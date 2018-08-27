How Macedonia Could Push NATO Into A War

Authored by R=Ted Galen Carpenter via The National Interest,
Macedonia's tenuous relationships with its neighbor states make it a liability for the alliance.
When Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Donald Trump last month why he should send his son to die defending Montenegro, NATO’s newest member, the president seemed to repudiate his own administration’s policy. He indicated that Americans shouldn’t be willing to sacrifice their lives for such a trivial ally. Furthermore, he warned that Montenegro “has very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations, you’re in World War III.” As Cato Institute senior fellow Doug Bandow pointed out, Trump’s comment was odd on two counts.
First, the Senate approved the admission of Montenegro on his watch in March 2017. If he thought that latest episode of adding a useless microstate to the Alliance was unwise, he could have withdrawn the treaty from consideration before the Senate vote.
Second, as Bandow notes archly, that while “it is theoretically possible that the vast, aggressive, powerful Montenegrin legions might launch themselves towards Moscow,” it isn’t too likely, because Montenegrin leaders “do not appear to have entirely lost their minds.”
Indeed, the scenario that a small Balkan NATO partner might trigger a war that entangles the United States is unlikely to entail a direct provocation of Russia. That reality has made it easy for Trump’s critics, here and abroad, to mock his comment about Montenegro triggering a world war.
A far greater risk is that the tripwire would be a conflict in which an alliance member became embroiled with one of its regional neighbors. Montenegro actually is less of a danger in that respect than NATO’s latest invitee, Macedonia. Montenegro seems on relatively good terms with neighboring states, although it has been involved in an extended border dispute with Kosovo that was resolved just recently when the Kosovo parliament passed bitterly resisted legislation approving a settlement of the controversy.
Macedonia is on much worse terms with Kosovo and that country’s ethnic brethren in Albania. Officials and the populations of both countries have long pursued a “Greater Albania” agenda that lays claim to swaths of territory in Serbia, Montenegro, and especially Macedonia. The NATO-assisted severing of Kosovo from Serbia in 1999 was the first major triumph for that agenda, and Greater Albanian expansionists wasted no time in trying to follow up on their victory. Within months, portions of Macedonia in which ethnic Albanians constituted a majority (or in some cases, just a plurality) of the population sought to destabilize that country, demanding extensive autonomy for those provinces. Both the United States and its NATO allies put intense pressure on Macedonia’s government to grant the demanded concessions, and Skopje reluctantly complied.
Tensions then subsided for a while, but Albanian separatist sentiments continued to fester and grow. In the past few years, a new crisis has emerged, with Albanian activistsleading large anti-government demonstrations. Skopje’s relations with both Albania and Kosovo are deteriorating markedly. In April 2017, Macedonia’s foreign ministry formally accused Albania of interfering in the country’s internal political affairs. A month earlier Macedonia’s president charged that the demands of the Albanian minority was the biggest threat to his nation’s sovereignty and unity.
Washington and other Western capitals continue to press the Macedonian government to make concessions to the country’s Albanian minority beyond those granted under outside pressure during the 2001 crisis. That pressure is creating major splits within the Macedonian ethnic majority. An especially ugly confrontation between Macedonian nationalists and more accommodating elements erupted in the spring of 2017. Pieter Feith, a former European Union envoy to Skopje, warned the nationalists that they were “playing with fire” if they continued to resist relinquishing power to a moderate successor government. Soon thereafter, the nationalists gave way.
Divisive issues continue to roil the country, however. The demands of the Albanian faction for ever-greater autonomy keep escalating, and that has caused the president and other officials to balk at making further concessions. President Gjorge Ivanov has dug in his heels on one key issue, repeatedly refusing to sign a language law that would formally recognize Albanian as the primary language in certain regions of the country. He and his supporters fear that such a new concession would simply whet the appetite of Albanian secessionists
The drive for a Greater Albania is gaining new momentum, and that creates major problems for a prospective NATO member. The parallels to events leading up to Kosovo’s secessionist war against Serbia in the 1990s and NATO’s military intervention are more than a little unsettling. What happens once Macedonia joins NATO, if the Albanian secessionist drive does not ease but accelerates and Skopje takes action against Albania and/or Kosovo to prevent outside assistance to the rebellion, claiming that those countries have committed aggression? It is hardly a remote possibility that the United States as NATO’s leader could be drawn into such a nasty conflict.
