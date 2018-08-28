Atlas Mugged: Elizabeth Warren's Plan To Nationalize Corporations

Authored by Jeffrey Harding via An Independent Mind blog,
Current events have revealed that Ayn Rand’s novel Atlas Shrugged is not just fiction, but almost a prophesy. Elizabeth Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act and the cronyism of Trump’s tariff policies are straight out of Rand’s novel. It won’t end well.
* * *
Atlas
Shrugged Mugged
Ayn Rand’s novel Atlas Shrugged depicts a world where freedom and free markets are crushed by not-so-well-meaning politicians and bureaucrats. The story is a blueprint for the creation of a command economy where prices, wages, and production are dictated by bureaucratic apparatchiks. Like all regimes seeking autocratic power, the outcome, as she chillingly reveals, is cronyism, corruption, economic depression, and the rise of dictatorship.
The lesson of the book is that prosperity is driven by entrepreneurs and capital. And, you need freedom and free markets to achieve it. This system is called free market capitalism. Rand’s plot twist: what would happen if all the entrepreneurs, the drivers of a dynamic economy, went on strike. She takes the ideals of socialism, where business is dictated by government mandate “for the benefit of workers and the people”, to its logical, destructive end. The strike accelerates the collapse of society and the strikers re-emerge to rebuild society. It was a story that Rand knew well, being a Russian émigré fleeing Bolshevik terror.
Unfortunately, the book has become disturbingly prophetic.
One of the scenes in Rand’s book is the story of Twentieth Century Motors, a leading automobile manufacturer until the company was reorganized to be under control of the workers and operated for their benefit. Among other things, worker pay was not based on individual productivity but on “fairness” to accommodate workers’ needs. That “noble” idea drove the company into bankruptcy and failure. While this is fiction, history is awash with real world examples of this.
Enter Senator Elizabeth Warren and her proposed Accountable Capitalism Act. It is straight out of Atlas Shrugged. She proposes to regulate corporations with gross revenues of $1 billion or more, requiring them to obtain a federal corporate charter as a “United States corporation”. They would be regulated by a bureaucracy under the Office of United States Corporations. These corporations must be operated to “create a general public benefit” and must consider how its profit making activities affect not only their shareholders, but their employees, suppliers, “community and societal factors”, and the local and global environment. At least 40% of its board of directors must be elected by its workers. If they wish to support a political candidate, they must have approval of 75% of the board.
This is a proposed takeover of corporations by the government. It’s a power grab. It is the socialist path to hell. I say this based on the tenets, economics, and history of socialism.
You can imagine what the outcome would be. Vast new regulations would be drafted by the Office of United States Corporations defining in great detail what is the “public benefit.” The Office’s Director would be a “czar” with immense power over these corporations. Bureaucratic departments would be created to monitor corporate activity; an office of the Assistant Director for Public Benefit would inquire into and prohibit activities it deemed detrimental to “society”. These corporations would have to file annual compliance reports demonstrating their conformity to the regulations. A quasi-judicial hearing board would hear appeals from rulings by the Office. Lawyers specializing in the minutiae of Office canon would proliferate. Profit, the signal to companies that they are doing something right, would become less and less important as the “public benefit” would become the overriding concern. Unions, true to their nature, would demand more pay for their workers not based on worker productivity.
The economy would stagnate.
Senator Warren’s justifications for this law are based on economic fables that only Democratic Socialists and Progressives could naively and uncritically believe. She crafts a rationale that isn’t based on the historical record or current empirical data. But it does square with Progressive mythology.
Senator Warren has a fantasy of a corporate Golden Age where businesses were run not just for profit (a word always used in the pejorative by Progressives) but for the benefit of their workers and their communities and where income was distributed more fairly and not to just to line the pockets of their greedy executives and shareholders. That utopia never existed. Companies then and now operate to make a profit. The effect of profit then and now is that workers have good paying jobs and companies’ successes, payrolls, and taxes benefit their communities. We all benefit, just not in the ways Senator Warren wants.
There is another arc to the Atlas Shrugged plot that is about the cronyism and corruption surrounding the regime. In order to prop up failed economic policies, more and harsher regulations are imposed on businesses making it almost impossible to operate. The country sinks into economic depression. But, some regime-favored companies thrive because they bribed bureaucrats to get exemptions from regulations. Smoke-filled back-room deals are made to keep the regime and its cronies in power. It’s a who-ya-know kind of business. Rand describes the types of people on both sides of these transactions, people who could not normally succeed in life without the corrupt power to give and receive special favors.
The Trump Administration has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and also on certain goods imported from China. In both cases, the Administration announced a process whereby importers of these goods can obtain exemptionsfrom these tariffs. And, anyone can file an objection to an application for an exemption.
The procedures for exemptions basically revolve around the issue of whether or not the same goods can be acquired from U.S. manufacturers, regardless of the cost. So, if your business’s financial structure is based on cheaper imported products, you must buy the more expensive American-made product even if you can’t afford it.
