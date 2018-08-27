Trump Reverses, Orders Flags At Half-Staff For McCain After Angry Backlash

President Trump on Monday issued a formal statement following the death of Senator John McCain after drawing bipartisan rebuke from veterans groups, legislators and pundits alike.
In a Monday proclamation, Trump said: "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Sen. John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment."
Trump also "authorized military transportaion of Senator McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy."
Vice President Mike Pence was asked to offer an address at a Friday ceremony at the Capitol, and called for the attendance of Chief of Staff John Kelly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Ambassador John Bolton "to represent my administration at his services."
McCain and Trump had a markedly acrimonious relationship, which included McCain withdrawing support for Trump during the 2016 US election, the hand-delivery of the infamous "Steele Dossier" to former FBI Director James Comey, and casting the deciding vote which killed the repeal of Obamacare.
Trump's reversal also follows a report by the Washington Post that Trump initially rejected recommendations to issue an official statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John Kelly and other White House aides - instead opting on Saturday to fire off a terse tweet offering "deepest sympathies."
Moreover, after spending the weekend following McCain's death at half-staff, the White House flag was hoisted to full staff on Monday morning - only to be lowered again to half-staff upon Trump's proclamation.
In response to Trump's treatment of McCain, veterans group AMVETS issued a statement over Twitter calling for him to reverse course:
AMVETS also supports a bipartisan proposal to rename the Russell Senate Office Building in honor of @SenJohnMcCain .
@ Pres. DJT:
BULLSHIT! COME ON, MAN...YOU AND I BOTH KNOW, THAT THAT TRAITOROUS SCUMBAG DESERVES NO HONORS.
HE SHOULD HAVE SPENT HIS LAST MOMENTS DANGLING ON THE END OF A ROPE.
They are just trying to get Trump to set a new standard......and he fell for it......FACEPALM!
In reply to F by Croesus
AMVETS..?
Sounds more like some far left libtard organization in disguise .., (could it be?)
In reply to They are just trying to get… by NotTiredOfWinning
McStain's mourners should take comfort that some of his dear friends are coming to join him soon. They will be arriving courtesy of Assad's Tiger Forces Idlib express service to hell.
In reply to x by gmrpeabody
128 dead sailors.
Maybe not for me to judge, but I believe that God is both infinitely merciful and infinitely just....
In reply to McStain, Some of your dear… by King of Ruperts Land
Rot in Peace McBrain
In reply to 128 dead sailors. Just… by Ecclesia Militans
Trump should have lowered it to 3/4. That would placate most every sensitive idiot. And the idea of lowering the flag out of "respect" for any deceased Washington politico is truly nauseating. They are ALL traitors in some way or other and thus, deserve only derision. Our corrupt system rewards and elevates the scum... not the cream. Remember that.
In reply to Rot in Peace McBrain by InjectTheVenom
Will Al Qaeda and ISIS also honour his ass with flying flags at half mast is what I really want to know.
In reply to He should have lowered it to… by J S Bach
>Don't allow the President to come to your funeral
>Expect him to speak at length about how great a guy you were
Pick ONE.
In reply to Will Al Qaeda and ISIS also… by Brazen Heist II
Apropos…
..flaccid flags for the F*ck.
In reply to >Don't allow the President… by tmosley
As a veteran, I say fuck McCain and fuck Cuckvets er Amvets.
In reply to Apropos… ..flaccid flags for… by Manthong
The Passing of an Israeli Shill and Rothschild Puppet'
"McCain was paid to act on the political stage, and he never ceased to be a puppet until his dying day. McCain’s masters will certainly miss him dearly.
When Gordon Duff suggested that the late John McCain was “the father of ISIS,” he was right on target because McCain was already doing important work for the terrorist cell in Syria and elsewhere.
It is safe to say that was never a time when McCain wasn’t dancing like a parrot for the Israeli regime, the Rothschild family, and even terrorist states like Saudi Arabia.
During his political life, McCain’s organization received at least one million dollars from the Saudis.[1]Moreover, the Guardian even reported back in 2008 that McCain’s funding came from a very interesting source: the Rothschilds. The report stated:
“A US campaign watchdog has accused presumptive Republican president nominee John McCain of violating election laws by accepting campaign contributions from two prominent Londoners.
