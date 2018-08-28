As MSM & Hollywood Distract, US Government Quietly Prepares For Nuclear War

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
The MSM (Mainstream Media) and Hollywood forms a conglomerated consortium of Marxists, Socialists, creepy-refugee professors from Woodstock, and wanna-be left-wing revolutionaries. They have two different paths. The MSM forces non-news down the throat of the public while decrying the true news in the alternative media. Hollywood is shaping the formation of the public consciousness and forcing a paradigm shift (Overton window principle), a shift to the left through popular culture, film, television, and the music industry. Both of them have one end objective in mind: the dissolution of the United States, and the destruction of its borders, language, religions, culture, and society as a whole in all of its forms.
You don’t receive news anymore from reporters or journalists. It is a collage of sensationalism coupled with reality TV shows, all sans morals or any form or semblance of decency. This has been repeated throughout history. The Visigoths were at the gates of Rome, yet her citizens would not drag themselves away from the chariot races to man the walls and the battlements. Now is the same, merely fast-forwarded. In all this, if you have not noticed, the U.S. is quietly assuming the same footing they did during the Cold War, and more.
On 8/24/18, BuzzFeed News published an article by Dan Vergano entitled “The US Government is Updating its Nuclear Disaster Plans and They are Truly Terrifying.” I strongly recommend reading it.
The article begins with this:
“Amid concerns over North Korea, federal emergency managers are updating disaster plans to account for large nuclear detonations over the 60 largest US cities, according to a US Federal Emergency Management Agency official. The shift away from planning for small nuclear devices that could be deployed by terrorists toward thermonuclear blasts arranged by “state actors” was discussed on [8/23/18]…”
“The North Koreans have really changed the calculus…we really have to look at thermonuclear now.”
“In response to an audience question, [FEMA Chief of Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Branch] said the agency has also considered scenarios where a nuclear bomb, a cyberattack, a coordinated electromagnetic pulse, and biological weapons all hit the US at the same time.”
I have written numerous articles on the threat posed by North Korea, especially with regard to an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) strike against the United States. I did not arrive upon these assertions without research and study: the conclusions of such notables as Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, Former Congressman Roscoe Bartlett (R-MD), and others of the (now-disbanded) Committee to Assess EMP Threat against the United States... their research provided a great deal for the basis of my assertions. I stand by what I wrote.
We are in a difficult time currently in the world situational arena. Russia and China are strengthening their militaries, economies, and influence, and the reformative acts by President Trump may be too little and too late. The midterms may turn him into a tiger without the teeth to enable the passage of any laws. Even with the teeth…and current Republican control of the Senate and House, it has proven to be a battle between a combination of turncoats and fifth columnists that has slowed down the reforms considerably.
Now the “conga line” of communists follows after smear tactics such as “Russiagate” and election conspiracy accusations, the endless “witch hunt” by Mueller, and the Stormy Daniels nonsense. All of these actions are taken to derail the President and deny a turnaround for the country after 8 years of Obama.
With all of this in consideration, though, the threat of a nuclear war is real, and (as I’ve mentioned in the past) a first strike would be precipitated by an EMP attack. North Korea is the perfect source as an individual “aspirant” or with the prompting of the “state actors,” singly or in unison. The last sentence in the referenced article summarizes it simply yet eloquently: an attack would be multifaceted and simultaneous.
The summit with North Korea was one of those George Bush Jr. moments, where he declared victory in Iraq a decade before the U.S. withdrew its forces. Everyone made fun of North Korea and said the game was over with the summit because Kim Jong-Un and the President shook hands.
With the reassessment: nothing has changed, except North Korea has now gained time to prepare that it did not have before.
The Russians and the Chinese have a major joint military exercise scheduled to commence on 9/11/18, in which for the first time drills will be conducted to include responses to nuclear attack. In addition, many nations are dumping their holdings in U.S. debt and there is a lot of volatility in the world, such as the Brexit actions, the trade status of Britain with the EU after it occurs, NATO instability, and the continuing influx of Muslims into Europe.
