China May Scrap Two-Child Policy, Ending 40 Years Of Limits

Chins is getting desperate about its demographic slide.
One week after we reported that China floated a proposal to tax all working adults aged under 40 with the money going to a "maternity fund" to reward families who have more than one child, Beijing appears poised to scrap the limit on the number of children couples can have, with a state-run newspaper Monday citing a draft civil code that would end decades of controversial family planning policies. The wide-ranging code would get rid of a policy that has been enforced through fines but was also notorious for cases of forced abortions and sterilization in the world's most populous country.
According to AFP, the Procuratorate Daily said the code omits any reference to "family planning" -- the current policy which limits couples to having no more than two children. The draft code would go to a vote at the rubber-stamp legislature, the National People's Congress, in 2020.
In China, couples can now have two children - up from just one as recently as two years ago - but the birth rate is falling despite the new policy.
The Communist Party began enforcing a one-child policy in 1979 to slow population growth. The limit was raised to two children in 2016 as the nation scrambled to rejuvenate its greying population of some 1.4 billion.
Concerns continue to mount that an ageing and shrinking workforce could slow down its economy, while gender imbalances could lead to social problems. Childbirths have not increased as much as forecast since the two-child policy came into force, and there has been rising speculation the government will further ease restrictions.
Meanwhile, the working-age population has peaked (just as much of the western world has also)
And here is why that is a major, if not existential problem for Xi - as China attempts to transition from a pure debt-driven 'production' economy to a 'consumption' economy, the core consumer base of the nation is collapsing.
The draft code was discussed at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, a powerful body of lawmakers headed by President Xi Jinping, that will run till Friday. Other proposed changes include a one-month cooling off period before a divorce, during which either party can withdraw their application.
News of the proposed changes lit up social media.
"So they want us to have more babies and less divorces?" wrote one user on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.
Speculation about a change grew this month after a government-issued postage stamp for the Year of the Pig in 2019 showed a porcine family complete with three piglets.
Previously, under the one-child restrictions those with multiple children were heavily fined. Some women were forced to undergo abortions while others were subjected to forced sterilisations. Exemptions were given to ethnic minorities like Uighurs and Tibetans and those living in rural areas if their first child was a girl. Couples who themselves were only children could apply to have additional children.
But couples have been in no rush to start larger families since the policy was loosened, with 17.9 million babies born in 2016, just 1.3 million more than in the previous year and half of what was expected, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
At the same time, births in 2017 even slipped to 17.23 million, far below the official forecast of over 20 million.
Of course, the bigger question in all of this is whether Japan is providing a glimpse of all our futures? Many of the shifts there are occurring in other advanced nations, too.
Across urban Asia, Europe and America, people are marrying later or not at all, birth rates are falling, single-occupant households are on the rise and, in countries where economic recession is worst, young people are living at home...
Comments
as if 1.3 billion isnt enough.
Does this apply to the Tibetans or Uighur as well?
There never was any limitations on non-Han people. Tibetans and Uighurs can pop out as many they want.
In reply to as if by pc_babe
The problem simply put globally is very few intelligent people have more than 2 kids, many are childless. When you get to the 80 IQ welfare crowd, then 3+ is very very common. The Gene pool is getting very shallow but pretty wide....
In reply to There never was any… by Laughing.Man
Look around, the movie Idiocracy is a glimpse into the future.
In reply to The problem simply put… by gatorengineer
In reply to Look around, the movie… by Beowulf55
it took 14 hours max for china's law enforcement agents to get to the "fake taxi" rapist... how long in the uk in telford? okay... it's just that round eyes in avg have very low iq... all is relative isn't it?
In reply to Look around, the movie… by Beowulf55
In china they have a very very high coverage of CCTV cameras with facial recognition in the cities.... Its no surprise. The Chinese police state is well ahead of the western police states.... but if this is what you want...... Many of their cops are also in full battle rattle carrying mag fed shotguns...... I will be back over there in a couple of weeks will get some pics....
