Buchanan Asks "Are The Interventionists Now Leaderless?"

“McCain’s Death Leaves Void” ran The Wall Street Journal headline over a front-page story that began:
“The death of John McCain will leave Congress without perhaps its loudest voice in support of the robust internationalism that has defined the country’s security relations since World War II.”
Certainly, the passing of the senator whose life story will dominate the news until he is buried at his alma mater, the Naval Academy, on Sunday, leaves America’s interventionists without their greatest champion.
No one around has the prestige or media following of McCain.
And the cause he championed, compulsive intervention in foreign quarrels to face down dictators and bring democrats to power, appears to be a cause whose time has passed.
When 9/11 occurred, America was united in crushing the al-Qaida terrorists who perpetrated the atrocities. John McCain then backed President Bush’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003, which had no role in the attacks.
During Barack Obama’s presidency, he slipped into northern Syria to cheer rebels who had arisen to overthrow President Bashar Assad, an insurgency that led to a seven-year civil war and one of the great humanitarian disasters of our time.
McCain supported the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe and the Baltic, right up to Russia’s border.
When Georgia invaded South Ossetia in 2008, and was expelled by the Russian army, McCain roared, “We are all Georgians now!”
He urged intervention. But Bush, his approval rating scraping bottom, had had enough of the neocon crusades for democracy.
McCain’s contempt for Vladimir Putin was unconstrained. When crowds gathered in Maidan Square in Kiev to overthrow an elected pro-Russian president, McCain was there, cheering them on.
He supported sending arms to the Ukrainian army to fight pro-Russian rebels in the Donbass. He backed U.S. support for Saudi intervention in Yemen. And this war, too, proved to be a humanitarian disaster.
John McCain was a war hawk, and proud of it. But by 2006, the wars he had championed had cost the Republican Party both houses of Congress.
In 2008, when he was on the ballot, those wars helped cost him the presidency.
By 2016, the Republican majority would turn its back on McCain and his protege, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and nominate Donald Trump, who said he would seek to get along with Russia and extricate America from the wars into which McCain had helped plunge the country.
Yet, while interventionism now has no great champion and has proven unable to rally an American majority, it retains a residual momentum. This compulsion is pushing us to continue backing the Saudi war in Yemen and to seek regime change in Iran.
Yet if either of these enterprises holds any prospect of bringing about a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East, no one has made the case.
While the foreign policy that won the Cold War, containment, was articulated by George Kennan and pursued by presidents from Truman to Bush I, no grand strategy for the post-Cold War era has ever been embraced by a majority of Americans.
Bush I’s “New World Order” was rejected by Ross Perot’s economic patriots and Bill Clinton’s baby boomers who wanted to spend America’s peace dividend from our Cold War victory on America’s homefront.
As for the Bush II crusades for democracy “to end tyranny in our world,” the fruits of that Wilsonian idealism turned into ashes in our mouths.
But if the foreign policy agendas of Bush I and Bush II, along with McCain’s interventionism, have been tried and found wanting, what is America’s grand strategy?
What are the great goals of U.S. foreign policy? What are the vital interests for which all, or almost all Americans, believe we should fight?
“Take away this pudding; it has no theme,” said Churchill. Britain has lost an empire, but not yet found a role, was the crushing comment of Dean Acheson in 1962.
Both statements appear to apply to U.S. foreign policy in 2018.
We are bombing and fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen, partly John McCain’s legacy. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has sent a virtual ultimatum to Iran. We have told North Korea, a nuclear power with the world’s fourth-largest army, either to denuclearize or the U.S. may use its military might to get the job done.
We are challenging Beijing in its claimed territorial waters of the South China Sea. From South Korea to Estonia, we are committed by solemn treaty to go to war if any one of dozens of nations is attacked.
Now one hears talk of an “Arab NATO” to confront the ayatollah’s Iran and its Shiite allies. Lest we forget, ISIS and al-Qaida are Sunni.
With all these war guarantees, the odds are excellent that one day we are going to be dragged in yet another war that the American people will sour upon soon after it begins.
Where is the American Kennan of the new century?
Lispin' Lindsey?
mm
In reply to Lispin' Lindsey? by NuYawkFrankie
Please, no more interventions!
Enough death and destruction for the corporate elites profits.
In reply to mm by Mr-Hanky
American Imperial Hubris
America won the war against psychiatry long ago.
In reply to Please, no more… by BennyBoy
That's my hope... now that the chief warmonger is dead, can the rest of the neocons be neutered? Or will they find a new leader before we get the rest of them?
Quick, while they're wounded!
Kill the beast!
In reply to American Imperial Hubris by Prehuman Insight
McCain's replacement will certainly be Romney.
Let us pray that the Governor of Arizona appoints a real conservative to replace McCain and not another RINO.
In reply to That's by toady
Not a chance... Mitt the Shit is not a resident of AZ... and we despise him here.
BTW: Good info on Yellowstain Mccain:
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/mccain-and-the-pow-cov…
In reply to x by macholatte
The interventionists still have their leader... Bibi Netanyahu. I respect Pat Buchanan but he has lost his teeth on these issues. Not one mention of Israel and their influence over our government and foreign policy in this column.
In reply to That's by toady
$21,000,000,000,000 TICK TOCK \| XII
In reply to Please, no more… by BennyBoy
Clearly he's right here...
https://i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/022/737/Untitled-1.jpg
In reply to Lispin' Lindsey? by NuYawkFrankie
Lindsay Graham when he’s not getting his hair done.