That possibility underscores the folly of America pushing to add strategically and economically irrelevant microstates to the alliance. They are not strategic assets in any reasonable definition of the term. Instead, they are strategic liabilities and potential snares. Granted, members like Macedonia and Montenegro are not likely to involve the United States in a world war—unlike the three Baltic republics, which could certainly do so, given their frosty relations with Russia. The situation in the Balkans is not akin to the one that existed on the eve of World War I and plunged Europe (and ultimately America) into that catastrophe. But a needless entanglement even in a petty, limited armed conflict is one entanglement too many. President Trump should act on the instincts he displayed during his interview with Tucker Carlson and make it clear that the United States will not approve NATO membership for Macedonia or any other applicant.
Comments
Who wrote that piece of shit?
In case he didn't know it, Kosovo is the place where the next Balkan war will be triggered, for it is an ancestral Serbian land stolen by the Clinton clique. This says enough about how people think dearly of dear Hillary and her estranged sida stricken excuse of a husband.
Montenegro is not about a threat; Montenegro is about costs. They have no money to buy American weapons and build defense facilities - they're only 630k souls.Montenegrins had a very bad reputation in a old Yougoslavia (where Melania grew up). Macedonia is not worth talking about, bunch of hotheads. Leave them to their devices.
In reply to Who wrote that piece of shit? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Strange that the Macedonian - Greek conflict was not mentioned in the article. Fighting about the name "Macedonia" - Greeks feel they have got a monopoly on that name because the historic Macedonians were Greek speaking (although the rest of the classic Greeks, Athens and such, looked down on those mountain people afaik). Now both parties found a compromise, and Macedonia will be Northern Macedonia if all goes well.
The Russians are currently doing the utmost to kill the settlement, their usual chaos tactics, but it seems they overdid it this time, Greece getting angry at their manipulations and efforts.
Usually, in the comments section, of any Macedonia article, some Greek will pop up (from left and right factions) arguing against "Skopje" using any reference towards "Macedonia". That only shows how deep hatreds inside the Balkans run, and how narrow minded many people are in that region. One could see that as an argument against allowing those countries into NATO, but maybe it serves as a kind of kindergarden for them, same as it has prevented any full blown war between Greece and Turkey.
In reply to Montenegro is not about a… by uhland62
Kosovo is not a country, it is an occupied Serbian province.
In reply to (above) **Biblicism… by Mr-Hanky
Indeed funny how Alexander (Lesandar) used translators to speak with some his Greek generals. And now he and Macedonia is "Greek". Okay.
In reply to Strange that the Macedonian … by Teja
Indeed funny how Alexander (Lesandar) used translators to speak with some his Greek generals. And now he and Macedonia is "Greek". Okay.
In reply to Strange that the Macedonian … by Teja
yes Montenegrians were considered the laziest and most corrupt by far in the former Yugoslavia. They are also as connected as jews - but very, very corrupt and criminal
Bosnians were butts of all jokes - considered as the most backward
In reply to Montenegro is not about a… by uhland62
"sida stricken"
Any links to sleek Willie and aids?
In reply to Who wrote that piece of shit? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
You are wrong... Balkan states are not going to war over Kosovo
In reply to Who wrote that piece of shit? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
the only reason NATO is inviting MACEDONIA to join is because of CHINAS ONE BELT, that will be traversing the region.
The US wants to control the route of ONE BELT, hence the wars in syria , attempted coups in turkey etc.
Also RUSSIAN pipleinnes, SOUTH STREAM are also planned through macedonia into the adriatic then to ITALY.
Montenegro is also important to NATO as it has seaway access to the adriatic, and kosovo is alsready bought and paid for by the yanks too.
I predict the NEXT US-RUSSIA-CHINA arena for proxy wars will be the BALKANS, centered on Macedonia.
