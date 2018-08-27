Russian Cargo Vessel Arrested In South Africa Under "Weapons Of Mass Destruction" Statute For Improper Permits

Update: South African Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said during a Monday briefing that while the ship was arrested, it was carrying industrial mining explosives which were not properly permitted, according to Russian state news agency Tass along with additional reporting by News24.
Earlier, the Russian embassy in Pretoria stated that South African port authorities detained the vessel on August 23 because they did not have a permit to carry industrial explosives on board.
A representative for the ship’s owner company Transflot informed TASS that the cargo is transferred in containers, and the crew obtained the permit for transportation of dangerous cargo from US officials. -Tass
And from News24:
Department of Trade and Industry spokesperson Sidwell Medupe said that the vessel contained controlled items that were in transit and were not going to be offloaded in SA.
"The explosives additives would have required a transit permit when a vessel carrying them enters South African territorial waters. The explosives additives in question have both civilian [industrial] and military applications and are therefore controlled items," Medupe said.
***
South African authorities at the Port of Ngqura reportedly discovered explosives aboard a Russian cargo ship last week and booked under a statute related to Weapons of Mass Destruction, according to Herald Live. The cargo was headed to Lagos, Nigeria and the United States, and was discovered following an anonymous tipoff. The ship's owner has refuted the claim, according to Russian news agency Tass.
According to an official who declined to be named, 14 of the 34 containers onboard had proper permits, while another 20 containers were found to contain allegedly illegal materials did not. A criminal investigation was opened for "allegedly flouting regulations under the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction act" and the Explosives Act following the tipoff, reports the Herald, while the actual explosives were discovered by the nearby Port Elizabeth Explosives Unit.
The Russian owners of the cargo vessel told News24 that they would not comment on "fake news".
Transflot Ltd said in an email to News24 that all cargo delivered to the port was officially declared and all documents handed over. -News24
"The ship docked and it was established that 14 of the containers had permits for offloading in South Africa,” said an official who declined to be named, adding "After suspicions were raised, police checked the other containers and found a further 20 containers carrying explosives and components."
Once police discovered the illegal cargo - valued at over $700,000 USD, the Lada was placed under arrest by police and set to anchor around 9 miles offshore.
“The vessel is effectively sitting in Algoa Bay loaded with explosives,” said the official.
SA Navy spokesperson Commander Greyling van den Berg said that the matter remained a police and customs issue unless assistance was needed from the SA National Defence Force.
“We are on standby as usual and should assistance be needed, we will be alerted.
“The only scenario we will get involved in is if the vessel tries to flee,” he said. -Herald
The South African Police Service (SAPS) have registered the ship's docket under the permits section of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Act. Russia's Tass news agency reports that the ship's owner based in St. Petersberg has refuted reports that the vessel was arrested, and has said that it did not contain "hazardous cargo."
The company highlighted that the "cargo aboard the vessel is legal" and that the US authorities granted a permission for its delivery to the ship owner. -Tass
Bullshit.
"Theres a crazy person out there thats trying to kill you, now give us your rights and money and you'll be safer than you are now"
Governments
RIPS
Explosives? Are we calling explosives "weapons of mass destruction" now? That's clever. If you can't actually find WMD's, or you want to blame a country of selling/using/owning WMD's, just redefine what a WMD is, and you're golden!
.m.
False Flag Propaganda
The MASTERS of FALSE FLAGS are at it again.
Russian ship???? Pleeeeeeeeeeeeeeease!
Hey Israhell, the whole world knows the game by now. So give it a rest, will you.
They teach you well in apartheid israhell.
You steal people names and avatars in chat rooms, just the way you steal palestinian land, their food, and their culture.
Pathetic!
PS - You're so stupid, you mention your other account (moresun) within Mr-Hanky. And you have the audacity to accuse others. Hypocrite.
you can bet the farm this is another action by alphabet soup agencies to sow discord between BRICS members.
Watch for the coming Novichok incident in Johannesburg.
SA gov angling a deal for enuff Novi to take care of the remaining whiteys?
Sounds more like the full FUBAR'd S. African 'boons are just using this as an excuse to seize property.
They should be careful... Vlad doesn't play well with guys who try to bugger him.
We may soon see some "Gorillas in the mist".
Tell me, how do you arrest a ship and how does it appear in court?
So there aren't actually weapons of mass destruction on the ship?
Just more hysteria and click bait?
We don't yet know the identity of the people who tipped off the cops but we now know the approximate location of the ship and the amount of the bribe.
Looks that way, I heard Trump himself was the master mind, under Putin's direction naturally.
Her AIS data hasn't been updated lately on Vesselfinder either. Odd for a vessel that just went through an international shake-down.
https://www.vesselfinder.com/?imo=9194050
If nobody notice, do they unload them all in SA?
If the RSA keeps up the seizure of ships with legit cargo bound for other countries, no ships will dock there.
Well, you'd have to define WMD, as the US "intelligence" agencies currently list common industrial chemicals used by both professionals as well as back yard hobbyists as "materials to produce explosives".
Acetone
MEK
Toluene
Lacquer thinner
Enamel Reducer...
bla, bla, bla
So you see, maybe there was "Yellow cake" on the boat, or Sponge cake, or Key Lime Pie, who knows?
LOL spot on.
Maybe it was Hillary's missing emails?
Weiner laptop material?
They can be construed as weapons of mass destruction.
Hawk eye McCain ain't even buried yet and our imaginary enemies already see weakness.
Binomo! Never forget!
So arms were being smuggled into Africa?
I am *shocked* to hear that. I thought all those weapons merely fell from the shy. And I doubt they ever would have made it to the USA. They just put fake BOL's to make it look like legit shipments.
Small arms, grenades, and maybe detonators and explosives is my guess. Which we have been providing to countless others for a long time.
Big nothinburger.
SA doing sea confiscation as well now?
In 5 years they will be attacking ships in dingies with RPG's.
/piratelife
Less than 5 years
How about right now since the 'pirates' are running the government!
Great! Let all the terrorists know the name and location of "the WMD's"
"It's a ship load of explosives !"
Explosives for mining?
Yellowcake?
It has been verified by Colon Powell
Wouldn't it be funny if it's true?
Where's Colon Bowel when you need him?
Cheese cake Unobtanium
Fertilizer?
Its parked off the coast of Africa - Chocolate Cake. Leave the Chinese out of this.
That's what I'm thinking.
I also suspect that this is an operation by the Dems in collusion with the Communists in South Africa.
Don't be surprised to see them start screeching about martial law and military dictatorship.
Ammonium nitrate,i.e.fertilizer.
Russia couldn't make a dent against what's already in the USA. Likely going to Lagos and Nigeria. After all, the US ships that kind of crap all the time to support terrorists.
I wouldn't sail the high seas in that little vessel.
Don't let the shape fool you. It's watertight on top as well.
keep poking the bear and you lose an eye (as a min.)
How the fuck is it a business of the South Africans whether the other cargo the ship is carrying has paperwork.
They had the proper paperwork for the delivery to South Africa.
They are probably pissed because Russia is giving the white South Africans assume so they can escape.
If the 20 containers were valued at $700,000, then each container containing a "WMD" is worth $35,000?
So I could git me a bona fide WMD for less than the cost of a new Tesla? That's a good deal, anybody got a link?
"explosives and components".
aren't a lot of farm fertilizers explosive if handled improperly and/or slightly modified?
"Weapons of Mass Destruction" sounds a lot more dangerous than "a shipload of fertilizer pre-cursors heading for a chemical factor for conversion into regular farm fertilizer".
I'd have to see a lot more detail than what's present here before I'll buy into this...
