McCain Takes Veiled Shot At Trump From Beyond The Grave

Prior to his Saturday death from brain cancer, Senator John McCain appears to have taken a parting shot at President Trump in a farewell message read to the public on Monday by Rick Davis, a close friend of McCain's who managed his 2000 and 2008 presidential campaigns.
While not mentioning Trump by name, it was clear "whom some of the remarks were aimed at," reports NBC News.
Speaking of country's best qualities, McCain wrote that "we weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all corners of the globe."
"We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been," Davis, holding back tears, said as he read McCain's message in Phoenix.
...
"Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here," McCain wrote. "Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history." -NBC News
"We are 325 million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement," McCain added in the statement.
"If only we remember that, and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country, we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do," Davis continued during an emotional reading of the statement.
BREAKING: A "final message" from the late John McCain is read by an aide. pic.twitter.com/RLZRGfOAQ4— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2018
On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that President Trump rejected issuing a statement that "praised the heroism and life of Sen. John McCain", instead telling White House aides he preferred to issue a tweet before posting one Saturday night that did not include any praise for the late Arizona Republican.
According to the report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a "hero." A statement to that purpose had been drafted before McCain died Saturday, and Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the president.
However, Trump told aides he wanted to post a brief tweet instead, and the statement praising McCain’s life was not released: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" Trump posted Saturday evening shortly after McCain’s death was announced.
My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
What's more, after spending much of the weekend lowered to half-staff, the White House flag was raised to full staff on Monday. .
Flag back at full staff atop WH. Pres Trump did not issue proclamation on the death of @SenJohnMcCain, which usually calls for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of interment, which is Sunday at the @NavalAcademy. pic.twitter.com/NGasNPT0VB— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018
Several hours later, the flag was lowered again to half staff.
The flag at the White House, now at half-staff again. pic.twitter.com/K4I6Cwk3kj— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 27, 2018
Needless to say, Trump's break with precedent from previous presidents "who have typically released effusive official statements for noteworthy Americans upon their death" confirmed that the bitter relationship between the two men, Trump’s continued anger toward McCain and the substantive and stylistic differences between them, lasted until the end.
Meanwhile, as the tributes poured in, Trump - who in 2015 said McCain was “not a war hero” - spent much of Sunday at his golf course in Virginia and did not utter a word publicly. He returned to the White House in the afternoon, where the flags were lowered to half-staff for the deceased senator.
Then came the criticism:
“It’s atrocious,” Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for Trump’s legal team and a longtime Republican strategist, said of Trump’s reaction to McCain’s death. “At a time like this, you would expect more of an American president when you’re talking about the passing of a true American hero.”
Other chimed in:
Mark Hertling, a former senior military commander who lauded McCain on Twitter for visiting Mosul during heavy fighting in Afghanistan, said he was not surprised by Trump’s reaction to McCain’s death. Nineteen months into his presidency, Trump has yet to visit any war zones where American troops are fighting.
“It was very shallow,” Hertling said of Trump’s response.
Trump, however, remained unmoved, and as the WaPo notes, Trump's Twitter feed was silent Sunday other than reprising screeds against the investigation into Russian election interference and boasting about a buoyant economy.
Comments
Please begin the rotting process already, you dead warmonger!
"...we weaken our greatness when hide behind walls, rather than tear them down..."
Dear Leader Obama just built a BIG, HONK'N WALL around his D.C. compound. Did McCain have walls/fences around his palatial residences? Any of the eight of them?
Sorry, but McCain was an evil globalist war monger!!
Good riddance!
ICYMI, McCain - the Vatican has some pretty big walls around it.
So tell that wall stuff to God or Lucifer, who in turn can tell the pope.
Tribal rivalries? Is that what McCain's ISIS buddies in Syria called it?
McCain and Satan sitting in a tree.....
....it doesn't end well.
Politicians hide themselves away
They only started the war
Why should they go out to fight?
They leave that role for the poor, yeah
Time will tell on their power minds,
Making war just for fun
Treating people just like pawns in chess,
Wait 'till their judgement day comes, yeah
God...how the hell did this traitorous scumbag have so many people fooled?
It's really amazing, made worse by the fact that we'll have to suffer through a period of these same people singing the asshole's praises.
I wanted to let this POS go in peace but FUCK YOU JOHN MCCAIN YOU TRAITOROUS POS...
If time travel were possible, and accessible to me, I'd go back in time and kick his pregnant mother in the stomach with steel-toe boots...twice.
His death made me do some thinking over the last day or so...there are a lot of people I dislike, and some I even hate - I tried really hard to think of who I hate in this world, more than anybody else, living or dead.
