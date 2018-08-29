Army Returns To Its 'Big Guns' Over Fears Of Future "Front" Warfare With China, Russia

A detailed Army Times report this week explains why after years of neglect during the "war on terror," the Army is getting "back to its big guns as it prepares for the near-peer fight".
Since 9/11 and the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, counterinsurgency warfare has taken center stage and drives US military preparedness and tactics. This means that what the army did best since WWII and throughout the Cold war — field artillery, or "the big guns" such as large arrays of Howitzers positioned along a conventional front — took a backseat while pinpoint counterinsurgency seek-and-destroy missions within an irregular battlefield terrain gained prominence.
Thus as the Army Times explains, "After nearly two decades of counterinsurgency warfare, the Army’s artillery and missiles — once the core of the modern Army’s way of land warfare — withered in quantity, quality and manpower."
But now, with a rising focus on the "Russia and China threats" over the past two years, the Army is once again emphasizing the return of its "fires" community and big guns capabilities.
In the words of the Army Times: That brings the fires community, from artillery to missiles to air defense, back to the forefront of what makes a unit effective and lethal.
Army leadership began to take notice of its dwindling capabilities in what was once a core area of battlefield readiness after military studies showed that Russian cannons have far surpassed the American guns in range.
The RAND corporation, for example, has noted that "Russian cannons have 50 percent to 100 percent greater range than current U.S. cannons".
The Army is now pushing to both exceed the range of that of its adversaries, and return its dwindled "fires" officer corps back to sufficient strength.
As the Army Times report explains, "To do that, the Army has embarked upon three tiers of focus, from upgrading old school artillery cannons, to swapping out its missile system to double the distance it can fire, and giving the Army a way to fire surface-to-surface missiles at ranges of 1,400 miles."
This includes upgrading US battlefield tactical missile systems, which the report notes is also behind Russian capabilities, and that "Even now, in the missile community, the strength of the firepower is roughly half of what it was during the Cold War". Citing an example, The Army Times identifies that "right now, Russia has the U.S. beat. Its SS-26 Iskander missile can reach up to 310 miles. That exceeds the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATCAMS, which goes to 186 miles."
And concerning long-range missile systems, increasingly in the news of late after over the summer Russia released a series of videos touting its "hypersonic weapons", and after US generals warned China is also on its way to deploying "unlimited range" hypersonic weapons, the Army is further seeking to jump start two related programs to keep pace.
Per the report: "For strategic ranges, the Army is looking to two programs — the Strategic Strike Cannon Artillery, which hits at nearly 1,000-miles, and the Strategic Fires Missile that can hit 1,400 miles."
With Russia once again considered a superpower "threat" on the world stage, and as some scholars have suggested the West in recent years initiated an unnecessary and avoidable "new Cold War", the US Army is attempting a return to its capabilities at the height of the Cold War years, where its artillery and tactical missiles could keep the clear upper-hand along a conventional front.
The Army Times continues:
When the United States faced an immediate near-peer threat in the then-Soviet Union, the ability to mount massive conventional fires as armor and mechanized units maneuvered around the battlefield was paramount. And the firepower showed it.
At the peak of the Cold War, Army formations could trade artillery and rocket barrages with their foes, confident that they could match or outrange them as the battle progressed.
Or perhaps this is just the latest way the Department of Defense can continue expanding its budget, fueled by a hyped "Russia threat".
But regardless, it's a sign that a new arms race is already well underway with Russia and China, and the Pentagon is seizing the opportunity.
Comments
What is an artillery shell? Answer: an unguided short-range drone. I'll take self-guided intelligent drones. And drones don't require multi-ton hardware to launch them.
In reply to Is it still spelled "Queen… by cossack55
This is all a distraction from the fact that we all live in Cobalt-60 world now.
In reply to thought it was previously… by ted41776
My takeaway is that the procurement decisions are being made strictly by war profiteers. On-the-ground battle strategists wouldn't buy this stuff for the theatres that we've identified. This news should be taken as embarrassing. It tells us that nothing has been learned. The warmongers are looking over the other guy's shoulder to compare dick sizes.

