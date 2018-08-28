Stocks Flat, VIX Up As Emerging Market Rout Returns

Record-er and Record-er...
China stocks limped lower overnight but ended unch thanks to a late surge...
But US equities could not hold a solid momo ignition no matter what...
With cash equities sliding into the red near the close... (Nasdaq was the day's leader, and Trannies the laggard)
VIX has decoupled from stocks in the last two days...
Things are not getting any better for Elon...
Bonds and Stocks remain decoupled also...
Treasury yields continued their rise...
With 30Y back above 3.00%...
The Dollar Index rebounded into the green this afternoon
EM FX was ugly...
LatAm currencies were clubbed today (less so Asia and Eastern Europe)...
But The Turkish Lira, disappointed after the Germany bailout headlines turned into nothing, tumbled...
Yuan and stocks have decoupled...
Cryptos are rallying strongly today...
With Bitcoin up for the 4th straight day, back about $7,000...
In commodity-land, things went a little pear-shaped as the dollar rebounded today...
*CME HOG FUTURES FOR OCTOBER TUMBLE 5.3%, HEAD FOR RECORD DROP
Gold tested down to $1200 today...
Still, while US Stocks went nowhere, maybe 'active' investors should consider Venezuela (IBVC +30,000% YTD!)
And yes we know its all FX
Comments
NO UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES FROM US STOCK INDEXES ASCENDING AT OVERHEATED LEVELS
The markets: now faker than your girlfriend's orgasm
and the US "Allies" are about to act like a shunned girlfriend. America's imperialistic policies are about to blow up in their own face. The illusion is starting to break...the pretty girl in the mirror is looking more and more like Trump's dank, dark asshole with a pulpy, eggy core----
SMART METER FAIL: Landmark Seventh Circuit Decision Says Fourth Amendment Applies to Smart Meter Data
A CRISIS COULD BE MUCH CLOSER THAN WE THINK
Emerging Markets like it matters ... another beautiful day in the central bank / corporate buyback Ponzi scheme a/k/a the U.S. equity markets. Buy MOAR Sheeple.
Doesn't this present a short term shorting opportunity? Buy puts?
It´s end of August, stocks at all time highs without any facts behind it, but no clouds in the sky. September, October ahead, perfect setup for a nice, clean crash out of the blue. Sorry, I´m dreaming, in secret I know, stocks can only go up.
Held up by Apple and Amazon. The dollar index was only just down on the day having recovered a big drop this morning.