When the steel and aluminum tariffs were implemented, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative which handles these exemption requests received 20,000 applications. So far they have granted only 42 exemptions requested by seven companies. American companies making more expensive products have vigorously opposed exemption requests to keep out cheaper foreign competition. For example, Bekaert, a manufacturer of steel wire, applied for an exemption. According to the New York Times,
Nucor, an American steel company that has supported the tariffs, argued against Bekaert’s request for an exclusion for wire rod that it uses to produce cord that goes in tires. Nucor said Bekaert had access to enough of the rod without requiring an exclusion.
There was no consideration of what the cost to Bekaert would be, but obviously Nucor’s wire rod will be more expensive. What that means is that American tire manufacturers will have to pay more for wire cord thus increasing the cost of tires which in turn will be passed on to consumers. This will result in consumers having less money to spend on other things. Or, American tire manufacturers might lose business to cheaper imported tires resulting in layoffs. Or, Bekaert eats the tariffs, becoming less profitable resulting in layoffs. We all lose. Except Nucor, of course. There are 320 million of us and 25,000 of them. So much for “fairness”. It should be noted that John Ferriola, the president of Nucor, was sitting on President Trump’s right when the steel tariffs were announced. Perhaps he should have told the president about his plant in Mexico.
It seems that the Trump Administration has spawned the Wesley Mouches and Orren Boyles of Rand’s fabled novel. Whether it’s pull or pleading, the guys with the most clout with the Administration will win favors. And that is wrong.
The story Rand tells in Atlas Shrugged is not just fiction, it is played out every day in countries flirting with socialism and it is being played out here.
American history has always been a delicate balance between the simplistic appeal of socialist utopia and the individualism of free market capitalism. We came to a tipping point with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, but pulled back from that brink, thanks mainly to Constitutional protections of private property. We seem to be testing that balance again. One would think we would learn from history and economics, but we don’t.
Comments
u trump people are a disgrace.
whatever turd pirate
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
She should start by breaking up the biggest and oldest corporations. Then seize all the assets of the founders, and all their direct and extended benefactors. Then trace all their political donations, and jail all those who received them.
"One would think we would learn from history and economics" --- yes, the history of the insanely wealthy hording all the world's tangible assets, then handing them down to their own, then helping write all the laws to keep everything for themselves.
In reply to whatever turd pirate by stinkhammer
This is the natural slippery slope of a world power sliding into irrelevance.
In reply to Ha by Shitonya Serfs
Well since we've all been already mugged by the corporations it's only reasonable to mug them back. Only problem is that this Pocahantas hypocrite will probably just let the corps mug us again.
In reply to This is the natural slippery… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Ayn Rand was a Russian Jew who waltzed out of the USSR aboard a train. Toward the end of her life, she had a roundtable that Alan Greenspan just happened to be a member of.
In reply to Ha by Shitonya Serfs
What's your point? Furthermore, the round table that included Greenspan (amusingly referred to as The Collective) was circa the early 50's, some thirty years before her death. She eventually lost respect for Greenspan, calling him a "social climber".
In reply to Ayn Rand was a Russian Jew… by chestergimli
She was a rabid Israeli firster Zionist writing a propaganda treatise that was the opposite pole of Marx, most likely written incase they needed to take that route to revolution, which they didn't. They never take you to a utopia of freedom, prosperity, impossible equality, or anything else they claim. Their goals are never what is stated. Its meant to mobilize dissent.
Both Marx and her writings were potential revolutionary works. Fear the Zionist revolutionary. Look around.
In reply to What's your point? … by anarchitect
Oh Lizzy, please run against Trump in 2020!! you will hand Trump a landslide victory. Here, I'll even write a check for you to run... Oh, you useful idiot! I love you Lizzy!
In reply to Ha by Shitonya Serfs
The Romans used to do that. But they'd have the decency to kill the rich before they took all their belongings. Lets say the .gov seized the assets of a guy worth $100 billion, sold them to the Chinese (you don't want any Americans having this assets-G-d forbid) and then distributed the dollars evenly to every man woman and child. We'd all get a check for $306 which we would all spend the following weekend. The wealth producing assets would be gone and the jobs they supported and we'd have only hangovers and cheap phones and TVs to show for it. THAT is fooking brilliant!
In reply to Ha by Shitonya Serfs
or wait until the usa has no means of producing alum, and steel....see how that works out for ya...along with china now dictating price
In reply to whatever turd pirate by stinkhammer
Suck my american cock you fucking commie.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
FDR's NRA revived from the dead. Hitler's fascism come back to life.
In reply to Suck my american cock you… by AllTimeWhys
Looks like she just shot herself in the foot. What Corp. is gonna give her Fed. bucks for her next campaign.
In reply to Suck my american cock you… by AllTimeWhys
You socialist can go find an island to live on and live out your Utopia that doesn't and won't EVER exist.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Aborted fetus says what?
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Thanks for not bringing me into this fucked up world.
In reply to Aborted fetus says what? by Bill of Rights
Only 40 seconds to read this. What the fuck...you get a 4.0 average in the Evelyn Wood course. And zero for comprehension.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
He thought he was enrolled in a speed reading course but it was really a SPED reading course. But that hasn't slowed him down any.
