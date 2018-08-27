Remember When Obama And His Supporters Hated And Mocked John McCain?

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:55

Submitted by Rusty of The Political Insider,

While the left has spent the last few days shedding tears over the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain, it's important to remember that their admiration for him hasn't always been so prevalent.

In fact, Barack Obama and his supporters in 2008, when McCain dared to challenge the first African-American candidate for the presidency, offered far less adoration than you'll see today.

For his part, the former President issued a statement raving about his longtime adversary, even lauding his tragic war experiences as a test that showed McCain's courage.

"Few of us have been tested the way John once was or required to show the kind of courage that he did," Obama said in a statement. "But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own."

It is a far cry from those years in which supporters of Obama belittled McCain's war record, mocked him for the injuries he suffered, scoffed at his age, and even compared him to a Nazi.

If you're watching media coverage of the Republican 'maverick' today, you'd be skeptical. But yes, all of those things happened just a decade ago.

General Wesley Clark, an ardent defender of Obama who was once considered for the role of Vice President, scoffed at McCain's war record, or the 'test' that Barack referenced.

"I don’t think getting in a fighter plane and getting shot down is a qualification to become president," he said during a 'Face the Nation' interview.

Former Obama adviser Rand Beers attacked McCain saying his "isolation" during much of the Vietnam War (being a POW and tortured), meant that his national security experience was "sadly limited."

Liberal blogger John Aravosis added to the reprehensible attacks saying, "getting shot down, tortured, and then doing propaganda for the enemy is not command experience."

Aravosis was referring to a false confession drawn out of McCain after being tortured for multiple days and having his ribs broken in a North Vietnamese prison.

In a later blog post, Aravosis claimed Obama's people asked him to do "all the dirty work" for the campaign.

What is now a test of courage and a sign of McCain's strength was once a source of mockery for his political opponents. A political ad released by the campaign even mocked the Republican's old age and inability to use email, a result of injuries sustained during his years in captivity.

"McCain's severe war injuries prevent him from combing his hair, typing on a keyboard, or tying his shoes," Mary Leonard wrote in the Boston Globe in 2000.

Rep. John Lewis painted McCain as comparable to George Wallace, a man fostering "an atmosphere of hate" and "hostility" in 2008. Two days ago he called the 'hostile' McCain a "warrior for peace."

Then there was the far-left Hollywood crowd who adored Obama and remarkably compared McCain to Nazis and Adolf Hitler, paving the way for Trump supporters years later to not give a rip about the disparaging comparisons.

The animated comedy 'Family Guy' featured a scene in which characters were transported back to Nazi Germany and tried to blend in wearing uniforms, one of which had a McCain/Palin button.

Madonna, who this go around declared her fantasy was to blow up the White House because a Republican resides there, used a video montage during one of her concerts in 2008 that showed images of McCain alongside photos of Hitler and brutal Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Not very many offered an ardent defense of McCain at the time. Certainly not the media, and certainly not soon-to-be President Obama and former President George W. Bush.

Yet both men have been invited to deliver a eulogy at the Senator's funeral services at the National Cathedral.

By contrast, "Mr. McCain quietly declared before his death that he did not want Mr. Trump to take part in his funeral," the New York Times reported.

How quickly they have forgotten that Obama and his supporters said the very same things Trump did during the heat of a political battle.

One side has been forgiven. The other has not.

Comments

land_of_the_few Pumpkin Tue, 08/28/2018 - 03:28 Permalink

Head over to Counterpunch for some "different" views of him than the MSM, they REALLY don't like him there, if he was hoping they appreciated him as an upstanding Neocon RINO - oh my.

Some highlights:

-father who was an admiral

-graduated fifth from the bottom at the US Naval Academy, where he earned the nickname “McNasty”

-McCain flew 23 bombing missions over North Vietnam, each averaging about half an hour, total time ten hours and thirty minutes. For these brief excursions the admiral’s son was awared two Silver Stars, two Legions of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, three Bronze Stars, the Vietnamese Legion of Honor and three Purple Hearts. US Veteran Dispatch calculates our hero earned a medal an hour, which is pretty good going.

-McCain has bellowed for “lights out in Belgrade” and for NATO to “cream” the Serbs

-Fernando Barral, a Spanish psychiatrist living in Cuba - evaluation of McCain ( interviewed McCain in prison camp) :

" he showed us he is an insensitive individual without human depth,who does not show the slightest concern, who does not appear to have thought about the criminal acts he committed against a population from the absolute impunity of his airplane, and that nevertheless those people saved his life, fed him, and looked after his health and he is now healthy and strong "

" I believe that he has bombed densely populated places for sport. I noted that he was hardened, that he spoke of banal things as if he were at a cocktail party "

-...argument assumes politics in the US Senate is a popularity contest: if you want to get anything done around here, you have to go along and get along .... Get ready for a fight, though, because they are some on the other side who are no push-overs. Obviously, Mr. McCain was not prepared to make that investment

https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/08/27/the-horrors-of-john-mccain-war-…

 

PeaceForWorld gatorengineer Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:15 Permalink

They are all the same. They were both CIA trained, MIC puppets, and Globalists. I look back at 2008 and how excited I was for Obama. I didn’t know all the dirty secrets that come by living in the oval office. I get angry for being such an activist, when they are all the same and supporting the same lobbyists. 

It is disgusting and I believe that the Establishment is playing with us average people. They turn us into fighting each other by lying. We have to realize this and not let them to divide and concur us.

Brazen Heist II gatorengineer Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

Brazen Heist II DingleBarryObummer Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

