South Africa Exempts Zulu Lands From Confiscation Scheme

While headlines were initially confusing, South Africa's controversial land confiscation reform, in which some white-owned land could be expropriated without compensation, is still going ahead through its constitutional change but authorities have confirmed that Zulu lands will not be impacted.
The following Bloomberg headline triggered buying in the rand...
- *S. AFRICA EXPRORIATION BILL WITHDRAWN AMID CONSTITUTION REVIEW
While the market's kneejerk response has been positive, with the rand jumping on the news...
...but as details came out, this should be seen as a head-fake, as it is merely exempting Zulu land from the government's confiscation plan.
As Bloomberg reports, plans to expropriate land without compensation won’t transgress on communal areas, Magashule told reporters Tuesday in Johannesburg a day after after party executives met with traditional leaders.
The government is considering legislation to repeal a trust that holds all the land that belongs to the Zulu nation and of which King Goodwill Zwelithini is the sole trustee.
“We affirmed our view that the kings and chiefs are the rightful custodians of communal land for and on behalf of the people and communities in the traditional areas,” Magashule said.
“The ANC will never be part of any attempt that seeks to tamper with authority of traditional leadership over the land of their ancestors including traditional communities.”
This decision comes after King Goodwill Zwelithini sounded a warning in July about potential clashes if the government dissolves the Ingonyama Trust, which accounts for a large part of the KwaZulu-Natal province, a region larger than Hungary.
The parliamentary committee tasked with land reform on Section 25 of the constitution is not expected to decide until September 27.
Furthermore, recall that as we reported yesterday, South Africa's "Black Hitler", Julius Malema said that he is prepared to die if it means South Africa will achieve land expropriation without compensation.
Additionally, Malema has accused President Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of colluding with AfriForum to sabotage plans to expropriate land without compensation. A decade ago few people had heard of Malema. Now he commands millions and grows more powerful each day.
* * *
The bottom line is simple - white farmers are still f**ked, but Zulu leaders are safe.
Comments
Did they learn? Not so sure... The slayings will not stop that easily with such an undereducated populace.
This is just reprieve until the second act.
I bet the farmers are ordering Dynamite by the boatload...
I hope they succeed in their white genocide, because once all whites have been send to die in ghettos it will be easier to kill those who want and are doing the same to europe... and frankly, if they didn't flee by now... einstein was in the us... anyway... each is own choice.
edit: sorry to be so crude, but it's an efficient and cheap way to save what is possible, rather than fight for what is already lost.
In reply to Did they learn? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Malema is Black Lenin, not Hitler.
Fascists OPPOSED communists. Conflating the two is pure commie propaganda bullshit.
In reply to I hope they succeed in their… by ztack3r
Stalin. Don't forget Uncle Joe.
In reply to Black Lenin, not hitler. by HopefulCynical
Thank God for Trump.
In reply to Stalin by macholatte
First they came for the White Farmers, and the Zulu's were silent.
Then they came for the Zulu's...
"We are going to take what we are owed" as an empowered political platform never ends well...
In reply to While Trump Does Nothing. by cheoll
Another "Peace Prize" in the making?
Translation for all Blacks: "White people stole your wealth! White people impoverished/enslaved/abused you! Kill the White people and take back your wealth/freedom!"
In reply to gg by FireBrander
Well, boiling missionaries in pots while dancing a jig should certainly entitle them to the utmost consideration.
In reply to gg by FireBrander
10th commandment:
Exodus 20:17
You shall not covet your neighbor's house. You shall not covet your neighbor's wife, or his male or female servant, his ox or donkey, or anything that belongs to your neighbor.
In reply to Well, boiling missionaries… by brushhog
Yeah, but what if he's white? and he's gotta a white woman with a bangin' ass?
In reply to Exodus 20:17 You shall not… by LiteBeeer
In my view, it is important to help the white South Africans because it is the FRONT LINE right now, and what is successful there will be tried in Europe and North America as well. We all thought Communism died in the late 80s, but no! It just rebranded, as progressive liberalism!
World War III has started, but it is not a hot war just yet, it is a cyber war for the most part. Some places look like they will go hot sooner than others. It may not even turn into a traditional war, just LONG periods of propagandization, ideological indoctrination, low intensity conflicts, information war...
In reply to gg by FireBrander
Hijack a thread somewhere else, shill.
In reply to Meanwhile APARTHEID Israhell… by ardent
May he presides over the death of hitlary and her affiliates.
In reply to Thank God for Trump. by tmosley
-Or a black Roosevelt. Take your pick.
In reply to Black Lenin, not hitler. by HopefulCynical
There’s nothing wrong with calling him black Hitler. Fascists and Communists are both far-left collectivists. Yeah they oppose each other, but in the same fashion two different mob families are rivals or opponents. Occasionally the two team up to fight against true fighters for liberty.