In reply to Only 40 seconds to read this… by kill switch
Go fuk your boyfriend in the other ear faggot.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
"Our ears are queer, get used to it!"
In reply to Go fuk your boyfriend in the… by Scuba Steve
Elizabeth Warren is as dumb of an illiterate economic fool as we have ever witnessed in this country. Corporations and companies would get out of this country so fast under her plan it would make your head spin.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Yeah, but she does OK for an Injun.
In reply to Elizabeth Warren is as dumb… by Everybodys All…
Fauxcohontas wants to show 2020 voters how woke she is.
Dems must come out of the closet for collectivism because the desire to win is stronger than the desire to adhere to any principles.
In reply to Elizabeth Warren is as dumb… by Everybodys All…
Got a couple of questions for Liz...
Note 1.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.BTMU (MUFG) is Major shareholder of Toyota Tsusho Corp. (TEPCO)
http://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/ir/shareholders/shareholder02.html
Note 2.
Toyota Tsusho Corp. owns 60 percent of Eurus and Tokyo Electric Power Co. the rest.
http://bloomberg.finanza.repubblica.it/Notizie/Article?documentKey=1376-NABP666JIJV801-42A10BR5K7VL2J018LAHIIT4NE
Note 3.
Corporate Profile
MITSUI & CO. (TAIWAN), LTD
Main Trading Banks
Chang Hwa Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, Mizuho Bank, Citibank, Mitsui-Sumitomo Bank Taipei Branch.
http://www.mitsui.com/tw/en/company/profile/index.html
IVPC
History
The Group was founded in 1993 by an idea of Oreste Vigoritowhich is the IVPCSrl on behalf of UPC American company operating in the wind energy sector in California. Oreste Vigoritois beginning Managing Director of the company for which carries out the development and management of Wind Farms realized and being achieved.
The IVPC Ltd is 50% owned by the industrial partner Japanese Eurus Energy (Ex Tomen) who supports the UPC since 1995.Between 1995 and 1996, the UPC is the first Service Companies through which also began dealing with the development, management and maintenance of Wind Farms. In 1996 in Montefalcone (Benevento) comes into operation the first wind farm IVPCSrl, which is also the first in Italy with an initial installed capacity of 7.2 MW.
Between the years 1996 and 2000, the UPC is different project company for the construction of new wind farms in Campania, Sardinia and Sicily. In recent years the Group develops 241MW. In 2005, the Irish Trinergy UPC yields to the assets held in Italy and also sells 50% of the original IVPC Srl with its trademark lawyer Vigorito remains in partnership with Eurus Energy(formerly Tomen), which holds the other 50% .
Trinergy, in turn, in 2007, sells assets previously acquired by UPC to the English group International Power. The lawyer Oreste Vigorito remains of the former Group Managing Director IVPC called before and now Trinergy IP Maestrale, up to November 2008 the date on which resigns.
http://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=http://webdev.lucasweb.it/ivpc/storia.asp&prev=/search%3Fq%3DOreste%2BVigorito%2BInternational%2BPower%26hl%3Den%26biw%3D1920%26bih%3D913
Business
(Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi) BTMU to pay $315 million fine to New York over Iran, Myanmar money-laundering case
AP, Bloomberg
• Nov 19, 2014
Article history
• SHARE
•
NEW YORK/ALBANY NEW YORK – Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has agreed to pay an additional $315 million in penalties and to sanction some employees in order to resolve allegations it misled New York regulators about bank transactions that violated U.S. economic sanctions against several countries, including Iran, Sudan and Myanmar.
The state’s Department of Financial Services said Tuesday that BTMU employees pressured a consultant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to remove warnings to regulators in a report the bank submitted about the extent of illicit conduct.
The move follows a punishment meted out by state authorities in June 2013, according to which BTMU agreed to pay $250 million to the N.Y. Department of Financial Services and have a year of special monitoring over how it handled about 28,000 transactions in U.S. dollars totaling about $100 billion from 2002 to 2007.
Under the settlement agreement announced Tuesday, two former bank compliance employees are banned from business involving any New York-regulated bank.
Department of Financial Services Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky also asked for the dismissal of the bank’s anti-money laundering compliance officer, Tetsuro Anan, who allegedly persuaded PwC to soften its report. Anan has resigned from the bank, according to the Department of Financial Services.
“It is clear that we as a regulatory community must work aggressively to reform the cozy relationship between banks and consultants, which far too often has resulted in shoddy work that sweeps wrongdoing under the rug,” Lawsky said. “We continue to believe that fines — while often necessary — are not sufficient to deter misconduct on Wall Street. We must also work to impose individual accountability, where appropriate and clearly proven, on specific bank employees that engaged in wrongdoing.”
According to department investigators, PricewaterhouseCoopers was pressured to improperly alter a “historical transaction review” report submitted to regulators on wire transfers that the bank performed on behalf of sanctioned countries and entities.
Information deleted from drafts included an English translation of the bank’s instructions about stripping information from wire transfers for “enemy countries” of the U.S. and other references to the activity.
