Europe Is Working On Alternative To SWIFT For "Financial Independence" From The US

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:23

In the aftermath of a report that Germany was working on a global payment system that is independent of the US and SWIFT, on Monday Germany and France said they’re working on financing solutions to sidestep U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran, including a possible role for central banks, Bloomberg reported.

"With Germany, we are determined to work on an independent European or Franco-German financing tool which would allow us to avoid being the collateral victims of U.S. extra-territorial sanctions," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday during a meeting with press association AJEF. “I want Europe to be a sovereign continent not a vassal, and that means having totally independent financing instruments that do not today exist.”

The discussions, which also involve the U.K., are a signal that European powers are trying to get serious about demonstrating a greater level of independence from the U.S. as President Donald Trump pursues his “America First” agenda.

After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran, making funding to Iran projects virtually impossible, European companies including Daimler and Total halted activity or backtracked on investment plans to avoid U.S. punishment, but France and Germany and their European Union partners want business with the Islamic Republic to continue.

Le Maire said using the European Investment Bank, which has exposure to the U.S., as a “financial channel” would be “very complicated” and that the French and German governments are talking to their respective central banks about their involvement. “If we want to build a truly independent instrument we must open up all the options,” he said.

Separately, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas again weighed in on the topic of European financial independence on Monday, saying the EU is working to protect economic ties with Iran and keep payment channels open.

Maas said Europe has started work on creating a system for money transfers that will be autonomous from the currently prevailing Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

German foreign minister Heiko Maas

"That won’t be easy, but we have already started to do that," Maas said at the annual Ambassadors Conference in Berlin on Monday, as quoted by RIA Novosti. "We are studying proposals for payment channels and systems, more independent from SWIFT, and for creating European monetary fund."

Maas also announced plans to reveal a new foreign policy strategy towards the US.

“We have to react and strengthen Europe’s autonomy and sovereignty in trade, economic and finance policy,” Maas said in a speech in Berlin. "It’s high time to recalibrate the Transatlantic Partnership – rationally, critically, and even self-critically," the FM added.

Maas echoed his comments from last week when he called for European autonomy to be strengthened by creating payment channels that are independent of the United States, establishing a ‘European Monetary Fund’.

Europe's desire to create its own system is connected to Washington’s recent withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and the re-imposition economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic. As Brussels stays committed to the pact signed in 2015 between Tehran and the world powers, the EU had to enforce the ‘Blocking Statute’ in order to safeguard European businesses operating in Iran from US sanctions against the country. However, the measure failed to keep European majors like Total, Maersk, Mercedes in Iran, as they cannot function independently of the US-dominated international banking system and international financial markets.

SWIFT, which is short for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is the financial network that provides high-value cross-border transfers for members across the world. It is based in Belgium, but its board includes executives from US banks with US federal law allowing the administration to act against banks and regulators across the globe. It supports most interbank messages, connecting over 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries and territories.

Ironically, it was Russia who took the first initiative, after its Central Bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the country had created a national system for money transfers that could protect its banking from a potential cut off from SWIFT transfer services. The step was triggered by the constant anti-Russia penalties introduced by Washington since 2014 for various reasons, including the reunification with Crimea, alleged involvement in the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, alleged US election meddling, and the alleged poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal in the UK. The result was also a near complete liquidation of Russian holdings of US Treasuries and their conversion into gold and other non-US foreign reserves.

chumbawamba Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:43

This is what happens with unprincipled people who have unprincipled and undisciplined politics, who are arrogant and insufferable people, and who elect arrogant and insufferable people to represent them: other, more sensible and reasonable people put distance between themselves and the former.

I am Chumbawamba.

chumbawamba Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:55

For those who are so willfully blind and readily enslaved, anything goes.

The money the American people were robbed of was voluntarily relinquished, and can be considered compensation paid for their personal stupidity and faith in a corrupt paradigm, which has damaged so many others, not only themselves.