In reply to Black Lenin, not hitler. by HopefulCynical
Hi Glenn Beck.
Whites not uniting into a mob in SA has sure helped them thus far. Hasn't it?
Burn in hell.
In reply to There’s nothing wrong with… by KekistanisUnite
You don't understand Fascism. Fascism owes allegence to neither the right or the left, it is a merging of the state and corporations to impose authoritarian rule over the populace.
In Mussolini's era it was the state co opting corporations to achieve this end. Today in the west it is Corporations co opting governments to achieve the same goal, and so far it's proving to be very effective.
Tell me that a 100 different companies from Raytheon to Google are not pulling the strings of government and society in the US and beyond for the benefit of the few, then tell me again what any of this has to do with right/left.
In reply to There’s nothing wrong with… by KekistanisUnite
Libtards arent smart enough to distinguish between commie and nazi. They call everyone they oppose a "Hitler".
In reply to Black Lenin, not hitler. by HopefulCynical
You nailed it dude.
Its an intelligence thing.
In reply to Libtards arent smart enough… by Tarheel
If ya gotta be overrun, take as many with you as possible.
In reply to Black Lenin, not hitler. by HopefulCynical
Dancing Malema.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xka0KBGI4vU
In reply to Black Lenin, not hitler. by HopefulCynical
There are few places in the world where whites can flee anymore....
In reply to I hope they succeed in their… by ztack3r
and being reduced by design... exit denial strategy.
In reply to There are few places in the… by 2banana
And some of those 'few places' are even in the US now.
In reply to There are few places in the… by 2banana
american of african descents aren't african... there is a video of one of those buys getting down south and trying to befriend like in the hood... it was fun to watch. he didn't know that tribal is more than a word there.
In reply to And some of those 'few… by shankster
Iceland is about the extent of it.
In reply to There are few places in the… by 2banana
Ice hockey tournaments and swim meets.
In reply to There are few places in the… by 2banana
russia? if they will have u or i...
bwca...
In reply to Ice hockey tournaments and… by UmbilicalMosqu…
" There are few places in the world where whites can flee anymore " and enjoy liberty in safety.
Finished it for ya.
In reply to There are few places in the… by 2banana
Russia, Idaho, Paraguay. Tasmania?
In reply to There are few places in the… by 2banana
hopefully you and your commie brethren take this as a lesson; SA could see what was about to be unleashed on them if this bill succeeded and they got smart.
UPDATE - it appears they are actually not that smart; let the unleashing begin.
In reply to I hope they succeed in their… by ztack3r
somebody over there will blow that dumb chimp to bits
In reply to I hope they succeed in their… by ztack3r
SA is just another 3rd world shithole. Excellent place to send the libs to, they would love it there.
dark honey moon... when they watch the vista with the sunset, a few minute later they have been raped and chopped before being burned in their car... very common.
life expectancy is below 9 min between the airport and jburg in case of car problem... 9 min in average.
In reply to SA is just another 3rd world… by shankster
rusty blades? just curious...
In reply to dark honey moon... when they… by ztack3r
The whites need to arm, organize and fight
leave, they have no hope to win. it's over. accept and move on. take the loss or suffer death.
In reply to The whites by 2banana
Early European explorers of Africa pretty much ALL DIED. Between the diseases, wild animals, and natives, it was a death sentence.
In reply to leave, they have no hope to… by ztack3r
Tropical disease and Caucasians don't mix. But South Africa is south of the tropics.
But yes, no one remembers the explorers that died. Even in the New World, the survival rate was not great!
In reply to Early European explorers of… by Fish Gone Bad
very tough existence, indeed.
lewis and clark journals...
In reply to Tropical disease and… by Herd Redirecti…
when your enemy is weaker than you there is no need to fight; the other two items are already in place.
UPDATE - with the new revelation maybe the third item will come in handy now.
In reply to The whites by 2banana
some people like common strategical thinking...
In reply to when your enemy is weaker… by spastic_colon
But...but ZH reported of a civil war just yesterday LOL.
well ... that is the plan thats what they are saying ...
on another note, someone please report to Mr. Pompedu this Zulu land reform exemption ... if not mistaken mr. trumpi assigned the study of this reform to him
In reply to But...but ZH reported of a… by boostedhorse
Melanoma wearing a red communist outfit.......Imagine that.......
Actually Melanoma is thirsty from the water shortage there........Forgot about that didnt you?.....
That can't be right. The entirety of the media said Trump was just spreading neo-Nazi conspiracy theories.
So what is this "land confiscation bill" they have supposedly withdrawn?
No farms, no food. Maybe they took a look at Venezuela and tapped the brakes.
Bet those gold mines won't be so easy to "take over".