BTMU issued a statement Tuesday confirming the consent agreement, saying it will make the payment and “take actions on persons involved in the matter.” It also said it will move its U.S. sanctions compliance programs to New York and extend, if regarded as necessary by the Department of Financial Services, the third-party assessment of its compliance controls.
“BTMU is committed to conducting business with the highest levels of integrity and regulatory compliance and to continually improving its policies and procedures,” the bank said.
Sept. 18, 2007, 12:50 a.m. EDT
U.S. fines MUFG unit in money-laundering case
Stories You Might Like
• The Best and Worst Dressed of the Golden Globes
• Chrysler Banks Big On New 200
• Ford Introduces an Aluminum Body F-150 Pickup Truck
0 Comments
new
Watchlist Relevance
LEARN MORE
By Chris Oliver, MarketWatch
MUFG's U.S. unit fined in money-laundering case
HONG KONG (MarketWatch) -- A Japanese bank's U.S. subsidiary will pay fines and penalties totaling $31.6 million for violating U.S. laws in connection with the laundering of alleged cocaine-trafficking proceeds by its customers, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Union Bank of California, whose San Francisco-based corporate parent UnionBanCal Corp. is a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group JP:8306 -2.77% MTU -1.07% , agreed to the penalty in a criminal case filed Monday in U.S. District Court in San Diego, federal prosecutors said.
Kyodo News said the development could delay MUFG's plans to launch full-service securities operation in the United States.
Union Bank will pay $21.6 million to the Justice Department and $10 million to the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to a Justice Department press release.
Prosecutors said the fines were imposed for transactions in accounts held by licensed Mexican currency-exchange houses between May 2003 and April 2004. Cocaine-trafficking proceeds were laundered through wire transfers between currency-exchange houses in Spain and Mexico, prosecutors said.
"Banks that knowingly disregard their legal obligations under the Bank Secrecy Act are easily exploited by drug cartels and other criminals," Assistant Attorney General Alice S. Fisher said in a statement.
Shares of MUFG fell 2.9% in afternoon trading in Tokyo Tuesday.
Chris Oliver is MarketWatch's Asia bureau chief, based in Hong Kong.
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-fines-mufg-unit-in-money-laundering-case
Eurus and Caffyn started operations IVPC at the same time in 1996
1995 ????
UPC’s earliest wind farm developments were built in 1995 in Italy.
1996
In 1996, Brian left Cannon when its Italian business was split off and became co-founder and Managing Director of UPC. MrCaffyn moved to Italy and managed the financing and creation and build-out of UPC's Italian business. In 2000, Mr Caffyn and Peter Gish established to develop projects in the US.
http://www.zoominfo.com/p/Brian-Caffyn/272646093
1996
EURUS December 1996 Started operations in Italy (IVPC project, Puglia and Campania)
http://eurus-energy.com/en/about/history.html
2000
Southern CA Edison
New Affiliate Name: Italian Vento Power Corporation 4 S.r.l.
Date this affiliate was created: March 15, 2000
Headquarters: via Circumcallazione 83100 Avellino, Italy. Note: Financial Times ‘Top Executives arrested in Italy Wind Farm Probe’ 11/12/09: “Police also said they were carrying out checks on 12 companies in Italy, including nine with company names that are variations of IP Maestrale and which share the same street name and number as IVPC in Avellino, near Naples”.
http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/e219fa7e-cf2b-11de-8a4b-00144feabdc0.html
Primary Officers (Directors): Marco Ferrando, Clive Warden (EME
representatives)
James Houston, (partners representative)
Brain Caffyn, (partners representative) Note: founded UPC FirstWind.
Oreste Vigorito (partners representative) Note:Vigorito was convicted of wind fraud to obtain public subsidies in Italy during Operation: “Gone With the Wind”.
https://www.sce.com/NR/sc3/tm2/pdf/1452-E.pdf
Financial Times
December 13, 2012 5:27 am
Mitsubishi fined for US sanctions breaches
By Michiyo Nakamoto in Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has agreed to pay a $8.6m fine after admitting to violating US sanctions against transferring funds to accounts held by citizens of Myanmar, Sudan, Iran and Cuba.
Japan’s biggest banking group is the latest financial institution to settle with US authorities over alleged breaches of sanctions HSBC this week paid a record $1.92bn fine for alleged money laundering while Standard Chartered paid $667m to settle charges that it violated US sanctions.
MUFG said its violations came to light after it conducted an internal investigation and found 97 cases between 2006 and 2007, totalling $5.9m, in which the bank had transferred dollars from Japan to accounts in a third country held by citizens from the four countries then facing US sanctions.
More than 80 per cent of the transactions involved accounts held by Sudan and Myanmar nationals, MUFG said. Employees at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, the main bank in the MUFG group, had deleted or omitted information that would have prevented the transfers going through, it said.
