Modernized Chinese Navy Could Surpass US, Prompting Fears It's "Game Over" For US In Pacific

Last year the Chinese navy surpassed the United States' own in size, and now Western military analysts are taking note that a new modernization program of its ships and weapons systems have given China significant and distinctive deterrence capabilities in disputed areas of the South China Sea and around Taiwan.
A new, detailed New York Times assessment of China's astronomical recent growth and advancement as a foremost naval power laments this is something that's "shifted the balance of power in the Pacific in ways the United States and its allies are only beginning to digest".
The NYT report sounds the alarm that while US naval firepower remains superior if not spread a bit thinner than China's expanding fleet, American ships can no longer maintain global dominance of Pacific seas with ease: "That means a growing section of the Pacific Ocean — where the United States has operated unchallenged since the naval battles of World War II — is once again contested territory, with Chinese warships and aircraft regularly bumping up against those of the U.S. and its allies."
This is a trend also recently acknowledged by the new commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; “China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in all scenarios short of war with the United States,” Adm. Philip S. Davidson stated as part of his Senate confirmation process in March.
Adm. Davidson explained in written statements submitted to Congress at the time that China is developing “asymmetrical capabilities,” in areas of sophisticated anti-ship missiles and submarine warfare. “There is no guarantee that the United States would win a future conflict with China,” he concluded.
This comes as more detailed reports have surfaced over the past year confirming that China is fast militarizing its rapidly expanding set of man-made islands in the South China sea while using such a "land presence" to lay claim to both international waters and airspace.
Beijing's so called "nine-dash line" encircles as much as 90 percent of the contested waters in the South China Sea and runs up to 2,000 kilometers from the Chinese mainland and within a few hundred kilometers of Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines — all within this vaguely defined zone Beijing claims as within its "historical maritime rights".
The UN estimates that one-third of global shipping passes through the expansive area claimed by China — and crucially there's thought to exist significant untapped oil and natural gas reserves.
The Chinese Navy has had increased hostile incidents bumping up against Philippines' forces, and has recently on multiple occasions attempted to warn off US surveillance aircraft under threat of possible attack.
The NYT describes a couple the most significant naval incidents involving US and allied ships in the area as follows:
When two American warships — the USS Higgins, a destroyer, and the USS Antietam, a cruiser — sailed within a few miles of disputed islands in the Paracels in May, Chinese vessels rushed to challenge what Beijing later denounced as “a provocative act.” China did the same to three Australian ships passing through the South China Sea in April.
Chinese war games in the area have also been on the rise, which allows the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to show off a variety of its new and advancing hardware.
The NYT continues:
“The task of building a powerful navy has never been as urgent as it is today,” President Xi Jinping declared in April as he presided over a naval procession off the southern Chinese island of Hainan that opened exercises involving 48 ships and submarines. The Ministry of National Defense said they were the largest since the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949. Even as the United States wages a trade war against China, Chinese warships and aircraft have picked up the pace of operations in the waters off Japan, Taiwan, and the islands, shoals and reefs it has claimed in the South China Sea over the objections of Vietnam and the Philippines.
In spite of repeat promises going back to the Obama administration that China would not militarize the South China Sea through its series of man-made islands, Beijing officials have recently brazenly admitted to deploying missiles there.
Last June, upon Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' to Beijing, President Xi bluntly warned him that China would never yield “even one inch” of territory it now claims as its own.
China's navy has been rapidly growing since 2000, and compliments an already huge over 2-million strong PLA troop fighting force.
While the sheer size of China's military was never a pressing concern so long as technology and military hardware lagged behind, that appears to have changed drastically over the past few years.
The NYT report outlines these advances to include:
- "Carrier killers": an arsenal of high-speed ballistic missiles designed to strike moving ships. The latest versions, the DF-21D and, since 2016, the DF-26, are popularly known as “carrier killers,” since they can threaten the most powerful vessels in the U.S. fleet long before they get close to China.
- A second aircraft carrier, with plans for a third: The aircraft carrier that put to sea in April for its first trials is China’s second, but the first built domestically. It is the most prominent manifestation of a modernization project meant to propel the country into the upper tier of military powers. Only the United States, with 11 nuclear-powered carriers, operates more than one.
