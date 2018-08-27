Wall Street Reacts To Musk's Dramatic Flip-Flop

As we said last night, three weeks after Musk's stunning "going private" announcement, the soap opera is finally over.
On Friday night the "funding secured" tragicomedy came to a halt after Musk announced the company would remain public after all following discussions with investors. And while shares initially tumbled as much as 5%, they pared earlier losses to almost unchanged amid an algo ramp, but have again reversed and may extend declines as investors try to sort out the confusion.
Below, courtesy of Bloomberg, are the hot takes of some of the company's most notable sellside analysts.
Cowen, Jeffrey Osborne (Underperform, price target $200)
- “The key question is whether investors will continue to support a CEO who may potentially be involved in market manipulation and/or securities fraud as well as a company under SEC investigation.”
- “We see mounting obstacles for the company, notably shareholder lawsuits, SEC investigation, cash burn, competitive environment and spotty profits.”
- “While investors in the past may have been willing to invest in the compelling story of saving the world provided by a visionary CEO, the recent episodes and his new focus on profitably lead us to believe that the stock is likely to begin to reflect the financial realities that the price has long been divorced from should it be unable to reach profitability in 2H18 as we are currently modeling.”
Jefferies, Philippe Houchois (Hold, price target $360)
- “The only tangible results so far from that episode seem to be an SEC investigation, lawsuits and more damage to the standing of management and board.”
- “Shares may be hit today as a result of more erratic corporate behavior at Tesla, However, we wonder if the ‘going private’ tweet has effectively put Tesla in play and may lead to additional discussions with other investors, mainly corporates, that value Tesla’s vision and can help bridge gaps in growth and execution skills.”
- “Tesla needs new capital to fund midterm growth or risk a de-rating of its valuation multiples.”
RBC, Joseph Spak (Sector perform, price target $315)
- “With a potential bid of $420/share out of the way, we’d like to say the stock will return to trading on fundamentals, but the truth is the stock trades on sentiment.”
- “Bulls will likely be happy because they can participate in potential value creation. However, to us the bears have more ammo on the near-term sentiment move.”
- “It has become clear to us that funding was not secured or there was not sufficient interest to take the company private at $420/share. And we think credibility has taken a hit.”
- “While the stock may be volatile over the coming weeks, ultimately we think the story will come back to the Model 3 ramp - not just the units but the profitability.”
Baird, Ben Kallo (Outperform, price target $411)
- “We expect shares to appreciate over the intermediate term as the focus shifts back to fundamentals, which we believe may be underappreciated. We are buyers on weakness as we expect shares to move higher ahead of third-quarter deliveries and results.”
- “A potential SEC penalty will remain an overhang; while it is extremely difficult to predict the outcome of an investigation, historical settlements may demonstrate perceived risks could be overblown.... Additionally, we think any penalties will likely be borne by Musk.”
- “Concerns about potential funding needs will return to the forefront, despite management’s confidence the company will not issue equity in 2018.”
Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch (Outperform)
- “This removes a large distraction that had significant chance of failure and the potential to severely limit Tesla’s access to capital while attempting to execute on its ambitious product strategy.”
- “It is premature to speculate on specifics, but do expect this situation will help set SEC precedent on public communication of corporate strategy.”
- “We would not be surprised to see an incremental hire of a senior operationally focused executive.”
New Street Research, Pierre Ferragu (Buy, price target $530)
- “The SEC will leverage the threat of barring Elon Musk from being an officer of a listed company in the negotiations and will be in a good position to get Elon Musk to accept a settlement including some forms of controls. We would view positively some controls imposed on Elon Musk’s communication.”
- “We are confident Tesla will suffer very limited competitive pressure in the next 2-3 years, but we will have to convince investors and wait for news flow to prove us right.”
Loup Ventures, Gene Munster
- “We expect class-action lawsuits against Musk around ‘funding secured’ could linger for a year.”
- “We believe Tesla will be insulated from any claims given the company has made it clear that ‘go private’ is an Elon Musk initiative.”
Source: Bloomberg
I thought WS was now comfortably numb given all the algo-driven record highs ... it actually reacted to Musk?
PS: Oh wait ...it's the analysts. They react to everything.
ZH really hates this guy, huh? I mean there's at least 1-3 tsla stories a week, and each one just shits on tsla.
Often the stories don't even have a good point - they just crap for the sake of crapping.
(tho i do recognize that saying "funding secured" is an epic fuck up).
& most of you swallow this crap without thinking twice - Like to say TSLA is a good company is pure heresy - burn the witch!
No I don't own TSLA, nor do I want to. & no I'm not defending them - I am noticing a bias.
In reply to I thought WS was comfortably… by Captain Nemo d…
Yes. the bias is here....You are on ZH where we think with Logic and understanding "usually". Are we all "Group Think"? I am going to say no...but this site tends to lean conservative, anti war, anti nut jobs...and are all working "Folks" here with a wide range of careers and incomes. Is this site biased...HELL YES...that is why I am here.
In reply to ZH really hates this guy,… by Son of Nephilim
Well, and there's the whole 'electric cars are commercially unviable' thing going on too. Without gov interference/incentives, Tesla wouldn't exist.
It's no accident that other/real car manufacturers are not out there taking away market share from Tesla. There's little to no money in it - otherwise they'd be doing it.
So the whole Tesla saga is an example of massive malinvestment, which makes it a good subject. I guess if there wasn't such a big deal being made of Tesla and their CEO in other places, then there would be less of it here. So this provides a realistic counterpoint to the fantasy reporting seen everywhere else.
In reply to Yes. the bias is here....You… by takeaction
Tesla is a wealth redistribution tax scam posing as a car company. It pisses a few people off.