In reply to it took 14 hours max for… by ztack3r
first come the will, then the tool.
uk has less cctv? no, you see, again it's about the will.
in the uk they love to see a generation of native girls be raped or see their friends be raped... in china...
it's a question of how the individual is valued.
in china all are "dragons", in the uk all serfs made to please the establishment in what ever way they see.
just lol about the gears... you definitely are a liar... you don't understand china... you have no idea... a man can be in a place for all his life and still never understand it.
In reply to In china they have a very… by gatorengineer
Well duh the birth rate is falling, no everyone will wants kids. So you have to allow the ones that do want kids to be able to "legally" have more than 2 to make up for the ones that don't. Not a very complex problem. Also you need to make it economically viable for people to be able to afford to have children. I don't know about China but in the US unless you are either in the top 1% or on Welfare having kids crushes you financially for the first 5 years per kid, basically till you get them in public school. Not to mention that the system is setup based on old school farming needs (school calendar) and the old school premise that most women would stay home and raise them till they were in school. I don't know about you but in my neck of the woods very very few women can afford to stay home, the ones that do are in the far minority in numbers. We need a revamp of the system.
@Gator, spot on, on both your comments. I look forward to the pics.
In reply to first come the will, then… by ztack3r
You know what those Chinese need? An LBJ-style "War on poverty". Free shit for single moms to pump out more yellow babies. They'll be drowning in kids within 10 years.
In reply to Look around, the movie… by Beowulf55
read above comments... low iq civilization solution can't be transposed to high iq civ... it doesn't make sense. do you understand why?
In reply to You know what those Chinese… by NoDebt
Well, given that I have a pretty low IQ, I'd have to say no on that one.
In reply to read above comments... low… by ztack3r
beautiful, elegant and kind reply... I certainly missed the /sarc and have learn my lesson.
In reply to Well, given that I have a… by NoDebt
Aside from being Sunni Muslims, Uighurs are predominantly white skinned inasmuch as they are of Turkic heritage, hence China's double disdain for them.
National Review ran a story on them last May and spoke how Uighur parents were rounded up and disappearing. That kind of answers your question.
In reply to as if by pc_babe
The Chinese have a female baby problem. Many females were killed in the womb. Now, many men can't find a wife. Women are scarce. Supply and demand. Chinese want sons.
In reply to as if by pc_babe
China, Social media and censorship:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/china-tech-and-censorship/
the last contact of the girl was at 2pm, the next morning at 4am it was done at max 14h. deeds vs words. I know my side, and you? and if you are on the other side, make your prayers now... you will not have the time later on.
In reply to China, Social media and… by thereasonablei…
Ho Lee Fuk!
What would you call a Chinese woman with an opinion on this issue?
Wong.
Look at the population distribution by age for each country, not hard to predict future economic problems:
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/population-each-country-by-age
Think about it - Japan has the highest percentage of over 65s at 26.56%. The other countries that make the top 25 countries for over 65s population are Italy, Germany, Portugal, Finland, Bulgaria, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, France, Croatia, Spain, Estonia, Austria, Malta, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Belgium, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Hungary. All those countries have zero or negative interest rates other than United Kingdom (0.75%), Czech Republic (0.75%) and Hungary (0.9%) who have low interest rates too.
Shouldn’t those countries have higher interest rates to support pensions and savings?
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/business-of-aging-july-2018
the low interest rates reflect a lack of interest in borrowing partially caused by the large percentage of the population in the post buying/borrowing stage of life.
In reply to Look at the population… by the_river_fish
Grabbing my go bag.
I could never be happy under such restrictions. All my children are (humanly flawed) gods and goddesses. I wish I had 20, and will every century when we reach Longevity Escape Velocity. Having some by a Chinese woman is in the plan, about 7 down the list.
Capitalism needs more people.
Capitalism requires growth and most of that growth comes from population expansion. Humans have become just another commodity of capitalism as capitalism ravages the planet, rapes people into poverty and is driving humans towards extinction. But hey, a tiny gaggle of privileged elites get to lounge around doing nothing productive and rake in tens of millions of dollars per year each, so on the fast-track to extinction we all must go.
Capitalism is a cancer on humanity and it makes humans a cancer on the planet.
