China Hacked Clinton's Private Email Server: Daily Caller

A Chinese-owned firm with operations in Washington D.C. hacked Hillary Clinton's private server "throughout her term as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails," reports the Daily Caller's Richard Pollock.
The Chinese firm obtained Clinton’s emails in real time as she sent and received communications and documents through her personal server, according to the sources, who said the hacking was conducted as part of an intelligence operation.
The Chinese wrote code that was embedded in the server, which was kept in Clinton’s residence in upstate New York. The code generated an instant “courtesy copy” for nearly all of her emails and forwarded them to the Chinese company, according to the sources. -Daily Caller
During a July 12 House Committee on the Judiciary hearing, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) disclosed that the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found that virtually all of Clinton's emails from her homebrew server were funneled to a "foreign entity." Gohmert did not reveal the entity's identity - however he said it wasn't Russia.
A government staff official briefed on the ICIG's findings told the Daily Caller that the Chinese firm which hacked Clinton's emails operates in Washington's northern Virginia suburbs, and that it was not a technology firm - but a "front group" for the Chinese government.
Warnings ignored
Two ICIG officials, investigator Frank Ruckner and attorney Janette McMillan, repeatedly warned FBI officials of the Chinese intrusion during several meetings, according to the Daily Caller, citing a "former intelligence officer with expertise in cybersecurity issues who was briefed on the matter."
Among the FBI officials warned was Peter Strzok - who was fired earlier this month from the agency over anti-Trump text messages he sent while spearheading an investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign. Strzok did not act on the ICIG's warning according to Gohmert - who added that Strzok and three other top FBI officials knew about an "anomaly" on Clinton's server.
In other words; Strzok, while investigating Clinton's email server, completely ignored the fact that most of Clinton's emails were sent to a foreign entity - while IG Horowitz simply didn't want to know about it.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found an “anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list,” Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said during a hearing with FBI official Peter Strzok. -Daily Caller
Gohmert: “It was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia.”
Strzok admitted to meeting with Ruckner but said he couldn't remember the "specific" content of their discussion.
“The forensic examination was done by the ICIG and they can document that,” Gohmert said, “but you were given that information and you did nothing with it.”
Meanwhile, four separate attempts were also made to notify DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to brief him on the massive security breach, however Horowitz "never returned the call."
Internal Pushback
In November of 2017, IG McCullough - an Obama appointee - revealed to Fox News that he received pushback when he tried to tell former DNI James Clapper about the foreign entity which had Clinton's emails and other anomalies.
Instead of being embraced for trying to expose an illegal act, seven senators including Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca) wrote a letter accusing him of politicizing the issue.
"It's absolutely irrelevant whether something is marked classified, it is the character of the information," he said.
McCullough said that from that point forward, he received only criticism and an "adversarial posture" from Congress when he tried to rectify the situation.
"I expected to be embraced and protected," he said, adding that a Hill staffer "chided" him for failing to consider the "political consequences" of the information he was blowing the whistle on. -Fox News
Obama was one of 13 individuals who sent AT LEAST 100 emails to Hillary
Comments
But muh russians
Q: distractions over distractions. heads need to be rolling! literally.
In reply to But muh russians by swissthinker
Hangherhigh
In reply to Q: distractions over… by Linus2011
Lock 'er up!
In reply to Hangherhigh by Doña K
Everyone and their momma has had their way with Clintons server.
In reply to Lock 'er up! by QueeroHedge
The State Dept, FBI, DOJ and the CIA play for the other team, and I don't mean Russia... No wonder they are doing everything they can do to avoid being exposed...
In reply to Everyone by GoFuqYourself
Zhedge dropping Q's promised leaks at 5am GREAT!
https://saraacarter.com/whistleblower-exposes-key-player-in-fbi-russia-probe-it-was-all-a-set-up/📁
>>BIG PUZZLE PIECE
Who is systematically arranging the leaks to select individuals?
Why is this important [to drop] prior to BO testimony?
Q
In reply to The State Dept, FBI, DOJ and… by Keyser
Maybe a slow striptease leading up to November is not a fantasy.