Trouble usually arises in the midst of confusion or where one side assesses that the other is ripe to attack. The President was elected and the leadership redefined, but the country has not been extricated from the quagmire that Obama and his cronies (including such as McCain and Graham) placed it in. At such times and when beset by difficulties and a looming midterm election, a lack of policy is potentially worse than bad policy. The information from the referenced article is serious. Threats have not reemerged: in fact, they never left. The Potemkins of the MSM and Hollywood managed to screen them, yet the U.S. government is altering assessments and plans to address those threats, and the potential for a nuclear war is still very real.
Dr Strangelove....
Agghh....AGAIN with the "Retired Green Beret".
Show me a DD 214, or STFU.
On second thought, scratch that...just STFU.
I live right near one of the Army's major training schools for brass. In fact, a guy who wrote a novel about EMP (One Second After - William R. Forstchen) was a teacher at that school. He also served on the Committee old Jeremiah's blathering about. I'd be willing to bet that he knows a lot more about the subject than this "expert-on-everything-because-he's-a-retired-green-beret" does.
You know, if you read that novel, it becomes pretty clear that The Retired Green Beret basically lifted the idea for this article, directly from that novel.
So, Jeremiah, is "plagiarize-it-and-regurgitate-it" your idea of research?
(@ the rest of you guys:
One Second After's a pretty good doom-porn novel, worth reading. If you read it, come back to this article, and see for yourself...and you'll understand exactly why I can't stand this clown. He tries to deliver a message based on somebody else's work, and relies on his "retarded green beret" shtick to establish himself as a credible authority.)
In reply to Dr Strangelove.... by USA USA
how the fuck does an article like this not mention Trump?!?!
wtf
1. he's the commander and chief
2. he doesn't distract?
absurd
In reply to Agg by Croesus
It's time. Shit is getting real. Anyone who can't see that, needs to take off their blinders. Let's just hope we all make it through this period of great change without making our planet uninhabitable for a long time.
Now is the time to hope or pray or whatever it is your personal beliefs allow. Momentum is gaining, and we are all going on this ride together, like it or not, til death do us part.
In reply to but trump doesn't distract?… by helltothenah
Start digging.
In reply to It's time by GoFuqYourself
Why, did you bury sumpin' good?
In reply to Start digging. by Captain Chlamydia
Two stories down.
No not a bunker, chlamydia
In reply to Start digging. by Captain Chlamydia
The US government has spent trillions of dollars building up military capabilities and on developing various technologies that are supposed to "protect" us in the event of an attempted strike on the US. Therefore, am I to believe that North Korea, China, and/or Russia are behind the detonation of nukes above major US cities or might it be some other foreign or non-foreign actor?
In reply to Two stories down. No not a… by newmacroman
That's not war, it's mass murder of innocent people; And the anointed go hide in their caves.
In reply to Start digging. by Captain Chlamydia
Amen brother. Prep, prep, prep ! Have a plan A and a plan B, and C and D.
I went to buy a case of hollow-points on SGA ammo. They've been cleaned out except for the old stuff.
Shit getting real is an understatement. Watching or reading the news everyday is getting surreal. It just seems so crazy we are in the middle of a soft coup now.
In reply to It's time by GoFuqYourself
prep H is my biggest worry...
In reply to Amen brother. Prep, prep,… by I am Groot
Let's not forget about "The Alan Parson's Project" either! :>D
In reply to prep H is my biggest worry... by Automatic Choke
Well at least the prices on military-grade night vision is coming down a little.
www.theerwingroup.org
In reply to Amen brother. Prep, prep,… by I am Groot
Like many people, I do not find what is known as the concept of Mutual Assured Destruction, or MAD to be reassuring.
What the world would look like following a nuclear war is very murky, yet today it seems many people consider nuclear weapons as just another tool or option for us to use in our defense if we are attacked.
The nuclear deterrent we hold is a hundred times larger than needed to stop anyone sane or rational from attacking America, and for anyone else an arsenal of any size will be insufficient. The article below delves into the cost of these programs.
http://Nuclear Weapons-Putting The Issue In Perspective.html
In reply to It's time by GoFuqYourself
On the bright side; at least the global Piggery will be incinerated along side us peasants.