What i find astounding is that EUROPE only benefits if the one belt project is completed from CHINA, but for some ASSININE unknown reason , europe is actually helping the US through NATO etc to scuttle and block ONE BELT.
Amazing to see people betray their own countries, just like the ruling european elite are doing.
Mind you, the Macedonian ruling elite are also doing the same thing with the new US puppet govt lead by a fool called ZAEV.
Oh, before some stupid greek says MACEDONIA theirs, .. wrong.! Macedonia ruled and conquered the greeks, who are of turkish decent, and Macedonia is way older than any greek settlement. Macedonians are the original inhabitants, and they are the current Macedonians.
Aegean Macedonia, was stolen annexed in 1912-13 undeer the guise of liberation.. it is now Northern Greece and represents 3 times the land mass of Greece prior to 1912-13.
The greeks are just theives, and now do all the propoganda they can to not have people talk about the ethnic genocide and theft they committed.
Beware of Greeks bearing "liberaration"
In reply to Who wrote that piece of shit? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Wasn't WWI kicked off by the assassin coming from that area of the world?
In reply to Who wrote that piece of shit? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It isn't WAR! It's a Big Bank scuttle!
In reply to It isn't WAR! It's a Big… by BankSurfyMan
how does she do it?
In reply to my neighbor's ex-wife… by chasara067
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to my neighbor's ex-wife… by chasara067
Alt right Hysteria!
We need another Alexander the Great to sort it out.
Instead we got trump the komarbos
In reply to We need another Alexander… by BurningMan
Cassander, where are you?
In reply to We need another Alexander… by BurningMan
There will be a war if The Parasites want a war. Nothing to do with People.
Lines drawn on maps that become barriers in real life.
Who drew those lines? Who created Nations? Who created the centralized authority structures that claim People as their chattel.
Lines drawn based on the results of earlier wars.
All wars are whose wars?
Cui bono?
Praise Be Upon Giant Meteor.
Be calm, the last thing Macedonians desire is to become involved with a global terrorist network such as ZATO.
The rest of the current posturing in the region is a quid pro quo game: Amerikkkan support for Analbanian terrorism (Slick Willie's bronze statue and blvd. in Prishtina included) in exchange for Analbanian support of the Anglo-Zionist Empire's hegemonic tendencies and efforts in the Balkans (Bondsteel military camp, the largest in SE Europe).
Just wait and see... Once (((The Parasites'))) Amerikkkan attack hounds retreat from Bondsteel (as well as the Middle East), the Adriatic Sea will be too small to accomodate the Analbanian scum.
In reply to There will be a war if The… by any_mouse
For the last decade Albania has sustained itself through the diaspora saving money and sending it back home to their families.
In recent years tourism as flourished in Albania, contrary to common belief here, there have been wars in Albania but NONE related to religion. Albania will not do anything to disrupt its path to joining the EU and its tourism cash cow. Can't speak for Kosovo.
5 decades under communist rule have eroded any religious extremism.
Recent surveys claim 65% of Albanians see themselves as Muslim, when asked if they've been inside a mosque, 95% have not.
zh is edging on propaganda, i liked Tylers more when you pushed gold.
Couldn't agree with this more.
I spent my vacation this year in Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro.
Kosovo is oozing with extremism. This is because of ongoing conflicts between muslims and orthodox christians.
In Albania nobody gives a damn about religion. Even old women don't wear headscarves. This has got to be the most liberal muslim country on this planet.
Skopje, wine regions, Ohrid, and the Albanian riviera between Sarande and Himare + Gjirokaster is about to have a BIG TIME foreign tourism take off!
In reply to For the last decade Albania… by parts
You should've visited Drac, especially MEK's terror compounds located there. It's where McStain's favorite Iranian jihadis are getting their al-CIAda training!
In reply to Couldn't agree with this… by ShadowHedge
Trump didn't even get all his pre-inaugural appointees in place by March. I doubt something so trivial as a treaty involving a microstate would have even been on his radar at that time.
Oh? Think again...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-…
In reply to Trump didn't even get all… by jin187
That actually confirms what I said. A bunch of FOIA requests about shit that happened before Trump took office, and an Obama ambassador that he hadn't got around to replacing due to the huge backlog of appointments he had at that time.