Can there be any doubt Hillary knew this was happening and was getting paid for it?
In reply to Zhedge dropping Q's promised… by TahoeBilly2012
It's Russia or China or ET or Sasquatch...nobody cares. Please locked her up already!!! Finding out who hacked the servers could come later. This circus is getting tiring.
In reply to Maybe a slow striptease… by Pernicious Gol…
Hey! At least they're now openly admitting what we've known all along.
Its the...WHY...you don't bypass security protocols ALREADY in place when posing as...errr, working as, the Secretary of State while being touted as THE smartest woman in the world ;-)
In reply to It's Russia or China or ET… by beemasters
Pfffftt! Emails again? Zat all ya got? Giant red herring, just when it looks like the orange whale is wounded and about to be brought alongside the whaling ship for dismemberment.
In reply to Hey! They're openly… by nmewn
Well, the red Chinese thought it was a kind of a big deal and Hillary thought it was kind of a big deal as well, taking the time to BleachBit it, then blowtorch and hammer all the devices that ever connected to it into little tiny pieces.
Why...it's almost like she were trying to HIDE "something" while obstructing justice...id'n it? ;-)
In reply to ilhj by Take-a-Dump
So letting them in and giving away secrets is a hack?
In reply to Well, the red Chinese… by nmewn
yep planned
In reply to So letting them in and… by JRobby
To quote Cankles herseff',
"At this point, what difference does it make?"
Can we now convict her ass and send her to jail?
In reply to yep planned by MarshalJimDuncan
The most important question for this thread (as with many more threads we've had here so far) is: If you know Hillary is guilty and I know Hillary is guilty, why hasn't the Tangerine Traitor arrested her yet? Or maybe it should be: Why doesn't the most powerful man on the planet (if you believe what the media says) arrest a clear felon?
In reply to To quote Cankles herseff', … by Theosebes Goodfellow
Hello, they ignored the "anomaly" because they were in on it. You know like Traitors.
In reply to The most important question… by Uchtdorf
Read about this a couple of weeks ago on Sic Semper Tyrannis.
In reply to Hello, they ignored the … by JimmyJones
More US intel cover for the Seth Rich murderers.
In reply to Read about this a couple of… by The Blank Stare
See that's the wonderful thing about our Republic - everyone in office is an asshole, not just to their constituents but to each other as well. When it becomes too expensive to continue defending HRC, she'll be thrown under the investigative bus and then wake up dead one morning from whatever the fuck she's supposedly suffering from, be given a state funeral, Trump will win re-election since the PTB will realize they can suffer him for one more term, and the beat goes on....
In reply to More US intel cover for the… by Weirdly
Just as the last vote of mccain, not to benefit the "people" he was supposed to serve, they do call these assholes public servants, but to get back at Trump.
Was talking to someone yesterday and he said he could not wait to see Trump taken down, wonder how he will feel on the first week of the civil war when there is no lights, no groceries, no gas for the car, maybe no car, and the negroes are on a rampage.
In reply to See that's the wonderful… by Ecclesia Militans
“The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” D. Trump
How many did the Chinese look at? Seems like we should ask the Chinese to investigate Hillary instead of the FBI or Sessions. They seem much more interested and up to the task.
In reply to Just as the last vote of… by BeansMcGreens
Even bigger than the Chinese "hack" is the fact that no one here did anything to stop it. The question is why didn't they stop the info from going to the Chinese?
In reply to “The FBI only looked at 3000… by overbet
The server that's just full of incrimidating evidence... whereabouts unknown.
In reply to Even bigger than the Chinese… by Whoa Dammit
I hope Cankles dies or ends up in jail; then the cult will have nothing to talk about.
Just like your dumbass pothead friend who never stops talking about legalizing weed.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
The lesson of the day: Never ever trust China/Chinese. Even if they were born or raised here. They’re the next ((()))
In reply to I hope Cankles dies or ends… by helltothenah
Yes, but that doesn't matter, what about Russia......!!?
In reply to The lesson of the day: Never… by Americano
They ALL hacked that traitorous cunt.
