"Idiot" Trump Warns Facebook, Twitter And Google To Tread Carefully

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 03:44

President Trump doubled down on Tuesday threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."

"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that's a very serious thing and it's a very serious charge," Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. "They better be careful because they can't do that to people."

Meanwhile, free speech activists have petitioned the White House to encourage Trump to "request that Congress pass legislation prohibiting social media platforms from banning users for First Amendment-protected speech."

The power to block lawful content should be in the hands of individual users – not Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey. -Petitions.whitehouse.gov

Earlier in the day, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they're "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results.

To which Google replied "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"

Maybe they can explain why Trump's picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word "idiot"

Now let's compare to search engine DuckDuckGo

And while Google had visited the Obama White House over 230 times in seven years, we wonder how many times they've visited since Trump took office? 

ted41776 BaBaBouy Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:12

they ARE doing it to people because they are MONOPOLIES and because no one is going to stop them. it's not like we have anti trust laws or a justice department that would actually enforce them. laws are for the slaves, not the royal elite ruling class or their multinational corporations

eforce mikka Tue, 08/28/2018 - 18:31

Careful what you wish for, Reagan passed a so called pro-gun law and it ended up prohibiting the registering of new machine guns.

It's the extra stuff that gets tacked on a to bill that's so dangerous, these companies have a right to decide who they let on their private property, regulation is socialism, don't copy the left and be lazy, boycott them, use other platforms.

FBaggins ronthefisherman Tue, 08/28/2018 - 22:00

Free speech allows privately owned media including social media to be biased. It is no different from your local MSM rag newspaper refusing to print your letters to the editor and instead just printing liberal trash. The way you retaliate is to boycott the damn paper and support an alternate media.

If Trump had any real gumption ("balls") he would announce that because Twitter is so damned biased and on the left that he is ceasing to use it and instead is switching to Gab.

Also, there are alternatives to Facebook and Youtube and if some of the big shots in the populist conservative movement whose inclinations the brainwashing, decadent corporate media are trying to snuff out, and tell everyone where there unedited comments can be found, that would level the playing field just enough.    

Freeze These FBaggins Tue, 08/28/2018 - 22:07

Everyone’s search will yield different results bases on history of prior searches, it says a lot about thy true beliefs if that’s what the results really yield ... but let’s peddle connys latest hit because flag bafoonery, Jacksonville, Katrina ... err ... hurricane Maria , planning to fire AG in an attempt to obstruct justice, Manafort, NK sham ... give me a minute

Take-a-Dump Got my Towel Tue, 08/28/2018 - 23:49

I like the ZH headline: "Idiot Trump warns ..."

For once ZH is getting it right. Should read:

"Idiot Trump warns multiple giant companies that he is getting cross that they don't like him"

Call the whaaaammbulance.

Fuggin' old whiny fart, preening his balding head in the mirror, tweeting childish, spiteful crap off the toilet in the middle of the night. What a dumb old cunt who never grew up.

philipat Take-a-Dump Wed, 08/29/2018 - 00:22

Goolag is being disingenuous at best in denying any "bias". A very good example was provided in an article in ZH yesterday regarding a very specific search for an Anne Coulter presentation which came up as rank #22, buried in irrelevant MSM BS.

Goolag will argue that they are "just giving more emphasis to "Recognized" sources", such as the MSM and, as a private Company, will be difficult to legally challenge. It will require radical action by Trump, such as regulating Goolag, Facefuck and Twatter as public utilities and/or taking radically aggressive legal action, for instance under RICO and/or Wire Fraud statutes.

However, if, as now seems increasingly clear, these Companies are all, at best, controlled by the Deep State, that isn't going to happen.

Therefore, an equally important part of the solution is with "We the people". Simply don't use these platforms!! In the case of Goolag, as with the others, it isn't difficult to avoid them by NOT using Chrome, YouTube and Gmail (There are many other just as good and less intrusive alternatives) and, in particular avoid the Goolag search engine. Duckduckgo is a very good alternative search engine and has the added bonus that it doesn't track or record you.

And that revolution should start with Trump himself if he is really genuine. If he were to move to (and so endorse) an alternative to Twatter for his "communications", it would be the beginning of the end for Twatter. And, irony of ironies, the MSM would be obliged to move also to continue to source their fake news attacks, so it would be kind of a "twofer"!!

NiggaPleeze philipat Wed, 08/29/2018 - 01:25

The LIARS/CENSORS at @Google claim their algorithms are "neutral". Check yourself. Search Google images for "white couples" (no quotes). Then search the same for "black couples".

(If you don't want to infest your browser with Google, see the saved results at:  https://twitter.com/SonnenTanzer/status/1034668226066579458)

Despicable Bolsheviks, nothing short of that, watching every single breath you take.

NiggaPleeze Opinionsareus Wed, 08/29/2018 - 02:44

Fuck off, asshole.  I know more about Google and software than you could every possibly fit into your puny brain.  If you have a particular argument, make it, but don't insult me with your "Google search engine propaganda for idiots" that you've been struggling for 5 years to understand.

Did you run the searches and look at the results, you infinitely stupid asswipe?  Or you still struggling through Google Propaganda 101?

Opinionsareus NiggaPleeze Wed, 08/29/2018 - 03:12

All you got is dummy talk. Argue with the way the algorithms work, Einstein. that's the bottom line.

Just in case you need to brush up, you can read Brin's a Page's paper. Here is the salient part. Argue against that. Let's see your analysis of how that code biases page ranks.  I'm waiting....

