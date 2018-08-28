South Africa Exempts Zulu Lands From Confiscation Scheme

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:11

While headlines were initially confusing, South Africa's controversial land confiscation reform, in which some white-owned land could be expropriated without compensation, is still going ahead through its constitutional change but authorities have confirmed that Zulu lands will not be impacted.

The following Bloomberg headline triggered buying in the rand...

  • *S. AFRICA EXPRORIATION BILL WITHDRAWN AMID CONSTITUTION REVIEW

While the market's kneejerk response has been positive, with the rand jumping on the news...

...but as details came out, this should be seen as a head-fake, as it is merely exempting Zulu land from the government's confiscation plan.

As Bloomberg reports, plans to expropriate land without compensation won’t transgress on communal areas, Magashule told reporters Tuesday in Johannesburg a day after after party executives met with traditional leaders.

The government is considering legislation to repeal a trust that holds all the land that belongs to the Zulu nation and of which King Goodwill Zwelithini is the sole trustee.

“We affirmed our view that the kings and chiefs are the rightful custodians of communal land for and on behalf of the people and communities in the traditional areas,” Magashule said.

“The ANC will never be part of any attempt that seeks to tamper with authority of traditional leadership over the land of their ancestors including traditional communities.”

This decision comes after King Goodwill Zwelithini sounded a warning in July about potential clashes if the government dissolves the Ingonyama Trust, which accounts for a large part of the KwaZulu-Natal province, a region larger than Hungary.

The parliamentary committee tasked with land reform on Section 25 of the constitution is not expected to decide until September 27.

Furthermore, recall that as we reported yesterday, South Africa's "Black Hitler", Julius Malema said that he is prepared to die if it means South Africa will achieve land expropriation without compensation.

Additionally, Malema has accused President Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of colluding with AfriForum to sabotage plans to expropriate land without compensation. A decade ago few people had heard of Malema. Now he commands millions and grows more powerful each day.

*  *  *

The bottom line is simple - white farmers are still f**ked, but Zulu leaders are safe.

Adolfsteinbergovitch Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Did they learn? Not so sure... The slayings will not stop that easily with such an undereducated populace.

This is just reprieve until the second act.

I bet the farmers are ordering Dynamite by the boatload...

ztack3r Adolfsteinbergovitch Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

I hope they succeed in their white genocide, because once all whites have been send to die in ghettos it will be easier to kill those who want and are doing the same to europe... and frankly, if they didn't flee by now... einstein was in the us... anyway... each is own choice.

edit: sorry to be so crude, but it's an efficient and cheap way to save what is possible, rather than fight for what is already lost.

FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Another "Peace Prize" in the making?

There was no reason to believe that a young black boy at this time, in this place, could in any way alter history. After all, South Africa was then less than a decade removed from full British control. Already, laws were being codified to implement racial segregation and subjugation, the network of laws that would be known as apartheid. Most of Africa, including my father’s homeland, was under colonial rule. The dominant European powers, having ended a horrific world war just a few months after Madiba’s birth, viewed this continent and its people primarily as spoils in a contest for territory and abundant natural resources and cheap labor. And the inferiority of the black race, an indifference towards black culture and interests and aspirations, was a given. - Barack Obama - July 2018

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/07/17/obamas-speech…

Translation for all Blacks: "White people stole your wealth! White people impoverished/enslaved/abused you! Kill the White people and take back your wealth/freedom!"

 

Herd Redirecti… FireBrander Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

In my view, it is important to help the white South Africans because it is the FRONT LINE right now, and what is successful there will be tried in Europe and North America as well.   We all thought Communism died in the late 80s, but no!  It just rebranded, as progressive liberalism!

World War III has started, but it is not a hot war just yet, it is a cyber war for the most part.  Some places look like they will go hot sooner than others.  It may not even turn into a traditional war, just LONG periods of propagandization, ideological indoctrination, low intensity conflicts, information war...

Mr-Hanky cheoll Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

TeaClipper KekistanisUnite Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

You don't understand Fascism. Fascism owes allegence to neither the right or the left, it is a merging of the state and corporations to impose authoritarian rule over the populace.

In Mussolini's era it was the state co opting corporations to achieve this end. Today in the west it is Corporations co opting governments to achieve the same goal, and so far it's proving to be very effective.

Tell me that a 100 different companies from Raytheon to Google are not pulling the strings of government and society in the US and beyond for the benefit of the few, then tell me again what any of this has to do with right/left.

surf@jm Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

Melanoma wearing a red communist outfit.......Imagine that.......

Actually Melanoma is thirsty from the water shortage there........Forgot about that didnt you?.....

Spinkbottle Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

That can't be right. The entirety of the media said Trump was just spreading neo-Nazi conspiracy theories.

So what is this "land confiscation bill" they have supposedly withdrawn?