String her up or 'no name' her. After a fair tribunal in gitmo, of course.
And do not forget OBAMA had an email account and used it too. Hence GUILTY TOO.
In reply to Yes, but that doesn't matter… by Stan522
Her and the co-perpretator in chief have a history of accepting campaign contributions from far-eastern sources that ultimately had to be returned, it's not a leap to consider this wasn't unintentional.
On the double plus good side: at least now we know who to ask for the unredacted archive!
In reply to They ALL hacked that… by Bigly
In reply to Her and the co-perpretator… by Joe Davola
I'll pay you $3.00 and get lost and take this multi-level marketing scam with you........
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by chsara733
Americano said, "The lesson of the day: Never ever trust China/Chinese. Even if they were born or raised here."
Ha, the lesson of the day you twat is never, ever trust Hitlery. Of course that's been known for decades. You're a wee bit behind the learning curve. Are you a paid shill?
In reply to The lesson of the day: Never… by Americano
For the record Hillary will go down in history for what she did, regardless of whether she is ever brought up on charges or not. DC runs on money and secrets and she was up to her neck in both. And pot should be legalized.
In reply to I hope Cankles dies or ends… by helltothenah
Hillary in an orange jumpsuit, can't wait!!!
In reply to (above) **Biblicism… by Mr-Hanky
Why? I'll spell it out. Hitlery at the server at home, UNPROTECTED with conventional methods to SELL informationi and yet maintain plausible deniability. Or enough deniability so that her partners in crime (Comey) could cover for her.
The only thing she didn't do was shout from the roof tops that she had information FOR SALE on her home server and the highest bidder/s gets the pertinent info for access.
For gods sake, they maintain a charity to launder donations from foreign entities and this goes hand in hand with that sort of criminality.
If this was Trumps server the liberal media would have suggested this, when this can of worms was first opened.
In reply to Even bigger than the Chinese… by Whoa Dammit
They were all under direct orders from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to do nothing about it.
In reply to Even bigger than the Chinese… by Whoa Dammit
When low level flunkies at State brought up the fact that Hellary's home server was not in compliance, they were chastised to not bring up the subject ever again.
Gregg Jarrett - Russia Hoax
In reply to They were all under direct… by Not Too Important
see below- authorized disinfo leak under which clintons were then smart enough to run their dirty dirt without fear ofit being revaled.
oh btw- steve is Q.
In reply to Even bigger than the Chinese… by Whoa Dammit
Q and Steve have started their own party, the Q-Mongous party.
Its not a left, center or right party, but hoovers over all 3, sucking up all the populists and loose votes that have not been properly attached to any specific group.
You can become a member now for a special price, call Q now, he is expecting your call.
In reply to see below- authorized… by putaipan
Progressives love communism chineese style like a # 2 with low main instead of chow main noodles. Nothing to see here folks, cept maybe treason.
In reply to Even bigger than the Chinese… by Whoa Dammit
-Where is her server?
-where is the DNC server?
-where is Weiner's laptop?
All should be in the "safe" possession of the FBI, right?
In reply to “The FBI only looked at 3000… by overbet
The Clintons had years to subvert the FBI/DOJ. The evidence will likely never see the light of day.
In reply to -Where is her server? -where… by philipat
it doesn't matter anymore....all 30,000 messages were about yoga appointments anyhow, right?
In reply to The Clintons had years to… by lakecity55
Don't forget Chelsea's wedding plans were in the mix too.
In reply to it doesn't matter anymore… by Automatic Choke
The evidence will never see the light of day. Fixed it...
In reply to The Clintons had years to… by lakecity55
Q > Army > NSA says they have it all.
(for the ill informed, the Army runs the NSA)
In reply to -Where is her server? -where… by philipat
The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” D. Trump
He forgot to add "...and there's nothing I can do about it"
In reply to “The FBI only looked at 3000… by overbet
All of the emails, not just the ones marked classified, are subject to the federal laws on handling classified materials, which she blatantly violated.
In reply to The FBI only looked at 3000… by herbivore