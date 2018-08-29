Child Abuse Charges Dropped Against New Mexico "Jihadis" After Local DA Screws Up

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:05

Thanks to an error by the Taos, New Mexico District Attorney's office, 11 counts of felony child abuse charges against three of the five suspects who ran a New Mexico "Jihadi" compound where a dead child was found were dropped on Wednesday. 

Photo: Allison Martinez

After Judge Sarah Backus recused herself from the case, District Judge Emilio Chavez was forced to drop the charges against Lucas Morton, Subhanna Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj after the state failed to indict them within a 10-day window, forcing the frustrated judge to admonish the DA for placing him in such a position. 

"The rule for dismissal without prejudice reads if the preliminary hearing is not held within the time of this rule, the court shall dismiss the case without prejudice and discharge the defendants," Judge Emilio Chavez said. 

Meanwhile, the DA didn't even show up for the hearing. 

Another Taos County judge called out the DA for failing to even schedule a preliminary hearing in the case. 

"There was no excuse and no reason why the District Attorney's office could not have requested these preliminary hearings. I don't know if they are overworked or they don't have enough people at their office. I don't see the district attorney here or the chief deputy district attorney, but it is disturbing to me that the district attorney would put this court in that kind of a situation," said Judge Jeff McCelroy.

He added that the case was "a situation where the court is being caught between very public, very shocking information and a complete failure to follow proper procedures in prosecuting the case."

New charges filed

While the original 11 counts were dropped, new child abuse charges were filed agains defendants Jany Leveille and Siraj Wahhaj - the son of a famous New York Imam, in connection with the death of 3-yaer-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, according to Siraj Wahhaj's attorney, Thomas Clark. The two will remain in jail until next week, when prosecutors will argue they should stay behind bars until trial, at which point the DA's office can refile the child abuse charges against all five suspects for neglect of the eleven surviving children. 

They face one count each of intentional abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy to commit intentional abuse of a child resulting in death (child under 12). Not-guilty pleas were entered by the court on each defendant’s behalf. -KTLA

Police raided the compound on August 3 in search of Abdul-Ghani after his mother in Georgia said he had been kidnapped and missing for over eight months.  

Comments

Implied Violins Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:08

So, let's see:  dead child; loaded guns and ammo with other children; known muslim man with terrorist ties...sure, let 'em all free.  Why not?

What a FUCKED world.

RationalLuddite Baron von Bud Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:28

Could this be a false flag in the planning?

 

It's a clusterfuck of convenient coincidences and coordinated incompetence if it's not collusion.

But it looks to me like another example of Creative Inertia + Procedural Ponerology by a 'Fixer'. Delay, contaminate the evidential trail, obfuscate,  amplify doubt and weaponise Normie apathy and naivete. 

Classic Mueller actually for any who have read the sociopath's case history. 

The clear evidence destruction and site contamination,  the judge's release order, and now this procedural lethargy all strongly indicate that the ONLY reason these guys were arrested even is BECAUSE THE FBI DIDN'T GET THERE FIRST.

The Preponderance of circumstantial evidence already indicates that, whatever the truth is, the security services want it covered up. Never underestimate stupidity and incompetence but this already appears to be strategy, not lethargy.

NiggaPleeze Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:52

Come to think of it, it seems like a tacit collusion between judge and prosecutor.

Prosecutors have to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days of arrest.  It seems they could not do it in time in this case.  So they let the ten days run, forcing the judge to dismiss the charges, and just refiled the charges and kept them in jail, thereby (in bad faith - they didn't even show up for the preliminary hearing) extending their time from 10 days to 20 days.  The judge should have prevented them from refiling until new evidence became available, exactly to prevent this type of circumvention around the 10 day rule.

So really the judge was playing stupid so he wouldn't have to rule the accused must be set free.  And I guess we do live in a world without principle where the ends justify the means.  But there are bigger costs to corruption, even good faith corruption, than meets the eye ....

bkwaz4 RationalLuddite Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:51

I pick option "A"

"It's a clusterfuck of convenient coincidences and coordinated incompetence"

This is standard procedure in what is commonly known as "Family Court", which isn't really a court of law at all, but a court of social justice.

In Arizona, the idiots admit that they believe there is a constitutional right for abusive parents to continue to criminally abuse the children until they turn 18, if they live that long.

I Am Jack's Ma… Baron von Bud Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:54

Likely FBI was helping them ‘almost’ commit an act of terror so thise incompetent fucks can say ‘see we stopped terror, more budget and pensions please.’

 

Same FBI that told is those 2 Chechen patsies bombed the Boston marathon when there were fucking photos of the Kraft Services guys with backpacks.. same FBI that murdered their buddy in Florida...

Justapleb Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:15

The story is a little light.

In fact, the story is missing altogether.  Like WHY the DA let them walk.   Was he hit by lightning on the way to the courthouse?  Or did the deep state show him his child porn downloads and allow him to skate too if only he would let these nice gentlemen go.  

vaporland Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:16

something big is being covered up here.

first, the judge orders the compound destroyed before a full examination of the grounds has been done.

next, no bail of any consequences requested.

finally this.

something big big big is being concealed.

Bemused Observer Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:19

I imagine we won't be hearing about that DA being fired or anything...

He didn't even show up...on a case that already had media attention, and involved children...I must say, these authorities sure are grinding the people's noses deep in the shit, aren't they?

It's almost like they are laughing at us...competing amongst themselves to see who can get away with the most outrageous incompetence.

"And the best part is, the dumb fucks have to keep paying us! For life!"

VideoEng_NC Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:30

This is why in times past people would be tarred & feathered.  As killing is specifically against what the Lord has proclaimed (vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord), personally think it's time to bring this ritual back.

JibjeResearch Wed, 08/29/2018 - 23:30

Those guys have support to train and cause terror in America...

That's what it smells like to me ..

I'm going to get the M249 saw ... and load up on Ammo...

Something is coming... my soldier's feeling can feel the evil outcome ... is heading out way ...