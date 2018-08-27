Will Jay Powell Blink On Reducing The Fed Portfolio?

Authored by Chris Whalen via TheInstitutionalRiskAnalyst.com,
Last week Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed that the Federal Open Market Committee intends to keep raising short-term interest rates based upon the strength of the US economy. Powell gave no indication that he is concerned about the rapidly approaching inversion of the Treasury yield curve or what this portends for banks and leveraged investors of all stripes, including the housing finance sector.
Also last week, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released the Q2 ’18 data for the US banking industry, allowing us to update readers of The Institutional Risk Analyst on the increasingly dire situation in the credit markets. Spreads are as tight as they’ve been in decades and behavior by issuers grows more absurd by the day.
Bank interest income rose 15.7% year-over-year but interest costs rose 61% between Q2’17 and Q2’18. We’ll be updating our projections for the impending peak and decline in bank net interest margins after Labor Day in The IRA Bank Book.
Even though the costs of funds for US banks is rising four times faster than bank interest earnings, the degree of financial subsidy -- aka "financial repression" -- to the US banking system c/o the FOMC remains massive. As the chart below illustrates, 83% of bank net interest earnings is still going to bank equity investors vs just 17% to depositors and bond holders.
Or to quote Barry Ritholtz over the weekend: “I always translate the phrase ‘financial repression’ as ‘God damn, I just missed a hell of an equities rally.’”
Banks have benefited enormously from “quantitative easing” (QE). “Net interest income totaled $134.1 billion, an increase of $10.7 billion (8.7 percent) from 12 months earlier and the largest annual dollar increase ever reported by the industry,” notes the FDIC. But strangely our favorite prudential regulator fails to note that bank funding costs rose $5 billion in Q2’18 and, by year end, interest expenses will be rising as much or even faster than are bank asset returns.
The same curve flattening dynamic that is threatening bank profitability will also severely impact REITs and other leveraged investors, which may be forced to liquidate leveraged positions. Unless and until the Fed liquidates its own portfolio down to pre-crisis levels (~ $3.2 trillion), the return on bank assets is unlikely to rise very quickly. Under the baseline scenario released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in April 2017, the FOMC would push bank reserves down from $2 trillion today to ~ $500 billion in 2021 in a "normalized" Fed balance sheet.
Of note, there is currently a debate inside the Fed as to whether the FOMC should slow its portfolio reduction plans in order to maintain a higher level of excess reserves. In an excellent August 14 research report entitled "The Fed's USD1.0tr question," Kevin Logan of HSBC writes:
“[R]ecent money market developments suggest that the demand for bank reserves in a normalized Fed balance sheet could be USD1trn or more, at least twice as large as the USD500bn in the New York Fed’s baseline scenario. New bank regulations imposed after the 2008/2009 financial crisis have increased the amount of high quality liquid assets (HQLA) that banks are now required to hold. Reserves held at the Fed are the ultimate in HQLA for banks. They are completely liquid and, from a credit risk standpoint, are of the highest quality.”
Logan argues that the FOMC may end its portfolio reduction program sooner than expected, perhaps by the end of 2019 because regulatory changes have made a larger excess reserve position necessary. But he also notes that:
“[S]everal academics and former Fed officials have argued that the Fed should return to a small balance sheet, one in which reserves are scarce. They argue that a large balance sheet distorts capital markets by putting unnecessary downward pressure on longer-term interest rates. A large balance sheet could also impede market functioning and the price signals coming from an active federal funds market that reflects the credit worthiness of banks involved in the market.”
Put us on the side of the academics and former Fed officials who understand that the FOMC’s expansion of excess reserves to fund its purchases of trillions of dollars in securities for QE did enormous damage to the US money markets – damage yet to be undone. Instead of encouraging banks to again buy US Treasury debt to fund liquidity requirements, the FOMC apparently prefers to further subsidize the banking industry by indefinitely providing a ready supply of risk-free assets in the form of excess reserves. But doing so also suggests that bank interest income will not rise along with the FOMC’s increase in short-term interest rates, as shown in the chart below.