I couldn't think of anyone who beat McCain, but several who tied, including Stalin, Kissinger, Shillary, Frenkel, Kun, the Rothschilds, and Soros.
then they would storm your home; like they did to this guy https://truepundit.com/fbi-raid-thomas-paines-house-point-guns-at-his-y…
It's too bad that before they cart McCain off to Hell, they don't show him the Pearly Gates of Heaven. If he were to look to the left or right of those gates, he would notice that even Heaven has a wall around it.
Mccain was a traitor to his family when he dumped the mother of his children when she was in a car accident for a 20 year younger rich girl
Mccain was a traitor to his Republican party by supporting ObamaCare in it's crucial vote
Mccain was a traitor to America with his POW tokoyo rose recordings
Mccain was a traitor to humanity bombing defenseless Vietnamese civilians.
Mccain, elitist born, supported the DeepState anti human agenda at every turn of his despicable career.
Mccain now faces eternal judgement for his actions...as we all will
Trump showed huge character, depriving this state sanctioned criminal of praise.
God bless Trump. Pray for him
Suck Satan's Cock!!!
Agreed! Good riddance to someone who has the blood of 100s of thousands of innocent human beings on his hands. This guy dies drenched in blood. All these soft eulogies ... mine? Rot in hell azhl, maybe then the world can get justice for the crimes you committed against humanity - and from the looks of CONgress and other 'governing' bodies around the world, your associates will not be far behind.
#spitonMcLamesgrave
"John McCain a war hero? My idea of a war hero is someone who doesn't get shot down and detained by the enemy."
- Donald Trump
Personally, I don't think we need to praise someone that sucked off the public purse their entire life. I think it should be the opposite: The family of every dead senator needs to issue a public Thank You for taxpayer support.
McCain NEVER told Israhell
to tear down the APARTHEID walls
and stop its CRIMES vs humanity.
WARNING: Graphic Images
McCain was a Traitor to the patriots of the U.S.
Take all his left behind assets, put his family on the street.
There are no innocents in Treason.
The Passing of an Israeli Shill and Rothschild Puppet'
"McCain was paid to act on the political stage, and he never ceased to be a puppet until his dying day. McCain’s masters will certainly miss him dearly.
When Gordon Duff suggested that the late John McCain was “the father of ISIS,” he was right on target because McCain was already doing important work for the terrorist cell in Syria and elsewhere.
It is safe to say that was never a time when McCain wasn’t dancing like a parrot for the Israeli regime, the Rothschild family, and even terrorist states like Saudi Arabia.
During his political life, McCain’s organization received at least one million dollars from the Saudis.[1]Moreover, the Guardian even reported back in 2008 that McCain’s funding came from a very interesting source: the Rothschilds. The report stated:
“A US campaign watchdog has accused presumptive Republican president nominee John McCain of violating election laws by accepting campaign contributions from two prominent Londoners.
“At issue is a fundraising luncheon held in March at London’s Spencer House, during McCain’s swing through the United Kingdom. An invitation to the event lists Lord Rothschild and Nathaniel Rothschild as hosts, and indicates the event was made possible with their ‘kind permission.’”[2]
But what’s wrong with taking money from the Rothschilds? Well, plenty......"
Full Article Here:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/25/the-passing-of-an-israeli-shil…
Would that be like hiding behind the wall of personal hatred when you voted to reimpose Obamacare on 300 million Americans against their will for a personal vendetta against Trump? That kind of wall you talking about you sorry ass RINO.
"It's my funeral and I'll cry if I want to, cr~y if I want to, cr~y if I want to!"
Chorus: "You would cry too if it happened to you~~!"
All the Crazy Dems, Neocons, Left coast libretadrs, Never Trumpers, Fake News talking heads, and the like should be screened for the same brain tumor. That might explain it.
Ted Kennedy died of the same type of brain cancer.
When McCain ran for President he bragged that he knew “tough talk”. He said “you want some”. “Those jobs left the US, and they ain’t coming back”.
He he was jealous of Trump until the day he died.
McCain was too chicken-shit to show up at the Texas Republican convention in 2008. He sent a video message. I sure as shit would have booed even more loudly if that piece of human garbage actually showed up in person. What a total POS that Vietcong Songbird was! Not tough in the least.
Guys,
No Name DID NOT DEPART ON HIS OWN TERMS. Get it? GET IT???
No name = mcstain
Latest Q:
"Define 'Projection'.
D's SCREAM when POTUS meets w/ PUTIN?
D's demand to hold hearings w/ the interpreter used during the private POTUS-PUTIN meeting?
D's demand ALL meetings w/ PUTIN be CANCELLED?
