Pope Dismisses Explosive Testimony Of Abuse Cover-Up: I Will "Not Say One Word"

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning to Rome from an official visit to Dublin on Sunday, the Pope indicated he will not respond to explosive charges from a top Vatican official that the pontiff knowingly covered up widespread sexual abuse.
The Pope dismissed a bombshell document containing the charges which emerged Saturday night, saying simply that the allegations "speaks for itself" and that he would "not say one word" on the matter.
According to Reuters, "The pontiff said journalists should read the document carefully and decide for themselves about its credibility".
The extraordinary 11-page written testament, one which the NYT's Ross Douthat called a "truly historic bombshell", contains former Vatican ambassador to the US Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò's detailed allegations concerning "who in the hierarchy knew what, and when," about the crimes of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
McCarrick was stripped of his office last month by Pope Francis over claims he routinely sexually abused seminary students and an eleven-year old altar boy, something which one New York City priest told CBS News, "virtually everyone knew". Viganò's testimony implicates a host of high-ranking churchmen on up to the pope himself.
The Pope responded to reporters accompanying him on Sunday: "I read that statement this morning. I read it and I will say sincerely that I must say this, to you (the reporter) and all of you who are interested: read the document carefully and judge it for yourselves."
And further: "I will not say one word on this. I think the statement speaks for itself and you have sufficient journalistic capacity to reach your own conclusions," Pope Francis said.
Annnnnd in the evening's *other* news, this document is quite possibly a truly historic bombshell in the life of the Roman Catholic Church. https://t.co/cxY3xNi76g— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) August 26, 2018
Meanwhile Vigano said that he told Pope Francis in 2013 about allegations of sexual abuse against a prominent priest — and that Francis took no action. Now 77-year old Archbishop Viganò is calling for Francis to step down.
It is extraordinary and somewhat unprecedented that the Pope should so quickly be on the defensive in front of reporters, the way a politician would; however, the allegations are coming from the top of the American hierarchy and arguably the single most powerful and in-the-know figure concerning the goings-on in the American church: the very man who served as apostolic nuncio in Washington D.C. from 2011 to 2016.
Viganò made the allegations in a lengthy statement that concludes with a call for Francis' resignation:
"In this extremely dramatic moment for the universal Church, he must acknowledge his mistakes and, in keeping with the proclaimed principle of zero tolerance, Pope Francis must be the first to set a good example to Cardinals and Bishops who covered up McCarrick's abuses and resign along with all of them."
The former Vatican official said Benedict had “imposed on Cardinal McCarrick sanctions similar to those now imposed on him by Pope Francis” and that Viganò personally told Pope Francis about those sanctions in 2013.
Also contained in the letter are accusations against a long list of current and past Vatican and U.S. Church officials charging that they too covered up case of the 88-year old former McCarrick.
Likely, the Pope will continue being under fire until he takes on some of the specific allegations. His official visit to Dublin, where he addressed Catholics at an outdoor mass and begged for the forgiveness of the laity for recent scandals facing the Church, was marred by protests as he passed by crowds.
Comments
He could always take the 5th amendment.
These Priests are the fucking worst. They documented this abuse for 70 years with over 1000 victims....JUST IN ONE CITY.....imagine the world wide archives. If this is not a fucking PEDO ring...then what is?
So...you become a Catholic priest....you use your "Godlike" power to subdue little boys....My God...There is a special place for you Perverts.
In reply to He could always take the 5th… by Herodotus
Better, he should read the 6th commandment.
In reply to These Priests are the… by takeaction
This Pope is in serious trouble, and knows it.
[He has become a liability. Soon, they will be tapping his head with a silver hammer...]
In reply to Better, he should read the… by AnonymousCitizen
The Marxists never talk publicly!
Their silence says 1000 words....
In reply to . by MasterPo
Burn the Pope.
Burn the Vatican to the ground.