In reply to Oh? Think again... https:/… by ThirdWorldDude
Baily's ambassador term ended July 31st of this year. So, why is that CIA operative (also responsible for the Taksim Square "color revolution" attempt in Turkey) still not being sent back to Langley? Could it be because the Trumptard is continuing the same policies (see my extended comment higher up the thread) that Clingon first "adopted" (and Dubya and Obongo perpetuated without a second guess)?
This might be blasphemous to dedicated Trumptards, but unfortunately for you, it's also the truth!
In reply to That actually confirms what… by jin187
A pack of lies and libtarded propaganda.
And as is customary US will side with muslims against Christians- sacrificing Macedonian lands to satisfy their Albanian allies.
It would be novel to have a war that the US didn't directly start. No US soldiers will ever go there....just bombings from the air.
Kosovo is Serbia.
They will. rightly, never let it go.
It is an old and historic part of Serbia.
Not an islamic terrorist illegal state occupied by their mates of the US in Camp Bondsteel.
Lets not forget that all this clusterf*** is due to the fact that when the Allies drew Albanian borders, they generously gave away Albanian regions to Slavs. For example, the whole modern Albanian revival happened in Prizren, which was handed off to Serbia.
If you wanna give Slavs back their ancestral lands, I also recommend giving Native Americans back their ancestral lands. The reality on the ground is the reality on the ground. You can't commit state wide genocide in order to have the demographic you like.
Macedonia is mostly harmless. It will not pull the US and the world in WWIII. It is too small and insignificant for that. It might be carved up but it will not spire out of control. Macedonia has a weak position. The Albanians in the region (but not all of then) have greater aspirations. It is not just about Macedonia but nationalistic ones also claim chunks of Greece, Montenegro and Serbia. The new government in Macedonia that negotiated the name deal with Greece is comprised of Macedonian (Slavs) and Albanian parties. The latter drive more influence and recognition and possibly for autonomy of Albanian majority areas in Macedonia (FYROM, North Macedonia or whatever you wanna call it).
Serbia and Kosovo with the silent support of Bolton are now exploring swapping parts of their countries (if you consider Kosovo a country). In Bosnia, the Serb Republic said if that happens then they also want be part of a land swap between Serbia and Bosnia (which Sarajevo of course doesn't want). If Kosovo would get an UN seat and finally being recognized by the whole world as a country then the Serb Republic also want to become a country. The EU is against all this land swapping idea but the US not so much. Because this is a different administration than the Clinton one of the 90s.
In the Balkans, as with many other countries, peoples are nations and some won't stop until they get their nation, even at the expense of others. Because the idea of the 1990s of "why should I become a minority in your country if you could be in mine?" is still valid today in that part of the world.
Land swaps are the only way to peace in the Balkans.
As a European I say the EU stance is completely idiotic.
The only reason it is the way it is, is because EU countries themselves like to occupy neighboring regions. The UK holds a part of Ireland hostage, the only way France has kept Corsica is by showering it with the most generous subsidies in the EU, Spain has problems with Catalonia, Basque country and now also even Canary Islands. Italy has occupied South Tyrol (only 23% Italian!).
Europeans LOVE to encapsulate problems. This is why when conflicts break out, they are so violent.
In reply to Macedonia is mostly harmless… by Joe A
The EU is driven by the "Alle Menschen werden Brüder" concept. That means that they see Europe as multicultural, which it is, and they want to do away with nations and create one European nation. That is all fine with me but that works in countries that are open to that. The Balkans is not ready for that for the simple reason that history in that part of Europe has been very problematic, more than in Western Europe. In the Balkans, peoples are nations. Yugoslavia had the same multicultural dream that wanted to do away with nations, ethnicity, religion and history, and wanted to unite people under the banner of "brotherhood through unity". Their version of "Alle Menschen werden Brüder". Or encapsulation, as you called it. Of course, that all went wrong in the 1990s. And then they tried to unite Serbs, Croats and Muslims again in an utopian state called Bosnia (that apart from a short period in history was never an independent country; it always was part of something else). Serbs and Croats rather today than tomorrow want to separate from Bosnia. I don't see that even spiraling out of control if you can keep Islamic influence from outside the continent out of it (one of the reasons why that all exploded in the 90s). Albanian laying claim to territories in now Macedonia, Greece, Montenegro and Serbia could be a potential cause for a big conflict however.
