"Idiot" Trump Warns Facebook, Twitter And Google To Tread Carefully

President Trump doubled down on Tuesday threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."
"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that's a very serious thing and it's a very serious charge," Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. "They better be careful because they can't do that to people."
Trump: "Google has taken advantage of a lot of people...if you look at what is going on at Twitter, look at what is going on in Facebook, they better be careful..Google and Twitter and Facebook, they're really treading on troubled territory" pic.twitter.com/6SR2eFUOtg— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 28, 2018
More Trump in Oval on Google: "We have literally 1,000s and 1,000s of complaints coming in and you just can't do that. Google and Twitter and Facebook are treading on very, very troubled territory. And they have to be careful. It is not fair to large portions of the population."— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 28, 2018
Meanwhile, free speech activists have petitioned the White House to encourage Trump to "request that Congress pass legislation prohibiting social media platforms from banning users for First Amendment-protected speech."
The power to block lawful content should be in the hands of individual users – not Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey. -Petitions.whitehouse.gov
Earlier in the day, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they're "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results.
....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018
To which Google replied "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"
"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"
Maybe they can explain why Trump's picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word "idiot"?
Now let's compare to search engine DuckDuckGo:
And while Google had visited the Obama White House over 230 times in seven years, we wonder how many times they've visited since Trump took office?
Comments
Boycott the treasonous ass wipe social media fascists.
Dude, I'm drinking. What the hell are you talking about.
BTW, love your work.
EDIT1: oh, not Trump, we should boycott them all.
In reply to Boycott the treasonous ass… by joego1
Make them public utilities. Watch their stock dive and then break the motherfucker up into 50 smaller companies.
Schmidt, Sergey Brin and Larry Page can suck it. No one NO ONE should have that much power.
In reply to Dude, I'm drinking. What… by TeethVillage88s
@ Tweet Patrol ...
It's Wacky Tweet Time Again...
In reply to Make them public utikities by IridiumRebel
they ARE doing it to people because they are MONOPOLIES and because no one is going to stop them. it's not like we have anti trust laws or a justice department that would actually enforce them. laws are for the slaves, not the royal elite ruling class or their multinational corporations
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
idiot adam schiff trembles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEsw9t7I66s traitor mcstain cowers
In reply to they ARE doing it to people… by ted41776
Einstein is on that list too! Great company to be in.
In reply to idiot adam by bamawatson
Careful what you wish for, Reagan passed a so called pro-gun law and it ended up prohibiting the registering of new machine guns.
It's the extra stuff that gets tacked on a to bill that's so dangerous, these companies have a right to decide who they let on their private property, regulation is socialism, don't copy the left and be lazy, boycott them, use other platforms.
In reply to Einstein by mikka
but Trump doesn't say a fucking thing about Banksters, Wall Street, The FED, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the police state, the MIC
not a fucking peep!
and the cult members keep drinking the kool-aid and circling the wagons around their fearless leader.
what a fucking joke!
fucking pussies!
In reply to Careful what you wish for,… by eforce
I wish I could upvote this more than once - maybe like 100 times..
In reply to bb by helltothenah
Free speech allows privately owned media including social media to be biased. It is no different from your local MSM rag newspaper refusing to print your letters to the editor and instead just printing liberal trash. The way you retaliate is to boycott the damn paper and support an alternate media.
If Trump had any real gumption ("balls") he would announce that because Twitter is so damned biased and on the left that he is ceasing to use it and instead is switching to Gab.
Also, there are alternatives to Facebook and Youtube and if some of the big shots in the populist conservative movement whose inclinations the brainwashing, decadent corporate media are trying to snuff out, and tell everyone where there unedited comments can be found, that would level the playing field just enough.
In reply to I wish I could upvote this… by ronthefisherman
Everyone’s search will yield different results bases on history of prior searches, it says a lot about thy true beliefs if that’s what the results really yield ... but let’s peddle connys latest hit because flag bafoonery, Jacksonville, Katrina ... err ... hurricane Maria , planning to fire AG in an attempt to obstruct justice, Manafort, NK sham ... give me a minute
In reply to Free speech allows privately… by FBaggins
Bullshit.
In reply to Everyone’s search will yield… by Freeze These
I like the ZH headline: "Idiot Trump warns ..."
For once ZH is getting it right. Should read:
"Idiot Trump warns multiple giant companies that he is getting cross that they don't like him"
Call the whaaaammbulance.
Fuggin' old whiny fart, preening his balding head in the mirror, tweeting childish, spiteful crap off the toilet in the middle of the night. What a dumb old cunt who never grew up.
In reply to Bullshit. by Got my Towel
Goolag is being disingenuous at best in denying any "bias". A very good example was provided in an article in ZH yesterday regarding a very specific search for an Anne Coulter presentation which came up as rank #22, buried in irrelevant MSM BS.
Goolag will argue that they are "just giving more emphasis to "Recognized" sources", such as the MSM and, as a private Company, will be difficult to legally challenge. It will require radical action by Trump, such as regulating Goolag, Facefuck and Twatter as public utilities and/or taking radically aggressive legal action, for instance under RICO and/or Wire Fraud statutes.
