Stocks Just Wanna Go Up; Trader Suggests "Avoid Discussing Why, How Far, Or Whether It's Right"

It’s quickly coming to the end of summer, the U.K. is shuttered for a bank holiday and volumes are reportedly pitiful.
It would be difficult to take anyone to task for writing today off as just another day to get through. And then we’ll see where things adjust. It doesn’t bolster the 'get in there and trade up a storm' camp, that a week from today it’s the turn of U.S. markets to enjoy a long weekend.
But, as former fund manager and FX trader, Richard Breslow notes, at the risk of making more of things than they deserve, there are still things to be learned by this price action. Such as it is.
Equities simply want to go up. If you want to trade them, try to avoid getting into debates about why, how far, or is it right. It’s just proven too difficult to sort out the conflicting fundamentals. Someone said to me on Friday that it all boils down to supply and demand. And that struck me as a very good way of thinking about it. It’s become a technical trade and should be treated as such. Pick your levels and go from there.
Shares aren’t ignoring troubling news. It would seem that traders need to figure a way to get in. Benchmarks remain as cruel a set of competitors as they have been the entire ride up. Here we sit at all-time highs in the S&P 500, and it trades like people are short. It’s been so much easier to navigate this market without an opinion. Just a chart. This past February really shook people up, but it was after we revisited those lows in early April that many never recovered.
On the flip-side, the dollar acts like traders remain long. The pluses and minuses ledger is long and valid on both sides. But the hard facts, as we know them, are keeping investors stubbornly bullish. And analysts, with their forecasts, steadfastly bearish. That’s a recipe for making no one satisfied. Which is why we keep lurching back into the range.
It’s often easiest to understand a day’s price action, by looking at the mirror image from the day before. Check out last Thursday and Friday before concluding the Fed Chairman Powell broke new ground at Jackson Hole.
Currency traders like to debate what is a safe haven and why. It’s been a tough answer to come by and then monetize. Primarily because we have serially had very different, and often rapidly changing, sources of worry. One medicine doesn’t cure all afflictions and in some cases is adamantly contra-indicated.
The German Ifo report may be enough to make groggy traders forget Italian politics for the day. But that doesn’t forgive not keeping an eye on the Turkish lira.
Have you ever experienced another time with so many moving parts? Or when news, such as tariffs and sanctions, can be simultaneously positive and negative for the dollar? How can such a deadly dull market, be so captivating?
Looking at the Nasdaq, I see a rising wedge formation.
I'd say that is bearish, but nothing has been bearish for this market for years and years now... so I guess it's bullish.
It seems that there are price insensitive buyers wanting to acquire stocks. I would advise any seller to place their offer well above the market. They'll come get your shares.
It's the strength/safety of the USD/UST and capital flows are simply headed this way into assets that generate returns.
It's a self-fulfilling investment. The more foreign capital that flows into our markets elevates them until the flows slow or reverse. At some point they will but the trend towards inflows is increasing.
Don't fight the forex tide and tune the noise out.
BUFFET INDICATOR VARIANT – WILSHIRE5000 TO GDP – In the last five decades only three times was the 100% level breached – 2000 tech bubble & 2008 financial crisis & today
As of this post, the market-cap-to-GDP ratio is approaching the dot.com bubble peak. Hey, no worries. It really is different this time. Stawks can only go up forever, right...
https://www.gurufocus.com/stock-market-valuations.php
Why? Because the U.S. 10-Year yield can be kept below the critical treshold of 3%, that's why.
That's namely the sign that QE is in full swing and the FED still controls the bondmarket.
Exactly, QE never stopped, it just disguised itself, I see it as the parabolic debt accumulation curve the government is riding. Same for states that have no rainy days funds, and are still in debt. Low interest rates have changed everything, to the point where debt doesn't really matter, or matter as much. Banks hand out debt like candy, and as long as you service it, roll it over, etc. it's fine, even interest only loans are probably back. Only recently did the fed get rates back above free money for all levels.
UNTIL money finds somewhere else to go that has yield, it all piles into the stock markets, it has nowhere else to go, and it's a good risk, with incredible returns for those that know how to play it.
In reply to Why? Because the U.S. 10… by Youri Carma
Drive it till the wheels fall off.