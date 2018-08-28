"Very Serious Situation": Trump Accuses Google Of Rigging Search Results Against Him

In an especially early tweet storm (starting before 6am), Donald Trump accused Google of rigging its search results to display only left-wing and negative stories about him, calling it "a very serious situation” that “will be addressed."
"Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD, Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal," Trump said in his latest claim of bias by the media. 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous."
Trump may have a point: a generic search for "Trump" in Google's news shows links to CNN, NYT, NPR, VOX, the New Yorker and Washington Post - all what are considered in that order
Then, repeating an accusation he has made previously, Trump tweeted that "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" It wasn't clear just what this "addressing" would entail.
Trump's assault on Google follows Trump's Aug. 24 claim that social media “giants” are "silencing millions of people." As Twitter has recently admitted, it has indeed been shadowbanning and otherwise ghosting various conservative accounts, which has resulted in CEO Jack Dorsey being invited to testify before Congress on the company's policies.
Ironically, as Bloomberg reminds us, in July Trump lashed out at the European Union in response to a record $5 billion fine against Google over its mobile phone operating system, calling Google one of America’s “great companies.”
How much of Google's search engine technology is based on National Security Agency technology ? if you look at many of the top engineers of Google's on their resumes you can see that they are almost exclusively all former NSA employees that means that the taxpayers funded the Google search engine technology and the taxpayers or due money from any profits that Google makes using that technology.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
"Ironically, as Bloomberg reminds us, in July Trump lashed out at the European Union in response to a record $5 billion fine against Google over its mobile phone operating system, calling Google one of America's "great companies."

That's the big problem with Trump: little consistency and making it up as he goes along.
"rigged search results"
.....is this even under dispute?
Rigging search results is Google's bread and butter. The fact that the Clinton Campaign paid Google is actually no surprise. The problem is that this quest for profits negatively impacts Google's crafted image. Just as someone wise once said they could tell you the outcome by looking at the incentives, shows that approach to analysis works well.
What still brings a smile to my face is how the one of the most expensive presidential campaign in history (if not the most) still lost to Donald Trump. Google probably didn't even care about Clinton, but did care about Clinton's money.
If Clinton paid for SEO, then of course Google is going to push the Clinton line hard, so that the Trump campaign would capitulate and begin bidding up prices Google could charge.
In reply to "rigged search results" … by onewayticket2
How about stop giving them tax loot and government contracts?
