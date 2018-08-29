"A Senator Masquerading As A Gas Station"

Authored by Dmitry Orlov via Club Orlov blog,
John McCain is dead, and many people are celebrating whereas they should be sad. He wasn’t a friend of mankind - he was its enemy, but a really bad one. But with such grossly incompetent enemies - who needs friends?
McCain did a great deal to destroy America. He devoted his entire lifetime to American destruction. To start with, he was quite effective as a protester against America’s genocidal war on the people of Vietnam. Other Americans just marched around ineffectually, waving banners and shouting antiwar slogans, but not McCain! His own father had a lot to do with starting that war, but McCain made up for that by destroying 26 American war planes. That’s quite something! If every American flyer crashed as many planes, countless innocent lives would have been saved.
Of course, he could have done even better - and he did try. He almost managed to destroy the US aircraft carrier Forrestal by setting it ablaze. To top off his illustrious military career, he surrendered to the enemy and spent five years in a Vietnamese prison. This made him a hero - in Americans’ eyes only, while the rest of the world saw in him a murderer of Vietnamese children.
His “martyrdom” as a POW helped pave his way to a political career, first in Congress, then in the Senate. During his obscenely long career in national politics, McCain did what he could to make American “democracy” look like a complete joke and to hasten America’s collapse. This, by the way, wasn’t a tall order: American “democracy” had long been a cesspool—a playground for lobbyists and political technologists based on a fully gerrymandered system of fake elections. But he did his thing, and is therefore twice the hero.
Defecating into the cesspool of American politics doesn’t alter its chemistry much, but McCain pushed the limits here as well. If only he and the native genius that is Sara Palin had won the Presidency! This surely would have hastened American collapse by quite a substantial amount, bringing his life’s work to fruition. This was perhaps his greatest failing: he turned out to be a traitor to his own friends and a faithful servant to his political enemies. He shut down his electoral campaign two weeks before the election. Then he did whatever he could to kiss up to Obama and helped wreck the repeal of Obamacare. McCain deserves to have a gigantic sausage-shaped obelisk erected in his honor, made of the same lumpy, brown material that he was so full of throughout his political career.
Internationally, McCain was a stellar performer when it came to meddling in the affairs of other nations, often in ways that helped undermine America’s standing in the world. Whenever he visited a foreign country, the likelihood of civil war breaking out there went up by a notch, sometimes by two. He always had a warm place in his heart for terrorists—be they Ukrainian neo-Nazis or the homicidal maniacs of the Islamic Caliphate (a.k.a. ISIS). He managed to perform in spite of not being very smart: in 2013 he published an article on the website Pravda.ru, thinking that it was Russia’s main newspaper (which was at that point two decades defunct).
He was one of the prime architects of the Ukrainian government’s “anti-terrorist operation” against its own citizens in the east of the country. His actions helped assure American defeat and Syrian victory in Syria and set the Ukrainian government he had helped install in 2014 on a course for self-destruction. Russia owes him a debt of gratitude for its reunification with Crimea after its two lost decades in the Ukrainian wilderness. He was also a champion of America’s own self-destruction through national bankruptcy, always being in favor of its profligate, fantastically corrupt and otherwise ineffectual defense spending.
His crowning achievement was his successful push for anti-Russian sanctions. They made it very difficult for Russian government officials to appear serious and resist the urge to say “May we have some more sanctions, please?” Thanks to these sanctions, Russia has moved rapidly toward achieving food security and has become one of the world’s major agricultural exporters; it has achieved or will soon achieve complete self-sufficiency in defense and in many other industrial sectors; and it is quite far along in making itself independent of the US dollar and of Western finance.
The effect of the sanctions in simultaneously driving down both the ruble and the Russian stock market has allowed the Russian government to sell dollars high and to buy up Russian industrial stocks low, effectively re-nationalizing Russian industry at bargain-basement prices, shifting the share of its government ownership from around 16% to at least 65% while squeezing out Western financial interests. The profits that would have otherwise been pocketed by Western investors are now flooding into the Russian treasury, to be spent on health, education, housing, roads and bridges and so on. McCain, you socialist you!
