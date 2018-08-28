Here's How We Ended Up With Predatory, Parasitic Elites

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Combine financialization, neoliberalism and moral bankruptcy, and you end up with predatory, parasitic elites.
How did our financial and political elites become predatory parasites? Some will answer that elites have always been predatory parasites; as tempting as it may be to offer a blanket denunciation of elites, this overlooks the eras in which elites rose to meet existential crises.
Following in Ancient Rome's Footsteps: Moral Decay, Rising Wealth Inequality(September 30, 2015)
As historian Peter Turchin explained in his book War and Peace and War: The Rise and Fall of Empires, the value of sacrifice was a core characteristic of the early Republic's elite:
"Unlike the selfish elites of the later periods, the aristocracy of the early Republic did not spare its blood or treasure in the service of the common interest. When 50,000 Romans, a staggering one fifth of Rome’s total manpower, perished in the battle of Cannae, as mentioned previously, the senate lost almost one third of its membership. This suggests that the senatorial aristocracy was more likely to be killed in wars than the average citizen….
The wealthy classes were also the first to volunteer extra taxes when they were needed… A graduated scale was used in which the senators paid the most, followed by the knights, and then other citizens. In addition, officers and centurions (but not common soldiers!) served without pay, saving the state 20 percent of the legion’s payroll.
The richest 1 percent of the Romans during the early Republic was only 10 to 20 times as wealthy as an average Roman citizen."
Now compare that to the situation in Late Antiquity Rome when
"an average Roman noble of senatorial class had property valued in the neighborhood of 20,000 Roman pounds of gold. There was no “middle class” comparable to the small landholders of the third century B.C.; the huge majority of the population was made up of landless peasants working land that belonged to nobles. These peasants had hardly any property at all, but if we estimate it (very generously) at one tenth of a pound of gold, the wealth differential would be 200,000! Inequality grew both as a result of the rich getting richer (late imperial senators were 100 times wealthier than their Republican predecessors) and those of the middling wealth becoming poor."
Do you see any similarities with the present-day realities depicted in these charts?
Correspondent Jim B. summarized historian Arnold Toynbee's study of the rise and fall of civilizations: "Civilizations fail when their elites change from an admired dynamic creative class to a despised Establishment of corrupt rentiers, an entrenched governing class unfit to govern."
I would trace the slide into self-serving parasites to three dynamics: financialization, neoliberalism and moral bankruptcy. While definitions of financialization vary, mine is:
Financialization is the mass commodification of debt and debt-based financial instruments collaterized by previously low-risk assets, a pyramiding of risk and speculative gains that is only possible in a massive expansion of low-cost credit and leverage.
Another way to describe the same dynamics is: financialization results when leverage and information asymmetry replace innovation and productive investment as the source of wealth creation.
Neoliberalism is the belief that the social order is defined and created by markets: if markets are free, participants, society and the political order are also free.
This conceptual framework is the perfect enabler for the dominance of credit-based, leveraged capital, i.e. Neofeudalism. In a "free market," those with access to nearly-free money can outbid everyone who must rely on savings from earned income to finance borrowing. In a "free market" where those with access to leverage and unlimited credit are more equal than everyone else, the ability of wage earners to acquire rentier assets such as rental housing, farmland and timberland is intrinsically limited by the financial system that makes credit and leverage scarce for the many and abundant for the few.
The moral bankruptcy of our financial and political elites is self-evident.Combine financialization, neoliberalism and moral bankruptcy, and you end up with predatory, parasitic elites.
* * *
Comments
It's called the George Soros Syndrome!!! Translation..... greedy, power hungry, motherfuckers!!!!!!!
Combine financialization, neoliberalism and moral bankruptcy
It's all about money, free trade uber alles and greed is good?
nnn
At a certain point, wealth means nothing. Greed, ego and sense of power over individuals - common traits of psychopathy - become the driving force.
What is the right set of actions today, to prepare for the reset/backlash next week?
I don't even have to read the article to know that Smith is WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!
