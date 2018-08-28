China's Building-Boom Hits A Wall As Shadow-Banking System Collapses

Beijing wants to shore up growth without inundating the economy with cheap credit.
But, as WSJ's Walter Russell Mead pointed out previously, it's not easy...
Chinese leaders know that their country suffers from massive over-investment in construction and manufacturing, that its real-estate market is a bubble that makes the Dutch tulip frenzy look restrained, that both conventional debt and debt in the shadow-banking system are too large and growing too rapidly.
But even as the Communist Party centralizes power and clamps down on dissent, it dithers when it comes to the costly and difficult work of shifting China’s economic development onto a sustainable track.
Chinese authorities have tried to tackle some of these problems, but often retreat when reforms start to bite and powerful interests push back.
To see how hard that will be, The Wall Street Journal's Nathaniel Taplin takes a look at China’s roads and railways.
China is the 800-pound gorilla of global infrastructure. Its building prowess has permeated popular culture, as in the disaster movie “2012” where China constructs giant ships to help humankind escape rising seas.
Recently, however, China’s infrastructure build has all but ground to a halt.
Here's why...
The central government last year started to crack down on unregulated, opaque - so-called 'shadow-bank' borrowing - alarmed at its vast scale, and potential for corruption.
For five straight months, the shadow banking system has contracted under this pressure, sucking the malinvestment lifeblood out of economic growth and construction booms as Chinese local governments, which account for the bulk of such investment, set up as so-called local-government financing vehicles (off balance sheet), or LGFVs, and have seen an unprecedented net $19 billion outflow in recent months.
As WSJ's Talpin notes, these days Beijing prefers that local governments borrow on-the-books, through the now legal municipal bond market. The problem is that lower-rated and smaller cities are mostly shut out, even though they do most actual capital spending. As a result, investment has kept slowing even though China’s net muni bond issuance in July was three times higher than it was in March. Infrastructure investment excluding power and heat was up just 5.7% in the first seven months of 2018 compared with a year earlier, down from 19% growth in 2017.
Eventually, all the cash big cities and provinces are raising through muni bonds will start filtering down. Meanwhile, the investment drought will likely worsen, raising pressure on Beijing to ease credit conditions further - making the incipient rally in the yuan hard to sustain.
That also means China’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which fell marginally in 2017, could start rising again next year.
Simply put, as with water and wine, China’s leaders haven’t figured out how to crack down on local governments’ dubious infrastructure spending during good times without severely damaging growth - or how to loosen the reins during bad times without creating lots more bad debt.
Unless they can square that circle, it bodes ill for the nation’s long-term prospects.
When credit stops, everything stops. Welcome to Dystopia.
Increase debt, ask Dr. Krugman.
This is the country that's going to take over the world. Uh huh. Sure.
My only hope is that the criminals that got away with selling our country out loose everything in this tinderbox that's going to go up in smoke.
In reply to This is the country that's… by NoDebt
In reply to My only hope is that the… by Krink26
The Chinese invented fiat they know how this works and what the outcome will be, a collapse in credit. Meanwhile follow the western model and print like crazy and why not print all they can and get their hands on all the hard assets including 30,000 tons of gold. They followed the western plan and outdid them by a wide margin. Mines in Africa and S America, buildings of all types all over the world, whoever has the most real things in the end wins.
All the west ever did with all that printed fiat was prop up virtual assets which will collapse into thin air, from where it came in the first place.
In reply to This is the country that's… by NoDebt
I tend to agree with that insofar as them adopting pieces of the "western model". Certainly they recognize that when everyone else on the planet it printing fiat, you have to print fiat, too.
As for owning "real things" I agree, but if you only own them by taking on huge debt to finance their purchase, do you REALLY own them? Japan tried this in the 80s. They bought everything under the sun when times were good. When their banks collapsed they had to sell them all back for pennies on the dollar.
China is the greatest fraud of the 21st century (yes, even greater than the US). EVERY book is cooked. EVERY statistic is a lie.
In reply to The Chinese invented fiat… by blueseas
"China’s leaders haven’t figured out how to crack down on local governments’ dubious infrastructure spending during good times without severely damaging growth - or how to loosen the reins during bad times without creating lots more bad debt."
Communist government can print money.
China just needs US Dollar to buy raw materials but can print money to pay for labour in China, therefore add value and sell finished goods to the west.
Mao died in 1976 and the era of Romantic Revolution died with him. over the past 42 years China has used an experimental ideology. It could be considered to be Free Market Stalinism. A command economy with a great deal more enterprise and where foreign countries provide the *market signals* as what to produce - a failing with the Soviet Gosplan.
Wouldn't that be like German National Socialism? Yes but that only lasted about 12 years and the evolutions of policy in the USSR and former Warsaw Pact countries make more adequate comparisons.
Point is that China has pursued Market Stalinism at warp speed for 40 years and all the financial errors possible have to be crammed in there especially since they really picked up speed 18 years ago.
So it sure looks like the *Greatest Economic Miracle* in World History but it is standing on very reedy legs. Will it blow up? There is really no comparison from History that is very useful beyond the USSR which lasted about 75 years but an additional 80 years or so of successful problem solving would add to confidence.
Must see Ghost Cities pics -
https://www.scribd.com/document/105778937/China-s-Ghost-Cities
