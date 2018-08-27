Mueller Might Be Barred From Publishing Trump-Russia Report Thanks To Obscure Court Case

A six-decade old murder case working its way through a Washington D.C. Court of Appeals may set a precedent that would prevent special counsel Robert Mueller from publishing any information from stemming from the Trump-Russia investigation, reports Politico.
Columbia University professor Jesus Galindez disappeared in 1956, and was believed to be possibly kidnapped to the Dominican Republic and murdered. His body was never found. The case inspired a 2003 film starring Harvey Keitel, "The Galindez File."
Attorney and author Stuart McKeever has been pursuing the case, and has asked the D.C. court to release secret testimony given to a DC-based grand jury, however the Department of Justice (DOJ) has argued that judges don't have "inherent authority" to release said information unless Congress approves.
As Politico's Josh Gerstein notes, McKeever's success or failure to obtain the documents may have far reaching implications for other investigations - including Mueller's probe of President Trump and those in his orbit.
[I]f a Washington appeals court set to hear the murder-related case next month sides with the Justice Department and rules that judges don’t have the freedom to release grand jury information that is usually kept secret, it could throw a monkey wrench into any plans Mueller has to issue a public report on his probe’s findings, lawyers following the issue said.
And it might even keep the special counsel from sending a report to Congress, shaking Democrats’ hopes that such a document could provide the impetus for impeachment proceedings against the president. -Politico
This means of course that if Mueller can't nail Trump for anything outside of porn-star payoffs and parking tickets, he will conveniently avoid an embarrassing public disclosure after more than two years of DOJ investigation. On the other hand, if Trump is found guilty of being a Putin-puppet, it would similarly hinder public disclosure.
"It is a sleeper case," says Harvard Law professor Alex Whiting. "If the D.C. Circuit were to accept the Department of Justice’s arguments…that would have potentially enormous implications for the future of the information from the Mueller investigation. That could close out a path by which that information becomes public."
Comments
McKeever said. “Who’s in charge of the truth here?”
There truth is that it's the deep state vs. regular people.
If Mueller disappeared, who would miss him??? That would be a list of crooks that is dirtier than a 1 year olds diaper, after eating squash and beens!!!
In reply to Truth by JungleCat
No swamp creatures, you don't get off that easy.
In reply to If Mueller disappeared, who… by MozartIII
"...That could close out a path by which that information becomes public."
What? Wait? Seriously?
Mueller or one of his minions will be leaking like a sieve. Leaks are like currency in DC, traded for favors.
In reply to No swamp creatures, you don… by nmewn
THESE THREE FUCKS PICTURED SHOULD BE HUNG THEN SHOT FOR SEDITION.
In reply to "...That could close out a… by AlaricBalth
/\/\THIS/\/\
What a waste of money this whole thing has been. All these fucks need to be welcomed to Hell by McCain.
In reply to THESE THREE FUCKS PICTURED… by Four chan
Mueller, following his precedent, could just leak it in its entirety, or give it to Nellie Ohr.
In reply to /\/\THIS/\/\ by IridiumRebel
Whoever came up with the name "swamp creature" must have been inspired by this photo.
In reply to Mueller, following his… by TBT or not TBT
Where do these ugly soulless demons come from? I mean, what births them? Jackals? Goats? Or do they just form out of the mud like orcs?
In reply to Who by mikka
"Mueller’s office is preparing a report on his findings, but the exact mechanism by which it would be disclosed is unclear."
It is pretty clear to me: it is called "leaking".
In reply to Where do these ugly demons… by J S Bach
Leftwing innuendo repeated by the Alinsky Media is all they got.
I mean, look at where they're at here...lol...THEIR attorney general issued a special visa waiver for a "Russian government lawyer" to enter the United States or she would not have been here in order to even be at Trump Tower and then met with the husband of a person (Hillary) under active criminal investigation of the Espionage Act, in private, on an airport tarmac, with no press allowed...THEIR counter-intel FBI lead investigator (Strzok) edited the "exoneration memo" for Comey to read to the public which even outlined the real crimes committed but could not prosecute...THEIR intelligence agencies accepted an "intel dossier" from a foreign spy who admittedly got that "evidence" from Russians and had been "fired" by the FBI before providing it and then it was still for, a FISA warrant, against political opponents, not once but three times...THEIR prosecutors are convicting people for "crimes" that have ZERO connection to the 2016 election and portraying this as a win in the Alinsky Press...and finally THEIR prosecutors are indicting people who will defend themselves and are asking for discovery in an American court of law in which THEIR ace prosecutors are now suddenly unwilling to provide any evidence against them.
In reply to "...That could close out a… by AlaricBalth
Is it time for vigilante justice against Mueller and hid cronies?
And McCain was a POS Traitor to all Patriots.
In reply to Leftwing innuendo repeated… by nmewn
That picture says everything you need to know.
Now back to posting Cat photos.
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!
sorry
Speak for yourself.
In reply to YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!… by peippe
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!
sorry
Those swamp creatures look like they just got through pumping the neighbor's cat.
This would be great for the country!
President Trump MAGA
Mueller is just trying to find toilet in the swamp that was not affected by the siesMIC event of 911. John McCaine will not be there to grab asses of MSM hotties. (who know where the toliets are in the John McCaine Senate Building)
Pay your taxes to IRS agents for now. We got alot of state funerals to put on in the near term. If you see an FBI agent, tell them to investigate the 501c3 stuff on the false flag hoaxes. These old dudes don't care anymore.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!! Fuck you!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!! Fuck you!
Aw come on guys. Give me a break. You are smarter than that. Mueller will turn over the grand jury information to New York attorney general. Remember his instructions? The NY Attorney General will then release/leak the info. Does anyone expect the DoJ to go after the New York Attorney General for leaking information? LOL!!!