2.1.1 Description of PageRank Calculation

Academic citation literature has been applied to the web, largely by counting citations or backlinks to a given page. This gives some approximation of a page's importance or quality. PageRank extends this idea by not counting links from all pages equally, and by normalizing by the number of links on a page. PageRank is defined as follows:

We assume page A has pages T1...Tn which point to it (i.e., are citations). The parameter d is a damping factor which can be set between 0 and 1. We usually set d to 0.85. There are more details about d in the next section. Also C(A) is defined as the number of links going out of page A. The PageRank of a page A is given as follows:

PR(A) = (1-d) + d (PR(T1)/C(T1) + ... + PR(Tn)/C(Tn))

Note that the PageRanks form a probability distribution over web pages, so the sum of all web pages' PageRanks will be one.

PageRank or PR(A) can be calculated using a simple iterative algorithm, and corresponds to the principal eigenvector of the normalized link matrix of the web. Also, a PageRank for 26 million web pages can be computed in a few hours on a medium size workstation.

http://infolab.stanford.edu/~backrub/google.html

NiggaPleeze Opinionsareus Wed, 08/29/2018 - 03:30

Page rank is a trivial algorithm that any school child can implement in a search engine.

But the results you see are not page rank-based.  See this:  https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&source=hp&q=white+couple

Hardly anyone, if anyone, is linking to images of interracial couples as "white couple".  Show me those links, from high-traffic (high page-rank) sites, retard. 

Even Google admits they have thousands of tinkers with their search results.  They admitted once they purposefully put up black inventors when you search "American inventor" on Google.  Go on, try it:  https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&q=american+inventor

EDIT:  BTW, the first image for "white couple" is supposedly sourced from a reddit page which attacks Google for their Bolshevik search results.  They have two screenshots, of "black couple" and "white couple", and that interracial picture is in the third row of the "white couple" screenshot, but nowhere is that picture to be found by itself, and it certainly isn't labeled "white couple".  So tell me how the page rank algorithm got "white couple" out of that?

Now, Google image search "robber OR burglar" - here, https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&q=robber+OR+burglar , and see anything odd, given the vast preponderance of a certain race as guilty of those crimes?  See https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/topic-… - in 2016, 33,095 whites and 41,562 blacks were arrested for robbery.  For burglary it was 112,651 whites and 47,991 blacks.

Just another "page rank" hiccup, is it?  LOL.

ddiduck Opinionsareus Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:32

You are one of those people that Wikipedia’s everything (parrots) without having any significant knowledge. An example would be someone taking a course in Delphi programming at a community college compared to someone with a PhD in computer science from a highly reputable American university after completing an undergraduate in software engineering (electrical engineering with emphasis in digital engineering) at a Canadian or German university. Stick to something you can handle and ease off the Wikipedia!

ddiduck sparky139 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:41

The best alternative would ideally be the original versions of the Google back-end server versions of the search algorithms when they first started out! Perhaps the second or third year in business and then to update to the current user interface versions of end user browsers, whatever they may be. This would have been before the NSA and CIA had taken complete control of the company.

King of Ruperts Land East Indian Wed, 08/29/2018 - 02:40

Dear Editor NYTimes online edition:

I got so sick of New York Times that I put their sites in my /etc/hosts file:

# My Blacklist
0.0.0.0 www.nytimes.com

So now sometimes when I click on a Drudge Report headline, I get an error "problem loading page". Then I see it was a NYTimes article and am revealed that I avoided the aggravation of having to read it only to raise my blood pressure and start cursing the God Damned NYTimes out loud.

css1971 East Indian Wed, 08/29/2018 - 03:02

If you excert editorial control or in any way curate content then you are forfeiting any semblance of common carrier status.

Which makes you instead, just a publisher and therefore liable for every thing which you have published.

So when someone on Facebook/Twitter defames you, You should sue Facebook/Twitter because they do excert editorial control and after all published what was being said. They also have all the money.

NiggaPleeze FBaggins Wed, 08/29/2018 - 01:34

You are wrong for three obvious reasons. 

  • First, Google, FB and Twitter are "global" monopolies, and they work hard to maintain those monopolies.
  • Second, none of Google, FB and Twitter are *PUBLISHERS*.  Do you know what a publisher is?  They are PLATFORMS.  Like, say, your telephone is a PLATFORM.  What if "Ma Bell" or your ISP could decide to disconnect conversations if it decides you are saying something it doesn't like?  Can Verizon and AT&T wireless decide to block access to ZH?  After all, it's "private property", just start your own wireless company!
  • Third, as a PLATFORM, they do not put THEIR NAME on any of the results, nor do they take responsibility for it.

Beyond that, they deeply spy on everything you do on the internet, with your phone, everything.  Google tracks your movements (and who you are spending time with) constantly, even when your phone is turned off or you have asked them not to track you.  E.g. https://mashable.com/2018/08/22/google-android-data-collection-study/ .  This should be permanently BANNED.  EU had the right idea with GDPR but didn't go nearly far enough.  We need some legislation stopping these fucking Peeping Toms from looking down our pants and up our skirts day in day out.

Opinionsareus NiggaPleeze Wed, 08/29/2018 - 03:28

Hey, I don't like being watched, either. But do try to understand that universal surveillance is going to be the norm faster than you can say "I really don't understand anything" while you're sitting on the can during a morning bowel movement.

Do you really think that in a networked world, where just a few people can cause international havoc that those who are in power are going to relent?

We are heading into the future at warp speed, Pancho - nostalgia for "privacy" isn't going to get you anywhere. You can jump up and down all you want, but that's the way it almost is and that's the way it's going to surely be.

Go real Bill Joy's now-famous essay "Why the FurtureDoesn't Need Us'

https://www.wired.com/2000/04/joy-2/

After you read that please try to understand that AI and SAI (Super Artificial Intelligence) are still in their respective gestational stages.  You're whistling in the wind, pal.

 

 

 

 

 