We all need to remember that QE was not a form of economic "stimulus," but rather a backdoor subsidy for the US Treasury. The bonds owned by the FOMC that created the excess reserves ought to be in private hands. The Fed (and other central banks) are suppressing long-term interest rates by holding $10 trillion worth of securities, positions that are entirely passive, not financed in the private markets and also unhedged. These large portfolios of securities held by central banks are not only keeping long-term rates down, but are also responsible for tight credit spreads and low levels of secondary market activity. The only beneficiaries of QE are the growing number of governments among the G-10 nations that are headed for debt problems.
Some economists worry that providing banks with risk free reserves discourages lending, but we think the damage to the money markets is a far more grave concern. QE and “Operation Twist” have forcibly crushed credit spreads and loan profitability. Large US banks, for example, lost almost 1% net on residential production in Q2’18, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. As in 2006, banks in the residential mortgage sector are fighting over conforming loans to put into private label securitization deals, this as lending volumes fall.
Only by gradually forcing banks to shed excess reserves and replace these risk free assets with Treasury and agency securities will the money markets again begin to operate. Of course, as excess reserves run off, the real debt load on the Treasury will grow. Do Jay Powell and the other FOMC members have the political courage to end the subsidies for the US Treasury and banks, and thereby end financial repression?
If the FOMC sticks to its guns and pushes excess reserves down to $500 billion as now planned, long term rates will rise, the functioning of private money markets will return and savers will see an increased share of the interest rate pie. Banks will trade and hedge and finance larger Treasury positions, and this private market activity will put upward pressure on long-term Treasury yields. Dealers will earn additional income from an increase in trading and hedging activity. Lenders may even start to see expansion of spreads for credit products. Then and only then, when the functioning of private markets have been restored, can the FOMC truly declare victory.
Comments
Already did. The Fed's balance sheet increased in the third quarter...
...perhaps you are interested in another financial "product"?
LMFAO!!!
.V.
In reply to Already did. The Fed's… by LawsofPhysics
O|O = Dolly Parton behind a tree!
In reply to .V. by More-Sun
to avoid a TRIFFIN DILEMMA fed supplies world demand for dollars and
re-liquefies , thus collects and sends to treasury.
creates debt slaves to assure debt paid back
will this continue without use of military
THE IMS
International Monetary System ...or Scandal?
Triffins last book
In reply to o|o by GoFuqYourself
No way in hell the FED doesn't have an off-balance sheet, balance sheet.
It 's just too simple of a scam for the FED shysters with all of their doublespeak not to have put into practice. That said, they're probably directly buying stocks and have been for a while now. A peek at the portfolio would reveal much.
In reply to to avoid by Life of Illusion
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
➤➤➤➤ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to No way in hell the FED… by Last of the Mi…
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by oliviaella911
^^^^^ **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER ^^^^^
--- oliviaella911 --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----
ardent --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz --- MoreSun (not me)
>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!<<<
Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme
PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959
ALL are the ONE SINGLE **Biblicism/TodaysFox** SPAMMER
In reply to You are paid to LIE,… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Not enough U$ dollars abroad to effect net FED BS shrinkage.
He can command PPT & Co. to do it using some off balance sheet slush fund? Without an audit, who will know?
In reply to to avoid by Life of Illusion
The Fed has to prop up stocks. Their bogus unaudited portfolio will never go back to normal!
In reply to Already did. The Fed's… by LawsofPhysics
What a stupid article. How about the banks become JUST INTERMEDIARIES AGAIN!!!!!! (i.e. JUST BANKS). How about these criminal fucks actually pay depositors interest that beats inflation? How about these criminal fuckers actually be allowed to FAIL when they make stupid decisions?
Remind us, who went to prison for creating and profiting from all those mortgage backed securities that nearly "destroyed the financial world"?!?!? Only one thing is certain, none of the corrupt fucks are going to change their behavior until they suffer some real consequences!
Fuck prison. That shit just costs more jewbux. The penalty for theft and fraud under the Common Law is death.
In reply to What a stupid article. by LawsofPhysics
yes, the 'culling of the herd'.... which is part of the cycle of civilizations as they rise and fall... like fiat, the markets, religions, et al.
I think the real question is whether Powell knows who his real master is or not? If he doesn't, he'll soon find out.. and it isn't any idiots in the OWO, as that is on the outs... as the puppets are sent into a frenzy and freak out more and more... the 'culling process'... the global chaos meme.. for the SG's NWO. That's who controls the Fed and all the central banks.. which is why all foreign ones have to abide by our rules.... and as it departs, the new one will arise... built upon the ashes of its parents..