Take all the wealth of the Catholic Church and give it to the victims.
GOD spoke to me and said it was O.K.
In reply to The Marxists never talk… by MozartIII
the pope has done a good job of handling this
hugs,
the ohio state univeristy board of trustees and athletic department
In reply to Burn the Pope. Burn the… by ZENDOG
Second that, Happy Valley disciples.
In reply to the pope has done a good job… by SafelyGraze
How do politicians silent abused victims? Do most fear coming out? Are most still alive? It certainly is a darker world in the political arena and harder to catch the perpetrators.
In reply to Second that, Happy Valley… by Joe Davola
"I will not say one word" (on advice of council)
now THAT says a lot. fucking pederast
In reply to How do politicians silent… by beemasters
@Peter The Roman (aka "Pope Whatever"):
Go fuck yourself. You assholes have been diddling kids for decades (probably centuries), and lying about it, covering it up, and doing NOTHING to prevent the further victimization of CHILDREN.
You abuse your positions of trust to prey on the weakest, most helpless human beings on the planet.
Would you call that "moral behavior"?
Would you call that "Holy"?
I very much doubt God would.
There's a special place in Hell waiting for your ilk.
In closing, take your church, and your precious "New World Order", and shove them up your ass.
I hope every Catholic on the planet cuts off the money spigot, and starves you creeps into extinction.
In reply to "I will not say one word" … by wildbad
It's worth noting, many unrecognized versions of Christianity like 7th day adventists - are almost entirely founded on hatred for Catholics and The Catholic Church. Some of you need to give it a rest, the same people who have a bone to pick with Catholics - will happily send their kids to public atheist schools which have had tonnes of child sex abuse cases themselves - yet not a peep out of those same people going after Catholics.
If a priest does something out of line with Catholic teachings & the law - that doesn't mean that that's what Catholicism is about - which is the primary argument of primitive anti-Christians.
In reply to @ by Croesus
I Will Not Say One Word... but the beach house was very nice.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
A communist knows that fellow communists (the media) will cover for him. This is him asking for that.
In reply to I Will Not Say One Word… by Bill_the_Cat
"Who ya gonna trust, me, an authority figure to a belief system with no evidence? Or all these crying kids, leaking from their assholes? Just look at the accusations! ...They speak for themselves." -Pope of Shit
In reply to A communist knows that… by Kafir Goyim
I agree with the heart of what you are saying. Yes, these predators seek out positions of authority like government, religion and doctors.
On a side note, go ahead and talk back to your doctor one time, see how much they like it. It's a position of authority.
BUT, there are phases to institutional corruption and at some point the corruption completely takes over the institution with virtually no hope for reform except for firing everyone and completely starting over. We may have already passed that point with the Catholic Church. We certainly passed it with the US government.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
You have a topless girl for your avatar - and you're here giving out moral advice?
The Catholic church was founded by Jesus Christ and St. Peter - when it comes to seeking truth - you really can't beat that. And like I said before - several off shoot, unrecognized versions of Christianity - have a bone to pick with Catholics and it's central to their theology.. hatred for Catholics.. that doesn't equate to truth for me.
In reply to I agree with the heart of… by exlcus
There is a Pope, he was "retired" to Castelgondolfo under "emeritus" status and he needs to be brought back to the Holy See to render judgement on Bergoglio and his clique.
In reply to You have a topless girl for… by Joe Trader
" will happily send their kids to public atheist schools which have had tonnes of child sex abuse cases "
I never was exposed to a child molester in public schools, but ran into 3 in the catholic church! Nobody looks to public schools for spiritual inspiration or moral guidance, but the church is supposed to be a safe place for children; IT'S NOT! They just move the guilty pedophiles to another parish.
Maybe someday your son will get sodomized by a catholic priest (I hope not) and you will awaken.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
@
In reply to "I will not say one word" … by wildbad
Religion is one place pedophiles go to for career choices because of the ease and trust they can gain access.....
