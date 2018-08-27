Russian Cargo Vessel Arrested In South Africa Under "Weapons Of Mass Destruction" Statute For Improper Permits

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:22

Update: South African Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said during a Monday briefing that while the ship was arrested, it was carrying industrial mining explosives which were not properly permitted, according to Russian state news agency Tass along with additional reporting by News24

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Pretoria stated that South African port authorities detained the vessel on August 23 because they did not have a permit to carry industrial explosives on board.

A representative for the ship’s owner company Transflot informed TASS that the cargo is transferred in containers, and the crew obtained the permit for transportation of dangerous cargo from US officials. -Tass

And from News24: 

Department of Trade and Industry spokesperson Sidwell Medupe said that the vessel contained controlled items that were in transit and were not going to be offloaded in SA.

"The explosives additives would have required a transit permit when a vessel carrying them enters South African territorial waters. The explosives additives in question have both civilian [industrial] and military applications and are therefore controlled items," Medupe said.

***

South African authorities at the Port of Ngqura reportedly discovered explosives aboard a Russian cargo ship last week and booked under a statute related to Weapons of Mass Destruction, according to Herald Live. The cargo was headed to Lagos, Nigeria and the United States, and was discovered following an anonymous tipoff. The ship's owner has refuted the claim, according to Russian news agency Tass

According to an official who declined to be named, 14 of the 34 containers onboard had proper permits, while another 20 containers were found to contain allegedly illegal materials did not. A criminal investigation was opened for "allegedly flouting regulations under the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction act" and the Explosives Act following the tipoff, reports the Herald, while the actual explosives were discovered by the nearby Port Elizabeth Explosives Unit. 

Department of Trade and Industry spokesperson Sidwell Medupe said that the vessel contained controlled items that were in transit and were not going to be offloaded in SA.

"The explosives additives would have required a transit permit when a vessel carrying them enters South African territorial waters. The explosives additives in question have both civilian [industrial] and military applications and are therefore controlled items," Medupe said.

The Russian owners of the cargo vessel told News24 that they would not comment on "fake news".

Transflot Ltd said in an email to News24 that all cargo delivered to the port was officially declared and all documents handed over. -News24

"The ship docked and it was established that 14 of the containers had permits for offloading in South Africa,” said an official who declined to be named, adding "After suspicions were raised, police checked the other containers and found a further 20 containers carrying explosives and components." 

Once police discovered the illegal cargo - valued at over $700,000 USD, the Lada was placed under arrest by police and set to anchor around 9 miles offshore. 

The vessel is effectively sitting in Algoa Bay loaded with explosives,” said the official. 

A map showing the Lada's whereabouts in the Bay 
Image: Supplied by MarineTraffic.com

SA Navy spokesperson Commander Greyling van den Berg said that the matter remained a police and customs issue unless assistance was needed from the SA National Defence Force.

We are on standby as usual and should assistance be needed, we will be alerted.

The only scenario we will get involved in is if the vessel tries to flee,” he said. -Herald

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have registered the ship's docket under the permits section of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Act. Russia's Tass news agency reports that the ship's owner based in St. Petersberg has refuted reports that the vessel was arrested, and has said that it did not contain "hazardous cargo."

The company highlighted that the "cargo aboard the vessel is legal" and that the US authorities granted a permission for its delivery to the ship owner. -Tass

(h/t Troy Ounce)

Tags
Environment

Comments

Vote up!
 60
Vote down!
 4
Deathrips Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

Bullshit.

"Theres a crazy person out there thats trying to kill you, now give us your rights and money and you'll be safer than you are now"

Governments

RIPS

Vote up!
 52
Vote down!
 2
Kafir Goyim Deathrips Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

" police checked the other containers and found a further 20 containers carrying explosives and components."

Explosives?  Are we calling explosives "weapons of mass destruction" now?  That's clever.  If you can't actually find WMD's, or you want to blame a country of selling/using/owning WMD's, just redefine what a WMD is, and you're golden!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 15
Mr-Hanky cheoll Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

^^^^^   **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER   ^^^^^

 

Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz --- oliviaella911 --- MoreSun (not me)

>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!<<<

 Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme

PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959

ALL are the ONE SINGLE   **Biblicism/TodaysFox**   SPAMMER    

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 9
cheoll Mr-Hanky Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

They teach you well in apartheid israhell.

You steal people names and avatars in chat rooms, just the way you steal palestinian land, their food, and their culture.

Pathetic!

PS - You're so stupid, you mention your other account (moresun) within Mr-Hanky. And you have the audacity to accuse others. Hypocrite.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
macholatte JimmyJones Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

 

No information was given as to the type of ordnance found, or why they constitute "weapons of mass destruction." 

 

Just more hysteria and click bait?

 

Once police discovered the illegal cargo - valued at over $700,000 USD, the Lada was placed under arrest by police and set to anchor around 9 miles offshore. 

 

We don't yet know the identity of the people who tipped off the cops but we now know the approximate location of the ship and the amount of the bribe.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Duc888 JimmyJones Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

 

 

Well, you'd have to define WMD, as the US "intelligence" agencies currently list common industrial chemicals used by both professionals as well as back yard hobbyists as "materials to produce explosives".

Acetone

MEK

Toluene

Lacquer thinner

Enamel Reducer...

 

bla, bla, bla

 

So you see, maybe there was "Yellow cake" on the boat, or Sponge cake, or Key Lime Pie, who knows?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
oliviaella911 Jumanji1959 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

 

Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it

➤➤➤➤ http://www.todaysfox.com

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Mr-Hanky Adolfsteinbergovitch Mon, 08/27/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

^^^^^   **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER   ^^^^^

            --- oliviaella911 --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----

ardent  --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz  --- MoreSun (not me)

>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!<<<

 Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme

PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959

ALL are the ONE SINGLE   **Biblicism/TodaysFox**   SPAMMER    

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
pods More-Sun Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

So arms were being smuggled into Africa?  

I am *shocked* to hear that. I thought all those weapons merely fell from the shy. And I doubt they ever would have made it to the USA. They just put fake BOL's to make it look like legit shipments.

Small arms, grenades, and maybe detonators and explosives is my guess.  Which we have been providing to countless others for a long time.

Big nothinburger. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
BarkingCat Kafir Goyim Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

How the fuck is it a business of the South Africans whether the other cargo the ship is carrying has paperwork.

They had the proper paperwork for the delivery to South Africa. 

They are probably pissed because Russia is giving the white South Africans assume so they can escape.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
TxExPat Kafir Goyim Mon, 08/27/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

"explosives and components".

aren't a lot of farm fertilizers explosive if handled improperly and/or slightly modified?

"Weapons of Mass Destruction" sounds a lot more dangerous than "a shipload of fertilizer pre-cursors heading for a chemical factor for conversion into regular farm fertilizer".

I'd have to see a lot more detail than what's present here before I'll buy into this...

 