Come on Donny, press the buttons, it`s worth it just to see the squealing trough guzzlers turned into roast pork.
In reply to It's time by GoFuqYourself
it's commander-in-chief.
not from the part's eh, troll.
let's take a look at your glass house.
In reply to but trump doesn't distract?… by helltothenah
My biggest question to the author: WHERE THE FUCK ARE YOU AND YOUR MEN AT ? ? ?
We have a coup going on by Marxist, communist and anarchist elements against our duly elected government. You took an oath to protect and defend this Republic against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
We have domestic terrorists staging violent protests every week against conservative Republicans. We have elements of our own government actively trying to destroy the cohesive fabric of the United States.
So I say again: WHERE THE FUCK ARE YOU GUYS AT ? NOW WOULD BE A GOOD TIME TO GET OFF YOUR COLLECTIVE ASSES AND GET IN THE GAME. ANY TIME SWEETHEARTS !
In reply to Agg by Croesus
0bama did his best to purge military brass of patriots.
In reply to My biggest question to the… by I am Groot
Know your enemy. 'Anarchist' does not apply in this context at all. True an-Archists tend to be highly principled, independent-minded proponents of minimal government who just want to be left the fuck alone. Better labels for your villains might be 'elitist, 'globalist,' 'internationalist,' 'corporatist,' 'company man,' 'neoliberal,' 'neoconservative,' 'socio-fascist' (e.g., they own everything, you own nothing), 'control freak,' 'megalomaniac,' 'pathocrat,' or just plain old 'psychopath.'
In fairness to your mention of leftist teachings, the psychopaths are skilled at the use of very old mechanisms for manipulating the sheeple collectivist impulse. (See "Global Warming" as a smokescreen for steering government policy in favor of oligarchical-collectivist measures to address symptoms of dwindling EROEI.)
I think the author has been watching too much of the TV that he criticizes. North Korea is merely one of several straw-bogeymen trotted out for public consumption. (They're told to regard us similarly.) By far, I think the greater real threat is a false flag along the lines of what we've seen many times in recent years, such as the failed attempts by so-called "white helmets" in Syria to orchestrate a false-flag chemical weapons attack, to be depicted as having been carried out ostensibly by "the Assad Regime." The apparent shift in focus toward something more grandiose in the context of American "vulnerability" should motivate critical thinkers to consider which domestic targets might be considered most strategic and expendable to a false-flagger.
In reply to My biggest question to the… by I am Groot
LORE you da man
In reply to Know your enemy. 'Anarchist… by Lore
Doing exactly what?
In reply to My biggest question to the… by I am Groot
When the rule of law has been tossed aside and no one is accountable, we have a banana republic. These people that are staging the coup aren't just criminals, they are traitors to We The People.
We The People are the country, We are the law. We make the rules, not the government. We allow them to have power. We don't kneel to them. The population has forgot that. We are the ones with the power. Government is supposed to answer to us. When people fear the government, you have tyranny. When government fears the people, you have liberty.
Every single person involved in this coup should be placed on the Disposition Matrix and summarily executed for sedition, treason and conspiracy to commit both against the Republic.
We should be dragging these commie bitches out of their homes in the middle of the night and stomping their fucking guts out, until the streets flow ankle-deep red with their blood.
In reply to Doing exactly what? by CogitoMan
the rub is when half the population has tossed the rule of law aside to suit themselves.
then you get civil war.
when the rest are cucks.
then you get present day.
In reply to When the rule of law has… by I am Groot
In reply to My biggest question to the… by I am Groot
The North Korean threat?? Dr. Peter Fry?? Give me a fucking break.
The US wouldn't have to worry about the threat of nuclear war if they stopped constantly provoking Russia.
In reply to Agg by Croesus
You mean stopped constantly provoking the whole frikking world.
In reply to The North Korean threat?? Dr… by Dickweed Wang
What's your beef with "Retired Green Beret"? Every article of his that gets posted, you shitpost it. Were you once lurvers? Did he kick your ass? Let's have an intelligent response, something ZH posters want to read.