In reply to Well, and there's the whole … by DisorderlyConduct
in China all electric vehicles must be "certified" meaning all telemetry data of each vehicle must be run through .gov servers.
I would expect this to be the future in the USA as well as all other countries.
No one seems to understand what "autonomous" electric vehicles represents either. "Autonomous" or "self driving" means the vehicles are driven by software and "connected" to a network made up of data links and servers. If the software is poorly designed and / or the network is poorly designed, i.e. cheap your life is in danger since the vehicle is totally dependent upon the network/server connections.
Tesla has cut many corners as we all know, building cars in a tent has got to be the most overt and blatant.
I would listen to the software guys and then realize why teslas seem to "crash" into lane dividers and trucks so often, I would listen to ex employees telling us how damaged parts and batteries are used.
https://amp.reddit.com/r/EnoughMuskSpam/comments/99sbwa/former_tesla_pr…
In reply to Well, and there's the whole … by DisorderlyConduct
the bias comes from the realization that tesla/musk are paying to cover up real reasons for so many tesla fatalities due to extremely poor hardware/software "connected" data network. all current teslas are "connected" to a single server in a single data center by a very poor 2g connection. tesla cars are subject to the same problems your cell phone exhibits from time to time, including blue screen of death, bootloops etc except you are not in your phone doing 70mph with your kids. no one seems to investigate the network or software with regard to "connected" vehicles not gov not consumers advocates no one. here is a link of a reddit posted by an ex tesla programmer
https://amp.reddit.com/r/EnoughMuskSpam/comments/99sbwa/former_tesla_pr…
it can be tough to read if you are not a programmer but it is extremely important.
In reply to Yes. the bias is here....You… by takeaction
the reason for TSLA's popularity on a site like ZH is for many reasons...but in all those TSLA epitomizes our investing culture today and the mentality of many investors. But more amazing is that the mentality also penetrates the "analyst" community...where a company that has no clearly communicated path to ever really making money, justifies some "analyst" saying it's worth $410 per/share. This truly is a special moment for our markets. It also highlights the current mba analyst community full of smart (4.0 top school grads) that are 20x years old who have never experienced a down market and have never lost any money...to all these things, TSLA leads the pack in this optimism bias that exists among so many. It, at least is an interesting experience in human behavior.....and we haven't even started with Elon himself.
In reply to Yes. the bias is here....You… by takeaction
Anyone who calls himself "son of nephilim" is either a complete moron or a psychopathic spawn of demons.... literally.
Tesla has been very entertaining and a perfect example of a train wreck. You know how hard it is not to watch a train wreck?
In reply to ZH really hates this guy,… by Son of Nephilim
If Hyundai successfully releases a 2019 EV that has a 238 mile-per-charge rating, starting $19,000...Tesla is toast. The onslaught of competition to follow would bury them.
In reply to I thought WS was comfortably… by Captain Nemo d…
TESLA people are like Apple people....Elon can do no wrong...and when he fucks up and acts like a nut job with his tweets...they love it even more, because it shows how close he is to his buyers (NUT JOBS).
In reply to I thought WS was comfortably… by Captain Nemo d…
I'm tired of hearing about Musk. I think somebody needs to punch him right on his nose so he really has something to cry about.
monkeys with dartboards ... and the darts are free
Any listing ...that's the way you do it ...you get your monkeys for peanuts and the darts are free.
In reply to monkeys with dartboards … by small axe
The guy with the hold rating:
“Tesla needs new capital to fund midterm growth or risk a de-rating of its valuation multiples.
yeah. Hold. Hahahahahahahaha.
Bagholder
You need to hold it. And hug it tight. It's precious and fleeting.
In reply to The guy with the hold rating… by Catullus
Those filthy hobbits. They stole it from us
In reply to You need to hold it. And hug… by Captain Nemo d…
lots of bluster from analysts yet no stock price reaction will be allowed......too many margin calls for everyone below $300/share.
That was the "support level" remember?
In reply to lots of bluster from analyts… by spastic_colon
Another story related to coal-fired cars that sell for $70,000 and up. Alright, then.
BULLSHIT!!!
Electricity comes out of a wall socket, it comes from a pole in my yard that has a magic transformer that collects electrons from a wire that leads to an electric rainbow.
LEAVE ELON ALONE!!!
/s
In reply to Another story related to… by economessed
Spotty profits sounds like a disease. I'd say TSLA doesn't make profits.
I know. What profits? Spotty or otherwise.
In reply to Spotty profits sounds like a… by _ConanTheLiber…
"Buy, price target $530"
I think $5.30 will happen first.
Even then, it's still a negative P/E.
Prison secured.
Must be Monday on ZH.
No competition on the horizon. ok!
Elon Musk is a billionaire, Tesla has lost billions of dollars, Elon is still a billionaire. Poor Elon.
At this point the only way for TSLA to survive will be for Musk to resign as CEO. His antics on twitter caused price action that constitutes outright manipulation of a publicly traded company. Most CEO's don't give a shit what shorts think. Good CEO's burn the shorts with financial results.
“We expect shares to appreciate over the intermediate term as the focus shifts back to fundamentals, which we believe may be underappreciated. We are buyers on weakness as we expect shares to move higher ahead of third-quarter deliveries and results.”
If the focus shifts back to fundamentals, then target should be comparable to the industry ... like $40, not $400. Another proof that Tesla is a fucking Wall St scam.
Ho Hum... no surprises here.
Sometimes I swear Tesla is just a controversial diversionary tactic being utilized successfully to divert attention away from the untold billions going into SpaceX.
That's where all the "real money is".
too long without profit... all the competition have caught up.
In tomorrow's news Elon is admitted to a sanatorium after collapsing through overwork. SEC call off investigation....