---------------
Humans will be extinct in 100 years says eminent scientist - Phys.org
Eminent Australian scientist Professor Frank Fenner, who helped to wipe out smallpox, predicts humans will probably be extinct within 100 years, because of overpopulation, environmental destruction and climate change.
Fenner, who is emeritus professor of microbiology at the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, said homo sapiens will not be able to survive the population explosion and “unbridled consumption,” and will become extinct, perhaps within a century, along with many other species. United Nations official figures from last year estimate the human population is 6.8 billion, and is predicted to pass seven billion next year.
Fenner told The Australian he tries not to express his pessimism because people are trying to do something, but keep putting it off. He said he believes the situation is irreversible, and it is too late because the effects we have had on Earth since industrialization (a period now known to scientists unofficially as the Anthropocene) rivals any effects of ice ages or comet impacts.
Fenner said that climate change is only at its beginning, but is likely to be the cause of our extinction. “We’ll undergo the same fate as the people on Easter Island,” he said. More people means fewer resources, and Fenner predicts “there will be a lot more wars over food.”
Easter Island is famous for its massive stone statues. Polynesian people settled there, in what was then a pristine tropical island, around the middle of the first millennium AD. The population grew slowly at first and then exploded. As the population grew the forests were wiped out and all the tree animals became extinct, both with devastating consequences. After about 1600 the civilization began to collapse, and had virtually disappeared by the mid-19th century. Evolutionary biologist Jared Diamond said the parallels between what happened on Easter Island and what is occurring today on the planet as a whole are “chillingly obvious.”
Read more at: https://phys.org/news/2010-06-humans-extinct-years-eminent-scientist.html#jCp
i have a better theory. nature has always naturally culled overpopulation of particular species ina particular environment. nature is culling humans. note the high incidence of nonbreeders, the infertile and birth control in all the industrialized countries. there are more than enough people to produce all the needs of the population so nature is slowly culling the population back to a more sustainable size.
In reply to Capitalism needs more people… by Condor_0000
Correct. In the natural world, when you make bad decisions you will suffer real consequences!
Now remind us, how many people who designed and profited from all those mortgage backed securities that "nearly destroyed the world" are bankrupt and in prison? Literally ALL the financial experts and politicians agree that the MBS were extremely bad/fraudulent, yet none of the people responsible or who profited went to prison?
No matter, such "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiments have been tried before, this one will end no differently.
In reply to i have a better theory… by besnook
LMFAO!!!!! Capitalism hasn't existed for 100+ years, if at all!!!!
You are one stupid fuck. Capitalism requires a respect for capital!!! Bad management, bad ownership, and bad people/corporations are allowed to FUCK OFF AND DIE (NO BAILOUTS)!!!!!
In reply to Capitalism needs more people… by Condor_0000
Why would you need 15 children to help work on the farm when nobody lives on a farm?
on the one hand you have super successful capitalists crying about overpopulation being the mathematical doom of the world and capitalists screaming the end is near because of demographics. which is it? demographics don't matter in a gold backed world.
They have sussed out that they need a working population to take care of their growing number of retirees. Welcome to the real world. Also, a richer more educated population tend to have smaller families.
What does this comment have to do with the Falkland Islands or Gibraltar?
;)
In reply to They have sussed out that… by BritBob
it has been demonstrated that the uk is pedo rape dungeon, as such they aren't a legitimate state... but an occupational force raping native british girls.
In reply to What does this comment have… by NoDebt
Desperate Chins
They'll get it right eventually.
Maybe another Cultural Revolution against old people.
Mao Xi says Counter Revolutionary useless eaters must go.
In reply to Desperate Chins by medium giraffe
The US needs to help out the chinese in their time of need.
We can start by sending them all of our illegals, refugees, dindus and jews.
We can also relocate all of our refugee resettlement NGOs to Beijing for future expansion.
http://www.brycs.org/aboutRefugees/partners.cfm
It would be racist not to share our cultural enrichment with our chinese brothers.
To help make room for all these rocket scientists and engineers that will pay for chinese pensions we can repatriate all of our manufacturing to the US.
Commie Cannon Fodder.