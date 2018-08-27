Stocks Soar To Record Highs As Dollar Dumps To 1-Month Lows

Record highs... what to do now?
Chinese stocks soared as the week opened (with tech-heavy CHINEXT up 3%)...
European stocks took their lead from Asia exuberance (UK closed so no FTSE trading)...
All of which boosted US futures overnight...
And sent cash indices soaring - Nasdaq (8k), S&P, and Russell 2000 hit all-time-highs, and Dow topped 26k for first time since Feb.
NOTE: After Europe closed, markets went dead with Small Caps actually fading
Another short squeeze at the open today but it seemed to run out of ammo very early...
Despite soaring stocks, VIX was higher on the day...
Financials surged relative to tech stocks..
Tesla stock tumbled after Musk's about-face on going private and its bonds traded back near record lows...
For 2018, it's been the 'tech-haves' vs the 'tech-have-nots'...
Bonds & Stocks remain completely decoupled - though yields and stocks rose on the day...
Treasury yields pushed higher almost uniformly starting at around 7amET (smells like rate-locks once again)...
But, despite the spike, 30Y Yields remain below 3.00%...
The Dollar dumped on the day to unchanged on the month...
To the bottom of its multi-month range...
Offshore Yuan stabilized today after Friday's surge...
The Turkish Lira dropped after its week off...
The Peso and Loonie both managed gains against the greenback after trade-deal headlines...
Cryptos are higher since Friday's close with Bitcoin leading the way (and ethereum lagging)...
In commodity land, a weaker dollar helped support the majors very modestly higher...
Hogs and Corn futures jumped on the US-Mexico trade deal talk...
The broad commodity index rebounded but remains below Friday's spike highs...
Finally, just in case you were wondering why stocks are just ripping in August amid the dismal data... it's not the economy, it's the buybacks, stupid!
Comments
US stock market leverage dangerously high… Creating artificial economic growth w massive deficits debt looks good short run but creates bubbles .. see 2008
They're not getting another leg
not gonna happen
try it
In reply to US stock market leverage… by davatankool
What was the "war games" scene about? What it a tribute to John McCain a man who never found a war he didn't like?
As for the dollar it didn't really dump. The euro moved up a bit as but really, how far can it go?
In reply to They're not getting another… by D.r. Funk
I know that Zerohedge loves to talk about the flattening yield curve. Here's the data and facts:
Study: when the 10 year - 2 year yield curve inverts, the stock market goes UP more often than down
https://bullmarkets.co/study-yield-invert/
In reply to US stock market leverage… by davatankool
Yet another day of the shiteshow.
FUBAR.
For the last 10 years everything has just been maddeningly boring
In reply to Yet another day of the… by John Law Lives
Recycled from last week: Because why the fuck not:
My favorite words
...Black...Swan...
THERE IS - STILL
A BLACK SWAN
IN YOUR FUTURE
bres-LOOOOWWWW!!! [/captain kirk]
Another day, moar central bank/corporate buyback ponzi scheme bullshit ... I have no idea when this shit ends, but when it does, it will be something to see and remember.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
Your stock is worth more worthless dollars. Yay!
"markets???"
really now...
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
3rd giant asset bubble in a row. Tripling down on the same failed policies expecting a different result. Fucking dumbest society in history.
Not nitpicking.
But I was espousing the boombust mandate starting 7 + years ago. Dumbest fucking society being the commentary. 99 00 tech 07 08 housing It wasn't about to go away. "Fix itself". A 3rd final washout obliteration was intrinsic.
Look where we are now.
Was accurate 7+ years ago
Boombust #3. Shiller pe historical graph.
In reply to 3rd giant asset bubble in a… by Fiat Burner
First, you haven’t been here 7 years. Second, “Shiller PE” is a useless measure you’re grabbing purely to support your perennially incorrect cognitive biases and basic misunderstanding of market dynamics. [See “Shiller Ratio Flunks at Predicting Stock Performance”: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-10-10/cape-has-a-dismal-re… ] We’re up another 30 percent in gains since you starting harping on Shiller. Third, the market’s up a few hundred percent over the 7 years of your folly, so even a big ‘correction’ is unlikely to make anyone regret fading your advice.
It’s analogous to saying three years ago “10 years from today the Golden State Warriors won’t have decent players under 30, so given they’re destined for ‘boom-bust’, I’m selling my season tickets now.” Do you realize the extent of the lost opportunity cost, or actual cost if you’d have shorted along the way (or after Trump’s election, when you were sure ‘they’ would crash it after ramping purely to elect Hillary, before changing your tune once again, rather than reject your failed thesis). Timing matters (!)
Once again, Per Michael Harris’ “Price Action Lab” blog, here are the odds of profit from LONG trades from 1960 to the present:
Timeframe Success rate % Odds in favor
Daily 53.15 1.13:1
Weekly 56.23 1.28:1
Monthly 59.66 1:48:1
Quarterly 65.25 1.88:1
Yearly 72.41 2.62:1
For god’s sake, your mind is so clearly clouded by a need for doom you’re starting to get more than a little embarrassing. STOP pontificating and spend some time OBSERVING and learning ...
In reply to Not nitpicking. But I was… by D.r. Funk
With all due respect, we no longer have ZIRP and at least the Fed's balance sheet is no longer exploding. If the Trump economy is a ponzi scheme, is there even a label for Obama's economy? We actually have real investment in plant, equipment and jobs happening now.
In reply to 3rd giant asset bubble in a… by Fiat Burner
Its save to say their responding to our igornant comments I humbly apologize ath it is
BUY BUY BUY!!! PM's that is. The low is here or close.
Exciting night.
Shocking....not
The markets will continue higher until ZH turns bullish. That will signal the end.
Sigh... each day brings me closer to losing it. How can I continue to pay these people when I know they are scamming me ? Because the Gov't makes me do it or I go to Jail. What a fuking country..
And each time I add a new piece of GOLD, then get a day like this I finish it, in the evening feeling like shit...
President Trump is official the greatest president of all time. Wall Street is the only thing that has ever mattered, and stocks are at new ath's so logically it means Trump deserves the credit and he's the greatest. Also this Republican Congress deserves a lot of credit as well. They are truly courageous and have helped usher America into a new era of peace and prosperity. People are going to start wearing Hawaiian shirts and jazzercising on their lunch breaks.
The debt is way too high..
Yield curve is flattening...
Economy is really crashing...
Housing market is crashing...
Retail is crashing...
Trade war is causing a crash...
The end is near....
blah blah blah.....
Meanwhile if you have listened to these idiots the past few years you probably have lost 80% of your money shorting. Or at the least not participated in a booming market. Maybe these problems are real or maybe they aren't but listening to those who cry "Wolf" all of the time is not faring well when you are up against perpetual manipulation in all forms.
All things do end but some things can last decades. And NOBODY knows how long the party will last despite the pronouncements that the end is near.
Cause WWIII makes everything worth rallyin over!!!
https://southfront.org/us-poised-to-hit-syria-harder/
Maybe Russia has color variants in those mushroom clouds of theirs like fireworks to help put Americans in the mood for "Labor Day"?!!!