In reply to "I will not say one word" … by wildbad
oh aren't you a big man for throwing the far left "RELIGION!!##$" moniker around
On an intellectual basis - you certainly haven't been on the other side of death, so don't you think you're being a little presumptuous by thinking you have all the answers? That's why in Catholicism it's called The Mystery of Death. When your body dies, and your soul goes before God - it's quite a gamble that you're taking by being against "RELIGION!!@#$". Hedge your bets - cause eternity is a long time. So you do have to live a good moral life, praise God - and live by Christian teachings - Christianity doesn't have a gun to your head forcing you to believe our beliefs, it's entirely on you.
One needs to be smart enough to realize that the rules of life, the teachings of Christ - mean "this" isn't your turf - it's God's turf, he sets the rules, and you'll be judged by him.
http://www.insightsofgod.com/downloads/dyingtestimoniesofsavedandunsave…
In reply to Religion is one place… by Stan522
Exactly... isn't the definition of cover-up not saying "one word"?
In reply to "I will not say one word" … by wildbad
There's always street justice.
In reply to How do politicians silent… by beemasters
Impeach him!
In reply to Second that, Happy Valley… by Joe Davola
Did the Pope make a clandestine visit to the DC Pizza joint? Just asking.
In reply to the pope has done a good job… by SafelyGraze
Visit? He is not just a customer, he is an owner.
In reply to Did the Pope make a… by Ghost of PartysOver
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
➤➤➤➤ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Visit? He is not just a… by Froman
^^^^^ **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER ^^^^^
oliviaella911--- LOOP --- MoreSun (not me)
>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!<<<
Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme
PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959
ALL are the ONE SINGLE **Biblicism/TodaysFox** SPAMMER
abuse@zerohedge.com <<< REPORT HERE
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by oliviaella911
Wow, that's a lotta dicks you sucked.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by oliviaella911
Pope don't wanna incriminate himself. He knows that the Catholic Church is done over this. I just wonder if Vatican City will still be standing after all this.
Most people are not wanton to forgive and forget when it comes to priests fucking their kids.
In reply to Visit? He is not just a… by Froman
The Pope is the head of government of an autonomous City State. As such it has its own laws. Unless the Pope is arrested outside Vatican City there is no prosecution for a conspiracy nor pedophilia.
In reply to Pope don't wanna incriminate… by pods
Uncle Joe Biden speaks out and says the Pope and his priests are just "very very friendly with the children.'
Just as CNN reports it that way also. Just "friendly."
What's wrong with being "friendly with the kiddies?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ-YjGmpO4Q
In reply to Did the Pope make a… by Ghost of PartysOver
UJ was also singing McCain's praises over the weekend.
In reply to Uncle Joe Biden speaks out… by Handful of Dust
Unlike TRUMP real crimes and real conspiracy!
The Pope should spend the rest of his life in jail!!!!
Now onto the Pope, this is the guy who had a bad week in Ireland and I'm watching this on the news and thinking what about PA?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2018/aug/26/popes-visit-to-irel…
Pope's visit to Ireland overshadowed by clerical child abuse scandal – video report
and then ...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2018/08/14/pennsyl…
More than 300 accused priests listed in Pennsylvania report on Catholic Church sex abuse
In Erie, a 7-year-old boy was sexually abused by a priest who then told him he should go to confession and confess his “sins” to that same priest.
Another boy was repeatedly raped from ages 13 to 15 by a priest who bore down so hard on the boy’s back that it caused severe spine injuries. He became addicted to painkillers and later died of an overdose.
One victim in Pittsburgh was forced to pose naked as Christ on the cross while priests photographed him with a Polaroid camera. Priests gave the boy and others gold cross necklaces to mark them as being “groomed” for abuse.
In reply to the pope has done a good job… by SafelyGraze
Don't you mean Penn State, or USA Gymnastics? I wouldn't equate hiring a guy that may or may not have hit a chick, that the coach may or may not have known about, to hundreds of thousands of accusations of the church aiding, abetting, and condoning sexual abuse.
