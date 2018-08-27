John W. Huber: The Forgotten "Lone Ranger" Against The Deep State

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
With Russian “meddling” stalled in the dead letter office, The New York Times has apparently re-branded itself Floozie Central in its quixotic campaign to unseat the Golden Golem of Greatness by all means necessary.
The Stormy Daniels affair, and its slime-trail of payoffs, is the slender thread that the Resistance hopes to hang Donald Trump on.
The great legal minds of cable TV have been very busy trying to suss out which part of the $130,000 non-disclosure payoff might apply as a campaign financing violation. If Rudy Giuliani still had his wits about him, of course, he would claim that the money was just Ms. Daniel’s going rate for an overnight frolic amongst her legendary twin peaks, that is, a sex worker’s simple transaction fee.
Where does it say in the constitution that a president may not consort with tramps and hussies?
It was hilarious to discover that Mr. Trump’s erstwhile personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, picked DC Swamp attorney and Clinton insider, Lanny Davis, to represent him in negotiations with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. It must be like the old days in the locker room of the Burning Tree Golf Club for Lanny and Bob. They go back at least to the days when the Clintons fended off accusations of issuing pardons to special friends for a $450,000 payoff on Bubba’s last day in office, January 19, 2001. And there must have been a reunion around 2010 on the Uranium One matter, in which a tidy $145-million from Russian Oligarch Central landed in the Clinton Foundation coffers after Madam Secretary Hillary signed onto a go-ahead with the U-1 deal.
Meanwhile, way out in Left Field - Salt Lake City, actually - a forgotten lone ranger named John W. Huber is ostensibly toiling away on a roster of allegations so far ignored by the Mueller team, namely the politicization of the FBI and the Department of Justice, and the actions taken deviously by senior employees there against Mr. Trump during and after the 2016 election.
Mr. Huber was tapped to carry out this assignment by Attorney General Jeff Sessions late in 2017.
Mr. Huber has plenty to work with.
The DOJ Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, has already issued a formal report filled with well-documented findings of lying and leaking among many high officials in FBI and the DOJ. Several of the featured players have already been fired from the agencies or demoted on the basis of those findings: Stzrok, McCabe, Ohr, Page….
The big question is how come none of these characters have been called to testify in front of a grand jury?
The big answer is that a grand jury would have to be convened by the very agency that employed them - raising a reasonable suspicion of inside baseball in these matters.
One might surmise that AG Sessions gave the commission to Mr. Huber out in the Utah boondocks precisely because he was so far removed from the inside baseball of the DC Swamp. Or maybe it’s just a more convenient new branch of the Dead Letter Office. Nobody knows. I doubt that 99.9 percent of the public, including reporters in the mainstream media, even remember that Mr. Huber is on the case.
A Google search of news for Mr. Huber turns up nothing after about April of this year. That is if you ignore the janky info coming out of a woo-woo website called Qanon, which claims that his office is sitting on thousands of indictments of Deep Staters distributed far-and-wide through the government. Things that sound too good to be true usually are.
The past week was one of triumphal celebration for the Trump-dumpers. Rachel Maddow fell into a multiple orgasm rapture over the Stormy Daniels payoff story and Anderson Cooper almost wet his smallclothes with each disclosure. The DNC made preparations for a November victory dance. Somehow this all seems fitting for the dog days of August, when even millionaire news readers look to get away from the roaring unreality of their jobs.
m.m
It's all taking too long for the masses, including me.
I want instant justice and public hangings. The FBI has obviously become as fucking liberal as the CIA.
In reply to m.m by More-Sun
HUBER is not doing shit.
In reply to It's all taking to long for… by sheikurbootie
Well, according to Federal records there are a lot of sealed indictments. Could be a way to give us hope or not.
In reply to HUBER is not doing shit. by NotTiredOfWinning
Do you still believe in the Easter Bunny, or Santa Claus as well?
HUBER IS AN OBOWEL STOOGE JUST LIKE ROSENSTEIN. Let that sink in..
In reply to Well, according to Federal… by Tristan Ludlow
No matter who's what. Only true patriots can get rid of the deep state. But there are no more patriots around. Everyone is in for the money.
In reply to Do you still believe in the… by gatorengineer
Whoever controls the issuance of money is the DEEP STATE.
As simple as that.
In reply to Whoever controls the… by bobcatz
The fact that there is enough corruption evidence openly scattered about on the ground like so much paper from the basement of the Murrah Federal building and that no one cares but instead prefers to tilt at their own Windmills is proof positive the system is corroded beyond repair.
In reply to Well, according to Federal… by Tristan Ludlow
Scattered Like Saudi Passports at a bombing, and yet 0 done about it.......