In a statement, the bank said it had “fully reviewed its operations management framework and OFAC [Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control] acknowledged that BTMU has undertaken significant remediation efforts”.
http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/871f9226-44dc-11e2-932a-00144feabdc0.html
1993
The Group was founded in 1993 by an idea of Oreste Vigoritowhich is the IVPCSrl on behalf of UPC American companyoperating in the wind energy sector in California. OresteVigorito is beginning Managing Director of the company for which carries out the development and http://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=it&u=http://webdev.lucasweb.it/ivpc/storia.asp&prev=/search%3Fq%3DOreste%2BVigorito%2BInternational%2BPower%26hl%3Den%26biw%3D1920%26bih%3D913
1995
UPC’s earliest wind farm developments were built in 1995 in Italy.
1996
In 1996, Brian left Cannon when its Italian business was split off and became co-founder and Managing Director of UPC. MrCaffyn moved to Italy and managed the financing and creation and build-out of UPC's Italian business. In 2000, Mr Caffyn and Peter Gish established to develop projects in the US.
http://www.zoominfo.com/p/Brian-Caffyn/272646093
1996
EURUS December 1996 Started operations in Italy (IVPC project, Puglia and Campania)
http://eurus-energy.com/en/about/history.html
1996
NOTE THIS DATE--2014.08.15 - Participation in Two Wind Generation Businesses in Italy
Eurus Energy Group has recently gained a stake in two wind power generation business in Calabria, Italy, owned by Maluni,an Italian wind energy company.
The two projects, IVPC Power 4 and IVPC Power 9, have a total generation capacity of 31.15 MW and started operating in 2008 and 2009 respectively. Both projects are located approximately 10 km away from the Ionian Sea; at 150 - 400 m above sea level these sites provide favourable wind conditions.
By participating in these projects our total generation capacity in Italy has now reached 200.35 MW.
Our partner, Maluni, is a developer with a great deal of experience in developing more than 1,000 MW of wind farms in Italy. Maluni and Eurus Energy Group have been jointly operating IVPC wind projects in Campania and Puglia since 1996.
The Italian Government has set a target to source 17% of all energy consumption from renewable energy, within which wind power is expected to account for 12,600 MW.
Supported by such a favourable business environment Eurus Energy Group is aiming to further expand its wind business in Italy.
【 Overview of the projects 】
・Project Company: IVPC Power 4 Srl
Capacity: 12,750kW (Vestas 850 kW x 15 units)
・Project Company: IVPC Power 9 Srl
Capacity: 18,400kW (Vestas 850 kW x 4 units, Vestas 3,000kW x 5 units)
・Location: Calabria Region, Italy
・Capital Structure: Eurus Energy Group 50%
Maluni 50%
・Power purchaser: GSE S.p.A
Copyright Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation 2011
http://eurus-energy.com/en/project/
MALUNI SRL
Oreste VigoritoAdministrator
http://www.companybooknetworking.com/maluni-srl
Eurus Energy Joins Maluni in Two Wind Power Projects in Italy
Chisaki Watanabe Friday, August 15, 2014 1:24:48 AM
Aug. 15 (Bloomberg) -- Eurus Energy Holdings Corp., a Japanese clean energy developer, has invested in two Italian wind projects owned by Maluni Srl.
The Tokyo-based company now owns a 50 percent stake in each of the stations in Calabria, Eurus said in a statement today. No financial terms were disclosed.
The plants, which began operating in 2008 and 2009, have a combined capacity of 31 megawatts.
The investment brings Eurus’ total wind power capacity in Italy to 200 megawatts, according to the company.
Toyota Tsusho Corp. owns 60 percent of Eurus and Tokyo Electric Power Co. the rest.
http://bloomberg.finanza.repubblica.it/Notizie/Article?documentKey=1376-NABP666JIJV801-42A10BR5K7VL2J018LAHIIT4NE
http://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/ir/shareholders/shareholder02.html
Major shareholders of Toyota Tsusho Corp.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
8,098
1998
The principals of UPC have one of the most impressive track records in the industry financing utility scale wind projects. Starting in 1998 with a 169.2 MW project financing in Italy,
http://upcnarenewables.com/who-is-upc/history-of-upc-renewables/
Bank of Tokyo Violated International Sanctions in 28,000 ...
www.lexisnexis.com/legalnewsroom/...fraud.../bank-of-tokyo...
LexisNexis
Jun 20, 2013 - Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ, Ltd(“BTMU”) has agreed to pay $250 million to ... Biloxi Breach: Attorney Pleads Guilty to Trust Account Fraud · 'Largest ... from money laundering, terrorism, and other dangerous misdeeds. ... in the New York branch and the implementation of appropriate corrective measures.
Compliance Officer - Bank Of Tokyo Mitsubishi Ufj - LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/.../compliance-officer-at-bank-of-tokyo...
Here are the top 25 Compliance Officer profiles at Bank OfTokyo Mitsubishi Ufj on LinkedIn. ... location: Greater New York City Area; industry: Banking ... Compliance Officer at The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd ... FINRA, SOX and Anti-Money Laundering regulations, including Bank Secrecy Act, OFAC requirements.
Press Release - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Orders ...
partners.niceactimize.com/index.aspx?page=news139
NEW YORK – April 14, 2008 – Actimize, a leading provider of transactional risk management ... The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. required a solution capable of monitoring transactions from branches and subsidiaries, yet... of software solutions for anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance and fraud prevention.
