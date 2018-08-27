To Understand America's Neofeudal Economy, Start With Extortion

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:40

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

Here is the result of America's neofeudalism: soaring wealth and income inequality.

Let's spin the time machine back to the late Middle Ages, at the height of feudalism, and imagine we're trying to get a boatload of goods to the nearest city to sell. As we drift down the river, we're constantly being stopped and charged a fee for transiting one small fiefdom after another. When we finally reach the city, there's an entry fee for bringing our goods to market.

Note that none of these fees were payments for improvements to transport or for services rendered; they were simply extortion. This was the economic structure of feudalism: petty fiefdoms levied extortionate fees that funded the lifestyles of nobility.

This is why I have long called America's economy neofeudal: we pay ever higher fees for services that are degrading, not improving. This is the essence of extortion: we don't get any improvement in goods and services for the extra money we're forced to pay.

Consider higher education: costs are soaring while the value of the "product"--a college diploma--declines. What extra value are students receiving for the doubling of tuition and fees? The short answer is "none." College diplomas are in over-supply, and studies have found that a majority of students learn remarkably little of value in college.

As I explain in my book The Nearly Free University and the Emerging Economy, the solution is to accredit the student, not the institution. If the student learned very little, he/she doesn't get credentialed.

Were students to have access to the best classroom lectures online (nearly free), and on-the-job apprenticeships in the workplace, (nearly free or perhaps even paid), learning would be significantly improved and costs reduced by 80% to 90%.

In this structure, there's no need for costly campuses or administration; the entire structure of higher education could be largely automated with software, except for the workplace apprenticeships which focus on case studies and real-world projects that are creating value in the here and now.

Consider healthcare: has the quality of healthcare doubled along with costs?Are Americans significantly healthier as the costs of healthcare have tripled? The aggregate health of Americans has arguably declined, while the stresses placed on frontline care providers by the ever-heavier burdens of compliance and paperwork have increased.

What about the $200 hammers and $300 million F-35 aircraft of the defense industry? Once again, as costs have soared, the quality and effectiveness of the products being supplied has arguable declined.

How about state and local government services? Are they improving as taxes and junk fees rise? Once again, government services are often declining in quality as taxes and fees increase by leaps and bounds.

In sector after sector, the quality of the goods and services has declined while costs have soared. This is the acme of neofeudalism: insiders and the New Nobility are skimming fortunes as prices skyrocket and the quality of the goods and services provided plummet.

Look at the cost increases in higher education, healthcare and childcare and ask yourself if the quality of those services have risen in lockstep with price increases.

This is nothing but neofeudal extortion. The cartels raise prices and we're forced to pay them, just as feudal commoners were forced to pay.

Here is the result of America's neofeudalism: soaring wealth and income inequality. 

Insiders and the New Nobility are getting richer while debt-serfs are getting poorer.

*  *  *

More-Sun JimmyJones Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

hedgeless_horseman ThinkerNotEmoter Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

 

Consider healthcare: has the quality of healthcare doubled along with costs?

I am beginning to think this author, Charles Hugh Smith, is a bit dense.  He continues to be unable to comprehend the fact that the cost of health care has not doubled, rather the cost of health insurance has.

The price of the product remains essentially the same, but a smaller and smaller portion of the population (the insured) are paying this price for the product for more and more of the population (the entitled), and thus it appears that the cost of the product is increasing.

Healthcare is not an entitlement.  Our politicians are just buying votes with our money, same as it ever was.

Consider higher education: costs are soaring while the value of the "product"--a college diploma--declines.

Again, the cost of education is only soaring, nominally, when priced in USD as it declines in value.  In real terms, such as Yale University tuition priced in ounces of gold, higher education costs are very stable, rising 0% since 1932.  It is The Fed's fault, not the universities.

http://pricedingold.com/college-tuition/

roddy6667 MozartIII Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

In Qingdao I live a few blocks from a municipal hospital that is affiliated with a medical school. We have doctors trained in China, Japan, Europe, America, and Russia. The medical care is first class. The cost is about what you pay for your deductible in America. There are quite a few counties like this. Thailand comes to mind.

MozartIII JimmyJones Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

A lot of people are big into, putting people in boxes. Then they have you figured out, makes it easy for them to label you!

 

Move on and add content that is of value!

 

Keep growing and learning as an individual. The people that have a need to put people in boxes, never really do much in life anyway! "Hurting people hurt & try to control people."

Been going on for a long time!

 

We all fail and make mistakes as well. I am an example of that!

 

Moz

Capitalist Migraine Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

Doesn't help that your biggest mascot for free market capitalism, aka the President, is pretty much a physical embodiment of a hybrid of the worst robber baron caricatures from the 19th century combined with a Scooby Doo villain.

Fed-up with be… Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

I will post a serious reply:   PC's have dropped in cost but have risen in value and are still being widely used.  Since my Smart phone has also cost me less over time, so Long as I do not buy and I-Phone, it is also of great value.  So, this article, likely typed out on a PC, missed this one big time.

 

A PC from Gateway back in the year 1996, costed nearly $2K. A Laptop from Sony back then, and I bought one (A Vaio) was over $3000.  Now, a nice little traveling laptop with a detachable keyboard (A "convertible Model") can be had for $4000 from the Surface folks (Microsoft).  

 

PC-RELATED hardware has gotten better and cheaper.  I am a veteran of the Industry.   My very first job out of College was in Mini-Computers and my Company was across the street from Apple in Cupertino.

 

I know this business and hardware is CHEAP.

TeethVillage88s Fed-up with be… Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

1995? Boskin Commission Reforms enacted in 1996

Post 1971 changes to Govt Statistics on the US Economy have rigged the system so that hubristic value added to autos is discounted... while the falling price of computers is said to be an actual growth in GDP even when total spending/price shrank.  What else do you expect from a country that counts Govt spending are big part of GDP.

new game Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

the result will be socialism voted in to "solve" this inequality distribution.

yup, moar preying on the usefull idiots for moar control over "all of us" in this mess called 

whatever label fits the desired narrative to fuk the majority over by the P'sTB-money changers, the top of the pyramid...

Mustafa Kemal Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Interesting article.

 

BTW, although many claim the success of the Mongols was their barbaric nature, upon further investigation it appears that feudal society was easily destroyed by an organized disciplined meritocracy.

I similar thing can be said about the success of the Ottomans

atlasRocked Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

The poor people keep voting for the people making them poorer, because they've been promised lifetime sustenance and medical care now.  If you craft a system to reward doing nothing, tons of people will start doing nothing - and rioting if you ask.  They become actors for the state which in their benefactor.  The worst people do this, not the best.

Roacheforque Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

"Consider higher education: costs are soaring while the value of the "product"--a college diploma--declines. What extra value are students receiving for the doubling of tuition and fees?" 

They get a complete indoctrination into social justice warfare and cultural Marxism, compliments of AADF group-think-tank funding. In essence, they are taught to embrace the neo-colonial feudal hunger games model, and to worship the debt their tuition brings.

Never has such a comprehensive trial of lab rats embraced with orgasmic glee the electro-shock punishments followed by the endorphin reward system of their banking class ruling masters.

https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=aadf

rf80412 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

Extracting rents is always more cost-effective than adding value.

FWIW, the feudal economy was almost entirely built on rent seeking.  None of the fees and duties added value, and nobody argued that they did.  It was entirely and openly a perk of owning something.