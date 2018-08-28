China May Scrap Two-Child Policy, Ending 40 Years Of Limits

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:54

Chins is getting desperate about its demographic slide.

One week after we reported that China floated a proposal to tax all working adults aged under 40 with the money going to a "maternity fund" to reward families who have more than one child, Beijing appears poised to scrap the limit on the number of children couples can have, with a state-run newspaper Monday citing a draft civil code that would end decades of controversial family planning policies. The wide-ranging code would get rid of a policy that has been enforced through fines but was also notorious for cases of forced abortions and sterilization in the world's most populous country.

According to AFP, the Procuratorate Daily said the code omits any reference to "family planning" -- the current policy which limits couples to having no more than two children. The draft code would go to a vote at the rubber-stamp legislature, the National People's Congress, in 2020.

In China, couples can now have two children - up from just one as recently as two years ago - but the birth rate is falling despite the new policy.

The Communist Party began enforcing a one-child policy in 1979 to slow population growth. The limit was raised to two children in 2016 as the nation scrambled to rejuvenate its greying population of some 1.4 billion.

Concerns continue to mount that an ageing and shrinking workforce could slow down its economy, while gender imbalances could lead to social problems. Childbirths have not increased as much as forecast since the two-child policy came into force, and there has been rising speculation the government will further ease restrictions.

Meanwhile, the working-age population has peaked (just as much of the western world has also)

And here is why that is a major, if not existential problem for Xi - as China attempts to transition from a pure debt-driven 'production' economy to a 'consumption' economy, the core consumer base of the nation is collapsing.

The draft code was discussed at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, a powerful body of lawmakers headed by President Xi Jinping, that will run till Friday. Other proposed changes include a one-month cooling off period before a divorce, during which either party can withdraw their application.

News of the proposed changes lit up social media.

"So they want us to have more babies and less divorces?" wrote one user on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

Speculation about a change grew this month after a government-issued postage stamp for the Year of the Pig in 2019 showed a porcine family complete with three piglets.

Previously, under the one-child restrictions those with multiple children were heavily fined. Some women were forced to undergo abortions while others were subjected to forced sterilisations. Exemptions were given to ethnic minorities like Uighurs and Tibetans and those living in rural areas if their first child was a girl. Couples who themselves were only children could apply to have additional children.

But couples have been in no rush to start larger families since the policy was loosened, with 17.9 million babies born in 2016, just 1.3 million more than in the previous year and half of what was expected, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

At the same time, births in 2017 even slipped to 17.23 million, far below the official forecast of over 20 million.

Of course, the bigger question in all of this is whether Japan is providing a glimpse of all our futures? Many of the shifts there are occurring in other advanced nations, too.

Across urban Asia, Europe and America, people are marrying later or not at all, birth rates are falling, single-occupant households are on the rise and, in countries where economic recession is worst, young people are living at home...

Tags
Social Issues
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
chasara067 Beowulf55 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

I Am Making ­11000 Dollars­ i­n m­y f­i­r­s­t m­o­n­t­h a­n­d ­$­1­8­4­2­7­ l­a­s­t m­o­n­t­h b­y j­u­s­t w­o­r­k­i­n­g o­n­l­i­n­e at h­o­m­e. ­I­ a­m ­a­ f­u­l­l t­i­m­e c­o­l­l­e­g­e s­t­u­d­e­n­t a­n­d j­u­s­t w­o­r­k­i­n­g f­o­r ­3­ t­o 4­ h­r­s ­a­ d­a­y. E­v­e­r­y­b­o­d­y m­u­s­t t­r­y t­h­i­s j­o­b n­o­w b­y j­u­s­t u­s­e t­h­i­s ­l­i­n­k­.­.­.­.­g­­­o t­­­o t­­­hi­­­s si­­­te link tabs( ho­­­me media tech ) f­­­or m­­­or­­­e d­­­et­­­a­­­i­­­l thank you . 
So Just Open This Website.... 
.........
►► ►►► http://www.todaysfox.com

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer ztack3r Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

In china they have a very very high coverage of CCTV cameras with facial recognition in the cities.... Its no surprise. The Chinese police state is well ahead of the western police states.... but if this is what you want......  Many of their cops are also in full battle rattle carrying mag fed shotguns......  I will be back over there in a couple of weeks will get some pics....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ztack3r gatorengineer Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:56 Permalink

first come the will, then the tool.

uk has less cctv? no, you see, again it's about the will.

in the uk they love to see a generation of native girls be raped or see their friends be raped... in china...

it's a question of how the individual is valued.

in china all are "dragons", in the uk all serfs made to please the establishment in what ever way they see.

just lol about the gears... you definitely are a liar... you don't understand china... you have no idea... a man can be in a place for all his life and still never understand it.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JimmyJones ztack3r Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Well duh the birth rate is falling, no everyone will wants kids.  So you have to allow the ones that do want kids to be able to "legally" have more than 2 to make up for the ones that don't.  Not a very complex problem.  Also you need to make it economically viable for people to be able to afford to have children.  I don't know about China but in the US unless you are either in the top 1% or on Welfare having kids crushes you financially for the first 5 years per kid, basically till you get them in public school.  Not to mention that the system is setup based on old school farming needs (school calendar) and the old school premise that most women would stay home and raise them till they were in school.  I don't know about you but in my neck of the woods very very few women can afford to stay home, the ones that do are in the far minority in numbers.  We need a revamp of the system.