[PDF]2014 Year-End Review of U.S. BSA/AML and Sanctions ...
https://www.sullcrom.com/.../SC_Publication_2014_Year_End_Review_...
Jan 29, 2015 - New York Washington, D.C. Los Angeles Palo Alto London Paris ... financial institutions with respect to U.S. Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (“BSA/AML”) and U.S. ...... The regulators of BNP Paribas' New York branch, the Federal ... Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ (“BTMU”), are evidence of a trend ...
Lessons Learned - Sanctions Wiki
www.sanctionswiki.org/Lessons_Learned
Jun 5, 2014 - December 12, 2012 - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Settles Potential ... value of approximately $5,898,943, through BTMU's New York branch or ... “HSBC's blatant failure to implement proper anti-money launderingcontrols ...... Mr. Chi-Kwan Hwa was sentenced for wire fraudto four months in prison ...
August | 2014 | Comsure
www.comsuregroup.com/2014/08/
The department oversees New York banks and New York branches of foreign banks. The agency said Deloitte also violated New York banking law giving ... and money-launderingcontrols for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd., New York's ... Mr. Namli was involved in fraud on an international scale and money laundering.
https://www.google.com/search?q=the+bank+of+tokyo-mitsubishi+ufj+ltd.+new+york+branch&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8#q=the+bank+of+tokyo-mitsubishi+ufj+ltd.+new+york+branch+fraud+money+laundering&start=10
Tokyo Electric Power Company - Wikipedia, the free ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokyo_Electric_Power_Company
Wikipedia
In 2007, TEPCO was forced to shut the Kashiwazaki-KariwaNuclear Power .... the company would take all the countermeasures necessary to prevent fraud and ...
It's Time for Japan to Punish Tepco - Bloomberg View
www.bloombergview.com/articles/.../it-s-time-for-japan-to-punish-tepco
Mar 10, 2015 - 24, Tokyo Electric Power Co., which is responsible for the site, ... Executives of the optics manufacturer Olympus were arrested over a 2011 fraud scandal. .... And selling TEPCO's assets off will make money for compensation, ...
3 ex-TEPCO execs to face criminal charges in nuclear crisis
bigstory.ap.org/.../3-former-tepco-execs-face-criminal-c...
Associated Press
Jul 31, 2015 - They said the TEPCO executives failed to fulfill their obligation to prevent a ... FILE - In this March 30, 2011 file photo, Tokyo Electric Power Co.
Organised Crime in Europe: The Threat of Cybercrime : ...
https://books.google.com/books?isbn=9287156824
2005 - Law
PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA Save the Children Tokyo Electric Power Tokyo ... Risk Management Solutions Anti-Money Laundering Services Milan Mr Mats ... Tokyo Electric Power Company Tokyo Company Mr Atsushi Koya Corporate ...
Articles: The Fall of the House of TEPCO - American Thinker
www.americanthinker.com/.../the_fall_of_the_house_...
American Thinker
Mar 22, 2011 - Simply put, TEPCO lost huge piles of money, and to recover, cut staff ... on February 28, Japan's largest power utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co, ...
TEPCO, govt set up panel to study contaminated water ...
www.japantoday.com/.../tepco-govt-set-up-panel-to-study-c...
Japan Today
Apr 28, 2013 - TEPCO is continuing to build more storage tanks, but IAEA team warned that at the .... and assistance to support the recovery efforts of Tokyo Electric Power Co. .... Sounds more like a money laundering operation to me. 0.
Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. | Economist - World News ...
www.economist.com/topics/tokyo-electric-power-co-inc
The Economist
The decision of Japan's government to inject $12.5 billion into Tokyo Electric Power is a nationalisation of epic proportions18. Power politics. Japan's electricity ...
Tokyo Electric executives to be charged over Fukushima ...
www.reuters.com/.../us-japan-nuclear-prosecution-idUSKCN0Q5...
Reuters
Jul 31, 2015 - Logos of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, are seen on company ...
indictment - The Japan Times
www.japantimes.co.jp/tag/indictment-2/
The Japan Times
Three former top executives at Tokyo Electric Power Co. are set to be hauled ... A second French suspect was charged Friday with theft and money-laundering in ...
• In 2000 team members worked on a mandate for arranging and underwriting of the financing of US$400m IVPC4, a 283 MW wind power project in southern Italy and Sardinia. The sponsors were UPC Group and Edison Mission Energy.
• In 1998 team members worked on a mandate for arranging and underwriting the financing of US$190m IVPC1, a 169 MW wind power project in southern Italy. Shareholders were UPC Group and Tomen Corporation (now Eurus Energy).
2000
a subsidiary completed what then was one of the world's largest wind plants, a 170 megawatt plant near Naples, Italy, that cost $260 million. It then put together a $325 million syndicate for more windmills in Italy.
http://www.bizjournals.com/boston/stories/2005/04/18/story8.html?full=true
[Caffyn] He founded UPC Group in Europe several years ago, and in 2000
UPC INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP CV II
SHAREHOLDER INTEREST PURCHASE AGREEMENT
THIS SHAREHOLDER INTEREST PURCHASE AGREEMENT ("Agreement") dated 3 March 2000, by and between:
MEC International B.V., a limited liability company organized under the laws of The Netherlands ("MECI"); and
UPC INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP CV II, a limited partnership established under the laws of the Netherlands Antilles ("UPC").
