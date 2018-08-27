Trump Reverses, Orders Flags At Half-Staff For McCain After Angry Backlash

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:45

President Trump on Monday issued a formal statement following the death of Senator John McCain after drawing bipartisan rebuke from veterans groups, legislators and pundits alike. 

In a Monday proclamation, Trump said: "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Sen. John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment." 

Trump also "authorized military transportaion of Senator McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy." 

Vice President Mike Pence was asked to offer an address at a Friday ceremony at the Capitol, and called for the attendance of Chief of Staff John Kelly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Ambassador John Bolton "to represent my administration at his services." 

McCain and Trump had a markedly acrimonious relationship, which included McCain withdrawing support for Trump during the 2016 US election, the hand-delivery of the infamous "Steele Dossier" to former FBI Director James Comey, and casting the deciding vote which killed the repeal of Obamacare. 

Trump's reversal also follows a report by the Washington Post that Trump initially rejected recommendations to issue an official statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John Kelly and other White House aides - instead opting on Saturday to fire off a terse tweet offering "deepest sympathies." 

Moreover, after spending the weekend following McCain's death at half-staff, the White House flag was hoisted to full staff on Monday morning - only to be lowered again to half-staff upon Trump's proclamation. 

In response to Trump's treatment of McCain, veterans group AMVETS issued a statement over Twitter calling for him to reverse course: 

Croesus Mon, 08/27/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

@ Pres. DJT:

BULLSHIT! COME ON, MAN...YOU AND I BOTH KNOW, THAT THAT TRAITOROUS SCUMBAG DESERVES NO HONORS.

HE SHOULD HAVE SPENT HIS LAST MOMENTS DANGLING ON THE END OF A ROPE.

J S Bach InjectTheVenom Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

Trump should have lowered it to 3/4.  That would placate most every sensitive idiot.  And the idea of lowering the flag out of "respect" for any deceased Washington politico is truly nauseating. They are ALL traitors in some way or other and thus, deserve only derision. Our corrupt system rewards and elevates the scum... not the cream.  Remember that.

MoreSun Gaius Frakkin'… Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

The Passing of an Israeli Shill and Rothschild Puppet'

"McCain was paid to act on the political stage, and he never ceased to be a puppet until his dying day. McCain’s masters will certainly miss him dearly.

When Gordon Duff suggested that the late John McCain was “the father of ISIS,” he was right on target because McCain was already doing important work for the terrorist cell in Syria and elsewhere.

It is safe to say that was never a time when McCain wasn’t dancing like a parrot for the Israeli regime, the Rothschild family, and even terrorist states like Saudi Arabia.

During his political life, McCain’s organization received at least one million dollars from the Saudis.[1]Moreover, the Guardian even reported back in 2008 that McCain’s funding came from a very interesting source: the Rothschilds. The report stated:

“A US campaign watchdog has accused presumptive Republican president nominee John McCain of violating election laws by accepting campaign contributions from two prominent Londoners.

“At issue is a fundraising luncheon held in March at London’s Spencer House, during McCain’s swing through the United Kingdom. An invitation to the event lists Lord Rothschild and Nathaniel Rothschild as hosts, and indicates the event was made possible with their ‘kind permission.’”[2]

But what’s wrong with taking money from the Rothschilds? Well, plenty......"

Full Article Here:

https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/25/the-passing-of-an-israeli-shil…

fleur de lis Adolfsteinbergovitch Mon, 08/27/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

John McCain was an obnoxious pest in life and now in death.

He is gone and still making trouble.

He was absolutely devoid of decorum.

That stupid sissy Naval Academy should be demolished for letting such an incompetent loser attend with crummy grades, graduate with crummy grades, then fly and destroy planes and get his co pilot killed because he was such a lousy flier.

Trump called him out at the start for bragging nonstop about his hero crap.

Like nobody else ever served.

So McCain got even with Trump by wrecking the health bill.

Johnny boy was more concerned about one-upping Trump than working for America.

Then in his usual and customary classlessness, he spitefully announced that he did not want Trump at his service.

Very low class for an American officer who always promoted himself as an American hero.

And that "maverick" label should have been dropped for what he really was -- an unreliable wildcard, and a self serving fop.

And that does not even go near all the people who met with violence and death in Syria thanks to his serial killer friends. 

It would have been nice if the teachers at Annapolis taught him something about manners and comportment that were so glaringly neglected during his upbringing.

 

 

Yog Soggoth Ecclesia Militans Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

Just proving that Trump can be a politician, and that's all. How about all the millions of people that he wanted to kill, always. He  almost singlehandedly brought us illegal alien Barry Kwanza Soetaro AKA/homo whatever, by flushing the republican brand down the tube. We now know as fact it could not have happened without the treasonous, and completely complicit media. At this point in time, I have sympathy for anyone with the last name. Stay classy folks. 

ThinkerNotEmoter King of Ruperts Land Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:05 Permalink

Follow the law the leftards throw a shrieking, kicking, tantrum.  Don't follow the law the leftards throw a shrieking, kicking, tantrum.  See a pattern here?

Flag flying law:

USC 36, paragraph 175(m): "The flag, when flown at half-staff, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day... The flag shall be flown at half-staff... on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress. As used in this subsection - (3) the term 'Member of Congress' means a Senator, a Representative, a Delegate, or the Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico."

FireBrander Harry Lightning Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

HOW MANY VETS....

-Got their asses shot off?

-Limbs blown off?

-Heads fucked up?

-Personal lives fucked over?

...as the result of combat?

 

HOW MANY VETS FUCKING DIED?

-Because of John McCains' DELUSIONS of 'American Empire'?

Fuck John McCain and all those war mongering sons-of-a-bitches taking his place.

 

###########

AmVets....fuck you too...NEVER EVER give a fucking penny to anything you're involved in.

###########

Good Call Trump...I understand...you got the message out...Tore a page out of Lanny Davis' book didn't ya...Trump: "John McCain is a piece of shit"...multi-day pause..."I have no proof of that, and I regret saying that"...LOL...Nice one Orange one!

FireBrander ScratInTheHat Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

Comments at the AmVets Facebook are not in support...

 

Comment sums it up:

Todd J. Muhlestein - Why would any respectful vet ever honor a traitor like John McCain. He has never respected the military, our country or our constitution. Don't try to polish him or the metals that he threw over the whitehouse fence now that he is dead. We as a country are better of now that he is done trying to destroy us.

https://www.facebook.com/AMVETSHQ

TBT or not TBT JRobby Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:22 Permalink

McCain didn’t seem to view the Constitution as foundational, for all his claims to patriotism.     He seemed to find John McCain as foundational though.    The vainglorious John Kerry of the right of left of center, with an (R).   I’m thinking senators might ought to be banned from even running for President.   

TeethVillage88s NotTiredOfWinning Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

McCain invokes 'Empire'... and so it was that pressured President Donald Trump in late August 2018 when John 'Tailhook' McCain died.  Sad.  Various powerful Globalists, Banker, Interest Groups must have pressured President Trump through whatever people; Voters, Congressmen, Lobbyists, Israel.

They are just trying to get Trump to set a new standard......and he fell for it......FACEPALM!