“At issue is a fundraising luncheon held in March at London’s Spencer House, during McCain’s swing through the United Kingdom. An invitation to the event lists Lord Rothschild and Nathaniel Rothschild as hosts, and indicates the event was made possible with their ‘kind permission.’”[2]
But what’s wrong with taking money from the Rothschilds? Well, plenty......"
Full Article Here:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/25/the-passing-of-an-israeli-shil…
In reply to Cuckvets by Gaius Frakkin'…
In reply to The Passing of an Israeli… by MoreSun
You are the moronest moron of this forum. Congratulations.
Now go back to huffpost where you belong.
In reply to ^^^^^ **Biblicism… by Mr-Hanky
John McCain was an obnoxious pest in life and now in death.
He is gone and still making trouble.
He was absolutely devoid of decorum.
That stupid sissy Naval Academy should be demolished for letting such an incompetent loser attend with crummy grades, graduate with crummy grades, then fly and destroy planes and get his co pilot killed because he was such a lousy flier.
Trump called him out at the start for bragging nonstop about his hero crap.
Like nobody else ever served.
So McCain got even with Trump by wrecking the health bill.
Johnny boy was more concerned about one-upping Trump than working for America.
Then in his usual and customary classlessness, he spitefully announced that he did not want Trump at his service.
Very low class for an American officer who always promoted himself as an American hero.
And that "maverick" label should have been dropped for what he really was -- an unreliable wildcard, and a self serving fop.
And that does not even go near all the people who met with violence and death in Syria thanks to his serial killer friends.
It would have been nice if the teachers at Annapolis taught him something about manners and comportment that were so glaringly neglected during his upbringing.
In reply to You are the moronest moron… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
McCain did have one thing going for him. His daddy was an admiral - and a true hero.
In reply to John McCain was an obnoxious… by fleur de lis
Fucker is being buried at the goddamn Naval Academy. I hope they have a hose near his grave cause it's gonna be full of deuces and piss.
In reply to >Don't allow the President… by tmosley
.
In reply to Will Al Qaeda and ISIS also… by Brazen Heist II
Just proving that Trump can be a politician, and that's all. How about all the millions of people that he wanted to kill, always. He almost singlehandedly brought us illegal alien Barry Kwanza Soetaro AKA/homo whatever, by flushing the republican brand down the tube. We now know as fact it could not have happened without the treasonous, and completely complicit media. At this point in time, I have sympathy for anyone with the last name. Stay classy folks.
In reply to 128 dead sailors. Just… by Ecclesia Militans
Follow the law the leftards throw a shrieking, kicking, tantrum. Don't follow the law the leftards throw a shrieking, kicking, tantrum. See a pattern here?
Flag flying law:
USC 36, paragraph 175(m): "The flag, when flown at half-staff, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day... The flag shall be flown at half-staff... on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress. As used in this subsection - (3) the term 'Member of Congress' means a Senator, a Representative, a Delegate, or the Resident Commissioner from Puerto Rico."
In reply to McStain, Some of your dear… by King of Ruperts Land
Fly it upside down too! That's how much trouble this backlash shows we are in!
In reply to Follow the law the leftards… by ThinkerNotEmoter
That's exactly what I was thinking, half staff and upside down to memorialize the trouble this fucking guy McCain caused the country.
In reply to Fly it upside down too! That… by ScratInTheHat
HOW MANY VETS....
-Got their asses shot off?
-Limbs blown off?
-Heads fucked up?
-Personal lives fucked over?
...as the result of combat?
HOW MANY VETS FUCKING DIED?
-Because of John McCains' DELUSIONS of 'American Empire'?
Fuck John McCain and all those war mongering sons-of-a-bitches taking his place.
###########
AmVets....fuck you too...NEVER EVER give a fucking penny to anything you're involved in.
###########
Good Call Trump...I understand...you got the message out...Tore a page out of Lanny Davis' book didn't ya...Trump: "John McCain is a piece of shit"...multi-day pause..."I have no proof of that, and I regret saying that"...LOL...Nice one Orange one!
In reply to That's exactly what I was… by Harry Lightning
Don't you know? The more Americans you get killed the bigger the statue you get in DC. Lincoln got 5% of the population killed so he is the winner so far!
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
Comments at the AmVets Facebook are not in support...