MECI and UPC are hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Parties" and each of
them as a "Party".
RECITALS:
A. Through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary I.V.P.C. 4 S.r.l. (ITALIAN VENTO POWER CORPORATION) ("IVPC4") UPC holds or will hold the rights to several wind energy projects totalling an aggregate of 283.1 MW in various locations in the south of Italy and Sardinia.
B. Fifty percent of the quotaholderinterest in IVPC4 is held by each of IVPC Energy 5 B.V. ("IEBV5") and IVPC Energy 4 B.V. ("IEBV4"), 100% of the
shareholder interests in each of which are held by UPC.
http://www.secinfo.com/dV179.514k.9.htm#1stPage
2001
UPC moved its office from Yarmouth on Cape Cod to Newton in 2001
http://altravocedelsannio.webnode.it/news/la-speculazione-delleolico-e-palazzinari-dellenergia-perche-il-gioco-delleolico-non-vale-la-candela/
Peter has served on the Board of Directors of First Wind (formerly UPC Wind Partners) since 2006.
http://thirenewableenergy.com/leadership/management-team/
Peter Gish states he co-founded First Wind in 2001.
2006
UPC Wind Management Partners
Acquisition of UPC Wind Partners LLC, a wind energy development company,
by D. E. Shaw and Madison Dearborn Partners. $107,600,000
https://www.google.com/search?q=UPC+INTERNATIONAL+PARTNERSHIP+CV+II&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8#q=UPC+INTERNATIONAL+PARTNERSHIP+CV+II&start=50
First Wind
05/01/2008
Boston, MA—May 1, 2008—UPC Wind, an independent North American wind power company, today announced that it is changing its name to First Wind.
http://www.firstwind.com/aboutFirstWind/news.cfm?ID=0222c1ec-aca0-47ce-93f9-f59032009184
Sources-
UPC’s earliest wind farm developments were built in 1995 in Italy. At the time UPC sold IVPC, its Italian wind business, in 2005, it had built approximately 650MW of capacity representing over 50% of the total installed Italian wind capacity. UPC developed, financed, constructed, owned and operated all aspects of this business, selling 50% of the equity of its first two project companies to Tomen and Edison Mission Energy respectively, and was instrumental in Vestas setting up a new turbine manufacturing facility in Taranto, Italy.
UPC entered the North American market in 2002 as UPC Wind which has now changed its name to First Wind. Since then the Company has built a backlog of approximately 3,600 MW of high return wind projects. In early 2006, UPC closed on a large equity financing with D.E. Shaw & Co and Madison Dearborn Partners and began aggressively building out its high-return backlog. Currently, the Company focus on developing wind farms in the northeastern and western regions of the U.S and in Hawaii, and are already producing 274 MW of energy through three operating wind farms.
UPC Renewables has established a global business network and currently has offices in seven countries, including the Netherlands, UK, Poland, USA, China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.
http://www.upcrenewables.com/about.php
Contact Us
Wind Projects – USA
Note that (“THI”) IS PETER GISH
THI was a co-founder of First Wind (f/k/a UPC Wind Partners, LLC), one of the largest and most successful wind and solar development companies in the United States. The Principal of THI originally managed the First Wind development portfolio and was instrumental in the financing of many of its initial projects as well as the acquisition of a controlling interest by DE Shaw and Madison Dearborn Partners in 2006. THI continues to hold a meaningful interest in First Wind and its Principal continues to be a Board Member. More information on First Wind can be found at www.firstwind.com.
http://thirenewableenergy.com/wind-projects/wind-projects-north-america/
Peter Gish has served on the Board of Directors of First Wind (formerly UPC Wind Partners) since 2006. Mr. Gish is currently a Partner, Co-Founder and Board Member of UPC Renewables, a company dedicated to developing wind and solar projects in Europe and Asia and is Managing Director of UPC North Africa Wind Partners. In December 2010, Mr. Gish was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Apparent, Inc, a California based solar energy company with several patents for an innovative power extraction technology. Mr. Gish previously served as Corporate and Project Counsel and eventually Managing Director for UPC International Partnership CV II in Europe from 1997, completing several of the largest wind project financings globally prior to co-founding First Wind in 2001. Mr. Gish has extensive experience in the acquisition, development, financing and operation of wind parks in North America, North Africa and Europe and has published several articles on wind power financing. He has given testimony before the House Judicial Committee, Subcommittee on Commercial and Administrative Law, and has assisted in the development of state legislation in support of renewable energy. He is a member of the Massachusetts and Connecticut Bars and serves on the Steering Committee of the National Wind Coordinating Committee. Mr. Gish has been a lecturer in finance and public policy at the University of Massachusetts, Graduate School of Management. He has a Bachelors Degree in Religion (Magna Cum Laude/Phi Beta Kappa) from Dartmouth College, Juris Doctor Degree (Cum Laude) from Boston College Law School, and a Masters Degree in Jurisprudence (Honors) from Oxford University.
http://www.arabbankers.org/shared/custompage/custompage.jsp?_event=view&_id=445505_U127360__162862
In reply to Fauxcohontas wants to show… by chrsn
Next time please provide a little more detail and history.