In reply to Fuck prison. That shit just… by Yukon Cornholius
That man got the "talk" right before he made his decision to take the job if he wanted to.
In reply to yes, the 'culling of the… by gdpetti
Its all rigged from the global oligarchs to the banksters to the deep state scumbags all the way down to the state-run-corporatist media. Its human nature....communism, socialism, capitalism, these terms dont matter. No matter which system you choose, at some point all the wealth and power gets concentrated in the hands of the few. After a while they get too greedy and oppressive, thats when the masses flip the board over and we start the whole cycle over again. That day may still be a ways off but it seems to be getting closer every day.
In reply to That man got the "talk"… by JimmyJones
A couple of originators got tagged for fraud
In reply to What a stupid article. by LawsofPhysics
NO!!!! He's going to collapse the economy before the mid-terms to hook up Trump!!!! Stack gold/silver because everything else is CREDIT!!!!
Why would I want to stack Gold and Silver is the ECONOMY crashes? Cash would be much more valuable.
How is all that Gold and Silver working out for the Venezuelans>?
In reply to NO!!!! He's going to… by kurwamac
Nobody cares about the Venezuelans, dipshit
In reply to Why would I want to stack… by Bill of Rights
working out well since all they can do with their paper is wipe their asses with it.
In reply to Why would I want to stack… by Bill of Rights
...and make a fire with!
In reply to working out well since all… by kurwamac
Gold is better than paper..
But without the goods...., the gold and the paper will eat shit!
In reply to ...and make a fire with! by GoFuqYourself
A one ounce silver coin buys a month's groceries. How's the Bolivar (new or old) doing?
In reply to Why would I want to stack… by Bill of Rights
Any Venezuelan owning gold/silver is no longer in Venezuela....so it worked out just fine.
In reply to Why would I want to stack… by Bill of Rights
Thats basically it, have enough to get you and your family out and enough to get established some where else.
In reply to Any Venezuelan owning gold… by therover
So I could buy Gold cheaper in Venezuela ?
In reply to Why would I want to stack… by Bill of Rights
Yes, by the ton but only if your Goldman Sachs.
In reply to So I could buy Gold cheaper… by litemine
look, if they were going to collapse it as a prelude to the elections, you'd be seeing it by now. More like an October "shock 'n awe" FF that they can attribute to Cheeto von Tweeto. This will have a knock on effect on the economy, of course.
In reply to NO!!!! He's going to… by kurwamac
Ofcourse, we're never going to see <3T again.
"Do Jay Powell and the Fed have the political courage to end financial repression?"- where do these guys come up with this shit?
lol, "it's gold, Jerry, gold . . . "
In reply to "Do Jay Powell and the Fed… by Juggernaut x2
Powell has the courage of a bowl full of soggy corn flakes.
The emerging market currency blow ups will along with the US's enormous national debt interest payments will force the Fed Res back to the sidelines shortly. I believe we are at the point where a recession may also be forced onto the US economy if they don't pause on the interest rate increases because of these emerging market issues.
The Fed is actually powerless. What innovations do you really have? As I've explained previously the technology bubble is merely another bubble controlled by the natural order of laws.
The Fed is extremely powerful if it chooses to act powerfully. If it wants to whimper in a dark closet studying data from 1865 to 1965 hoping to turn the clock back 100 years it WILL be powerless.
Bankers will face the demands of the 21st Century or they will be beaten to a pulp by failure top do so.
In reply to The Fed is actually… by MusicIsYou
No, actually it isn't powerful except in your mind, it's sorcery.
In reply to The Fed is extremely… by Balance-Sheet
Now you are just being foolish. If abstractions seem like 'Magic' to you then the problem will be your mind.
Anyone can and does post here but why not learn the basics if you have an interest in economics. No, US legal tender will not be Gold, Silver, Wheat, Cotton or Bitcoin ever if that is your point.
In reply to No, actually it isn't… by MusicIsYou
Trying in any way to return to the 20th Century will be a major failure just as attempting to return to the 19th Century Gold Standard after WW1 was a failure.