Comment sums it up:
https://www.facebook.com/AMVETSHQ
In reply to Don't you know? The more… by ScratInTheHat
The McCains are not done by a long shot! Cindy will take his place and do just what John was doing!
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
Bitch better watch out for nailgun tumors......
In reply to The McCains are not done by… by ScratInTheHat
Obviously you have never heard of the War of Northern Aggression. Lincoln was, and is a war criminal. He did try to get us on a greenback and they shot him. That is what happens when you make the right decision too late.
In reply to Don't you know? The more… by ScratInTheHat
Lincoln getting shot was six year to late to save the Republic as founded. I don't know how you got I was a Lincoln lover out what I posted! The man was the biggest scumbag to ever have the office! An office that this country would be better off without!
In reply to Obviously you have never… by Yog Soggoth
LBJ killed 64000 Americans and multi millions of Vietnamese non combatants - for nothing. We should start a fund raiser for his statue too.
In reply to Don't you know? The more… by ScratInTheHat
I am curious what services McCain has done for America (other than himself and his DS enablers)? Dying is about all I can think of.
In reply to Follow the law the leftards… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Would also like to know what his accomplishments were? There must be some...
Being a US Senator is not “service” it’s a privilege you get paid very well for.
In reply to I am curious what services… by HowdyDoody
It took the Obamunist 10 fucking days to lower the flag for Neil Armstrong.
In reply to x by gmrpeabody
Neil who?
In reply to It took the Obamunist 10… by YourAverageJoe
I'm naming my pet chinchilla "Blastoma" in his honor.
In reply to They are just trying to get… by NotTiredOfWinning
Manchurian McCain
Run the game to the end deep state crime lords. Your days are numbered. How will it be explained to your children and grandchildren that your were traitors to the USA???
In reply to I'm naming my pet chinchilla… by Ghost of Porky
McCain didn’t seem to view the Constitution as foundational, for all his claims to patriotism. He seemed to find John McCain as foundational though. The vainglorious John Kerry of the right of left of center, with an (R). I’m thinking senators might ought to be banned from even running for President.
In reply to Manchurian McCain Run the… by JRobby
I am starting a GoFundMe page to have a larger flagpole installed at the WH.
In reply to I'm naming my pet chinchilla… by Ghost of Porky
"I am starting a GoFundMe page to have a larger fagpole installed at the WH."
TFTFY - Call it The McCain-Gayham Pole.
In reply to I am starting a GoFundMe… by JusticeTBuford
That's f'ing hilarious, I don't care who you are!
Apt, too.
In reply to I'm naming my pet chinchilla… by Ghost of Porky
Never hex a chinchilla...it might come back an killya
In reply to I'm naming my pet chinchilla… by Ghost of Porky
McCain invokes 'Empire'... and so it was that pressured President Donald Trump in late August 2018 when John 'Tailhook' McCain died. Sad. Various powerful Globalists, Banker, Interest Groups must have pressured President Trump through whatever people; Voters, Congressmen, Lobbyists, Israel.
In reply to They are just trying to get… by NotTiredOfWinning
They are just trying to get Trump to set a new standard......and he fell for it......FACEPALM!
In reply to F by Croesus
Kindergartner MacPresident
A soul-numbing geezer, he transgresses the boundaries of ethics and decency.
The King of Abnormal Behavior, he believes his accumulated wealth proves his superiority.
He's a bad game show host.
In reply to They are just trying to get… by NotTiredOfWinning
A broken songbird sings,
As brave sailors and aviators lose their wings
Forever. He marries once then marries well
Whereupon he creates hell
And sets the world on fire, while leaving not a single breath
After his passing, shallow, evil war pigs gather to mourn his death.
In reply to Kindergartener MacPresident by Prehuman Insight
hey lightweight...tell us about your time in the military...you pos
In reply to A broken songbird sings, As… by FreedomWriter
tell us about yours.
tell us why that matters.
In reply to hey lightweight...tell us… by Puerto Banus NA
If everyone was in the military, our country would go broke. Civilians pay for the military. Your response is as ignorant as John McCains supporters.
EDIT: After all... the military costs 1 trillion dollars a year.. someone has to foot the bill. Biggest waste of money IMO. Right alongside all the welfare.
In reply to hey lightweight...tell us… by Puerto Banus NA
I'm a veteran and I think McStain's passing is a great day for America.
In reply to hey lightweight...tell us… by Puerto Banus NA