The reason we are where we are IS BECAUSE ORDINARY PEOPLE ARE SO IGNORANT AND/OR CARE SO LITTLE THAT WE PASSIVELY ALLOW A VERY SMALL CABAL OF PEOPLE TO HAVE **THE MONOPOLY OVER THE DEFINITION AND CONTROL OF MONEY**.
Resources:
“When the power of Love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”
-Jimi Hendrix
How To Be a Crook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oHbwdNcHbc
Poverty - Debt Is Not a Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7BTTB4tiEU
Renaissance 2.0 The Rise of [Debt-Money Monopolist] Financial Empire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96c2wXcNA7A
Debunking Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iBSBVew-3Y
Krugman (and each MIT economist professor) is a Goebbelsian propagandist as he covers the crimes of wolves with his fake sheep suit and lisp.
Krugman to Lietaer: "Never touch the money system!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6nL9elK0EY
Never talk about he debt-based fraudulent nature of the system, Mr. Charles Hugh Smith. You've either learned that lesson very well, or you are incapable of breaking your cognitive masters' programming.
Riddle me this, Batman. If I'm starting a money system and lend you $20 @ 5% interest, how can you pay back the $21 owed without me divesting ALL of my money back to you?
Do the oligarchs and their Mega-Corps possess $0 dollars, or trillions of dollars (of our inextinguishable debt?).
Game, set, match, neo-helot Bitchez!
The more pressing issue is how are so many "checks and balances" allowed to fall like dominoes towards tyranny and are failing to reign in this growing problem just as proselytism in 'democracy' peaks? Government, military, corporations, lobbyism are all expanding. Which is a problem, not a solution.
Scum rises to the top. Good people simply do not exist at the upper echelons of power. Democracy at best produces a luck of the draw, a lottery, a once in a blue moon chance that a leader might be a bit different. Even then, he is surrounded by snakes and has to jump through sociopathic hoops.
My only solution is to smash government down to size. The bigger the government, the bigger the crimes. But a government that robs Paul to pay Peter can always rely on a big pool of Peters for support - is the problem.
Too many people lack basic fucking skills like being responsible and self sufficient. The trash culture is not promoting them either. Welfare whoring and baiting is the last refuge for desperate governments and a demotivated zombie population.
Fuck the people that let this happen!
Looks in mirror...
DAMMIT!
How many of us ask what system would we like in the place of the current one? What should be its characteristics?
Unless you know that it is just lurching from one side to the other with the weak getting crushed each time.
Here's your answer, Captain. chsara733 get's it.
Most people are parasites, that's how you ended up with parasitic elites, you deserve each other. There's no possible way that Millennials can earn as much as their parents, because their parents spent Millennial's future earnings 40 years ago. And their parasitic parents gleefully took part in the system. Let me explain this: when your society is a pool of parasites, it can only foster elites that are parasitic.
.Gov spent their futures away. The average person isn't broke but governments on both a local and Federal level are. Part of the young peoples financial woes are due to the competition created by globalization. Paper pushers and data collectors are dime a dozen and easily replaced with cheap third world labor.
It's not about personal morality. People try to out-steal each other when there are no clear boundaries. The Achilles Heel of our moral framework is that people don't understand the money system.
Neoliberalism says that we live under free markets, but the system can't possibly be free-market when money is centrally planned to benefit only the top politicians and bankers. The only real solution is that people wake up, remove the power of money from the elites, and give it to the market.
When a society allows, a select group, a monopoly on currency creation and then allows it to loan the currency into circulation, what do you expect to happen?
Everyone prospers? The debt slaves are LOL...
When you do productive, value added work, it keeps you from becoming a non- productive, parasitic money changer or even worse, a politician.
The creation of unbacked fiat weaponizes the money changers even more.
Finally, with the advent of the internet, quants, derivatives and computerized trading, these weapons are nuclear.
In other words, you farmers, truckers, builders, sanitation workers, miners, engineers, manufacturers and all those who do the necessary work, you provide the money changers with a living- complete support,- so they can devote their lives to screwing you over.
Once upon a time people were Citizens and they cared about the rest of society.
Now they've been turned into Consumers adn all they care about is in the mirror.