If POTUS knows everything - control over what orgs are central to operational success?
1. DOJ
2. FBI
3. NSA
4. US MILITARY
5. STATE
6. F_ASSETS
Ask yourself, if above are central to operational success, who would you pick to lead such orgs?
HRC election loss = CF inflow stop
CF inflow stop = No Name Institute inflow ramp
Compare donors.
Define DARK MONEY.
Direct correlation?
[He did not depart on his own terms]"
He got his just rewards people. Don't fret that he skated.
What Gd dam stupid peasants do not realize is that McCain was the most unpatriotic American/Republican in recent history. He was bribes by billionaires to loose, when choosing Palin. To preserve his meager position, while in opportunity of SUCH a need to have had help America, when America needed most. His name should be crossed out from history.
Trump is again victorious, unlike him being confused in the beginning, as to think destruction of America would be a continuous sharade and clownage of his presidency. It is easy for him to triumph in this manner, if America is resolved to destroy destructors of America.
And believe it.
I dispute the title of the article thusly: McCain is not yet in his grave. His corpse is being bandied about the country to "lie in state". (two evils in one handy phrase ("lying" and "state")).
Good thing about Trump is he is NOT this guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1dmFwDFnKI
What a minute... NoName called for WAR for over 30 years with virtually every country on the planet, up to his dying day, then all of a sudden he's all about making nice? I don't buy it, not for a New York second... NoName got played, even when dead... Watch for NoName to be taking the fall for the entire Trump dossier fiasco... Why? Because he cannot defend himself from the grave...
No, not the scapegoat. He is guilty of so many things. He was rotten to the core.
Per Politico...
Gen. Wesley Clark, acting as a surrogate for Barack Obama’s campaign, invoked John McCain’s military service against him in one of the more personal attacks on the Republican presidential nominee this election cycle.
... “I don’t think getting in a fighter plane and getting shot down is a qualification to become president.”
McCain's message, which was likely composed some time ago, is filled with double speak.
On the one hand he ridicules Trump for hiding behind walls and not tearing them down when he himself advocated for war constantly.
He refused to vote for the elimination of that horrible ACA legislation although he had to know it was stealing wealth from the American people, and continues to do so if people are signed up. The only people it helped were those with bad preexisting conditions that could not get insurance elsewhere.
McCain was a disagreeable sort that would make trouble for anyone on the side of the average American.
I feel badly for his family because he's gone, but his track record will do him no favors in the history books.
I believe the only reason he voted against repeal of Obamacare was to give the shaft to Trump in retaliation for Trump's comments about his service in the military. It's called payback.
"I feel badly for his family because he's gone"
Fuck you and his shitty family.
"Insurance" and "pre-existing conditions" are oxymorons!
+ McCain was a traitor to 23,000 bond holders and investors in Lincoln Savings and Loan collapse in the Keating5 scandal.
https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/mccain-the-most-reprehensible-of-the-keating-five-6431838
The real story about this "hero"
http://www.pythiapress.com/wartales/McCain-Shootdown.htm
Good read. Thanks.
Everything you said is correct, MaCcaine was war criminal lots of Americans died becuase of him, he may rots in hell to eternity!!!
However,you are wrong about trump, trump nothing but freaking Zionists Jews, Lots of people going to die to executes Israehel wars, before he leaves office.
So God damn Trump too!
Thankfully hell has a wall around it to keep him in!
I got a drinking game for the funeral who wants to play. Every time Obowel takes a shot at trump thats 1/2 shot. Everytime Jr does thats a full shot.... I figure a 1.75 per person would work
Poor Miss Lindsay must be crying her eyes out ... oh the humanity !!!
😅😅😅😅😘
Lay with dogs, you're gonna get fleas.
This guy ain't no saint but he has been on the receiving end of true FBI sinister behavior. There is a whole load of guff being sprouted by various talking heads about how the good and honest agents of the FIB are always doing honest yeoman's work. They, apparently, are only honest Joe's, plodding on in their lives, with absolutely no idea about what upper management is doing. It's as if orders came from heaven because upper management were running their own show, segregated from lower floor activities. Cough...(bullshit)....Cough.
You do not have to go back that far, the Viet Kong could have finished the job.
McCain is another half witted politician (John Kerry) that found an extremely gullible, very wealthy woman to marry.
He was shot down bombing a civilian neighborhood. The people who brought him in should have beat him to death with hoes and shovels instead of turning him over to the authorities.
You left Bath House Barry, Slick Willy and Brennan off that list.
Can we please get some verifiable PROOF this individual is indeed dead?
Sincerely
A Critical Thinking America