- Increased power projection with the above new anti-ship warfare capabilities: The Chinese military, traditionally focused on repelling a land invasion, increasingly aims to project power into the “blue waters” of the world to protect China’s expanding economic and diplomatic interests, from the Pacific to the Atlantic.
- More warships in operation than the U.S. Navy: Last year, China counted 317 warships and submarines in active service, compared with 283 in the U.S. Navy, which has been essentially unrivaled in the open seas since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
No doubt, the world will soon hear about more Pacific seas incidents between the United States and China, as the US both tests China's resolve, and as the latter continues to stake out its territory.
Comments
No way this can stand and TPTB still maintain the hegemony of the US Dollar. Confrontation is coming unfortunately.
LOL now we will need to spend more money for a bigger navy, the Chinese will bankrupt us for sure
In reply to No by Ecclesia Militans
I am hearing MOAR WAR drums lately. The MIC must be wetting their pants in excitement.
In reply to LOL now we will need to… by COSMOS
An assessment by the New York Times
Lol, enough said.
In reply to I am hearing MOAR WAR drums… by Cognitive Dissonance
I have some money left--please take it!!
In reply to An assessment by Richard Chesler
First, address Israhell's 60-yo illegal expansion and murder of innocents.
In reply to LOL now we will need to… by COSMOS
How about a nice Hallmark card?
In reply to First, address Israhell's… by beemasters
How about a nice Hallmark card?
In reply to First, address Israhell's… by beemasters
Just imagine the horror....China having enough force to defend its immediate surroundings and provide a deterrent against the forces of imperialism.
In reply to First, address Israhell's… by beemasters
OMG! I'll have to run to the Dollar Store and stock up on some more "Made in China" plastic crap.
In reply to Just imagine the horror… by Brazen Heist II
Yes, the USSA Security State cannot have China flexing it's muscles in the South China Sea! Wake me up when a Chinese aircraft carrier steams into the Gulf of Mexico. I would probably welcome that since it might help get the Wall built.
In reply to Just imagine the horror… by Brazen Heist II
If the Chinese build quality vessels like their scooters and other assorted crap - no worries.
In reply to LOL now we will need to… by COSMOS
Their stuff sold inside China is okay. They just sell their junk to cheap Americans.
Their scooters are okay,,, Have a 2005 Meitian Retro that still runs fine after a couple of mods.
In reply to If the Chinese build quality… by Nostradumbass
Game is over anyway. Put the carriers to Coast Guard, otherwise they are too near to Eurasian anti ship missiles.
In reply to No by Ecclesia Militans
The time has come. I'm starting a gofundme page to purchase enough rope to string up on every light standard in North America. It is up to you all to make good use of each rope.
If you are in Canada the time is now to click here and stand your ground!
Liberals trying to ban handguns and assault rifles. Use this link for the online form to fill out and send off to you MP
http://oneclearvoice.ca
Once they have all the guns we are FUCKED!
In reply to No by Ecclesia Militans
hmmm what a convenient way to get on a list.
In reply to The time has come. I'm… by FX223
Er, well, if you keep using China as your factory for EVERYTHING, the size of their military really doesn't matter. They have you by the balls economically, that's enough.
We should have left them back in the stone age where they belong.
If the Chinese bump against US ships and survive, they're a lot luckier than most of the ships we bump with.
Dude. The Chinese have hypersonic cruise missiles that could probably sink our entire Pacific fleet in 45 minutes. No joke.
In reply to If the Chinese bump against… by shovelhead
What would you do if you were a country sucking off the teat of Walmart shoppers?
edit: Ewww...I realize that is a disgusting visual:)
Pay the greeters more money?
In reply to What would you do if you… by Oldguy05
Ha Ha! I've planned to become one some day. Wewcum to Wawmaht! Wanna sticka?
In reply to Pay the greeters more money? by shovelhead
Total BS propaganda to justify more spending and escalation of war tensions. The U.S. is so far ahead of anyone it's probaly scary. This is just bait to sucker the chinese and draw them in to another vietnam.
Debtwise you are probably right.
In reply to Total BS propaganda to… by CynicClinic
I have a prediction that as the US descends into internal chaos, the Chinese and Russians organize and invade the west coast as "a humanitarian intervention".
Because you know history likes to fuck with people.
They'd probably get disgusted and leave.