McCain also had a wonderful talent for being not just wrong but exactly wrong, as in the exact opposite of right. He called Russia “a gas station masquerading as a country.” That was great for Russia, because Russia was at the time a country masquerading as a gas station, to buy itself the time it needed to rebuild and rearm. Now that it has done so, the mask can come off, and Russia is most grateful to McCain for having given it plenty of cover just at the time when it most needed it.
It is a sad moment now that McCain’s untimely demise has sent him off to an eternity in Hell, because he didn’t get to finish his life’s work: destroying the United States. Nevertheless, we should call it a job well done, for the course on which he helped set the country is now unalterable. Even if he is replaced in his Senate seat by someone actually competent and able to act in his nation’s interest, this won’t alter its course by much, and certainly will not reverse it. Let us now observe a minute of silence in honor of John McCain, for upon his passing the American Collapse Party has lost a true leader.
I live in Arizona and the media coverage is 24/7, but none of it is realistic.
This is classic fake news.... the MSM just spews out glorious, saintly propganda, while the internet comments are nothing but negative.
Never the twain shall meet.
Would it kill you fuckers to not post goddamned novels in the comments section? Make your point, fine. Post a summary and link to your blog. Whatever. Walls of text kill your message. If I didn't know better, I'd think you're forum sliding
I have yet to see a list of John McCain's accomplishments that bettered America, bettered the life of Americans and/or improved the lot of the citizens of any/all foreign nations.
McCain sycophants provide nothing but platitudes about his "distinguished public and military service".
While everyone else that views McCain as a Blood Thirsty Son-of-a-Bitch provides documented history of his Evilness with photos to boot.
~~~~~~
Trump got it right with the flag...
Trump's 'half flag" said "McCain is a pile of shit" and he let that stick on the wall for a few days before "pulling a Lanny" for the MSM by lowering the flag; which is the equivalent of "I have no evidence McCain is a pile of shit and I regret saying that"....there's a silent 'NOT!' at the end of that quote; that only the people that know who/what McCain was can hear.
L Grahmn cracker. please step fwd?
Blue wave rolls on...LOL!
Trump won Missouri by 19%
Democrat Incumbent McCaskill (HUGE Hillary supporter) is struggling to get ahead of an unknown Republican.
Dems may LOSE the MO Senate seat:)
Of the 7 Senate seats that are Toss ups....4 are incumbent Democrats!...there's a real possibility R's could PICK UP 4 SENATE SEATS!
McCaskill and Hawley:
https://youtu.be/bvxJHOVbmJs?t=29s
McCain was just a paid shill of Apartheid Israhell,
otherwise known as the War Party.
He never met an Israhelli CRIME he didn't like.
WARNING: Graphic Images
BEHOLD THE JEWS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q357184owRs
It’s the chicoms guys.
'McCain Behind Targeting of Tea Party'
"It was Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, not President Obama, who urged weaponizing the IRS. Judicial Watch has documents showing “that it was McCain’s staff urging the Obama administration to use the IRS to target tea-party and other political opposition groups that were threatening both the Democrat and Republican Party establishments.”
http://americanfreepress.net/mccain-behind-targeting-of-tea-party/
They need to enable the feature where many downvotes hide the comment. These repetitive spam postings and long ass comments are lame.
Why, so you screeching, squealing jews can shut down speech that does not meet the ZOG's approval.
You jew supremacists just don't like free speech do you.
Especialy when it exposes you jews for what & who you are-The One & Only Enemy of all human kind!
If you want to post your stuff, fine, go for it; but you lose effectiveness with the audience, when you jack every thread with mile-long and repetitive posts.
"Less is more".
Hear! Hear!!
Glad McStain gone. Asshole was the biggest shill for the MIIC on the planet
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
AZ Gov should appoint Kelli Ward to his seat.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
His accomplishments are right up there with Obama's and the Black Caucus......
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
But in the end, Trump was forced to concede to the demands of the Deep State to give respect to the widely-hated McCain. This is a good indication that the Deep State is going to succeed in removing Trump from power.