;)
In reply to Got a couple of questions… by Lumberjack
VvV
In reply to Next time please provide a… by kill switch
That was was the tasting before the hors d'oeuvres!
The rest of the course’s will be ‘served’ shortly.
In reply to Next time please provide a… by kill switch
Also, who arranged this photo engagement?
https://www.mlive.com/sports/2018/07/twins_tom_and_brady_meet_the_p.html
Caffyn is mentioned numerous times above...
Oh, and Liz, I really look forward to you comment’s about Caffyn’s “Quaretback”
https://www.necn.com/news/business/TWIB_-Paul-Gaynor_-CEO-of-First-Wind_NECN-239549491.html
In reply to Got a couple of questions… by Lumberjack
tldr
In reply to Got a couple of questions… by Lumberjack
If you think I'm a disgrace, I'll totally own it.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Are not.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Black circle avatar ? Looks like Obozo's hairy asshole.
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Why? Because we believe in free enterprise?
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Is your Avatar the front hole or the back hole?
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Tissue? Tampon?
In reply to u trump people are a… by martygraw
Oh you mean Communism.
Why not just make better anti-trust laws and break up big corporations instead of inheriting them and their debts.
Monarchist Prussian Ultraconservative Bismarck
Instituted state socialism starting in 1883 - Staatssozialismus.
America is anti-modern and backwards.
In reply to Oh you mean Fascism by Brazen Heist II
Post WWII Japan's planned economy almost crushed the USA. And it would have, if they did not switch to the "invisible hand of free markets" that crashed Japan instead.
Economic Miracle of Japan - Full Documentary
In reply to Bismarck the Prussian… by Prehuman Insight
They valued local companies as well. This type of labor valuing and national economics is the future.
In reply to Post WWII Japan's planned… by Unknown User
i thought it was fascism?
In reply to Oh you mean Fascism by Brazen Heist II
Fascism is when business works in tandem with government, not when government takes over private enterprise.
Corporate fascism is the current state of things.
This would be state capitalism, a variation of socialism.
In reply to i thought it was fascism? by martygraw
It's called communism when the state owns the means of production.
The way foward is decentralization of power. Giving the State the all the power would be a (couple/thousand) step back. Been there, done that. But sure, this time would work...
In reply to Fascism is when business… by Brazen Heist II
True....its Communism.
And yes, decentralization is the way forward. Surprise surprise why elites propose more centralization.
In reply to It's called communism when… by Kartolas
Decentralization of power in every facet of society ...
We had mainframes and then distributed processing(Server/Client) was the answer to boost production of computing power. The bankers realized they fukked up, brought every thing back to banker "Central" again thru Cloud control and subscription based license fees.
In reply to It's called communism when… by Kartolas
Thanks Brazen.
Fascists also partner with the Church.
In reply to Fascism is when business… by Brazen Heist II
I thought ha ha ha ha, sure ok
In reply to i thought it was fascism? by martygraw
Is your Avatar the front hole or the back hole?
In reply to i thought it was fascism? by martygraw
Well if we end the parties every night for the DC Royalty, end the Money in politics, end the gift giving... completely end sweet heart deals and special rates on Home Remodeling and Home Mortgages... then Elected Leaders can focus on corruption and steering the ship. I seldom hear Radio Hosts talk about the problems with Capitalism, about how we keep fraud from happening, about how you keep free markets free without going neoliberalism,... how to help lower costs for education, housing and medical care,... how to recognize full time jobs are national resources and training grounds for our educated and our youth... Planned Inflation and debasement of the currency is a bust with $250 Trillion in Global Debt at this point... most in the USA. US Constitution provides a structure for Nationalism... not globalism... Corporations have to make a choice and start being more patriotic. Capitalist Private Spy agencies are growing exponentially... Tech Industry must be tamed and limited in the rape of people and taking money from Military/govt. Tech & Private Spy agencies must recognize that US Citizens are protected by the US Constitution.
In reply to Oh you mean Fascism by Brazen Heist II
Why not just go with the current semi-socialist status quo, supported by Warren, all other Dems and most (if not all) Republicans, whereby dual-high-earner crony parents—“the talent”—are paid an absolute ton for the productivity of taking nine, two-week, family-friendly vacations per year, in addition to PTO & preggie leave, while retaining frequently absentee mom-gang “culture-fit” underlings who often do not meet the quotas. Crony-parent managers, in turn, frequently churn the few hardworking “non culture fits” who help to pump up the manager’s numbers by actually coming to work every day, staying all day and meeting the quotas every month.
Regardless of quota meeting, the pay of most US workers is determined by the following:
In reply to Oh you mean Fascism by Brazen Heist II