I think we can guess what Putin has planned if the insanity continues, and this ain't it.
I think we can guess what Putin has planned if the insanity continues, and this ain't it.
In reply to thought it was previously… by ted41776
simple...let the us gov't buy more raytheon and general dynamics stock, then give a $100 billion contract for them to make bigger cannons. By the time the cannons are done and hit the field, 10 years will have passed and the Russians will be able to fire their cannons about 4 times farther. The American Way-stefulness!
Whether the Red Team or Blue Team is in charge, the MIC always gets paid first.
No.
IsraHell gets paid first then the Deep State. Which are one in the same via “Operation TALPIOT.” And, those in “the Known.”
Finally, the Global Corp. Gov MIC monopoly on Violence to advance IsraHell’s “Yinion Plan.”
Believe poster “Radical Marijuana” has written several pieces on the topic of Corp. Government Violence.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution. Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
That said. the Pure Evil Santanic Lucerferian’s are already attempting & countering by passing “Laws” in the US & Zionist Israel persecuting those who speak of their Crimes or are Anti Isreal.
This position has been brought under the spotlight by the news that the municipality of Dickinson, in Texas, demanded that people agree to not boycott Israel as a pre-condition to qualify for relief funds after hurricane Harvey. This is not an independent action taken by Dickinson, however, but merely an initiative to comply with a Texas state law, which came into effect on Sept. 1, and requires companies and individuals taking on state contracts and disposing of public funds to sign an affidavit in which they declare not to participate in boycott campaigns against Israel.
https://qz.com/1111720/the-us-government-is-willing-to-defend-hate-spee…
And, just posted here two months or so ago yesterday on ZH.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-26/proposed-israeli-law-criminal…
In reply to Whether the Red Team or Blue… by ratpack1968
One can reduce your entire screed by noting that they are all monotheists.
Every single one of them.
In reply to No. IsraHell gets paid first… by Chupacabra-322
Hedgemony is difficult & expensive to keep Centrialized for long periods of time.
Rome comes to mind.
"I know not why any one but a school-boy in his declamation should whine over the Commonwealth of Rome, which grew great only by the misery of the rest of mankind. The Romans, like others, as soon as they grew rich, grew corrupt; and in their corruption sold the lives and freedoms of themselves, and of one another. [...] A people, who while they were poor robbed mankind; and as soon as they became rich, robbed one another."
Samuel Johnson: Review of Thomas Blackwell's "Memoirs of the Court of Augustus"
Petro Dollar in its last Death Throes.
US Congress & Rand require visit to front lines to see Russian Guns, Russian Arms up close... Trust but verify what MIICC says Damn it.
IOW MOOOOOAAARRRRRRR MONEY FOR THE MIC!!
Now it's 'big gun gap' to spend lots more money.
US demented to think it would win a land war with the Russia/China alliance.
No surprise as US elites are demented.
That land war could be in Arizona.
If the army said the Reds have better toothbrushes, Congress would appropriate another $50 bill to outbrush those Commie bastards! Once again, the oral hardware wouldn't reach the grunts for a decade, and by then, all their natural teeth would be gone due to the plethora of top secret toxins leaching out of anything military. The US Defense department---the world's biggest financial shitter!
Just wait until the confidential US Army report reveals that the Ruskies have better gold toilet seats and more efficient $100,000 coffee grinders. Hell hath no fury like Pentagon brass out-toileted and out-ground.
In reply to If the army said the Reds… by Snaffew
Can the US afford an arms race?
Nope.
If it destroys the entire world and its existing monetary system, yes.
Otherwise, no.
In reply to Can the US afford an arms… by dark fiber
What happened to the peace dividend, and mutually assured destruction?......
I guess its more fun to play with shiny new toys.....
Maybe if the paint the Howitzer pink and have a bunch of faggots or trannys mounting them that would be efficient enough to scare even the Russians
They need to get Krupp geared up again to produce those big railway siege guns.