In reply to I have a prediction that as… by cougar_w
Some crew members on U.S ships can doll up and do leg splits to ward them away.
Pacific sea now Chink blue sea you watchee Chink navy rip it all up one time.
The got to be able to afford it. At this rate, Trump is going to do a lot of damage to their economy if they don't get it straightened out and quick. Takes a lot of money to run a big navy. Trump doing the big test here. Who blinks first? Stay tuned.
What the hell have we been spending all our money on? More than the next 8 countries combined for how many years, but China is instantly more powerful? I don't buy it. Cancel the orders for the missiles, we don't need them and the money could be better spent outside the MIC.
Oh noes! Now the navy has to go down to congress cap in hand and ask for more money.
The longer the US waits to confront China, the stronger China will get. They were given huge technological boosts from Clinton and Obama and everything else they could steal. I sense a confrontation (war) with the Chinese much sooner than most of us expect.
Stopped at The New York Times. That newspaper is an embarrassment.
From the Old Grey Lady to the old toothless meth whore.
Was that picture their ONLY carrier? the old Russian ship they bought and finished?
What crap. I'm disgusted this site even runs this shit.
They should change the name of this site to ZeroFucks.
I remember when you could learn a thing or two here.
(( NYT ))
I legitimately can’t tell who paid for this article the chicoms or the MIC jackasses.
Your telling me we have 13 super carriers battle groups of which at least 5 are in the pacific , plus Korean and Japanese battle groups are at risk from a bunch of Chinese ships and one crappy carrier with a RAMP.
That’s nothing compared to the under sea assets the navy has.
The deep state and chicoms both want a war to distract, that’s why they are both facist.
Fake news folks, save your tax payer dollars.
If they install a central bank on each of those new man-made military island all will be forgiven.
Consider,,, In order to be a military power you first must be a industrial power.
China will have no problem improving their military. They are now a serious industrial power. Same for Russia.
The USA on the other hand has shipped its industry to China and other low wage states.
The US military will wither and die without its industry.
What if China was patrolling the Gulf of Mexico and telling the US to keep out?
But it’s perfectly ok when we do it to them.
The U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kwajalein_Atoll
The southernmost and largest island in the atoll is named Kwajalein Island, which its majority English-speaking residents (about 1,000 mostly U.S. civilian personnel) often called by the shortened name, Kwaj/kwɑːdʒ/. The total land area of the atoll amounts to just over 6 square miles (16 km2).
Kwajalein Island is the southernmost and largest of the islands in the atoll. The area is about 1.2 square miles (3.1 km2).[5] It is 2.5 miles (4.0 km) long and averages about 800 yards (730 m) wide.[6] To enlarge the island, the Americans placed fill at both the northwestern part of the island above the pier (within the atoll, by 1953), the northern part extending towards Ebeye, and the southwestern parts of the island (by 1970).
Kwajalein Island's population is about 1,000, mostly made of Americans with a small number of Marshall Islanders and other nationalities, all of whom require express permission from the U.S. Army to live there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atoll
An atoll ( /ˈætɒl/, /ˈætɔːl/, /ˈætoʊl/, /əˈtɒl/, /əˈtɔːl/ or /əˈtoʊl/),[1][2] sometimes called a coral atoll, is a ring-shaped coral reef including a coral rim that encircles a lagoonpartially or completely. There may be coral islands or cays on the rim.
Absolute horseshit. ZH should stick to economics, and leave Chinese cocksucking to the Clintons and Obamas of the world.
Jump ramp carriers are about fifty years behind the curve. ZH always claims that carriers are obsolete anyway, so why would we give a shit if the Chinese have two or three half-assed Russian retreads?
Most of the destroyers and cruisers are also Russian copies, at about a 1970s - 1980s level. A ton of those numbers are also amphib warfare ships for the eventual attack vs. Taiwan.
Submarines? About 15 nuclear boats, approx. 3 or 4 of them parity with a first flight Los Angeles (at best), the rest are baby seals to be clubbed at our leisure. 50-60 diesels boats, copied directly from the Russians. The U.S. could (and would) put most of this fleet on the bottom with sub warfare, and the Chinese don't have jack shit to counter it.
Stop sucking off the Chinese. They are not a blue-water navy, despite their saber rattling. They may project power out to the range of their land-based missiles, but outside of that, they are fucked.