In reply to Agg by Croesus
Yeah - retired Green Beret... Un-retire and do something rather than just say something. Oh right - the doing part is the hard part isn't it?
Everyone and every life on this planet is screwed in the long run in the nuclear game. Why? Greeny Beanie pay attention:
(1) Solution to the nuclear problems is obviously to denuclearize. But the major nuclear powers wont denuclearize unless they are certain (irrespective of assurances) the other actors are fully denuclearizing. As certainty is impossible denuclearization remains a pipe-dream. The best we can hope for is further reductions in arsenals. The reason this is important is that it at least reduces the possibilities of accidents or mistakes.
(2) Denuclearization: assume everyone actually does denuclearize. Many strategists point to this remote possibility as not much better than keeping nuclear forces - as there is nothing stopping major powers from entering into direct conventional conflicts. The nuclear deterrent also acts as a conventional deterrent. Sure, many examples where nuclear deterrence doesn't come in play - but without them, conventional war is far more likely between major powers - and reassembling nukes (or bringing them out of storage) is still a real threat. You cannot uninvent the knowledge and technology: undergrad physics students demonstrated to Congress that they were able to design and build nuclear weapons (minus the explosive material of course).
(3) Global tensions must decrease! One way to avoid accidents or mistakes is friendship and partnership. Instead, the USA revamped its nuclear doctrine to include offensive use of nukes in response to cyber, conventional, bio, or chem. attack. If the USA keeps blaming Russia for cyber attacks, election meddling, and using WMDs to assassinate folks in the UK, at least a few Russian generals are thinking: 'we need to nuke em before the crazy Yanks nuke us'. This is further exacerbated neocons @State who believe the USA can defeat any adversary in a nuclear war. Their crazed motto is 'let's bring it on!' under the euphemism: "everything remains on the table."
(4) So long as there are nuclear weapons there is threat to life on planet earth. If the generals and strategists in the nuclear powers have already war-gamed a million different possibilities, there are probably still a few thousand possibilities no one has thought of yet. This said, any attack-response scenario leads to everyone's eventual death. The nuclear EMP shot followed by a major wave is an old one, and unlikely to be used in the present-day. The true hope of the EMP-first attack is to take out communications and electronics rendering the opposing nuclear power virtually blind and unable to respond to the attack-wave that follows. Unfortunately, LoW dictates a major retaliatory strike against the initiator of the attack before the EMP detonates. An EMP-led attack virtually guarantees the complete destruction of the attacker. So unless Kim is suicidal, he wont fire a nuclear EMP as his primary shots. If he becomes suicidal, he might (try to) nuke real targets. Furthermore, most critical strategic weapons-systems are EMP hardened - not just because of the possibility of an EMP-led attack, but also because of the inevitable (less geographically effective) EMPs caused by enemy nukes hitting their targets with low altitude air-burst and ground burst strikes. Most scenarios involve waves of attack-retaliation spread-out over a period of a day or two. The first attack wave and the first retaliatory wave aren't the last (as the major powers have subs, bombers etc. that will likely survive an initial attack against the homeland, and will retaliate in kind as well as the real possibility that other countries join in). No power will exhaust their arsenal with an all-in first attack. And we are beyond the 1970s and 80s. Nuclear torpedoes, nuclear anti-ship weapons, under-sea drones with large nuclear warheads, cruise-missiles fired from cargo vessels half way around the globe from the country being attacked, short and medium range hypersonic missiles fired from moving trains... Etc. etc. So the EMP argument, while part of the playbook in the 70s and 80s, is mostly bullshit today. If all one country wishes to do to another is stop people from using their cell phones, laptops, deny electricity, attack infrastructure, etc. then a cyber-attack might be more effective - though as mentioned, this might end with the same result: nuclear war.
Edit:
PS: Cool picture, but there are too many structures still standing...
In reply to Agg by Croesus
At the core of it all: People just like to fight.
