off an entire Buddhist country enough to warrant killing them all?
They eat their crunch berries first and only leave the shitty yellow non-berry crunch for some made up deity at a filthy altar. Kill them all. Seems legit.
Damning UN report about brown people who smell and do things with guns to other brown people who smell causes White people to fall asleep.
All of a sudden the UN are worried about some dead muslims in Burma?
Meawhile the Saudi American forces have been bombimg and destroying whole countries for the last 15 years - Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen.......and you want to put the finger at some Burmese Generals ?
Something fucking seriously wrong with this world. Bomb a country, get a Nobel Peace Prize. But try to protect your country from illegals, then you become worse than Hitler.
Sounds familiar. But George Bush, Obomber, and Clintons have some kind of immunity.
Oh. UN Report. Naaah.
Fake news.
Islam is the problem. The UN works for Islam.
So the muslims managed to get buddhists mad? But the Swedes are turning the other hole?