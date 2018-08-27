McCain Takes Veiled Shot At Trump From Beyond The Grave

Prior to his Saturday death from brain cancer, Senator John McCain appears to have taken a parting shot at President Trump in a farewell message read to the public on Monday by Rick Davis, a close friend of McCain's who managed his 2000 and 2008 presidential campaigns. 

While not mentioning Trump by name, it was clear "whom some of the remarks were aimed at," reports NBC News

Speaking of country's best qualities, McCain wrote that "we weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all corners of the globe."

"We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been," Davis, holding back tears, said as he read McCain's message in Phoenix.

"Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here," McCain wrote. "Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history." -NBC News

"We are 325 million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement," McCain added in the statement.

"If only we remember that, and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country, we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do," Davis continued during an emotional reading of the statement. 

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that President Trump rejected issuing a statement that "praised the heroism and life of Sen. John McCain", instead telling White House aides he preferred to issue a tweet before posting one Saturday night that did not include any praise for the late Arizona Republican.

According to the report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a "hero." A statement to that purpose had been drafted before McCain died Saturday, and Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the president.

However, Trump told aides he wanted to post a brief tweet instead, and the statement praising McCain’s life was not released:  "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" Trump posted Saturday evening shortly after McCain’s death was announced. 

What's more, after spending much of the weekend lowered to half-staff, the White House flag was raised to full staff on Monday. . 

Several hours later, the flag was lowered again to half staff. 

Needless to say, Trump's break with precedent from previous presidents "who have typically released effusive official statements for noteworthy Americans upon their death" confirmed that the bitter relationship between the two men, Trump’s continued anger toward McCain and the substantive and stylistic differences between them, lasted until the end.

Meanwhile, as the tributes poured in, Trump - who in 2015 said McCain was “not a war hero” - spent much of Sunday at his golf course in Virginia and did not utter a word publicly. He returned to the White House in the afternoon, where the flags were lowered to half-staff for the deceased senator.

Then came the criticism:

“It’s atrocious,” Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for Trump’s legal team and a longtime Republican strategist, said of Trump’s reaction to McCain’s death. “At a time like this, you would expect more of an American president when you’re talking about the passing of a true American hero.”

Other chimed in:

Mark Hertling, a former senior military commander who lauded McCain on Twitter for visiting Mosul during heavy fighting in Afghanistan, said he was not surprised by Trump’s reaction to McCain’s death. Nineteen months into his presidency, Trump has yet to visit any war zones where American troops are fighting.

“It was very shallow,” Hertling said of Trump’s response.

Trump, however, remained unmoved, and as the WaPo notes, Trump's Twitter feed was silent Sunday other than reprising screeds against the investigation into Russian election interference and boasting about a buoyant economy.

Croesus SmallerGovNow2 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:08

If time travel were possible, and accessible to me, I'd go back in time and kick his pregnant mother in the stomach with steel-toe boots...twice.

His death made me do some thinking over the last day or so...there are a lot of people I dislike, and some I even hate - I tried really hard to think of who I hate in this world, more than anybody else, living or dead.

I couldn't think of anyone who beat McCain, but several who tied, including Stalin, Kissinger, Shillary, Frenkel, Kun, the Rothschilds, and Soros.

strannick Kafir Goyim Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:25

Mccain was a traitor to his family when he dumped the mother of his children when she was in a car accident for a 20 year younger rich girl

Mccain was a traitor to his Republican party by supporting ObamaCare in it's crucial vote

Mccain was a traitor to America with his POW tokoyo rose recordings 

Mccain was a traitor to humanity bombing defenseless Vietnamese civilians.

Mccain, elitist born,  supported the DeepState anti human agenda at every turn of his despicable career. 

Mccain now faces eternal judgement for his actions...as we all will

Trump showed huge character, depriving this state sanctioned criminal of praise.

God bless Trump. Pray for him

 

inosent chumbawamba Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:45

Agreed! Good riddance to someone who has the blood of 100s of thousands of innocent human beings on his hands. This guy dies drenched in blood. All these soft eulogies ... mine? Rot in hell azhl, maybe then the world can get justice for the crimes you committed against humanity - and from the looks of CONgress and other 'governing' bodies around the world, your associates will not be far behind.

#spitonMcLamesgrave

nope-1004 inosent Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:56

 

"John McCain a war hero?  My idea of a war hero is someone who doesn't get shot down and detained by the enemy."

- Donald Trump

 

Personally, I don't think we need to praise someone that sucked off the public purse their entire life.  I think it should be the opposite:  The family of every dead senator needs to issue a public Thank You for taxpayer support.

 

glenlloyd strannick Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:45

McCain's message, which was likely composed some time ago, is filled with double speak.

On the one hand he ridicules Trump for hiding behind walls and not tearing them down when he himself advocated for war constantly.

He refused to vote for the elimination of that horrible ACA legislation although he had to know it was stealing wealth from the American people, and continues to do so if people are signed up. The only people it helped were those with bad preexisting conditions that could not get insurance elsewhere.

McCain was a disagreeable sort that would make trouble for anyone on the side of the average American.

I feel badly for his family because he's gone, but his track record will do him no favors in the history books.

Al Gophilia bamawatson Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:25

Lay with dogs, you're gonna get fleas.

This guy ain't no saint but he has been on the receiving end of true FBI sinister behavior. There is a whole load of guff being sprouted by various talking heads about how the good and honest agents of the FIB are always doing  honest yeoman's work. They, apparently, are only honest Joe's, plodding on in their lives, with absolutely no idea about what upper management is doing. It's as if orders came from heaven because upper management were running their own show, segregated from lower floor activities. Cough...(bullshit)....Cough.

chunga Billy the Poet Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:33

I'm not sure the red team bosses understand how much their supporters loath all of them. It's gonna take a lot of nose-holders come November.

I really believe if Trump started another party, from the WH, and recruited the half dozen or so reds that don't completely suck, it would be a pretty major deal.

(look what they've done - the budget, a big whiff on barkey care, the oversight has been horrific, really, really bad)

Lumberjack gladih8r Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:16

ONWARD TO VALHALLA!

John....You Viking you! (with apologies to real ones).

 

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/27/another-ship-of-fools-gets-stuck-in-arctic-ice-needs-rescue/

http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_TZ60-72xZZk/TMTJ1c0-lYI/AAAAAAAADps/9IdAYzEsUKQ/s1600/do_not_feed_bear.jpg

Suddeny, john has a go fund me page show up on Hillary and Podesta’ crystal...Ballz

 

So It Goes lester1 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:11

I saw an interesting comment that makes some sense out of this.

QAnon apparently predicted McCain's death one month ago and even described the minute the announcement would be made.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OipmgYEOOj8&feature=em-uploademail

1:20 - 7:00

The theory here is that McCain was offered suicide with no repercussions to his family and reputation.  If McCain did not accept, he would have gone through a military court and be sentenced for treason.  

mrtoad Lord JT Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:33

obviously you have never looked deep into it. whether it's the real deal or just trumps mafia vs clintons mafia it's waking a lot of people up to the corruption and treason in the world. thousands of people now research and post their findings which is usually damning to the treasonous scum.