However, if, as now seems increasingly clear, these Companies are all, at best, controlled by the Deep State, that isn't going to happen.
Therefore, an equally important part of the solution is with "We the people". Simply don't use these platforms!! In the case of Goolag, as with the others, it isn't difficult to avoid them by NOT using Chrome, YouTube and Gmail (There are many other just as good and less intrusive alternatives) and, in particular avoid the Goolag search engine. Duckduckgo is a very good alternative search engine and has the added bonus that it doesn't track or record you.
And that revolution should start with Trump himself if he is really genuine. If he were to move to (and so endorse) an alternative to Twatter for his "communications", it would be the beginning of the end for Twatter. And, irony of ironies, the MSM would be obliged to move also to continue to source their fake news attacks, so it would be kind of a "twofer"!!
In reply to kjb by Take-a-Dump
The LIARS/CENSORS at @Google claim their algorithms are "neutral". Check yourself. Search Google images for "white couples" (no quotes). Then search the same for "black couples".
(If you don't want to infest your browser with Google, see the saved results at: https://twitter.com/SonnenTanzer/status/1034668226066579458)
Despicable Bolsheviks, nothing short of that, watching every single breath you take.
In reply to Goolag is being disingenuous… by philipat
Take away the legal security of their "click to agree" buttons. Make any contract where people waive their moral rights invalid.
Google and the techs are engaged in illegal virtual human tracking. They steal our souls and sell, trade and proffit from them.
In reply to ... by NiggaPleeze
I bought yours for a nickle.
Not much profit there.
In reply to Take away the legal security… by King of Ruperts Land
https://computer.howstuffworks.com/internet/basics/google1.htm
Care to restate your claim? You are ignorant. Educate yourself before spouting off.
In reply to ... by NiggaPleeze
If you have a particular argument, make it, but don't insult me with your "Google search engine propaganda for idiots" that you've been struggling for 5 years to understand.

Did you run the searches and look at the results? Or you still struggling through Google Propaganda 101?
Did you run the searches and look at the results, you infinitely stupid asswipe? Or you still struggling through Google Propaganda 101?
In reply to https://computer… by Opinionsareus
Right on Nigga! Google Propaganda 101, can go to zer's safe space and suck thumb.
In reply to Fuck off, asshole. I know… by NiggaPleeze
All you got is dummy talk. Argue with the way the algorithms work, Einstein. that's the bottom line.
Just in case you need to brush up, you can read Brin's a Page's paper. Here is the salient part. Argue against that. Let's see your analysis of how that code biases page ranks. I'm waiting....
2.1.1 Description of PageRank Calculation
Academic citation literature has been applied to the web, largely by counting citations or backlinks to a given page. This gives some approximation of a page's importance or quality. PageRank extends this idea by not counting links from all pages equally, and by normalizing by the number of links on a page. PageRank is defined as follows:
PageRank or PR(A) can be calculated using a simple iterative algorithm, and corresponds to the principal eigenvector of the normalized link matrix of the web. Also, a PageRank for 26 million web pages can be computed in a few hours on a medium size workstation.
http://infolab.stanford.edu/~backrub/google.html
In reply to Fuck off, asshole. I know… by NiggaPleeze
So, bottom line it doesn't work. Googles new motto: "Be pure evil" So burn them. Burn them all!
In reply to All you got is dummy talk… by Opinionsareus
Page rank is a trivial algorithm that any school child can implement in a search engine.
But the results you see are not page rank-based. See this: https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&source=hp&q=white+couple
Hardly anyone, if anyone, is linking to images of interracial couples as "white couple". Show me those links, from high-traffic (high page-rank) sites, retard.
Even Google admits they have thousands of tinkers with their search results. They admitted once they purposefully put up black inventors when you search "American inventor" on Google. Go on, try it: https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&q=american+inventor
EDIT: BTW, the first image for "white couple" is supposedly sourced from a reddit page which attacks Google for their Bolshevik search results. They have two screenshots, of "black couple" and "white couple", and that interracial picture is in the third row of the "white couple" screenshot, but nowhere is that picture to be found by itself, and it certainly isn't labeled "white couple". So tell me how the page rank algorithm got "white couple" out of that?
Now, Google image search "robber OR burglar" - here, https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&q=robber+OR+burglar , and see anything odd, given the vast preponderance of a certain race as guilty of those crimes? See https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/topic-… - in 2016, 33,095 whites and 41,562 blacks were arrested for robbery. For burglary it was 112,651 whites and 47,991 blacks.
Just another "page rank" hiccup, is it? LOL.
In reply to All you got is dummy talk… by Opinionsareus
So in your opinion should Google be stopped, broken up or subject to anti trust laws?
I would break up Amazon, Google and Facebook for starters.
In reply to Page rank is a trivial… by NiggaPleeze
In reply to So in your opinion should… by Dornier27
You are one of those people that Wikipedia’s everything (parrots) without having any significant knowledge. An example would be someone taking a course in Delphi programming at a community college compared to someone with a PhD in computer science from a highly reputable American university after completing an undergraduate in software engineering (electrical engineering with emphasis in digital engineering) at a Canadian or German university. Stick to something you can handle and ease off the Wikipedia!
