Monetary Stimulus Does Not Work. The Evidence Is In...

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 19:45

Authored by Daniel Lacalle via dlacalle.com,

In a report called “A report card for unconventional monetary policy,” Deutsche Bank has analyzed the impact on the economy of “unconventional” monetary policies, quantitative easing and negative interest rates.

They have analyzed the impact on manufacturing indices from the beginning to the end of these measures, and have found the following results:

1. In eight of the 12 cases analyzed, the impact on the economy was negative

2. In three cases, it was completely neutral

3. It only worked in the case of the so-called QE1 in the US, and fundamentally because the starting base was very low and the US became a major oil and gas producer.

As Torsten Slock, the analyst at Deutsche Bank, explains, that in eight out of twelve cases the impact was negative speaks for itself.

“How do you evaluate if QE and negative interest rates are working? When I discuss this with clients, I sometimes get the response that QE and negative interest rates are working well because the payment systems are running and the financial system still functions. But the issue is not if computers can deal with negative interest rates. The issue is if QE and negative rates have been supporting the economy.

The chart below looks at QE and negative rates across countries and the impact it has had on ISM and PMI across countries, from start to end of each unconventional policy. The conclusion is that US QE1 had an impact but in all other cases the impact of QE and negative interest rates has been insignificant. And in 8 out of 12 cases, the economic impact has been negative.

Once again, there is too big of a burden on monetary policy and it is time for fiscal and structural policy to step up and begin to support GDP growth.

The European case is truly amazing:

But the Japanese one is simply staggering:

Central Banks Balance Sheet vs Global GDP

Last two charts via @dailyeconomist

Merrill Lynch also shows the poor QE results:

Tags
Business Finance
Diversified Investment Services

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
FullHedge1 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

Silly author. Of course monetary stimulus worked. Just look at where the stock market indices are at! The oligarchs are rolling in their vaults packed with serious coin!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
More-Sun ardent Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

(above)   **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER   (above)

                       = === ardent ------  bobcatz ====

                        --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----

                             ----  chasara067  --- 

       ardent  --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz  ---

  >>>>  VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!  <<<<<

 Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Cheoli / bobcatz / CryptopithicusHomme

            PrivetHedge / Adolfsteinbergovitch / Jumanji1959

      ALL are the ONE SINGLE   **Biblicism/TodaysFox**   SPAMMER    

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
cougar_w Tue, 08/28/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

Oh FFS, they've been levitating the entire broken global economy on nothing but monetary stimulus since 2008. It might be corrupt and self-dealing, but don't tell me that shit don't work.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
nsurf9 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

So, if the country is doing so well, why are we only getting 1.5% on our savings?

Sort of like watching the Fed walk into a desert at 127 degrees and pull a thermometer out of refrigerator, and then reply - nope, hasn't moved a bit. 

If the US stock market indexes, real estate, health care, education etc... were counted in core inflation index, we'd already be at a 25% prime.  Oh yeah, that would mean credit card rates would be at least 50%-75% per year, without penalties or fees, if you lucky!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
An Shrubbery Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

Cut taxes for middle class families even moar! 

Reinstate Glass-Steagal!

Reinstate Usury Laws!

Kill all the lawyers, kill them tonite!

Forgive all student loans for STEM degrees!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
hooligan2009 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

it should be no surprise to anyone that no central bank anywhere, has ever had, or will have, any direct control of QUALITY.

neither has any central bank ever had, or will have any control over inflation, unemployment or economic growth.

those three variables occur DESPITE central banks, not because of them.

qe = socialism/communism - using quantities of fiat as a theoretical method to revert eveyones wealth to a lower and lower, lowest common denominator.

if there has been any lesson learned at all, it would be that "if central banks could control anything, everyone would be healthy, wealthy and wise"

people aren't healthy, wealthy and wise. the vast majority have no excess after bills and simply gravitate to bigger bills, until they realize they can be happy with half of what they have and spend lots more time pleasing themselves rather than "working for the man".

i have yet to see any analysis by anyone anywhere that shows what difference each trillion euros, dollars or (hundreds of trillions) yen makes to a percentage point or a tenth of a pecentage point or a 100th of a percentage point in inflation, gtowth or employment.

same goes for each one percent of interest rates.

it makes fuck all difference until you get above a 5% rate and even then, interest rates only ever work to stop economic activity, which stops inflation and increases unemployment.

so, enough with the failed monetary experiments by unelected bureaucrats that prove nothing and result in no measurable impact on quality. hell we all know that elected officials only marginally impact the quality of the 35% of gdp that goes on government spending (7 trillion of spending by different fed, state and local government this year). because most of the spending is mandated on advertixing for people to sign on to (federally) mandated benefits.

so why would central bank spending on financial assets be done any better? central banks are not investment managers with a brief to exceed a benchmark on a risk adjusted basis after fees and expenses - they are civil servants with degrees in the bleeding obvious of the past.

https://www.usgovernmentspending.com/