There is no should and no ought and no specific reason why in 2028, 2028, 2038 the Fed Balance-Sheet should be some number and not another and no reason interest rates should be one number and not another.
Where the banks do not see opportunities to create private loans that are slightly decent covenants the USG MUST borrow the money into existence so that the money supply will support 3-5% real growth with a solid 2.5% monetary inflation rate at the minimum.
Blink? That's kind of dramatic but no he doesn't.
In the same manner that some thought QE could never end and that interest rates could never go up so will the reduction of the fed's balance sheet.
It might not be in any real meaningful way and the mechanisms by which they do so might seem like a bookkeeping sleight-of-hand (doesn't it usually?) but what's really important is that "the market" accepts it and is ready to move onwards and upwards.
They started to phase out QE by gradually telling the market wayyy ahead of time they would and then they gradually did so and publicly telegraphed it to the markets to avoid any real shocks.
A fed balance sheet reduction has been floating in the air publicly like QE/rate hikes were. It's only a matter if time.
The Fed has no power, it doesn't even qualify as a pimple on God's butt.
What we actually observe is that we have managed, administered markets and have had since 1945. Markets are free to a limited degree of oscillation but will not be allowed to gallop out of control and collapse into ruins as after 1914 IF IT CAN BE PREVENTED.
When markets do fail as 10 years ago the administrators will relaunch the system.
Academic exercises like completely free markets and true price discovery are financial fantasies provided for entertainment purposes and are no more real than any other film.
Like Bernie Sanders Max Keiser and the rest are strictly Seinfeld Show characters.
To paraphrase: "All the world is a sitcom and we are merely recurring characters in it."...
"Last scene of all, That ends this strange eventful history,
Is second childishness and mere oblivion,
Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything."
In reply to What we actually observe is… by Balance-Sheet
You are a 'romantic' if this makes sense to you and the poetry pages will be best for you. Poetry and the politics of enthusiasm and emotional excess.
Fiat policies ARE abstract technocracy conducted in the Virtuality. Every individual was Dead before they were born and return to Dead in a few decades but the World spins on without us and here is much of today's problem.
Even aspiring poets or those that paraphrase them seem unable to imagine the World can possibly continue without them so for a variety of reasons they conclude the World MUST be coming to an end. They are sure that something, some agency like the Fed, smoke, earthquakes, comets signal the Last Days.
As far as readers are concerned the USD may serve them well enough for the few years they *might* contribute to the economy in some small degree and if they decline to contribute they will be carried for life by the welfare state.
Then, usually tarrying far past any reasonable point even in purely personal terms, their tiny lamp winks out along with 7-8,000 everyday alone in the USA.
Since this happens each and everyday imagine that policy will need to be conducted in the ongoing interest of the other 328 M US residents and the 7.6 billion living people.
In reply to To paraphrase: "All the… by opport.knocks
If the Fed is so powerful then why does it's power come from what newer Iphone people can acquire? The Fed has no power, they are weaklings. I have more power in my arced pinky, because I have the hands of a god. Puff the magic dragon has run out of fire, so what does the Fed have? Just smoke, and clouds to feed the Fed Jack Paper. You've got nothing, Jack Paper. I've been around the block enough to know the Fed has nothing.
Here:
http://weedindex.io/
In reply to If the Fed is so powerful… by MusicIsYou
this is total crap analysis.
this is okay but too fucking nice:
Instead of encouraging banks to again buy US Treasury debt to fund liquidity requirements, the FOMC apparently prefers to further subsidize the banking industry by indefinitely providing a ready supply of risk-free assets in the form of excess reserves...
you can't make a blanket statement like the following without discussing big bank dynamics v. small bank dynamics:
But strangely our favorite prudential regulator fails to note that bank funding costs rose $5 billion in Q2’18 and, by year end, interest expenses will be rising as much or even faster than are bank asset returns.
because funding costs going up benefit big banks at the expense of small banks and taxpayers. invariably every mother fucking thing benefits the big banks at the expense of everyone else.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-23/us-bank-profits-hit-record-60…
If he keeps raising interest rates the trillions in deficits have to be financed from somewhere. What happens if nobody wants american hegemony? The dollars will flood home when they see interest rates fail and the american government deficits going exponential.