In reply to All you got is dummy talk… by Opinionsareus
Ah, you mean like CNN posts some nugget of fake news on twitter, it gets 10,000 RTs, then it is retracted but they don't take down the original tweet, and the corrected info gets 100 RTs, so therefore it is "less authoritative" than the original.
Right.
In reply to All you got is dummy talk… by Opinionsareus
Want a good laugh? Google "white woman with white man" Then tell me there is no bias.
In reply to Goolag is being disingenuous… by philipat
I searched "white woman with white man". I get nothing but interracial stuff. Preachy stuff. Then click on images and it is all interracial. That is social engineering shit.
In reply to Want a good laugh? Google … by Redhotfill
You are a true dummy.
https://computer.howstuffworks.com/internet/basics/google1.htm
In reply to No shit! I get nothing but… by King of Ruperts Land
Full of black people images. WTF?
In reply to Want a good laugh? Google … by Redhotfill
I switched to Duckduckgo--what do you recommend as a good alternative to youtube?
In reply to Goolag is being disingenuous… by philipat
steemit.com
takes a little bit of learning to search on it. But alternative news is there.
In reply to I switched to Duckduckgo-… by sparky139
vimeo or bitchute
In reply to I switched to Duckduckgo-… by sparky139
The best alternative would ideally be the original versions of the Google back-end server versions of the search algorithms when they first started out! Perhaps the second or third year in business and then to update to the current user interface versions of end user browsers, whatever they may be. This would have been before the NSA and CIA had taken complete control of the company.
In reply to I switched to Duckduckgo-… by sparky139
Clearly not getting enough attention at home. Sad. (I mean the above 'idiot' Take-a-lump)
In reply to kjb by Take-a-Dump
https://computer.howstuffworks.com/internet/basics/google1.htm
Do try to understand how things work before you let your tiny hands leader break them.
In reply to Bullshit. by Got my Towel
ROFLMAO!!!! You link to How Stuff Works as your authoritative source - repeatedly!!
In reply to https://computer… by Opinionsareus
Down vote for Generalities. Idiot.
In reply to Everyone’s search will yield… by Freeze These
Down vote for Generalities. Idiot.
In reply to Everyone’s search will yield… by Freeze These
The AG is recused from the SC fishing expedition/witch hunt...
So how is it ‘obstructing justice’ to fire him for failing to prosecute Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Ohr and the rest of those who abused their office and fabricated evidence to supply to the FISC?
Idiot.
In reply to Everyone’s search will yield… by Freeze These
I noticed last week that Youtube changed the results to all MSM crap for me when I searched for political KWs.
In reply to Everyone’s search will yield… by Freeze These
The way you retaliate is to boycott the damn paper and support an alternate media.
with the print and electronic media, the way you retaliate is to sue for defamation. Can we sue Facebook for defamation?
This cabal is having it both ways. That cannot be allowed.
In reply to Free speech allows privately… by FBaggins
Dear Editor NYTimes online edition:
I got so sick of New York Times that I put their sites in my /etc/hosts file:
# My Blacklist
0.0.0.0 www.nytimes.com
So now sometimes when I click on a Drudge Report headline, I get an error "problem loading page". Then I see it was a NYTimes article and am revealed that I avoided the aggravation of having to read it only to raise my blood pressure and start cursing the God Damned NYTimes out loud.
In reply to The way you retaliate is to… by East Indian
If you excert editorial control or in any way curate content then you are forfeiting any semblance of common carrier status.
Which makes you instead, just a publisher and therefore liable for every thing which you have published.
So when someone on Facebook/Twitter defames you, You should sue Facebook/Twitter because they do excert editorial control and after all published what was being said. They also have all the money.
In reply to The way you retaliate is to… by East Indian
Exert
In reply to If you excert editorial… by css1971
You are wrong for three obvious reasons.
Beyond that, they deeply spy on everything you do on the internet, with your phone, everything. Google tracks your movements (and who you are spending time with) constantly, even when your phone is turned off or you have asked them not to track you. E.g. https://mashable.com/2018/08/22/google-android-data-collection-study/ . This should be permanently BANNED. EU had the right idea with GDPR but didn't go nearly far enough. We need some legislation stopping these fucking Peeping Toms from looking down our pants and up our skirts day in day out.
In reply to Free speech allows privately… by FBaggins
Hey, I don't like being watched, either. But do try to understand that universal surveillance is going to be the norm faster than you can say "I really don't understand anything" while you're sitting on the can during a morning bowel movement.
Do you really think that in a networked world, where just a few people can cause international havoc that those who are in power are going to relent?
We are heading into the future at warp speed, Pancho - nostalgia for "privacy" isn't going to get you anywhere. You can jump up and down all you want, but that's the way it almost is and that's the way it's going to surely be.
Go real Bill Joy's now-famous essay "Why the FurtureDoesn't Need Us'
https://www.wired.com/2000/04/joy-2/
After you read that please try to understand that AI and SAI (Super Artificial Intelligence) are still in their respective gestational stages. You're whistling in the wind, pal.
In reply to You are wrong for three… by NiggaPleeze