With redrawing borders and land swap the problem is though, where and when do you stop? There is always a minority that wants to become a majority in its own country.
In reply to Land swaps are the only way… by ShadowHedge
My suggestion for such conflicts is to allow separatism and forbid irredentism. In other words, if some part of Bosnia votes for Independence, they should get it if the majority is convincing, maybe in a two stage process. But they should know that they will not be allowed to join any other state, they have to make their independence work themselves, for a minimum period of 50 years or so.
Such a rule avoids meddling by strong neighbours like Croatia or Serbia and makes the leaders responsible for their decisions and recommendations. And with a two stage process, the people would get some time to see the first consequences of independence, like no funds from the central government or disinvestment of companies, before they finalize their independence.
Another advantage is that small countries are more peaceful than large ones. Liechtenstein has never attacked Switzerland or Austria, right?
In reply to The EU is driven by the … by Joe A
Where and when do you stop is of course a gigantic problem.
BUT, Balkans are so extremely segregated, that re-drawing borders isn't actually that big of a deal. For example, Northern Kosovo is Serbian. The line where Albanians end and Serbians start pretty much already exists there in real life. If Northern Kosovo was handed over to Serbia, 80% of ethnic conflicts in Kosovo would cease.
Also, this kind of an olive branch to Serbia would probably satisfy their wants. Most Serbians by now have realized they don't actually want Kosovo back. Who wants to acquire a land of 2 million Albanians? Nobody, their claim at this point is merely a curiosity. Of course, there are still right wing nutcases who want ethnic cleansing of the region and reclaim it. But everybody with a brain knows this is unrealistic and has moved on. Give them something in return for statehood recognition, draw a proper border, get a UN seat, and everybody can move on with their lives.
Same with Bosnia. Republika Srpska is an actual constitutional legal entity within BiH. So, like that song goes, Let it Go, Let it Goooo.
In reply to The EU is driven by the … by Joe A
Kosovo set the dangerous precedent that if enough Muslims make enough trouble, the Western powers, UN & NATO will intervene to help them. It was a giant leap on the road to Islamic hell.
Why is the EU considering taking Albania into the Union ?, why was Turkey allowed into NATO, why were all the destitute Eastern European countries like Poland and Romania allowed into both the EU and NATO ?.
The answer to all of those questions is: political and military expediency.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union America promised Russia that NATO would not move one inch further East, and the EU promised that the now independent former Soviet satellite states of E.Europe would not be allowed into the EU until they had reached a level of development considered the basic requirement of membership.
Both promises were broken almost immediately. because of political expedience the destitute pauper states of E.Europe were allowed into the EU where they have been for many years and still are draining money from the few productive members; and because of military expediency (more accurately American aggression) they were allowed into NATO purely to allow America to park nuclear missiles on the Russian borders.
You reap what you sew; any future conflict in either the Balkans or the Baltic would be a direct consequence of this anti-Russian political and military expediency.
Destitute Eastern European countries like Poland? LOL.
I recommend you google "warsaw skyline" and look at the pictures.
In reply to Why is the EU considering… by Greed is King
That skyline was built with German and British money, courtesy of the EU Bureaucratic Dictatorship, less a few bribes to the Brussels bureaucrats who signed the cheques.
In reply to Destitute Eastern European… by ShadowHedge
Never Macedonia, country in question is called VARDARSKA!....Only Macedonia is in Greece!
WTF! This article must have been written by a Greek propagandist.
Macedonia --- pleasant, great beer
Albania --- shit hole
Kosovo --- shit hole
So it's no surprise what NATO chooses... they are the heirs to the Third Reich.
"How Macedonia Could Push NATO Into A War"
NATO has never needed a push to go into war.
m.