Galatians 6:7 always, always reigns in the end.

-chumblez.

jin187 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:42

Trump's last act as president should be the remove all US troops from Europe, and Africa.  Who cares what happens to the Eurotrash, and their extended citizenry in Africa?  We got South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan to make us all the TV's and cars we need, the Philippines to go on vacation, and Israel for all the supermodels.  Fuck Europe.

DarkPurpleHaze Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:43

The EU/euro is toast and they know it.

This is how they start to try and accomplish the inevitable transition when the euro melts away and some form of crypto (or some other new electronic payment system/cash is eliminated) is established after the EU's demise.

Fwiw...I don't think the EU blows apart all at once. It could but it seems more likely the poorer southern members (and their debt!) are cut loose first and the core central members try to stay together.

Italy is the wild card in all of this if they lean on Trump for support and they eschew the ECB at some point regarding their bonds. Trump has publicly stated he's ready to help Italy if need be. He didn't say EU. And he won't.

If you believe that Italy is run by ex Goldman Sachs lackey's and that Italy still has LOTS of gold (supposedly) then it's not a stretch to consider that GS and Italy know when it's time to cut bait and get on the Trump train before the EU derails.

It's happening right now in slow motion.

Chupacabra-322 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:53

@ azengrcat,

 

Hedgemony is difficult & expensive to keep Centrialized for long periods of time.

Rome comes to mind.

 

"I know not why any one but a school-boy in his declamation should whine over the Commonwealth of Rome, which grew great only by the misery of the rest of mankind. The Romans, like others, as soon as they grew rich, grew corrupt; and in their corruption sold the lives and freedoms of themselves, and of one another. [...] A people, who while they were poor robbed mankind; and as soon as they became rich, robbed one another."

 

Samuel Johnson: Review of Thomas Blackwell's "Memoirs of the Court of Augustus"

 

Money_for_Nothing Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:30

So the Fed is going to give these guys swap lines in the next crisis? Don't worry, Deutsche Bank. SDR would work if the world can get the US to go along with it and give the IMF more money and get rid of IMF corruption. Former Secretary of the Treasury Geithner is a good candidate to be put in charge.

LawsofPhysics Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:33

sure, sure...

will the new system involve more fiat currency creation by a select few or will it be back by real work, real risk, and real fucking collateral?!?!?!

I thought that was what the TARGET2 bullshit was all about?

Dornier27 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:37

What if it works?  What is Europe decouples and China and Russia start backing their currencies with oil and gold?

Have Americans woken up to the fact that the $ is over printed, loaded with way too much debt and not backed by Gold?

The Swiss, Russian and Chinese Governments all buying gold while the Fed has stopped printing for a while.  Not going to end well

JoeTurner Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:37

The day Europe dumps SWIFT is the day "weapons of mass destruction" have been found in Paris requiring a UN resolution to "invade, liberate and bring democracy to Europe" using "shock and awe"

Vote up!
kelzowar Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:38

More-Sun Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:39

Joe A Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:43

Next steps, replace the Dollar with Euro international trade and payments for oil. Oh, but Europe would need then protection against the US. They wouldn't want to end up like Ghadaffi and Hussein.

chinooky47 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:45

Most of these posts are pro getting the US out of Europe, especially NATO.  Maybe it is time to remove the US from NATO and let the Europeans run it themselves.  Maybe its time that we remove our basis from Europe. Maybe its time that we let them do whatever they want as long as it is fair trade between us and them.  Maybe its time that we just focus on the US for a change. MAGA!

ElBarto Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:52

But what about all of the dollar-denominated debt that European and Japanese banks have helped to create? Without them, China would have never been able to have such huge trade deficits with the U.S. These banks have been funding the trade war against the U.S., without the U.S. even knowing it, and soon they will ask the Fed to bail them out. And the Fed will do it, because it's more devoted to bank profits than to the welfare of Americans. New currency? That's a joke.