In reply to The fact that there is… by MilwaukeeMark
woo woo website?
We shall see
In reply to m.m by More-Sun
an independant team should be setup
In reply to m.m by More-Sun
need a 'loose change' type movie about this bullshit...
dylan, luke?!
In reply to m.m by More-Sun
if only
I'd rather stand in a cold shower and tear up $20 bills that waste any more of my time waiting on justice to be done about the FBI's shady behavior.
Can a deputy attorney general subpoena another deputy attorney general? Does the date stamp prevail? Stuff they didn't teach in law school.
wishful
Somewhere in a non-descript building in the woods of Utah, a team of professionals is quitely working on criminal charges against all the DNC and FBI swamp figures. It will shock the nation, well before the mid-term elections.
Hurry Sundown!
In reply to Somewhere in a non-descript… by DutchMadness
Are you serious about this or is this sarcasm? It's really fucking hard to tell, sorry.
In reply to Somewhere in a non-descript… by DutchMadness
There is a large portion of the globe that reads up on www.qanon.app
I'm sure they are all well aware of what is happening here.
No there isn't.
No they aren't.
In reply to I doubt that 99.9 percent… by MadHatt
You should call Time Magazine, and tell them how wrong they are.
http://time.com/5324130/most-influential-internet/
In reply to No there isn't. No they aren… by thatthingcanfly
"ostensibly"................tells the tale
Sessions will have books written about him and how to perfect a fraud
"A website called Qanon, claims that Huber's office is sitting on thousands of indictments of Deep Staters distributed far-and-wide through the government. Things that sound too good to be true usually are."
That was before President Donald J. Trump. President Trump is going to drop the MOAB on the whole treasonous conspiracy! Soon very soon!!!
Stupidasses, you aren't going to get change until.....you figure it out.
The midterms mess all this up. If Huber announces jack squat, or some of these folks start getting arrested, the media and Democrats, cough cough, will claim unfair ! If post election and the Donks retake control of the House, none of this will go anywhere, as they will circle the political gates around DOJ and FBI and protect them with all their power. Only a GOP win / retention of the HOUSE and SENATE will allow for Huber's investigation to deliver. We'll see I guess.
I used to think justice was coming. I used to think this time, someone was playing the long game and the corrupt were going to get served.
And for the last 20 months where did you think Justice was? These arent hard cases by the way....
In reply to The midterms mess all this… by Yippie21
There won't be any change until other countries start moving in WMD's into the U.S I.E high capacity military grade weaponry.
Gennifer Flowers? Jaunita Broaddrick? Connie Hamzy? Paula Jones? Kathleen Willey? Elizabeth Gracen? Monica? "Bimbo eruptions?"
If these things (and lying under oath about them) didn't matter for the Clintoon, then they still don't matter now.
The only 'blue wave' happening or that is going to happen is the flood of viagra Billy-boy is using.
Stormy is a non-story, legally Trump as to confess to a deed, legal infraction of the stature of a "high crimes and misdemeanors" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_crimes_and_misdemeanors),
, but these where not done while in office leaving somewhat politically charged situation of misplaced accusations..
It's summer. No real news til everyone gets back from vacation and starts paying attention.
Probably having lunch with Werfel and Wray, the only thing they are any good at.
The USA is ran by the worst criminal on the entire planet who provide the average person with a nice little life so they will stay out of their way....Embracing Cynicism Is Embracing Patriotism....!!!
This US Attorney John Huber is a Stake President in the LDS Church.
https://www.lds.org/church/news/new-stakes-announced?lang=eng
MAGNA UTAH EAST STAKE (Jan. 26, 2014): President: John W. Huber, 46, executive assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice; succeeding James B. Moyes Jr.; wife, Lori Ann Clayton Huber. Counselors: Todd Alexander Hauber, 47, business administrator in the Park City School District; wife, Anne Marie Bordin Hauber. Benjamin Baker Meadows, 37, account manager at Sunstate Equipment Company; wife, Catherine Elizabeth Lauber Meadows.
In the LDS Church the position of Stake President is the top leader for all the Church congregations within a certain geographic region - usually 6-9 congregations of approx 2500-3500 members. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stake_(Latter_Day_Saints) for more on this.
I'm just sharing that Huber is a Stake President to show that he is probably more worried about his reputation within the LDS community than he is about his reputation in the media/government as he is considered by well over a thousand people to be their spiritual leader (and representative of God). His first loyalty will be to the Brethren (i.e. First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve of the LDS Church) and they are not going to stick out their necks politically on Trump, Clinton, Mueller, Strzok, Sessions, or anyone involved in the DC sagas.
In reply to This US Attorney John Huber… by degaston