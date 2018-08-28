Monetary Stimulus Does Not Work. The Evidence Is In...

Authored by Daniel Lacalle via dlacalle.com,
In a report called “A report card for unconventional monetary policy,” Deutsche Bank has analyzed the impact on the economy of “unconventional” monetary policies, quantitative easing and negative interest rates.
They have analyzed the impact on manufacturing indices from the beginning to the end of these measures, and have found the following results:
1. In eight of the 12 cases analyzed, the impact on the economy was negative
2. In three cases, it was completely neutral
3. It only worked in the case of the so-called QE1 in the US, and fundamentally because the starting base was very low and the US became a major oil and gas producer.
As Torsten Slock, the analyst at Deutsche Bank, explains, that in eight out of twelve cases the impact was negative speaks for itself.
“How do you evaluate if QE and negative interest rates are working? When I discuss this with clients, I sometimes get the response that QE and negative interest rates are working well because the payment systems are running and the financial system still functions. But the issue is not if computers can deal with negative interest rates. The issue is if QE and negative rates have been supporting the economy.
The chart below looks at QE and negative rates across countries and the impact it has had on ISM and PMI across countries, from start to end of each unconventional policy. The conclusion is that US QE1 had an impact but in all other cases the impact of QE and negative interest rates has been insignificant. And in 8 out of 12 cases, the economic impact has been negative.
Once again, there is too big of a burden on monetary policy and it is time for fiscal and structural policy to step up and begin to support GDP growth.”
The European case is truly amazing:
But the Japanese one is simply staggering:
Central Banks Balance Sheet vs Global GDP
Last two charts via @dailyeconomist
Merrill Lynch also shows the poor QE results:
Comments
Silly author. Of course monetary stimulus worked. Just look at where the stock market indices are at! The oligarchs are rolling in their vaults packed with serious coin!
Future Powell: "So you're telling me there's a chance it will work!?!"
In reply to Silly author. Of course it… by FullHedge1
--> press the button --> create money --> take this money --> buy staff you want --> press the button -->
In reply to Future Powell: "So you're… by barliman
Monetary stimulus only benefits the rich.
And it will only make
the Coming Financial Cataclysm
uglier, bloodier, and messier.
In reply to --> press the button -->… by Max.Power
(above) **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER (above)
= === ardent ------ bobcatz ====
--- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----
---- chasara067 ---
ardent --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz ---
>>>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!! <<<<<
Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme
PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959
ALL are the ONE SINGLE **Biblicism/TodaysFox** SPAMMER
In reply to Monetary stimulus only… by ardent
This - in every case the purpose of the stimulus was to maintain [short term] political stability. In every case it succeeded.
In reply to Silly author. Of course it… by FullHedge1
Show one case out of twelve that "worked", and that's enough evidence for all of these idiots to do MOAR.
"Shovel ready jobs"...only a stuttering muslim chimp would call that a success
It doesn’t really matter what the report concludes. It worked for the people is was intended to work for.
You mean Obama, the banksters and the Bernank?
In reply to It doesn’t really matter. … by FrankieGoesToH…
True, until it goes "BOOM"!
In reply to It doesn’t really matter. … by FrankieGoesToH…
Exactly. Analysts are employed by investment banks, and this policy works for that slice of the economy. Ask 100 random people is this economy working ?
In reply to It doesn’t really matter. … by FrankieGoesToH…
Oh FFS, they've been levitating the entire broken global economy on nothing but monetary stimulus since 2008. It might be corrupt and self-dealing, but don't tell me that shit don't work.
all drumpf does is lie.
Wait! Prof Krugman assured me it works...
So, if the country is doing so well, why are we only getting 1.5% on our savings?
Sort of like watching the Fed walk into a desert at 127 degrees and pull a thermometer out of refrigerator, and then reply - nope, hasn't moved a bit.
If the US stock market indexes, real estate, health care, education etc... were counted in core inflation index, we'd already be at a 25% prime. Oh yeah, that would mean credit card rates would be at least 50%-75% per year, without penalties or fees, if you lucky!
Transfer to 4 week T-Bills at Treasury Direct and get 1.93%, as of today's auction. Not a big diff, but that 0.43% is going into your bank's pocket.
In reply to If the US stock market… by nsurf9
Cutting taxes works. Let do more of that one.
they don't know how good it worked because they can't tell what gdp growth would have been without zirp and qe. i doubt db would be complaining if they were a usa bank:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-23/us-bank-profits-hit-record-60…
how anyone could read the above link and say that qe doesn't work is beyond me. sour grapes from db whiners.
Cut taxes for middle class families even moar!
Reinstate Glass-Steagal!
Reinstate Usury Laws!
Kill all the lawyers, kill them tonite!
Forgive all student loans for STEM degrees!
it should be no surprise to anyone that no central bank anywhere, has ever had, or will have, any direct control of QUALITY.
neither has any central bank ever had, or will have any control over inflation, unemployment or economic growth.
those three variables occur DESPITE central banks, not because of them.
qe = socialism/communism - using quantities of fiat as a theoretical method to revert eveyones wealth to a lower and lower, lowest common denominator.
if there has been any lesson learned at all, it would be that "if central banks could control anything, everyone would be healthy, wealthy and wise"
people aren't healthy, wealthy and wise. the vast majority have no excess after bills and simply gravitate to bigger bills, until they realize they can be happy with half of what they have and spend lots more time pleasing themselves rather than "working for the man".
i have yet to see any analysis by anyone anywhere that shows what difference each trillion euros, dollars or (hundreds of trillions) yen makes to a percentage point or a tenth of a pecentage point or a 100th of a percentage point in inflation, gtowth or employment.
same goes for each one percent of interest rates.
it makes fuck all difference until you get above a 5% rate and even then, interest rates only ever work to stop economic activity, which stops inflation and increases unemployment.
so, enough with the failed monetary experiments by unelected bureaucrats that prove nothing and result in no measurable impact on quality. hell we all know that elected officials only marginally impact the quality of the 35% of gdp that goes on government spending (7 trillion of spending by different fed, state and local government this year). because most of the spending is mandated on advertixing for people to sign on to (federally) mandated benefits.
so why would central bank spending on financial assets be done any better? central banks are not investment managers with a brief to exceed a benchmark on a risk adjusted basis after fees and expenses - they are civil servants with degrees in the bleeding obvious of the past.
https://www.usgovernmentspending.com/
that shit works perfect.
Signed,
Warren B for Re insurance