It's the Big Gun Gap and that has to be closed at a mere hundred billion or so of borrowed money.
Whatever it takes, and resistant to being heated to 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit in a quarter-second is the spec. to die for.
We spent more on our military than the next 7 countries combined, yet these complaints about how crappy our arms and materiel are keep coming out. What happened to all that money, exactly, and why should we throw good money after bad?
Russia has two or three times the artillery that the US has. But that is where it ends for Russia as far as equipment.
Simple the US should buy the Russian weapons....win/win ;-)
oh, I knew it, you could see it coming: a Russian Cannon Range Gap and a Russian/Chinese Hypersonic Missile Gap.
Yes, I know, the US military budget is larger than the next 30 nations or so combined, but we just have to tighten our belts and increase our taxes so we close those gaps. Once the MIC has closed these gaps they promise to locate additional gaps and close those (assuming the additional funding is provided of course).
I am just curious...how will the nation 21 trillion buckaroos in debt and fiscally sinking like Titanic on a bad iceberg day wage a successful global war and still stay afloat?
When Third Reich attacked Poland - thereby triggering the WWII - the nation was the world's leading economy (in terms of growth) and top-3 in terms of GDP output, with the annual economic growth rate consistently in the double digits, something that looks like a science fiction today. No wonder that no nation in Europe could withstand the direct assault of such a robust and dynamic economic and military powerhouse longer than a few weeks.
If the United States attacks Russia, as it appears hellbent on doing right now, it will be a pauper with no underwear being led to the slaughterhouse. To finance the global war - which will surely cost AT LEAST as many trillion$$$ as Uncle Sam owns the rest of the world right now (and mind you, these are official figures, which means that US probably owns at least five times as much) - the US Treasury will have to do one of the following: either (a) declare bankruptcy and start all over anew, thus throwing the entire world under the bus and antagonizing the entire human race (not a very good start to the global hostilities, is it?) = or = it (b) will have to frantically pump fake money to deficit-budget the war effort (which may be a little technically and logistically difficult to accomplish while you are being hit by multiple kinetic thermonuku...er, thermonuklear strikes all over the place.), that will tear up the social fabric of the American society and trigger complete breakdown of the social order and cause chaos and disorder in an instant. Either way, with or without global war, and WITH the global war in particular, the holders of the US dept and treasury paper are fucked all the way to their tonsils. And not orally, if you know what I mean.
So much for the 'peace dividend.'
Piece dividend, that's all.
Jesus Christ why don't we just spend every fucking dollar we make on the military? I doubt that would even be good enough for the bastards.
Front warfare will only resume when nuclear powers have been disarmed.
Until then, any large troop formation is going be be exposed to radiation, shockwaves, extreme heat, and 0% survival rate.
Those big guns are about your compliant servitude and their plantation ownership.
Back to work, slaves.
So the military is banking on the idea of war like we did it at the beginning of the last century?
Awesome. We're doomed.
We will never fight another war with 'fronts'.
Swarm drones will take out stationary fire sticks like a kid with a stack of bottles and a 22.
I guess it has not occurred to them to trade in war for peace,
Every time I read this stuff I am reminded of general Yamamoto's quote of a rifle behind every blade of American grass, and I get to thinking...
Great...I'm sure the Space Force is not happy to have its budget reduced to upgrade land artillery. Pffff...
Yes indeed... After PNACs "New Pearl Harbor" (https://www.ae911truth.org/) resounding success that resulted in 3 buildings with 2 planes that to this day still doesn't have the Solomon Brothers Building 7 anywhere to be found in the official narrative called the 9/11 Commission Report...
And the vandalism and murder of Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Ukraine with nothing to show for it but millions of dead indigenous and reaping NO benefits of "ownership" to that energy other then $200 trillion in unfunded liability and counting among the NATO partner(s) in destroying it...
What could go wrong when Mr. Bolt-"on" and General Mad Slobber buSt the third act and final move (https://www.rt.com/news/437136-idlib-provocation-lavrov-nusra/) of their career and probably lives when they DO "Idlib"