Or his bikini wax.
Won't take long for The Syndicate to tap their new boy, whomever it may be...
In reply to Lindsay Graham when he’s not… by Magnum
In reply to Or his bikini wax. Won't… by Ignatius
Over on the democraticundergound site they are lamenting that Lindsey has "flipped" and isn't talking nice about rancid dead mccain.
I wonder if the red team bosses are letting it sink in that the vast majority of their base hated mccain's guts and are being very vocal about it. There doesn't seem to be any grey area at all and his death was one of the biggest bright spots they've had in quite a while.
In reply to Lindsay Graham when he’s not… by Magnum
You cut off the head, three grow back.
If so there needs to be a different strategy: cut their balls off
In reply to You cut off the head, three… by Patient apocalypse
Would that be the terrorist organization known as ISIS?
Pat Buchanan I could not read an article that states that al queda took down the towers on 911. I guess Pat you really are a tired old dinosaur with nothing to say.
In reply to During Barack Obama’s… by Divine Intervention
Idiot "911 Truthers" littering this thread too?
Yes, you stupid motherfucker, Al Qaeda executed the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on 911. Not a false flag. Not a controlled demolition. Not a cruise missile. You stupid, stupid, conspiracy-theory-addicted motherfucker.
In reply to Pat Buchanan I could not… by apocalypticbrother
And you sir are a brain dead lefty without a single coherent thought in your head. You are a fool and a useful idiot.
In reply to Idiot "911 Truthers"… by thatthingcanfly
Buchanan, a Neoconservative Zionist himself, can never utter the word "Israel" to 9/11. He bit his lip or was never allowed to know this. Threatened, perhaps, thus must keep the debunked narrative some uppity sand niggers without a cause committed 9/11.
In reply to Pat Buchanan I could not… by apocalypticbrother
perhaps the rest of the world is tired of America's military "spreading democracy and freedom"?
LMFAO!!! The MIC wants more of our blood and treasure!
same as it ever was!
Perzactly.
War is a racket.
When I see smart insiders, like buk-anon, being so obtuse it becomes apparent who they serve.
In reply to perhaps the rest of the… by LawsofPhysics
"And the cause he championed, compulsive intervention in foreign quarrels to face down dictators and bring democrats to power, appears to be a cause whose time has passed."
Wow. That's some spin. "face down dictators"? "bring democrats to power"? I see that I have been mistaken about ISIS and The House of Saud.
Did you read the article?
In reply to "And the cause he championed… by gmak
And Where’s Harry Reid ????
Buchanan Asks "Are The Interventionists Now Leaderless?"
We can only hope...but I honestly doubt it.
Must be full of warmongers at his funeral party
The Democrats are the new warmongers now.
In reply to Must be full of warmongers… by Negative Interest
John Bolton will take over and aggressively push Israels agenda in MENA.....
the world can do without these war mongers....just look at what is happening now in Europe as they dedollarize and kick Soros out with his disrupting NGOs....US is heading to 3rd world status on debt.
Bye asshole.
Naw. They've got a slick, new shell game going. They don't need a John McCain anymore. You gotta keep up, folks. It is not the same ol' same 'ol.
McCain was just exposed by Judicial Watch FOIA request as one of the 7 senators who pushed the IRS/Lois Lerner to target tea party organizations. McCain wanted to censure this threat to the Neocon hegemony of the corporatist congress. Now watching all the Lame Stream Media laud this statesment comparing the hawk to the lion of the Senate, cheatin' Ted Kennedy who died of the same cancer... ad nauseum... excuses me.... I feel sick....
RIP, RINO.
+100
In reply to McCain was just exposed by… by otschelnik
McStain is dead but his tumor lives on and will be elected to the Senate by the retards in Arizona. Go long on Raytheon, Lockheed-Martin, and General Dynamics.
If his tumor is still alive I'll be happy to buy it a drink any time.
In reply to McStain is dead but his… by Boogity
Hell, the tumor deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.
In reply to If his tumor is still alive… by Clogheen
What a bunch of bullshit written by a fucking piece of shit globalist.
"When 9/11 occurred, America was united in crushing the al-Qaida terrorists who perpetrated the atrocities."
Pat, retain your integrity or else just give up being a commentator.
Pat is one of a small few journalists who have any integrity at all. What the hell are you talking about?
In reply to "When 9/11 occurred, America… by Clogheen
I'm talking about the fantasy that 17 goat fuckers commandeered high tech planes and guided them into the WTC.
In reply to Pat is one of a small few… by thatthingcanfly
Great, another brain-dead "911 Truther" who thinks it was some inside job because Alex Jones told him so. Where do you stupid people come from?
In reply to I'm talking about the… by Clogheen
Please, DC, and wherever you find The Council on Foreign Relations offices, are full of warmongers. McCain took orders and barked them to "underlings" while making sure defense contractors got paid. I don't consider this leadership.
Busy Body Do-Gooders infest our nation. I’m sure they’ll find a quick replacement.
Tom cotton
Na they got Twinky Cortez.
Sorry Pat, you lost me at... "When 9/11 occurred, America was united in crushing the al-Qaida terrorists who perpetrated the atrocities."
If you never believed McCain wasn't a globalist neocon warmongering piece of shit, here's a list of his pallbearers.
All Democrats but one I believe.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6104195/McCains-pallbearers-inc…
"loudest voice in support of the robust internationalism that has defined the country’s security relations since World War II.”
Robust internationalism is translated into, "Bomb everyone that pisses us off"
Pathetic, glad the man died.