In reply to Yeah - retired Green Beret… by Dude-dude
Let's be respectful though.
Remember, our troops do push-ups in mud and shoot innocent people for Israel so you don't have to do push-ups in mud and shoot innocent people for Israel.
In reply to Agg by Croesus
Who says this isn't Forstchen?
In reply to Agg by Croesus
How about showing yours? Or stfu.
In reply to Agg by Croesus
Damn, I was hoping to see McShitstain ride in on a nuke like Slim Pickens to save his Al Qaeda brothers.
In reply to Dr Strangelove.... by USA USA
Wolveriiiiiiines!
#GoBlue
In reply to Wolveriiiiiiines! by thebriang
MOAR DOOM PORN! Thank God!!!
Idiots that dupe.....Ban them for LIFE!
Thanks for Intentionally ruining our country Obama!
What a douche.
yup yup. definitely the black man. nothing to do with the bushes.
In reply to Thanks for Intentionally… by Gaius Petronius
I don't give a shit what happens as long as they nuke Hollywood and D.C. first.
NYC, too. The MSM and Wallstreet banks operate from that shithole. I'd love to see the power go out, there.
The idea of a direct nuclear strike is old fashioned. Too messy. Three EMPs launched from off shore would do the trick. However, I am starting to think this may be a bit out of date, as well. The way to cripple the entire US is with satellite hunter-killers. No GPS, no cell service, no internet, no SWIFT / visa / MasterCard, no media transmissions. Poof! And it's gone.
Got cash? I like keeping a fat stack of $20s, on hand. Just in case.
In reply to I don't give a shit what… by I am Groot
Yes, NY is a commie shithole that needs to get blown clean off the map. That's good thinking about anti-sat missiles. No more Kardashians !
You know my currency of choice; brass and accelerated lead. And the occasional stray bottle of Scotch.
In reply to NCY, too. The MSM and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hehehehe! Oh, I forgot. I keep a fresh deck of cards on hand. And a well-worn copy of Hoyle's. Gotta have entertainment!
In reply to Yes, NY is a commie shithole… by I am Groot
After returning home (2 weeks now) from a 2000 mile roadtrip through flyover country, I observed what could actually be the most valued resource in America.
Millions upon millions of acres of corn, cotton, and soyabeans. When I web searched how much of each was produced annually, I was in awe that there are 90 million acres of land reserved just for corn alone.
A confidant suggested this corn production might be the result of expanded ethanol use in fuels. I won't enter into any discussion of justification of subsidies but coupled with oil and coal production, just from Texas to Colorado to North Dakota, this person sees that these valuable assets are not likely to be destroyed by an adversary.
Let the major cities burnout after a service interruption, no loss there as flyover country will be just fine. Food and fuel production won't survive a nuclear holocaust or winter, and it won't take the rain of nuclear warheads to make life on earth unsustainable.
Psychopaths in power are the only ones who believe first strike or nuclear primacy really works...
The only way to win, is to not play.
In reply to Hehehehe! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Bullshit. Nuclear war means that nuclear power plants get targeted or melt down. The byproduct will quickly lead to catastrophe. I say, plan away. Our technological abilities far outstrips our emotional capacities.
What’s the matter retarded green beret? Trying to supplement your income? The retirement package wasn’t good enough? After the free clothes and haircuts and medical for life you still have to write this shit?
Every year I go to the state meeting of my professional society and every year the armed forces recruiters tell me the enlistment age for people with my degree has been raised to 2 years older than I am at the time.
I used to tell them I'm gay to make them stop following me around the exhibit hall but that doesn't work any longer.
In reply to What’s the matter retarded… by OrderfromChaos
Now they probably tell you they’ll pay for your new titties and “front hole” if you sign up.
In reply to Every year I go to the state… by Pernicious Gol…
lol! Perfect! :)
In reply to Now they probably tell you… by OrderfromChaos
I remember the Army calling my veterinarian back to active duty to go to Iraq, for a year. He was in his 40s, and survived. That had to be hell. A fucking veterinarian!
In reply to Every year I go to the state… by Pernicious Gol…