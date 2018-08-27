Tesla Tumbles After Musk Pulls Going Private Deal

After Musk's surprising Friday night announcement to pull the Tesla deal, investors were not sure whether the stock would tumble (after Musk appeared to sabotage his own deal as we discussed last night), or rise as the bulls suggested, with upside no longer "capped" by the $420 take out price.
The answer was the letter, with RBC analyst Joseph Spak writing that Musk's latest reversal on plans to go private - less than three weeks after he disclosed his intention to take the company private - was a hit to the carmaker’s credibility, while leaving the company open to "potential ramifications from an SEC investigation and shareholder lawsuits."
As a result, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 5% in pre-market trading, dropping from the mid-$320 to just above $300 which has emerged as a key support level for the stock. If the stock dips below $300, watch out below. The stock has traded as high as $387 and as low as $288 since Aug. 7 - the day Musk made his first going private announcement on Twitter - far short of the $420 a share cash-out price Musk had pitched.
“We expect shares to be under pressure in the near term as investors question the go-private process and the outcome of staying public,” Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo wrote in a report.
According to RBC, the announcement that Tesla will remain public may embolden both bulls and bears on the stock, although sentiment that the “whole episode was not planned or fully thought out” leaves the bears better positioned on near-term trading, and the stock is currently reflecting just this outcome.
Spak also cautioned that potential legal concerns could become another weight on the company’s weak balance sheet and cash position.
The RBC analyst, who has a $315 price target on TSLA, sees investors demanding improved governance, and could push for a second-in-command with a strong operational background to help Musk moves from ideas to execution.
Then again, with Musk recently vowing that changing the way he works is "not an option", even the smallest changes in the company's operational profile will likely be an uphill battle.
Comments
The answer was the letter?
What did it say??
Tesla will remain public may embolden both bulls and bears on the stock.
Dammit, if only I were such a genius forecaster I'd be rich.
Maybe it's time Elon released his own self-styled fragrance. He could name it "Musk".
In reply to The answer was the letter? by Captain Nemo d…
Electric Musk, Space Musk, Musk Boring
In reply to . by HankPaulson
I bet a lot of lib space cadets would buy "Space Musk".
In reply to Electric Musk, Space Musk,… by Captain Nemo d…
'Lemon Musk' kinda captures his essence
In reply to . by HankPaulson
lonE skuM
In reply to 'Lemon Musk' kinda captures… by SoilMyselfRotten
so his subsequent firing by the board will take this fraudulent company to 420/share.....wait you say.....you mean it is a sought after quality for CEO's to be criminals??
SEC?? <zzzzzzzzzzzzz>
" far short of the $420 a share cash-out price Musk had pitched." - but still above the critical margin call price of $270....which is all that matters.....tweet proclaiming an estimated 7000 model 3's delivered in 3....2....1 the stock has already recovered half its losses today.
In reply to lonE skuM by Drater
Just watched some Youtube vids on the cars, actually looking pretty awesome. $5 a fillup? 0-60 in 3.5. All wheel drive coming...5 or 6 fillups a month is a car payment.
In reply to Electric Musk, Space Musk,… by Captain Nemo d…
Until your bumper falls off and you have to take a day off work to take it to a Tesla dealer for repairs! 🤣
In reply to Just watched some Youtube… by TahoeBilly2012
A Tesla dealer...is that anything like a jumbo shrimp?
In reply to Until your bumper falls off… by lester1
you can almost go a full 10 miles with 3 bags of groceries; how much is tesla paying you to hyper-post on multiple comment boards?
In reply to Just watched some Youtube… by TahoeBilly2012
Poor Tesla Factory Safety Standards And The Darth Vader School Of Management:
http://www.invtots.com/tsla/poor-tesla-factory-safety-standards-and-the-darth-vader-school-of-management/
In reply to . by HankPaulson
Why TF is Platinum going up?
In reply to Poor Tesla Factory Safety… by thereasonablei…
why not an elony-fresh personal lubricant? perfect for easing the deep-diving of mini-submarines up his pedo ass.
In reply to . by HankPaulson
fragrance of muskRAT
In reply to . by HankPaulson
The Fed's PPT will swoop in and buy Tesla stock again today. Watch!
In reply to The answer was the letter? by Captain Nemo d…
"no down days for Jews"
In reply to The Fed's PPT will swoop in… by lester1
Nothing a little PPT can't fix
Tesla buys our debt
We buy Tesla debt
locked the fuck down
Shorts going to get their faces ripped of in 3..2..1
.
I just love "key support levels." /eyeroll/
The key is these levels are movable, and move along with the stock and support it.
In reply to I just love "key support… by Fishthatlived
Musk be the season of the witch...
She's not there.
Well no one told me about her, what could I do
Well no one told me about her, though they all knew
But it's too late to say you're sorry
How would I know, why should I care
Please don't bother tryin' to find her
Well let me tell you 'bout the way she looked
The way she'd act and the colour of her hair
Her voice was soft and cool
Her eyes were clear and bright (not quite:)
But she's not there
In reply to Musk be the season of the… by williambanzai7
What deal? It was a bluff by a desperate Musk.
Yes, Tesla has a key support level of $33.50.
More hyperbole from Tyler bots (CIA). Tesla should be trading around $150. Only 50 % to go.
Maybe their pick-up truck will save them.
Bwahahahahaha
Again, he was tripping on LSD when he tweeted about going private. He can't admit to this because it'll fuck his companies up even worse. So he has to ride this thing out like it was a sound, carefully plotted decision instead of the result of an overdose of psychotropic drugs.
Not all bad, the acid's un-shackled his creativity and it's what makes him smarter than everybody else, like, who would ever have thought of flying to Mars ffs !
In reply to Again, he was tripping on… by Capitalist Migraine
He blew his wad, then pulled out
There was no deal to sabotage, just more ramblings from a man descending into madness
Tesla shares in reality worth $0.00. It's only hype from cult members that keep this balloon inflated.
Bagholders.
ex-Tesla IT guy: https://twitter.com/atomicthumbs/status/1032939617404645376
it doesn't matter how long they manage to keep that farce of a stock price up the fundamental value is zero. at least chevrolet reinforced and temperature moderated the volt battery pack when problems first appeared so chevy is a real car company unlike tesla.