@Gator, spot on, on both your comments.  I look forward to the pics.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Remington Steel pc_babe Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:10 Permalink

Aside from being Sunni Muslims, Uighurs are predominantly white skinned inasmuch as they are of Turkic heritage, hence China's double disdain for them. 

National Review ran a story on them last May and spoke how Uighur parents were rounded up and disappearing. That kind of answers your question.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
the_river_fish Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:07 Permalink

Look at the population distribution by age for each country, not hard to predict future economic problems:

https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/population-each-country-by-age

Think about it - Japan has the highest percentage of over 65s at 26.56%. The other countries that make the top 25 countries for over 65s population are Italy, Germany, Portugal, Finland, Bulgaria, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, France, Croatia, Spain, Estonia, Austria, Malta, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Belgium, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Hungary. All those countries have zero or negative interest rates other than United Kingdom (0.75%), Czech Republic (0.75%) and Hungary (0.9%) who have low interest rates too.
Shouldn’t those countries have higher interest rates to support pensions and savings?

https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/business-of-aging-july-2018

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
gaoptimize Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:18 Permalink

I could never be happy under such restrictions.  All my children are (humanly flawed) gods and goddesses.  I wish I had 20, and will every century when we reach Longevity Escape Velocity.  Having some by a Chinese woman is in the plan, about 7 down the list.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Condor_0000 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:21 Permalink

Capitalism needs more people.

Capitalism requires growth and most of that growth comes from population expansion. Humans have become just another commodity of capitalism as capitalism ravages the planet, rapes people into poverty and is driving humans towards extinction. But hey, a tiny gaggle of privileged elites get to lounge around doing nothing productive and rake in tens of millions of dollars per year each, so on the fast-track to extinction we all must go.

Capitalism is a cancer on humanity and it makes humans a cancer on the planet.

---------------

Humans will be extinct in 100 years says eminent scientist - Phys.org

Eminent Australian scientist Professor Frank Fenner, who helped to wipe out smallpox, predicts humans will probably be extinct within 100 years, because of overpopulation, environmental destruction and climate change.

Fenner, who is emeritus professor of microbiology at the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, said homo sapiens will not be able to survive the population explosion and “unbridled consumption,” and will become extinct, perhaps within a century, along with many other species. United Nations official figures from last year estimate the human population is 6.8 billion, and is predicted to pass seven billion next year.

Fenner told The Australian he tries not to express his pessimism because people are trying to do something, but keep putting it off. He said he believes the situation is irreversible, and it is too late because the effects we have had on Earth since industrialization (a period now known to scientists unofficially as the Anthropocene) rivals any effects of ice ages or comet impacts.

Fenner said that climate change is only at its beginning, but is likely to be the cause of our extinction. “We’ll undergo the same fate as the people on Easter Island,” he said. More people means fewer resources, and Fenner predicts “there will be a lot more wars over food.”

Easter Island is famous for its massive stone statues. Polynesian people settled there, in what was then a pristine tropical island, around the middle of the first millennium AD. The population grew slowly at first and then exploded. As the population grew the forests were wiped out and all the tree animals became extinct, both with devastating consequences. After about 1600 the civilization began to collapse, and had virtually disappeared by the mid-19th century. Evolutionary biologist Jared Diamond said the parallels between what happened on Easter Island and what is occurring today on the planet as a whole are “chillingly obvious.”

Read more at: https://phys.org/news/2010-06-humans-extinct-years-eminent-scientist.html#jCp

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
besnook Condor_0000 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

i have a better theory. nature has always naturally culled overpopulation of particular species ina particular environment. nature is culling humans. note the high incidence of nonbreeders, the infertile and birth control in all the industrialized countries. there are more than enough people to produce all the needs of the population so nature is slowly culling the population back to a more sustainable size.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics besnook Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

Correct.  In the natural world, when you make bad decisions you will suffer real consequences!

 

Now remind us, how many people who designed and profited from all those mortgage backed securities that "nearly destroyed the world" are bankrupt and in prison? Literally ALL the financial experts and politicians agree that the MBS were extremely bad/fraudulent, yet none of the people responsible or who profited went to prison?

No matter, such "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiments have been tried before, this one will end no differently.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
besnook Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

on the one hand you have super successful capitalists crying about overpopulation being the mathematical doom of the world and capitalists screaming the end is near because of demographics. which is it? demographics don't matter in a gold backed world.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
BritBob Tue, 08/28/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

They have sussed out that they need a working population to take care of their growing number of retirees. Welcome to the real world. Also, a richer more educated population tend to have smaller families. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chad Thunderfist Tue, 08/28/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

The US needs to help out the chinese in their time of need.

We can start by sending them all of our illegals, refugees, dindus and jews.

We can also relocate all of our refugee resettlement NGOs to Beijing for future expansion.

http://www.brycs.org/aboutRefugees/partners.cfm

It would be racist not to share our cultural enrichment with our chinese brothers.

To help make room for all these rocket scientists and engineers that will pay for chinese pensions we can repatriate all of our manufacturing to the US.