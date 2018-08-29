New Study Claims Air Pollution Is Making Us Less Intelligent

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
According to a new study, high amounts of pollution in the air is dumbing down the world’s population. The new research indicates that the damage to a society of toxic air is far deeper than the well-known impacts on physical health, and it appears to be a precursor to a ban on certain vehicles.
This particular study’s research was conducted in China because their air quality is horrendous. It’s about three times above the World Health Organizations guidelines,according to a report on this study done by The Guardian. But the findings are relevant across the world because about 95% of the global population breathing what scientists have said is “unsafe air”.
This study went in depth and found that high pollution levels led to significant drops in test scores in language and arithmetic, with the average impact equivalent to having lost a year of the person’s education and the effect is much worse on some of the most vulnerable people in our society: the elderly.
“Polluted air can cause everyone to reduce their level of education by one year, which is huge,” said Xi Chen at Yale School of Public Health in the United States. Chen is also a member of the research team. “But we know the effect is worse for the elderly, especially those over 64, and for men, and for those with low education. If we calculate [the loss] for those, it may be a few years of education.”
The Guardian reported on previous research that has discovered that the air pollution harms cognitive performance in students, but this is the first study that has examined people of all ages and the different effects between men and women. The damage done in human intelligence was worst for those over 64 years old, with serious consequences, said Chen. “We usually make the most critical financial decisions in old age,” Chen added. Rebecca Daniels, from the UK public health charity Medact, said: “This report’s findings are extremely worrying.”
A recent study found toxic air was linked to “extremely high mortality” in people with mental disorders and earlier work linked it to increased mental illness in children, while another analysis found those living near busy roads had an increased risk of dementia.
The new work, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analyzed language and arithmetic tests conducted as part of the China Family Panel Studies on 20,000 people across the nation between 2010 and 2014. The scientists compared the test results with records of nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide pollution.
They found the longer people were exposed to dirty air, the bigger the damage to intelligence, with language ability more harmed than mathematical ability and men more harmed than women. The researchers said this may result from differences in how male and female brains work. –The Guardian
“It is because high air pollution can potentially be associated with oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and neurodegeneration of humans,” said Derrick Ho, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Ho’s research team discovered similar preliminary findings when looking at air pollution and cognition.
Aarash Saleh, a registrar in respiratory medicine in the United Kingdom is a part of the Doctors Against Diesel campaign, which seeks to ban vehicles that use diesel fuel.
“This study adds to the concerning bank of evidence showing that exposure to air pollution can worsen our cognitive function. Road traffic is the biggest contributor to air pollution in residential areas and the government needs to act urgently to remove heavily-polluting vehicles from our roads.”
The undercurrent of this study appears to be trying to get the public to agree to allow their mode of transportation to be regulated and dictated to them by the “Big Brother” governments of the globe. But where does the enslavement end if the elites can control and ban anything and everything they want?
Comments
D'oh!!
But THIS is the issue that needs world-wide attention, and it is being buried by the "Global Warming" crowd. One does not necessarily imply the other, but pollution needs addressing ASAP.
Chemtails anyone?
Go Here:
Geoengineering Watch
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
In reply to Huh? by Implied Violins
Polluted air makes people stupid? I guess that explains Chi-Coms.
Next! ;-)
In reply to x by macholatte
In other news: New study on air pollution IS making us less intelligent...
In reply to Polluted air makes people… by nmewn
Equivalent to a lost year of education? So it's actually making us smarter?
In reply to . by MasterPo
Aluminum cans too. What happens when you put an acid into an aluminum container?
A: the Al leaches into the solution.
Which is why our Gr. 3 teacher told us not to cook Sauerkraut in Al pots.
American Bubbas know jack shit, so they guzzle soda cans with drinks that are mildly acidic. The elite of centuries past self-destructed with lead, today we use aluminum. But keep using those cans and foil, bubbas. LMAO.
In reply to Huh? by Implied Violins
Pollution in the US? I'm sick of the ecofreaks. This started with Hitler. There is a book, "Nazi Oaks," that talks about Hitler's environmentalism and animal rights activism. Save the trees and dogs, but killing people is fine!
Is this going to do anything to clean up the biggest polluters in the world, namely, China and India? No. Of course not.
In reply to Huh? by Implied Violins
Yeah, that must be it ..
Laziness also makes people of all ages, extra stupid.
It couldn't be all that fermented river pig, and melamine laced milk. That's unpossible.
Must be concentrated where there's heavy Democrat voting.
That's why chemtrails were needed to replace emissions from abandoned manufacturing.
"The undercurrent of this study appears to be trying to get the public to agree to allow their mode of transportation to be regulated and dictated to them by the “Big Brother” governments of the globe. But where does the enslavement end if the elites can control and ban anything and everything they want?"
It means you will get to walk or ride a bicycle or bus or the subway while they continue to enjoy flying around in private jets to and from their 40,000 s.f. mansions. Al Gore's place, comes to mind. Who the fuck cleans that thing? He may as well live in a warehouse!
It would not surprise me one bit!!!!…..just go to youtube and search chemical dumbing down and maybe toss in the proper noun America.....
I do not know about air pollution, but cultural pollution is definitely making us less intelligent.
ponders the impact on the IQ of a country if 30 million illeglas come in with an IQ of around 90.
does that raise the IQ of the source countries and lower the IQ of the target countries?
look for german/european/US IQ's to drop by five percentage points