Even as 99% of America hated McCain, Trump is forced by the ruling-class and the Deep State to side with them, the very people who want to remove him from the presidency.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
I think by Trump raising the flag sent a signal that by lowering it again..its a fake memorial..and it is..and what is the Press going to do now...With Flake out...and Graham going right..no leftist Republicans
In reply to But in the end, Trump was… by Condor_0000
Exactly, Trump played both sides of the flag drama and now everyone is confused and really doesn't care...meanwhile the message that Trump has no respect for McCain was heard loud and clear by all who know the "real" McCain.
In reply to I think by Trump raising the… by youngman
McShithead's 1 GREAT accomplishment that Truly benefitted America:
The traitorous fuck died.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
DITO
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
It is an excerpt, and it's not our blog-it originated at American Free Press, and is linked.
Where is the fucking ignore button...it's gotta be around here somewhere.
While you are on your horse surfing the net on your cell phone, you can just scroll down with your finger and skip comments you find too difficult to read and go to the message like your own, which by the way, could be reduced to two letters, like FO. Or if you are not using a cell then get one of those mouses and use the bar on the right of the screen to scroll down.
While I don't necessarily disagree with what the guy posted, the comments section is a mess as it is and War and Peace style posts that are off-topic fuck it up even more; it seems I'm not the only one who feels that way. If the post was even tangentially about the article, then fine. No issues.
who the fuck are you to complain? - they can post what they want - no one forces you to read ....anything
go work for Facebook if you need censoring
Who are you to complain about my posts? I can post what I want.
Don't read my posts then. I don't care. Don't try to admonish me for the same thing you're doing...moron
JFC, the stupid in here today is un-fucking-bearable
"be pithy", in other words?
A couple of paragraphs of internet joe blow is all I can ever take. You aren't writing anything I haven't heard before.
hey son, not sure you even read the news, but the exact opposite is occurring. The MSM, comprised of all the major TV news organizations along with the WAsh Post and NYTimes, are increasingly hostile to "Zionism" and "Zionist" interests. In fact, they're quickly whoring the dominant neo-Stalinist progressive line of being both anti-semitic and anti-Israel.
Maybe you need to spend more time reading rather than ranting about stuff you know so little about. But hey, you are a good example of what normal, rationale, critical thinking are up against with the rise of the new fascist strains in our body politic on both so-called left and libertarian right.
Thanks for serving as such a fine model of contemporary stupidity.
Hear! Hear!!
Israeli Provacateurs -- every single one of them.
And just another seguing jew foams at the mouth with duplicitous innuendos!
It's called controlled opposition, if you don't know what that is look it up. But, you fully know the jews are feeling the heat and they have had to acquiece to a small degree in order to at least come off as semi-credible, even though they have none.
You jews try in every way you can to prevent free speech especially when it does not meet your jew ZOG's approval.
Keep squealing jews- it's muzak to the ears!
YOU ARE NOT WRONG
Johnny wet start was real. Really bad.
He shut down his electoral campaign 2 weeks before the election BECAUSE ELECTIONS ARE SCRIPTED BS (*since Nov 22, 1963)
Why no mention of Keating 5?
I never know what that meant and now I do. For those who don't, he sort of flooded the engine of the jet he was in on purpose so that when he started the engine it would play a prank on the pilot behind and shoot out a fireball.
It sure did because the ship caught on fire and over 100 people were killed another 150 were injured.
And his daddy , the admiral, immediately got him off the Forrestal AND wrote the final report. And daddy was the commander of all Naval Aviation in Europe 6 months before the USS Liberty was attacked. Now who the hell recalled the planes that we launched to aid the Liberty? Hmmnnn Daddy wrote that final report too.
Imagine the leverage the Deep State has over someone committing such a horrific crime that was subsequently covered up. It's little wonder that McCain never saw a war he didn't love, or military funding to which he objected.
That is going to be one stinky ass corpse.
Could you please explain something to me -- what was it about Johnny Boy that made the people of Arizona keep electing him and inflicting his rot on the rest of us?
Did no one in Arizona notice what the rest of us did?
Did he do so much good for Arizona that it was worth the trade off?
Seriously -- why did you all support him without question for so long?
Voting is a fraud and has been for decades. Haven't you noticed how the 1% win every election regardless of whether the Democrats win or the Republicans win? When the 1% win, that's not democracy. That's a total fucking fraud.
