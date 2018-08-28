"Very Serious Situation": Trump Accuses Google Of Rigging Search Results Against Him

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:23

In an especially early tweet storm (starting before 6am), Donald Trump accused Google of rigging its search results to display only left-wing and negative stories about him, calling it "a very serious situation” that “will be addressed."

"Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD, Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal," Trump said in his latest claim of bias by the media. 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous."

Trump may have a point: a generic search for "Trump" in Google's news shows links to CNN, NYT, NPR, VOX, the New Yorker and Washington Post - all what are considered  in that order

Then, repeating an accusation he has made previously, Trump tweeted that "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" It wasn't clear just what this "addressing" would entail.

Trump's assault on Google follows Trump's Aug. 24 claim that social media “giants” are "silencing millions of people." As Twitter has recently admitted, it has indeed been shadowbanning and otherwise ghosting various conservative accounts, which has resulted in CEO Jack Dorsey being invited to testify before Congress on the company's policies.

Ironically, as Bloomberg reminds us, in July Trump lashed out at the European Union in response to a record $5 billion fine against Google over its mobile phone operating system, calling Google one of America’s “great companies.”

Comments

JimmyJones BaBaBouy Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:37 Permalink

How much of Google's search engine technology is based on National Security Agency technology ? if you look at many of the top engineers of Google's on their resumes you can see that they are almost exclusively all former NSA employees that means that the taxpayers funded the Google search engine technology and the taxpayers or due money from any profits that Google makes using that technology.

Brazen Heist II Bulgars Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:47 Permalink

We are reaching a tipping point soon with the 4th industrial revolution. I'd say in the next 10 years.

When machine learning passes a critical stage of adoption, those algorithms will start to "write themselves" and not be able to be so easily analyzed and re-programmed.

It will become a beast of its own momentum.

The lines will be blurred even more.

CuttingEdge Brazen Heist II Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:53 Permalink

It's a shame Trump can't get Secret Service involvement on this, or any other matter.  I always get the impression those guys have been behind him 100% of the way.

 

Let's face it, there is fuck all chance Wray or Sessions doing anything to restore one iota of credibility to their departments. A slap on the wrists from Congress? The axis of cunts that are Zuckerberg, Dorsey & Schmidt, and their armies of nazi-progressivism controlling that which the sheeple consume, will endure. Until they ain't popular anymore.

 

Mankind is very fickle about fads these days - always looking for the next "in" thing. Which doesn't often happen in a restrictive environment, you three turds.

Mementoil JimmyJones Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:45 Permalink

Over the course of my life, I have seen people transition from telling the truth most of the time, to lying most of the time and being ashamed of it, and now to lying all the time and being proud of it. I don't know who is right and who is wrong anymore, but I have a deep sensation that this level of corruption will have dire consequences.

crazzziecanuck onewayticket2 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:40 Permalink

Rigging search results is Google's bread and butter.  The fact that the Clinton Campaign paid Google is actually no surprise.  The problem is that this quest for profits negatively impacts Google's crafted image.  Just as someone wise once said they could tell you the outcome by looking at the incentives, shows that approach to analysis works well.

What still brings a smile to my face is how the one of the most expensive presidential campaign in history (if not the most) still lost to Donald Trump.  Google probably didn't even care about Clinton, but did care about Clinton's money.

If Clinton paid for SEO, then of course Google is going to push the Clinton line hard, so that the Trump campaign would capitulate and begin bidding up prices Google could charge.

Dilluminati Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:29 Permalink

Buy 30 minutes of time like Perot in Novemeber, tell the simple truth  Do a Perot style infomercial without commercials and tell the Truth Mr. President and then bust these too large Fang companies with Sherman anti-trust legislation and racketeering charges

DingleBarryObummer Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:30 Permalink

Trump and the GOP are not "conservative."

That word has no meaning anymore.  Barely anyone understands what is going on economically or geopolitically enough to even have the capacity to potentially be a conservative. 

It's just tribal divide and conquer jibba jabba - war is peace, ignorance is strength, frivolous is conservative

StagStopa ToSoft4Truth Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:35 Permalink

Awww. Of course. Tom Steyer didn't waste any time.

Ot. The End of Catholic church. Panic mode. They're done. What parents would trust them again?

Haha. They did it too themselves, as filth will. They are antihuman, truly evil.

Father Satan is not a devil, no tail. These slimy god loving hypocrites revealed themselves. the deeper you go the more sick and twisted it gets.

Learn the truth

Joyofsatan.Com

Gotafrend, yeah (((his))) type attracts sycophants and scheming cunts. He's got butt boys telling him what he wants to hear. Omarossa.

(((He))) looks better. That spray on makeup looks pretty good. I like the lightened eye.

Hair looks better too. He knows, better than anyone, it's all illusion and surface.

Bet he has a new stylist. Probably has a team.

Capitalist Migraine StagStopa Tue, 08/28/2018 - 07:55 Permalink

Satan told the truth from the beginning.  He told Eve that she wouldn't die from eating the fruit, but she would know good from evil.  Guess what the fuck happened?  She ate the fruit, didn't die, and knew good from evil.

Jesus was a lying bastard too.  "No man comes to the Father except through me."  God came and got Elijah personally, way back in the day.  Not only that, but this goof says anything you ask of him he will dom. Then you pray to him for something, nothing happens.  You get 2 other guys and you all pray to him, nothing happens.  Total crock of shit.