Besides, the feminists have spoken. Women are equal now, and they have every right that sorry ass weakling men have. That includes the right to be punched in the face when you get out of line with someone that's bigger and badder than you.
In reply to the pope has done a good job… by SafelyGraze
Penn St agrees wholeheartedly
In reply to the pope has done a good job… by SafelyGraze
Kudos from Penn State athletic department as well.
In reply to the pope has done a good job… by SafelyGraze
They would waste the money! They would not limit themselves to a 10% reward, then invest in anything intelligent. Then they would have to understand intelligent investments, the dumb asses would buy Turkish bonds with a promised 20+% return. The end to a major reserve of wealth. Thats without the current Pope stealing the money from the Knights of Malta and taking it over. Fucking Pig!!! Yes it was about money control, typical fucking marxist!!!
In reply to Burn the Pope. Burn the… by ZENDOG
Don't burn the pope or the Vatican. But burn your membership card to this organization and join a church that teaches the true gospel
In reply to Burn the Pope. Burn the… by ZENDOG
God spoke to me also. She said it is time to restore priesthood marriage.
In reply to Burn the Pope. Burn the… by ZENDOG
Catholics don’t care, Get out of Babylon tbe great! Rev 18:4 world empire of false religion.
Sodom and Gomorrah sets the standard how the true God feels on this!
If there is false religion there is a true one. John4:23,24.
You will know them by their fruits!
Psalms 83:18
In reply to The Marxists never talk… by MozartIII
True Dat. This Pope is a marxist sympathizer and part of the New World Order Globalist Pedophile Cabal. In all seriousness, I would not be surprised to discover that he is actually a Satanist masquerading as a man of GOD.
In reply to The Marxists never talk… by MozartIII
One can only hope.
Vatican 2 and this most recent commie globalist faux pope along with the massive pedo problem has wrecked this church for at least 100 years.
Penance? More than 3 Our Fathers and 3 Hail Marys. Rip out all pedos, enablers. Crucify them...literally. Go back to Latin mass and stop the 'entertainment'. Stand strong on the principles, even if not popular. Then let the chips fall where they may.
I would also add there is a need for catholic schools to reopen as an alternative to shitty public schools (pedo-free, of course).
In reply to . by MasterPo
Vatican 2?
This has nothing to do with it and you're probably bringing that up because it's the main argument of whatever unrecognized Christian organization you belong to
In reply to One can only hope. Vatican 2… by Bigly
Don't get me wrong. I think the church has killed itself. At least for a long time...multi-generationally.
My point is that if it has any hope of salvaging itself ...unlikely... they need to completely erase all hint of abuse. But then what do they have after that? In the past 50 years they watered down their doctrine so much I'd be hard pressed to say just WHAT they believe in / stand for (was born to quasi Catholic parents and sent to 12 yrs of catholic school...and haven't seen a church since).
Abortion? Adultery? Homosexuality? True charity? Go back to the core, humble themselves and see what happens.
Hypocritical leaders, imo.
In reply to Vatican 2? This has nothing… by Joe Trader
This evil roach is not a Christian.
More like a Soros progressive, corrupt from his toes to his beanie.
In reply to Better, he should read the… by AnonymousCitizen
He is a Jesuit.
In reply to This evil roach is not a… by loveyajimbo
Nothing helps like blissful (or willful) ignorance when you're on your personal phone to God.
Bit of a bummer that He sees all, though.
I reckon he thinks you're a bit of a conniving cunt, Francis lad. St Pete is gonna give you a really hard time sooner or later...
In reply to These Priests are the… by takeaction
You know the World's Moral and Decency Meter is plummeting when the Freak'n Pope has to fire up the spin machine to evade and allude for a little CYA action.
In reply to These Priests are the… by takeaction