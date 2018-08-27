Mexico's New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Authored by Nick Cunningham via Oilprice.com,
Mexico will likely halt oil auctions for at least two years, dealing a blow to its oil industry.
Mexico’s president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) will reportedly suspend oil auctions for at least two years, according to the Wall Street Journal, with some experts believing that his administration won’t hold any new oil auctions at all during his six-year term. He has also vowed to review the 107 contracts already awarded to companies through auctions over the last few years to check for corruption, although he has said he would not try to invalidate them so long as they check out.
Also, AMLO wants to revise some of the energy laws that govern the oil and gas sector, which could dramatically alter the landscape for foreign oil and gas companies. He long opposed the historic reforms that ended seven decades of state control over the energy sector, although he moderated his position during this year’s presidential campaign. Rolling back the reforms would be exceedingly difficult, requiring a change to the country’s constitution.
Instead, AMLO wants more modest, though still significant, legislative changes. The WSJ reports that he will pursue legislative tweaks that bolster the power of state-owned Pemex, while weakening the regulatory body that has pursued a technocratic approach and presided over the oil auctions over the last three years.
AMLO’s desired changes include allowing Pemex to choose its own private-sector partners, without needing the approval from regulators. Current rules require Pemex to partner with the highest bidder for blocks put up for a farm-out. He wants the government to be able to award Pemex with oil blocks directly. And he wants to make Pemex the sole marketer of oil produced by private firms, the WSJ reports.
These changes would amount to a partial rollback of the energy reforms, re-empowering Pemex and government control over the oil sector. Moreover, as president, AMLO chooses the head of Pemex, granting him a lot of leverage over the company.
“If licensing rounds are canceled and joint ventures are the only vehicle for entry to the country, it reflects a consolidation of power within” Pemex, Maria Cortez, Latin America Upstream Senior Research Manager at Wood Mackenzie, told Bloomberg in an email. ”That could be viewed negatively by outside investors.”
On top of that, the WSJ says AMLO will push to raise local content rules, which would require a higher percentage of domestic involvement in oil projects. That means that if a company like ExxonMobil or Chevron or some other outside entity wants to drill for oil in Mexico, it would need to source a certain percentage of equipment and services from within Mexico. The idea is to capture a greater portion of the benefits of oil and gas development for the country, while also building up expertise for local industries.
However, many of these changes will be loathsome to the international oil companies, who will view them as onerous burdens that inject higher levels of uncertainty into their investments. Oil companies have repeatedly blamed strict local content rules in Brazil for years of cost inflation and delays.
“If all of this is confirmed, it would send a signal that the continuity of the oil opening may be in doubt,” Pablo Medina, an analyst with Welligence Energy Analytics, a research firm based in Houston, told the WSJ in an interview.
Meanwhile, in addition to the legislative changes to the energy reforms, AMLO’s core energy plan consists of pouring billions of dollars back into Pemex for oil exploration, with a particular focus on revitalizing the downstream sector. He wants $2.6 billion to rehabilitate Mexico’s six aging oil refineries, plus more than $8 billion to build a new refinery from scratch. The idea is to cut down or even eliminate gasoline imports from the United States.
(Click to enlarge)
Mexico’s oil production has been declining for over a decade, falling to 1.9 million barrels per day recently, down from 3.4 mb/d in the mid-2000s. The IEA sees output falling by another 130,000 bpd this year, due to the aging offshore oil fields, although that is a narrower decline compared to the 235,000 bpd the country lost last year.
AMLO is aiming to boost production by 600,000 bpd over the next two years, which will be a monumental task. If he is to succeed, AMLO is betting that Pemex will lead the way.
They are all "tapped" out.
That's nothing.
Back in 2012, HUGO aimed to boost production by 3,000,000 bpd over six years.
In similar news, from Oceania, BIG BROTHER has announced another increase in chocolate rations to 20 grams per day from 30 grams.
Dump your pemex stock now!
(If you haven't already...)
From the fat, into the fire.
from wells a plenty; to an extended period of lean.
Welcome to the Rower's Slave Deck below, which are upon the seas that are devoid of winds...
AMLO's well on his way to making some powerful enemies.
I wouldn't be surprised if Carlos Salinas has him in the crosshairs.
It's a shame Mexico is as corrupt as it is...it's a really cool place, imo.
He said he was trying to cut down on corruption, while boosting local jobs. He’s the new guy. Before positioning the Chavez laurel wreath, give him a chance to try to make Mexico great again. US leaders need to focus on the same goals, deporting from DC the cheap-labor-loving lobbyists that have purchased the US Congress so that jobs with American-owned companies for American citizens can take priority.
Venezuela 2.0 starting in 3... 2....
Start building that fuckin' wall ASAP!!
The new gods same as the old gods.
Isn't that what Venezuela said?
Sounds like this jack off AMLO was separated at birth from Chavez, just two fuck ups.
Mexicans are tired of the neoliberals, as are Americans.
How about that, slap in the face after signing deal... A trump move !
Toilet paper shortage in Mexico in 3.....2.....1.....
Always been that, worked at LASKO fans in the 90s, they had THEM on 2nd shift, shit in toilet and throw used paper in corner... Rarely use and DONT THROW in SEPTIC is trained..
Loading up with P&G stock....shit is about to get expensive!
But, they can always use their
USD’s instead. Toiletpaper will be worth more... by next week !
"Socialism by any other name would fail the same"
That just about puts the breaks on any new investment in the Mexico oil business. NEVER trust a socialist countries 'reforms' they can always back pedal not long after!
What sort of a fool would invest in Mexico after the "expropriation" in 1938?
Just how many times do you have to be taught the same lesson?
It seems people need to be taught about every 10 years.
AWESOME! MOAR opportunity for us!
Long on Texas.
Mexicans are so stupid yet corrupt it is easy to get a spic president to sell out Mexico. Mexicans are not an intelligent people, they invented snowcones, and anti-graffiti paint. Mexicans are so stupid to the point that even the Plains Indians strived to keep those beaners out of the North Americas. So it's no surprise that Plains indians worked diligently to keep out Europeans that lasted hundreds of years.
Venezuela here we come!
Not to worry, the. U.S. will be energy independent any day now.
Selling coke to the roughnecks? Smart play.
Lol! Good catch! +100
Same old Latin American song and dance. Just proclaim "something something something FOR THE PEOPLE!" Follow up with "Blah blah blah REVOLUTION!"
Repeat about 50,000 times on television and radio. After elected, be just as corrupt as the last jerks you replaced, fleece the country for everything its worth, then retire in Belize. Same as it ever was.
Mexico. Venezuela waiting in stead!
