"Very Serious Situation": Trump Accuses Google Of Rigging Search Results Against Him

In an especially early tweet storm (starting before 6am), Donald Trump accused Google of rigging its search results to display only left-wing and negative stories about him, calling it "a very serious situation” that “will be addressed."

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Trump may have a point: a generic search for "Trump" in Google's news shows links to CNN, NYT, NPR, VOX, the New Yorker and Washington Post - all what are considered in that order

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Trump's assault on Google follows Trump's Aug. 24 claim that social media “giants” are "silencing millions of people." As Twitter has recently admitted, it has indeed been shadowbanning and otherwise ghosting various conservative accounts, which has resulted in CEO Jack Dorsey being invited to testify before Congress on the company's policies.

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Ironically, as Bloomberg reminds us, in July Trump lashed out at the European Union in response to a record $5 billion fine against Google over its mobile phone operating system, calling Google one of America’s “great companies.”