SELFIE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSUXXzN26zg
Please, don't overthink this Charles. We have been "voting" for a system that rewards BAD behavior!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Just face it, elites are better parasites than the parasitic population and you're just jealous. Gog versus magog. Parasitic populations created a handful of greater parasites, in a way society is like their mother. Elites are going to rake society over the coals, bwahaha.
Peak elites!
A social order ruled by markets can indeed coexist with a free society and political order, and is the only way in fact. The problem is not markets but the statist interventions in markets. Today, the greatest statist intervention is the one based on the dogshit theory of Keynes that savings is evil and deflation must be banished, and is implemented by the Federal Reserve for the sake of its member banks, who basically own the politicians.
The feudal system just evolved, we didn't end up with them we supported them throughout history for exchange for security.
Our masters got tired of feeding and housing us, while utilizing our labor. Now we have to feed and house ourselves (via the company store model) and they still utilize our labor via the monetary system.
It could be effectively phrased in just this way.
I will never forget Ben Bernake's statement that all bailout funds for the TBTF banks would be "Fenced" and never enter the financial system. The figures I saw were close to 24 trillion dollars. The "Official" figures were 2 trillion dollars and all have been paid back. The Bu@@ Sh%$ in these statements is incredible.
We need to start at the beginning.
Small state, unregulated capitalism was where it all started and our expectations of it for globalisation seem totally disconnected from the observations of the Classical Economists who saw it in the world around them.
We need to find out what capitalism is, in its rawest form, as it was at the beginning.
Our recent expectations have been little more than a fantasy.
The financial crises of globalisation show we need to understand money and our central bankers need to know this more than anyone else. They were charged with bringing financial stability, but didn’t know what they were doing.
When you know how capitalism works you keep housing costs down.
“The interest of the landlords is always opposed to the interest of every other class in the community” Ricardo 1815
This classical economist knew.
The very same economist that came up with our current arguments for free trade.
Capitalism – back to basics
Disposable income = wages – (taxes + the cost of living)
Employees want more disposable income (discretionary spending)
Employers want to pay lower wages for higher profits.
The employee gets their money through wages and so the employer pays the cost of living in wages, reducing profits.
The cost of living = housing costs + healthcare costs + student loan costs + food + other costs of living
The US has no idea how capitalism works.
Ricardo DIED about 200 years ago. He wouldn't last 30 minutes in the modern world of NYC before he was road kill.
He never saw a light bulb or any of the modern technologies that just began appearing when he was on his Death Bed. He was a man of the 1700s with not the slightest idea of what has subsequently occurred. He was an academic scribbler who was completely obsolete in his last few years.
What, why not quote Karl Marx or Etienne Cabet. They lived in THEIR centuries and we must live in OUR centuries.
Everything will work better for you when you resolve to do so.
You can always trace moral decay to the corruption of the money system. Always. As fiat has risen to heights never before seen, so has decadence.
https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=moral+crisis
You are not enslaved to corporations. Rather, you are addicted to their intellectual property and ideas. The average person is not creative enough to lift themselves out of the stone age. The average person is in a stupor/stupid. Stupid is as stupid does, which is usually something of no great value and even harmful. Well how stupid are we? Even the toilet paper everyone uses is registered at the US patent office. Sad but true. We can't even wipe our own asses without someones help.
if you want to live a modern life then certain things are necessary. Necessity is the mother of invention. If you want to save yourself you have to be creative enough to meet your necessities or someone will have to do it for you at a price.
Take for instance the national debt. At any time we can CREATE/INVENT our own currency and return all the fed notes back to the fed, thereby the debt is repaid as fast as one can print the new money. In so doing there would eventually be no need for taxes, as the government will need to spend the money it creates into existence. In so doing, any money the government spends into existence will create jobs and stimulate the economy. We can keep taxes around, only payable with the new currency, just long enough to create the necessary demand for the new money. After which, the national bank can offer loans at a rate of interest to any borrowers who need start up cash for a new invention or service.
If you want to get out of the box you are in, then invent a life outside of the box to live in.