Peter Thiel Prefers Trump's "Rude" Honesty To Other's "Beautiful Lies" About World Issues

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 15:55

Responding to a question asked by David Velez, the chief executive officer of Nubank, a Brazilian fintech company backed by Thiel’s Founders Fund, during an entrepreneurship event in Sao Paulo, Brazil; billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel is not ready to give up on defending President Donald Trump just yet.

Bloomberg reports that the PayPal and Palantir co-founder praised Trump’s honesty, adding that unlike other Republican presidential hopefuls from the 2016 election, he isn’t a "zombie" and was the only candidate who addressed what Thiel considers politics’ biggest problem: political correctness.

"I got to meet a lot of people running for president on the U.S. Republican side in 2016 and they all felt like zombies," he said during a Monday event on entrepreneurship in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"They couldn’t say anything different other than programmed ideological soundbites." Trump, Thiel said, is "a very healthy corrective to that."

"I fully understand why people think of President Trump as a rude, mean person," Thiel said. "But I think that’s often better than telling beautiful lies about the way the country is working."

Thiel on Monday also said that:

"with all the flaws, all the challenges the Trump administration’s had, I believe it was incredibly important to articulate certain things about how our political institutions and our society were not working as well as before."

In February, Thiel decided to abandon Silicon Valley,  relocating his home and personal investment firms to Los Angeles, because tech culture has become increasingly intolerant of conservative political views since Mr. Trump’s election, an attitude he has said is intellectually and politically fraught.

During an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York in March, Thiel said he had last spoken to the president "a few months ago."

"We don't talk that often but i have access to him any time I want," Thiel said.

The Trump whom Mr. Thiel touted at the Republican convention was a candidate who would "end the era of stupid wars and rebuild our country," move us past "fake culture wars" and start projects the equivalent of the Apollo space program. That does not seem ot be the president he got.

"There are all these ways that things have fallen short," Mr. Thiel said. But he said he had no regrets about his endorsement. "It's still better than Hillary Clinton or the Republican zombies," he said, referring to the other candidates.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo also asked him if he thinks Trump will get a second term in office.

"I think that if he runs again, he will get re-elected," Thiel said.

"He'll make a judgment. And if he thinks he can get re-elected, he will run. And if he runs, I think he will win."

Thiel

Comments

MoreSun Stan522 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:25

"immigration shut down" Really?

We have got nothing but fits & starts and placating shenanigans.

Trump & the RNC won't come close to mentioning Tumps #1 Promise "I WILL BUILD THE WALL"  to the American People who elected him based mainly on that promise.

He has caved to his jew masters on this number one extremely important issue!

The jewmerica people have been jewed again!

MoreSun LargeHardonCollider Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:22

"immigration shut down" Really?

We have got nothing but fits & starts and placating shenanigans.

Trump & the RNC won't come close to mentioning Tumps #1 Promise "I WILL BUILD THE WALL"  to the American People who elected him based mainly on that promise.

He has caved to his jew masters on this number one extremely important issue!

The jewmerica people have been jewed again!

Utopia Planitia Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:00

It's a slap in the face to those who want you to live in a fairy tale vs. those of us who choose to live in reality.  The fairy tale crowd is the group who is manipulative and destructive, not those who live in the real world.  Hence they can't tolerate it.

1970SSNova396 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:04

The Don has done more for the common person in this country in his almost 2 years than the past 4 presidents did in 40. Congress has to do their F part but they can't because they are all owned by the globalist that Trump if fighting 24/7/365. It is a war that is fought daily. 

Quivering Lip Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:16

What about keeping rates low for HIS big fat ugly bubble? What about building a wall? What about staying out of ME? What about bullshit unemployment numbers? What about balancing the budget? What about raising taxes on Wall Street paper pushers that don't build anything? What about going after Hillary? Oh that's right she's good people and has gone through enough. What about the Russians didn't hack us, oh that's right he misspoke, they did.

Hey Peter he's a liar just like the rest of them. 

Capitalist Migraine Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:17

It's also not beautiful lies about how the country is working if you're part of the donor class.  Things are great.  That really should be the only thing that matters.  American society is now set in a sort of Logan's Run environment, where those who are intelligent enough in their prime working years are earning a substantial income.  If you haven't gathered enough acorns by the time you are too old or sick to work, you are fucked and basically dead, which is how it should be. 

Old people who are too frail to work are only valuable to society if they are teaching younger people some skills.  It doesn't take much effort to sit in your soiled underwear and Skype yourself teaching young folks old timey principles and survival tips.  Faggot boomers don't even wanna do that, they just wanna sit in their soiled underwear and draw an income from the working class.  Thank god health care is so unaffordable that these idiot jagoffs will be de facto killed.  The only reason Trump keeps having campaign rallies 2 years into his presidency is because the old retarded pissants in his base need somewhere to gather once their adult children disown them.

Heroic Couplet Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:20

As long as Trump talks at length about Mike Flynn. I want Trump to explain why Barack Obama fired Mike Flynn for incompetence but Trump hired him without a background check. Where did Mike Flynn learn money laundering? Republican criminals put money laundering laws on the books in 1970, and 48 years later, no one in the Republican party remembers. How many Republicans like Peter Thiel should know? How many Republican attorneys at the RNC, at Fox, and in Congress should have already been fired?

Who did Mike Flynn pass on money laundering to in the US military? where there's smoke, there's fire. Why is Mike Flynn giving speeches to the Ukraine? The US military got its ass kicked in Viet Nam by Russia and Communist China.

Vlad the Inhaler Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:22

Trump is like the herpes.  It's not good, but the real problem is that you had sex without a condom, and next time you're gonna get syphilis and gonorrhea too.  The problem is the corrupt elite screwing the middle class.

GPW Tue, 08/28/2018 - 16:27

Thiel shows some big balls going against the tech establishment with his support of Trump.

 

Too bad big balls are so rare in Silicon Valley. 

 